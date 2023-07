00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak, Middle East and Africa. Our top stories this morning. The end fluctuates as the Bank of Japan adjusts its yield curve control and effectively widens the trading bond for JGBs. We have the details. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank hikes rates by another 25 basis points. President Christine Lagarde says all options are on the table going forward and they're going to be data dependent. We have an open mind as to what the decisions will be in September and in subsequent meetings, because this determination based on data might vary from what, from one month to the other. Oil is heading for the longest run of weekly gains in more than a year on an improving macroeconomic outlook and signs of a tighter market. And Turkey's central bank governor more than doubles the year end inflation forecast, but pledges to stick with a gradual cycle of monetary tightening. Just gone 8 a.m. across the river at 6 p.m. If you're in Johannesburg, I'm Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai and I'm Manus Cranny right alongside you. So they finally did it. That tweak in yield to yield curve control. They haven't blown the doors off and the reaction from the markets is pretty volatile. I want to show you what's happening in euro yen. You would think that when they blow the doors off yield curve control, that there would be this additional propulsion in strength to the yen. Now, this is the euro against the dollar. Of course, there are many, many ramifications around the market, but ground zero is the yen. So this flexible tweak. We'll get more from David and Kathleen in just a moment. The flexible tweak in terms that were they will buy bonds up to 1%. It's effectively a new cap. Now, what you've got here was a strengthening in the yen really yesterday, one of the strongest rallies that we saw since March. You saw the yen strengthen against the euro, strengthened against the dollar. You saw this build up and momentum on the leak in the Nikkei that there would be this tweak and move to yield curve control. It does not appear in first breath that this tweak has blown the doors off for now. You're just seeing the yen drop and the euro rally ever so slightly. So what you have here is an adjustment in the thought process about what this says. Markets will test the narrative of where yield curve control really lives. The board itself tells another story. You've got accelerating US growth at 2.4%. The dollar manages come back to the green on the back of this debate about what is happening with the yen. I've just shown you the euro yen. You've got euro dollar there as well. Of course as news in Europe yesterday collapsed on this narrative from Christine Legarde that they are unsure as to where they will go in terms of the next move from the ECB. And you have strong growth from the USA. So we'll break all of this down for you. A quick snapshot of what's going on in the stocks, because this is what we've got. Europe took the lead. Legarde has an open mind. European stocks blew up by over 2% yesterday. We come in this morning, we're done. Three quarters of 1%. Dive futures are flat at the moment. We're in a Goldilocks era. You could say GDP of 2.4% and reducing PC that came in sub 4%. Intel blew the doors off. The PC market is back. There's the collapse in the two year yield yesterday and there's the intel number up just under 8%. The PC market is back. The third quarter sales, the guidance is strong, just under $14 billion of a guide from Intel tech is healthy. Absolutely. Let's cross to the TMP function on the terminal to give everybody a sense of where we stand with this global repricing in bond yields and a bit of a view on the magnitude of what is happening. So this includes everything from Australian ten year yields, which are up almost 18 basis points to what is happening in Japan. A bright red box there up 4.5 basis points on the five year. But this is the Bank of Japan deciding that they're going to be buying at 1% every business day. Those JGBs, they're widening the range for May the long term JGB purchases in August. And Mark Cranfield from the markets live team he's done some reflection and he says that Japan yields could be headed higher in the weeks ahead as a result of everything that is happening. And the pressure was building in the last few hours ahead of the decision as we saw a ten year climb to 0.505% in Japan. I want to get to the United States where we also saw meaningful moves in U.S. ten year yield. So this is a story that sees it hit 4% and now we're giving back a little bit away from that, but it's barely. So just about two bips. There was an interesting note out from Jupiter. I'll make the point that Treasury yields could fall 150 basis points as soon as next year. Their thinking is that the. Fred is going to pivot because the aggressive rate hikes are hurting US growth. And that's going to be something that pushes the hand of the Fed. I also want to get to energy because we saw WTI hit $80 for the first time since April. This is the chart that tells the story. We are also powering towards the fifth weekly advance with some of those supplies starting to tighten. It's something that Bank of America is talking about. They're saying that this gives the energy equation room to run towards $90 a barrel at something that most people globally are actually not positioned for matters. Okay. Well, let's continue the conversation with David English as he's been tracking this since the announcement in Hong Kong. So, David, we have a new quasi flexi bond top cop or I suppose the question is when will the market test the 1% level on the JGBs? I mean, you explain it to me. You're more of an authority than I am. Not not really in that sense. And I think it really matters to your point. You look at really what they dump the DOJ on their website in terms of the information there, the various statements. You know, they dropped it about 30 minutes back. I rarely had a chance to get through the second one. And buried within the monetary policy statement in paragraph six is really to Yousef's other point that, you know, how quickly do you get to 1% at this point in time? And this could change one of the clearest one of the clear signals that the market is already starting to push in into that space. The BOJ retreating from is this specific ten year bond, the JGB, it's a June 20, 2033 bond. And as you can see, we're already trading at 56 basis points at six above what used to be that rigid line in the sand from the Bank of Japan. You had the initial spike up following that. Nikkei reports right now about about 10 hours back, we hovered around the 50 handle and then once it dropped, that's where you stand. Now in terms of the broader read across these equity markets in Japan, equity markets, you have the topics of the the Nikkei 2 to 5. You have dollar yen, for example, you have your ten year yield, which I just showed you. One of the other proxies, too, is this banks index topics banks index up the most. Going back to the start of the year, we're up about 4%. So when that goes up, you know, as as the the it as it becomes clearer the direction of yields and rates is that pushes higher you'll get a bit underneath that that group of stocks. And then there's it's not just about Japan but keep it very, very short. In case you missed it, China's actually been rallying quite heavily, too. I'll just point out the tech index actually is poised to enter a bull market today. Also, arguably, reflationary manager David Wall explained. Let's get across to Kathleen Hays David Ingles and Hong Kong global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays is with us. Caffeine's interesting to see and lots of notes come in. I mean, this is about trying to grapple with the propulsion and super core inflation in Japan, and that is the ignition for this move on yield curve control. Good evening. It's a very interesting move they have made. Basically, they are saying they made this tweak so they can sustainably and nimbly maintain their easy monetary policy at a time when even their own inflation forecast for this fiscal year has been raised to 2.5% from 1.8%. Now, it's true that in 2024 they expect the at this point anyway to have that the it is the CPI, the main inflation gauge back under 2% at 1.9. However, they also say that all the risks on inflation right now are to the upside, which seems to underscore their sense that things are shifting, but they may not yet be convinced. In fact, this is what AJ is also saying today, not yet be convinced that inflation is going to stay sustainably and stably above 2% and they are going to be watching the wage increases, how much they go up, how much they stay up, even as they go into those brings you into negotiations. But for now, it's seems it's what's fascinating to me is that, governor, where the so far has not seemed to indicate any concern about maintaining y.s. see any concern about potential, you know, volatility in the currency market, volatility if with that ten year yield. So looking at that as well. But it's a it's it's quite a move. And you know, when at the April meeting was was governor when his first meeting, about 40% of the people, maybe even more, were looking for some kind of change at this meeting. But then that died way down. The market was so calm and and now we see that. There is definitely has been beneath the surface, I guess. And we'll get a lot more from the press conference today. This is going to be one of the most important press conference promises that the Bank of Japan has had. Well, in a long time. It's to find out what is he's going to have to look at in a way that is he's going to have to talk to us. Why are you doing this? They're going to they're going to keep the yield curve, the ten year JGB range, zero minus .052 plus 0.5. But they're saying they're going to buy ten year JGBs every day at 1%. And again, one of the interpretations there is that this allows them to sound as rock bottom dovish as they have been, at the same time taking a tilt towards knowing that they're going to have to alter this this this bond buying this bond purchase plan. So I'm still kind of in shock. I think this is where, again, this press conference is going to be huge. Kathleen, fantastic analysis. Thank you for contributing to our show today. That's Kathleen Hays in New York. Oh, I wonder why not that debate to bring in Rashmi Garb, senior portfolio manager and on Derby Capital, Rashmi couldn't have joined at a better time just in terms of making your debut. So thank you for that. We're seeing a lot of volatility across asset, especially in dollar yen. There is a level of confusion around what has been announced regarding the 1% purchase place versus the original 0.5% starting point and how much intermittent buying is going to be placed. The confusion isn't helping the macro backdrop. It isn't helping, you know, the broader perspective. Where do you stand as far as you can see today? So good morning. Thanks for having me here. And of course, a great day to be joining you guys. Yes, this was quite unexpected, actually. What I mean, personally, I was and we were expecting was that there would be no action at this policy meeting and it would be October when we see some signs of yield curve control. But, of course, I mean, this is an acknowledgement that inflation risks are towards the upside. And eventually this was expected from where I mean, it was expected in the April meeting that he first became the governor of Japan and Bank of Bank of Japan. And it was I mean, can you seem to be toeing the line at that point in time? So this I mean, actually, we've been positioned for this within our portfolios, and we expected the financial stocks in Japan to do well. And we are already positioned for that, which is a good thing. This maybe a slightly small negative for for the Japanese stocks, but that is mainly because of the Japanese yen or, you know, appreciating against the other currencies. And a lot of export oriented stocks, as we know, might be getting hurt by that. But at the same time, I think there's also a lot of confusion around what this exactly means. And I think once we do speaks at the conference and it really makes his decision very clear, that is when we are going to know what exactly the implications of this are going to be. And, you know, just like what happened yesterday with the ECB conference initially when we saw the you know, when we saw the decision come out, we saw that the euro really appreciated. Eventually when Christine Lagarde started speaking, we saw the euro going down. So I think this is going to be one of those things you really have to wait to see what way it is going to say. Yeah, well, I mean, of course, she made it clear that a pause did not necessarily mean that that they were finished wouldn't necessarily be for an extended period of time. But let's just continue the conversation on the Bank of Japan. So well done. You already long the banks. Lovely day for the banks. Well done to the portfolio. But when you stand back and you look at global risk, this is about flow, okay? This is about dislocation to flow. Yes. On the carry trade. So the yen funded all the carry trades. And at the same time, if I have the beginning of higher yields in Japan, the beginning of higher yields in Japan, that can then lead to significant repatriation flows, are those the two big fundamental issues that I need to try and think about her position, not I think that is going to be important. But again, I mean, we must keep in mind that what has been done, what has been done is that it has been allowed to move within the broader. Yes. However, I mean, the limit has been kept at 0.5. So, I mean, still there is a bit of lack of clarity, but this is an indication of the direction forward, which clearly means that there is an openness towards raising rates and there is an openness towards further tweaking this yield curve control policy that Japan has had. We must keep in mind that Japan has long seen deflation and low growth and, you know, a stagnation, so to say. So this is something that, you know, the Japanese market needs. And if I mean, yes, of course, I mean, this is very logical that the carry trade is going to bring in the flows back to Japan and Japanese yen should appreciate as a result, which may be negative for the export oriented stocks. But this is something that has to happen. I mean, the first push in global bond yields is creeping a little bit higher, was off the back of US GDP numbers and a bit earlier. And PIMCO is sending out a warning signal that it may be dangerous to think that the Fed has done that. You could get this acceleration of prices back home. And we're seeing that in some of the assets. Just more broadly. Run me through what you're thinking is as to what the Fed is going to do, given what we saw in the US GDP and given what you saw now from the Bank of Japan. Right. So in terms of the Fed, I think this time Powell was slightly more dovish than what we've seen him. He acknowledged that there was a softer CPI report in June. However, he said this is one data point and this is really only one report. And he wants to see continuity of soft inflation before he makes a decision, before the Fed makes a decision in terms of what is going to happen in the September meeting. Of course, I think what we saw yesterday in terms of the very strong GDP report from the U.S., I think this is driven by two things. One is the consumer spending, which remains very, very strong and the fiscal spending. We must keep in mind that what has been happening in the US right now is because we've seen very, very strong fiscal spending and. Mention of the fiscal deficit along with monetary easing. Now, usually these two policies should work in tandem with each other. But right now these are two policies which are working against each other. It's very difficult, therefore, for monetary tightening to be as effective when you are seeing so much fiscal expansion. However, my personal view here is that there will be an impact of the monetary policy tightening. We do expect that the inflation will continue to slow down in the US. The next two readings should confirm this and I think there will be a pause in September. I will is going to pause in September and eventually by November, more readings, more data will confirm that there is indeed a slowdown in the US economy and we should be done with the rate hikes. Be done with that and pivot. I know you've got a bit cold on tack. We've run out of time. Of course you didn't get to your equity cause, but well done. On grappling with what's an explosive day from the Bank of Japan. And well, Dan, welcome to the show. I hope we see more of you. That's Rashmi Garg, senior portfolio manager over at Al Darby Capital. Breaking news on Standard Chartered now comfortable beat you seen the banks blow up in Japan and Standard Chartered are delivering a strong adjusted pre-tax profit 3.31 billion. The estimate that was for 3.04 on a pre-tax level, again, a beat. This is the guidance. They're upgrading their guidance for 2023 and this is a strong set of numbers on an upward ramp on the guidance net interest margin, 1.71%. Again, going back to this whole interest rate cycle, years of both in sterling and in dollars for Standard Chartered. Yeah, I mean, some 200 basis points of a rise in high level rates since the end of March are rather supportive of the outlook. The other read headline is that they're starting a $1 billion share buyback program imminently. They're operating dynamically in a 13 to 40% CET1 range for 2023. They're seeing positive jaws of around 4%. That is ex the UK bank levy to talk about a wealth management that's seen a return to growth in the second quarter, 13 buys, 12 holds and one. So on this particular play, we're going to be speaking to the CEO, Bill Winters, in just over an hour's time. That's going to be right here on Bloomberg and flesh out some of those lines. Matta has seen early success for its new social media app threads. The Twitter light to racked up more than 100 million sign ups within days, and the analysts say it could generate about $8 billion in annual revenue over the next two years. Metta CFO Susan Lee spoke to Bloomberg about the long term vision for the platform. It's incredibly early in its lifecycle. This is not something that we expect that we're going to monetize in the near term. We know when we launch new consumer experiences that there is a playbook around all of the product foundation work that needs to be done around core features that users will ask for being responsive to things that future our users are looking for in the product. Scaling it over time to a much larger user base, focusing on driving increased engagement and retention. Those are all things that we're going to need to do, you know, in advance of thinking about monetization. But it's a playbook that we've executed multiple times and we're excited for the opportunity to do that again here. Season I think I'm right in saying you are Facebook employee number 400 and something 408. How has the launch of Threads compared internally to bringing in Instagram, WhatsApp, the launch of the hardware business in Quest? Yeah. So I joined then Facebook back in 2008 when there are around 400 people here. And so I've seen us launch a lot of things over the course of that period. Now, some of those examples that you mentioned, like Instagram obviously were already popular apps when we acquired them. But I think that over the course of that time, we've learned a lot of things about how to bring products to market. Thinking about the trade offs between standalone apps or features within existing apps. We've learned a lot in our growth playbook and how to drive engagement and retention, and I think we're going to bring a lot of those lessons to the way that we execute against our vision for threads. Caroline asked you about the inbound interest, your existing advertisers saying, Hey, Susan, when can I put something on the Threads platform? I know you're being conservative and careful about the development and that Mark emphasized a lot of product work needs to be done as well. But how do you see the roadmaps for threads going know, how do you change the product? So it is monetizable? Well, we're excited obviously that there is interest both in threads, the consumer product and of course the eventual prospect of advertising on it. But it's really just too early, I think, to be very specific about what the ads business on thread will look like in detail. We're really focused on executing on the consumer experience first, making it a great and productive and friendly place for people to have public conversations, growing it to scale, investing in the features that people want, and we'll get to monetization at the right time. That was Susan Leedy Mehta, CFO, speaking to Ed Ludlow and Caroline Hyde. We have a N that is rallying in excess of 1%. After initially being weaker, we return to relative monetary policy convention. In terms of what happens when you give the bond market more freedom to push yields higher, the currency in theory should strengthen. We are one 3847. Much more ahead. This is Bloomberg. So just how brutal is the tweak that the Bank of Japan has announced? Some would say they were preparing to blow the doors off yield curve control. That is not the case they are keeping at the moment. Yields at zero 2.5%, 0.5%. It was the original ceiling of yield curve control, but it is not a reference point out that they will buy bonds up to 1%. So now we're beginning to assess the scale of the change. And right now the market is beginning to reassess the yen as the carry trade. The yen is dropping here. The dollar is moving. So you are just seeing a reflection. Stocks are beginning to drift a little below. The banks have had a nice run up because we are in the foothills of a new and you rates regime that's got an implication for the banks. But as far as effects is concerned, this is going to send tremors across the carry trade, which is where you sold yen and you bought at those other currencies. So for now, the Bank of Japan, some would say, are going to give themselves maximum optionality and continue to be rock bottom doves, as Kathleen Hays suggested a little bit earlier. I mean, yeah, the move tarnishes governor because you will wait as reputation as a clear communicated with Bloomberg economics. Right. I want to flip the board give you a quick sense of where we are in middle east equities. This last trading session for a lot of these markets. We had big news out from Saudi arabia. They're making the first big deal in a push to deploy vast wealth into the global mining industry. They're buying a stake in the Bali based metals unit for a deal potentially valued $3.4 billion. Much more ahead. This is Bloomberg. It's a Bloomberg Daybreak, Middle East and Africa. Our top stories this morning. The yen fluctuates as the Bank of Japan adjusts its yield curve control and effectively widens the trading ban for JGBs. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank hikes rates by another 25 basis points. President Christine Lagarde says that all options are on the table going forward and they're going to be data dependent, an open mind as to what the decisions will be in September and in subsequent meetings, because this determination based on data might vary from from one month to the other. Oil is heading for as long as one of weekly gains in more than a year on an improving macroeconomic look and signs of a tighter market. And Turkey's new central bank governor more than double the year end inflation forecast, but pledges to stick with, quote, a gradual cycle of monetary tightening. So we've had 30, 40 minutes night to absorb what is the Bank of Japan up to. They're going to maintain this corridor for yield in the ten years, but they will buy bonds up to 1%. What is that? It is unshackling the yield curve control, but it's not blowing the doors off. In the first instance, we had a rally in the dollar. Here we are. We're just trying to understand this is euro against the yen. This is the yen now returning to strength. You had the biggest rally since March in the yen yesterday, we had this uber leak that they were going to tweak yield curve control. Have they blown the doors off? Martin Malone is on the AIIB with me from from oral. And he's saying we've had a flash crash in the JGBs. And his view is that this is the beginning of a much, much bigger momentum Move across the spectrum. Have a look. Because you've got strong GDP that helped the dollar rally yesterday. GDP growing by 2.4%. Again, we're just clinging on to the green. The now Aussie dollar down by 7/10 of 1%. Is this the beginning of a repatriation at trade where you had the funding of yen? Yen was your funding currency. You used the yen, you sold the yen and you bought higher yielding currencies elsewhere. So it's hard to debate whether this is blowing the doors off Italian job style on yield curve control or something much more nuanced. Right now it seems to be a nuance. Cop at Dollar Yen could move to 125 on a small tweak. This is a bigger tweak than CIBC had presumed, but the momentum is with the yen at the moment. The yen, as you can see, rallying like billion against the euro at this stage. Take it to the stock market. As I say, you have a strong GDP if a Goldilocks scenario for US stocks. But right now the market is focused on things like Intel. The PC market is back. Third quarter sales just under $14 Billion was the guidance stock up under just under 8%. But leave it to the Europeans. We give a little bit back now down 6/10 of 1% at 4441. But I can tell you Europe rallied like billion yesterday because the ECB has an open mind on where they go next. That propelled European stocks higher by over 2%. And Legarde herself did say a pause in September would not necessarily be for an extended period of time. The shots literally tanked down by 12 basis points to the short end of the curve, tanked on this open ended narrative from laggard. And of course, that imbued a sense of strength to the equity market. That is the performance on the very short end of the German curve at the bottom of your screen. Yeah, it's interesting to see dollar in 138 50. The volatility is nothing short of stunning. I want to take a closer look at what's going on with the bond markets because there's a significant repricing underway in the DMM function on the terminal really helps tell that story. So you're seeing ten year yields in Australia up 18 basis points. New Zealand, that paper up nine basis points. And then of course, across the curve in Japan, you've got 30 year Japanese paper to standard deviations off seven basis points. The red headline, the ten year bond yields surging by 11 basis points after the Bank of Japan decision. So the body is going to buy ten year JGBs at 1% every business day. They're widening the range for made in long term purchases in August. And Mark Cranfield thinks there's still more upside here for those yields. They could head even higher in the weeks ahead. I want to hit the board and get to the US bond markets here because we had signs of economic resilience in the United States, important GDP figures that beat expectations and as a result we saw ten year yields hit 4%. We're currently at four or 182. As we consolidate around that important handle, Jupiter actually thinks that yields are going to fall 150 basis points next year. They're thinking is that the Fed is going to basically start cutting because the US growth story is going to run out of energy and run out of momentum. Hmm. Speaking of energy, let's talk about what's going on with WTI. We had $80 a barrel for the first time since April. We're giving back a little bit below 80 at the moment at 79, 68. But this is still a narrative of a fifth weekly advance with the market beginning to tighten. Bank of America has looked at this more closely and they're saying the world is not positioned for a run to $90. Global inventories have drained to new lows, so that is definitely something worth watching out for, especially when the Fed thinks that the fight against inflation is over, when clearly there's still a lot more work to do here. Let's get to David. He's standing by in Hong Kong. So, David, we're trying to grapple with when we would test this, this 1% line in the sand that the BOJ have given us. I've got IVs coming in talking about the super core inflation in Japan being the equivalent of what we saw between 1982 and 1988. Hence the reason why they need to get a grip. Yeah, and perhaps now is the time that they, you know, you couldn't argue for a better time, I guess in some ways for them to start moving on something that the market had been clamoring for positioning and speculating for some time and effectively to use of what we're seeing today because the BOJ is now allowing what's clear is that there is more flexibility that that's one. What isn't clear so far is how quickly they'll allow the yield to move up if indeed, of course, 1% at the very end of that range is the current floor. And effectively what's happening is that think of it as a a resumption of trade after stock was halted for several weeks. That's what essentially what's happening as you're stuck at point at 5%. The markets adjusting to this new reality with a ten year bond yield right now, one hour divorced from that rate decision about five basis points above the previous preview ceiling seem to be out. And let's change things up. Please AC be out with a note too. And these notes are literally dropping all over the place right now. They actually think we'll get to as high as 0.8% on the ten year JGB in terms of markets, equity markets right through here. We're near session lows in the Nikkei 2 to 5 and the topics index, we've talked about the ten year yield the banks is really how you play this to to your earlier point matters as up the most since January of this year. I leave you with some food for thought and maybe something away from what's happening in Japan just in case you missed it. This rally that's taking place in China and Chinese markets, we are on the lunch break here in Hong Kong. Brokers are rallying onshore and the tech plays are also rallying here in Hong Kong. We're now poised to enter a bull market by the end of this session. Madness. Okay, David. Well, certainly it's going to be a frisky day if you've got an ETF position that David Ingles and Hong Kong well, Abu Dhabi Investment Bank or HDB has beaten its estimates for second quarter net income. It rose 61% year on year to 1.17 billion dirhams. The lender says a record return on equity of 25% demonstrates significant improvements made in its operations, including investing in its digital transformation. The company's chief financial officer, Mohamed Abdel Bari, is with us now. Mohamed, thank you for joining us. I mean, a pretty stunning set of numbers. Where was the strongest driver in this? Was it in the retail mortgage market? Was it in other parts of the bank? What is the strongest outlier in this number? Morning, Magnus and Yusuf. Thank you for having me on the show today. We're very happy, as you mentioned, with the performances and have won and the underlying driver has predominantly coming for us from the retail segment. Our business is 60% in retail. We've seen record spend in terms of that segment as well. And this can be attributed to number one. I think the confidence level in that client segment is very high. We also enjoy a very strong client base with predominantly in action and our value proposition is strong, but also our digital capabilities allows us to serve our clients much better and easier way. You asked about which products might come from. We have seen strong pickup in home finance on the back of a very strong property market as well as a big appetite in personal finance as well. So all cylinders are fighting at that side. I mean, Mohamed pointed to a mid single digit level of loan growth, given the sensitivity of retail to higher interest rates, and especially given what we heard from the Fed in the last 24 hours. Is that going to get affected in the remaining months of 2023? Yeah, we are still cautiously optimistic that this number is quite achievable by half one, which already touched almost two and a half percent growth from the beginning of the year. We are usually seeing a higher pick up in the second half of the year, so I think that number is very much within reach. The market itself has only grown, I think, 1%, one and a half percent. So we are going faster than the market, but we are very conscious of the fact that it was higher rates than the market. There is usually a bit of slowdown in terms of how financing will be picking up. The one thing that did catch my eye and maybe you could just square this away for us, the impairments are up 90%, 96% year on year. What was that? Yes. So for us, we are quite comfortable with our provisioning levels as we speak, but we are also very conscious about that highly prolonged period of time might signal that there could be some stress in the portfolio in the future and we find that it's a good opportunity for us to create some overlays to be conservative for a possible turn in the cycle, not this year, but maybe next year and the year after. And hence we've taken some overlays to be cautious and enhance our people, our provision coverage ratios, which have improved to around 73% to date. I mean, how much of that view is related to potentially reaching a ceiling in UAE real estate price growth? And what do you seeing in terms of mortgage demand? Mortgage finance demand has been very strong. So Q2 has been stronger than Q1. And we are also quite aware that when we look at the data in the property market, 70% or so are cash buyers leaving only 30% for financing opportunities. We still believe that there is potential upside in the property market. We don't expect that there should be a hard landing, but it might normalize towards the early part of next year. But we do expect that I think the strong momentum we've seen in that specific sector will continue this year as well. Are you on a hiring spree? We are. We are we are very conscious about ensuring that we have the right capabilities in the right space. So would I come as has been known. But we are ensuring that we have the capacity now with the digital pick up. Obviously we depend more and more on that on that front, but we are always on the lookout for the right talent, of course. Let's widen the net to some of your international operations. Deep Egypt, are you looking to increase the stake there going forward? And what is your broader macro view, given some of the currency struggles that continue to weigh, even though there was a thinking that we'd have this out of the way by now? Yeah. Yeah. So so each of them, we obviously remain very committed to our franchise in Egypt. Last year we did increase our stake in the franchise from 49.6% to 53%, and we participated in two rights issue so that a vote of confidence is definitely there. Is there an immediate thinking of increasing the stake internally or externally? At this stage? The answer is probably a no, not in the immediate term. There's still potentially what we have today, and the country obviously is going through a bit of a turbulent time, but we always take a medium to long term view when it comes to our international businesses and we believe that the country and the business will emerge stronger after this wave is over. Do you think there'll be another considerable devaluation? Lots of the analysts and economists that we bring in are on the desk preparing for that. Are you preparing for that? And if so, by how much? And the Egyptian pound has recovered slightly and the recent past is a possible devaluation to come. It is not unlikely we are watching it. I think there's still some room for that. The way we always cover for that from a franchise perspective is that we always have enough hedges to ensure that the devaluation does not impact us at the group level, and we are very content for that. But I think we're not out of the woods yet when it comes to the currency situation. Miami This has been very valuable. Thank you for running us through the latest earnings numbers and the outlook for the remainder of the year. That's Mohamed Abdel Bari. He's the chief financial officer at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. So much more to come on DAYBREAK, Middle East and Africa. This is Bloomberg. Turkey's new central bank governor has delivered a sobering assessment on inflation, more than doubling the forecast for price gains. But he's pledged to stick with, quote, a gradual cycle of monetary tightening. Let's get out to Bloomberg's Christine Berke. So the new governor there in trying to be as candid as possible to rebuild, lost credibility. How did the markets take it? Well, look, you said this was a really big moment for Turkey's new central bank governor. Not only was this kind of her first big public debut, but as you said, this was widely seen as an opportunity for her to get out there and try and restore some of that credibility. And the takeaways really were a mixed bag. So while on one hand, she did deliver inflation forecasts that are seen as being much more realistic. You know, the central bank saying that it now sees inflation ending the year at 58%. That's more than double the previous forecast. It also went beyond what many economists out there were predicting. So that was taken as a positive. But when it comes to interest rates and the future path of policy, the central bank governor saying that Turkey will take necessary action as required. But she vowed to stick to a gradual pace of monetary tightening. And I think that probably came as somewhat of a disappointment. RBC Blue Bay Asset Management actually setting it up quite nicely, saying that Governor Eric Kohn was quote, refreshingly open about the challenge of inflation, but unfortunately showed an unwillingness to aggressively tighten policy. Christine, good to see you this morning. Meanwhile, let's talk a little bit more. President Erdogan has been making more changes at the central bank there. This could unnerve the market to some extent. Or is it just a structural change? What's the take? I mean, I think that it just underscores that we are seeing a Turkish central bank that is very much in a period of transition. So obviously, we have the new central bank governor still trying to find her voice as we are in this period of transition. So now she has these three new deputy governors that can kind of help her along. A couple of names here to note. So we have her teeth. Karen, who will be stepping in? This is Erdogan senior advisor and a professor for economics in Istanbul. Another key name you have Fatih Khan, who is a principal economist at Amazon, actually, and used to work for the Fed. So these appointments, you know, we'll see what's to come. The market is really just looking for action. And so far we have not really seen the central bank living up to the expectations of investors. And then finally, oil is headed for the longest run of weekly gains in more than a year. WTI flirted with $80 a barrel or just a little bit below it. And at the moment, what's behind all this momentum? I mean, there are a confluence of factors at the moment that are coming together to support broader global oil markets. This week in particular, we really had a supportive narrative on the global macro side of the equation. Yesterday in particular, we got strong GDP data out of the US that just supports the demand outlook. On the supply side of things, we're also seeing pretty sizable drawdowns in inventories in the key storage hub of Cushing in Oklahoma. We're seeing a steeper backwardation in WTI, which all just comes together to support this narrative of a tightening backdrop. UBS came out yesterday saying it now sees a deficit of 2 million barrels a day during this month and next month. It also points to stronger technical support, specifically saying that momentum traders are switching from short positions to long trades. But I also want to note before we go that we have also just moved into overbought territory. So that is a technical indicator. Then you look that you look at. It may suggest that we're we're possibly starting to pick up a little bit too much heat. Christine, thank you very much. Never too much heat in the summer, but like the Dubai summer, it's a bit hot at the moment and August, it's going to get hotter. Thank you very much, Christine. What's he saying, Christine back there? And plenty more ahead on Bloomberg. Some breaking lines hitting the terminals. So it's Standard Chartered early on in the hour now that Spanish lender BBVA coming through with a major buyback announcement. The right headline is for a share buyback of up to €1 billion. They're going to carry out the buyback in a broader plan. I think what's also interesting is that their net interest income came in at €5.77 billion. The market at the looking for €5.71 billion. So that is a beat on the net interest income, but also some other lines here that we can work with. Yep. Net income 2 billion. Mark was looking for 1.83. So they've got a broad church and they've got a nice lift from net interest income 5.77 billion above the estimate of 5.71. But the buyback will be the issue. Standard Chartered does a buyback BBVA to buybacks for a Friday. The SEC chair, Gary Gensler, is warning investors that the crypto market is rife with fraud and hucksters. In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg, Gensler also told us there's no decision yet on the possible appeal in the SEC's case against Ripple Labs. I'm one of five commissioners. The commissioner has not acted on that. And if. The staff makes a recommendation, we will have a discussion of it and we'll take it up then. But I don't really have anything more on you for you for that. And in the meantime, as we wait for this, what does it mean for your efforts around crypto, for your efforts to try to protect the consumer in these areas? Does it complicate it? Look, this field of crypto investing, a lot of investors should be aware it's not only a highly speculative asset class, it's also one that they currently should not assume that they're getting the protections of the securities laws, even though the securities laws apply to many of those tokens without prejudging anyone but you as investors are not getting the full, fair and truthful disclosure and the platforms, The intermediaries are doing things that we would never in a day allow or think. The New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ would do. The platforms often are co-mingling and trading against you and have market makers that are on the other side of your trades. And we don't allow that in the rest of our securities markets. And the securities laws are there to protect you. And that's right. Now there's a this is a field rife with fraud, rife with hucksters, and there are good faith actors as well, but there are far too many that aren't. And of course, you've brought cases against crypto exchanges on this point. But do you need to change tactic? Does it change anything for those cases? Again, this XRP ruling. Again, I'm not going to go into any one ruling, but I think that the securities laws are clear. And if you're if the public is investing in your project because they're anticipating profits based upon the efforts of that project, or there's entrepreneurs Congress painted with a broad brush. And I would ask you, this is like when you look at a token, you can find a website, you can find a CEO, you can find a Twitter or X feed, whatever it's called these days. And there are entrepreneurs behind many of these projects without, again, prejudging any one of them. A fascinating discussion with the FCC chair Gary Gensler, speaking exclusively to Bloomberg. I want to get to the big story of the day, probably one of the big stories of the week, and that is the Bank of Japan. It's giving the bond market more freedom to push yields higher as long as it isn't too fast. Bloomberg Economics says that the move tarnishes govenor because it will weight his reputation as a clear communicator. Waiter has been consistent in sending dovish signals, but his actions may now be perceived as unpredictable. As we see dollar yen move as much as 1%, the yen strengthening substantially here minus. Yeah. On reflection, at the start of the show, he said it didn't look as if they blown the doors off while you yield curve control. Well, actually 50 minutes later, maybe I'm completely wrong. De facto, P & G is gone 1%. The highest level JGB since 2013 is now the sure target for the market. Inflation is rampant, according to all securities. Super core is at the highest level since the 1980s.