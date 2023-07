00:00

ANNA: LET ' S START WITH THE OVERALL PERFORMANCE ON THE BUSINESS AND YOUR GUIDANCE. YOU SEEM TO HAVE BEATING ESTIMATES QUITE CONVINCINGLY IN THE QUARTER IN TERMS OF EPS, YET YOU ARE NOT UPGRADING. WHY NO UPGRADE? IS THERE AN UPSIDE RISK TO YOUR ESTIMATES NOW? PASCAL: GOOD MORNING. A PLEASURE TO BE WITH YOU. , YES WE HAD A FANTASTIC QUARTER. OUTSIDE OF THE COVID PRODUCTS, WE GROW BY 70% OF THE COURT. YEAR TO DATE FOR THE FIRST HALF, WE GROW BY 16%. EPS GROW BY 21% AND INDEED WE BEAT THE CONSENSUS. WE HAVE DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH ACROSS EVERY AREA, DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH ACROSS EVERY REGION, SO VERY VERY STRONG FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR. WE DECIDED TO NOT INCREASE OUR GUIDANCE SIMPLY BECAUSE WE ARE ONLY HALFWAY THROUGH THE YEAR. WE HAVE INVESTMENTS TO MAKE. WE HAVE A TREMENDOUS PORTFOLIO OF PRODUCTS. WE ARE STARTING NINE STUDIES THIS FIRST HALF. WE HAVE COMMITTED TO LAUNCH 30 PHASE 3 STUDIES THIS YEAR. SO I ALLOWS OF GROWTH TODAY BUT ALSO TOMORROW AND THE DAY AFTER. WE HAVE TO INVEST IN THIS FANTASTIC SCIENCE THAT WE HAVE. MARK: GOOD MORNING. HE TALKED ABOUT HAVING TO INVEST IN THIS FANTASTIC SCIENCE. AND WITH YOUR EARNINGS THIS MORNING, IT HAS COME THE ANNOUNCEMENT THAT YOU AGREED TO BUY A PORTFOLIO OF RARE DISEASE GENE THERAPY FROM PFIZER. HOW DOES THIS FIT IN WITH THE BUSINESS STRATEGY? WHY DOES PFIZER WANT TO SELL? WHY ARE THEY WILLING TO SELL THESE ASSETS TO YOU? WHY DON ' T THEY WANT THEM? PASCAL: AS A COMPANY, WE ALWAYS LOOK AT THE NEAR-TERM, MIDTERM, AND LONG-TERM. IN THE NEAR TERM, WE ARE DOING VERY WELL. THE FIRST HALF WAS TREMENDOUS. WE HAD GROWTH IN EVERY ONE OF OUR MAJOR PRODUCTS. THE MIDTERM IS GOING TO BE BASED ON OUR PORTFOLIO. AND AS I SAID A MINUTE AGO, WE HAVE A TREMENDOUS MID-STAGE PORTFOLIO OF PRODUCTS, LOTS OF CLINICAL TRIALS, PHASE THREE TRIALS THAT WE ARE LAUNCHING. BUT WE ALSO LOOK AT THE LONG-TERM. LONG-TERM, WE ESTABLISHED 2030 AMBITION AND THE PRIORITIES THAT GO WITH THIS AMBITION. TWO PRIORITIES ARE ABOUT BUILDING OUR CELL THERAPY BUSINESS. WE BELIEVE CELL THERAPY WILL BE AN IMPORTANT PART OF MANY MEDICINES, ESPECIALLY CANCER. WE HAVE BEEN BUILDING CAPABILITY GENE THERAPY -- IN GENE THERAPY FOR QUITE SOME TIME NOW. THIS DEAL WITH PFIZER WILL ACCELERATE THIS BUILDUP. WHY IS PFIZER DIVESTING? DIFFERENT COMPANIES HAVE DIFFERENT PRIORITIES AT DIFFERENT POINTS IN TIME AND I CANNOT COMMENT FOR PFIZER ON THEIR STRATEGY, OF COURSE. ANNA: OK, WELL, BUT IT DOES TAKE YOU CLOSER TO YOUR LONG-TERM 2030 GOALS, SO THAT ' S INTERESTING. LET ME ASK YOU ABOUT A LUNG CANCER DRUG WE HEARD ABOUT EARLIER THIS MONTH, WE GOT A TRIAL READ OUT WITH A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON YOUR SHARE PRICE, SHARES DROPPED BY 8%. I WONDER WHAT YOU TOOK AWAY FROM THAT EXPERIENCE? BECAUSE THE ANNOUNCEMENT ITSELF SEEMED KIND OF MIXED. WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THAT AS YOU LOOK BACK? PASCAL: IT ' S A GREAT QUESTION. THE ISSUE, YOU KNOW, IS THAT WE TYPICALLY DISCLOSE HIGH-LEVEL RESULTS IN A STUDY AND THEN WE DISCLOSE THE TOTALITY OF THE RESULTS TO THE MEDICAL CONGRESS, AND THAT IS WHAT WE DID IN THIS INSTANCE, LIKE WE ALWAYS DO. PEOPLE HAVE ONLY HEARD ABOUT THE HIGH-LEVEL RESULTS. THEY HAVE TO SEE THE DETAILED RESULTS THAT WE REPRESENTED AT A CONGRESS LATER THIS YEAR AND I HAVE NO DOUBT THAT WHEN THEY SEE THE DETAILED RESULTS, THEY WILL BE ENCOURAGED BY WHAT THEY SEE, JUST LIKE I AM MYSELF. I BELIEVE THIS PRODUCT, FOR A VERY LARGE NUMBER OF LUNG CANCER PATIENTS, WILL HAVE A VERY IMPORTANT ROLE TO PLAY. WE HAVE BEEN IN DISCUSSIONS WITH THE FDA AND WE HAVE AGREED THAT WE CAN FILE THOSE RESULTS, SO IT IS A VERY ENCOURAGING SIGN THAT EVEN THE FDA THEMSELVES SEE POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR THIS PRODUCT. MARK: PASCAL, IF THERE IS SUCH A MISINTERPRETATION OF THE RESULTS BY THE MARKET FROM THIS COMING OCCASION, BASED ON WHAT YOU ARE SAYING -- FROM THIS COMMUNICATION, BASED ON WHAT YOU ARSON, WAS THIS A COMMUNICATION -- BASED ON WHAT YOU ARE SAYING, WAS THIS A COMMUNICATION ERROR BY ASTRAZENECA? PASCAL: ACTUALLY, THIS IS NOT A COMMUNICATION ERROR. SIMPLY, PEOPLE ARE REACTING TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF HIGH-LEVEL RESULTS. WHEN WE ANNOUNCE HIGH-LEVEL RESULTS, WE DISCLOSE WHETHER THE STUDY WAS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT. AND IN THIS INSTANCE IT WAS. WE ALSO ADD STATEMENTS ABOUT WHETHER THE RESULTS ARE GOING TO BE CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL, MEANING PHYSICIANS WILL SEE WILL RESULTS THAT MAKE A DIFFERENCE FOR THE PATIENTS. THAT ' S WHEN WE DISCLOSE HIGH-LEVEL RESULTS. WE DO NOT DISCLOSE DETAILED RESULTS BY PATIENT GROUPS AND WE DO NOT GIVE ANY DETAILS, WE RESERVE THOSE DETAILS FOR THE CONGRESS WHERE THE STUDY WILL BE PRESENTED. THAT IS WHY I AM CONFIDENT THAT WHEN PEOPLE SEE THE DETAILS, THEY WILL ACTUALLY BE QUITE REASSURED. ANNA: YEAH. OK. SO YOU ARE MORE REASSURED. LET ME ASK YOU ABOUT THE CHINA BUSINESS. THERE HAVE BEEN REPORTS SUGGESTING YOU HAVE CONSIDERED OR ARE CONSIDERING A SPINOFF AND LISTING OF ASTRAZENECA ' S CHINA BUSINESS SEPARATELY. IS THIS SOMETHING YOU? PASCAL: HAVE CONSIDERED OR AREPASCAL: STILL CONSIDERING YOU KNOW, THERE HAS BEEN ALL CAPS OF RUMORS ABOUT OUR COMPANY FOR MANY, MANY YEARS. I DO NOT TYPICALLY COMMENT ON RUMORS. WE STUDY ALL SORTS OF THINGS CONSTANTLY. 95% OF WHAT WE STUDY NEVER HAPPENS. SIMPLY BECAUSE WE HAVE TO CONSIDER ALL SORTS OF OPTIONS. WE BELIEVE THAT CHINA IS A VERY IMPORTANT COUNTRY FOR US, NOT ONLY IN TERMS OF DEVELOPING PRODUCTS, WE GREW BY 9% IN THE FIRST HALF IN CHINA. WHETHER OUTSIDE OF CHINA OR THE EMERGING MARKET, WE GREW BY 30%. THIS ENTIRE AREA IS CRITICAL TO OUR COMPANY AND WE BELIEVE CHINA HAS AN IMPORTANT ROLE TO PLAY IN TERMS OF SOURCING INNOVATION. THERE IS AN EXPLOSION OF COMPANIES IN CHINA. BEYOND THIS, IT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR ME TO COMMENT ON RUMORS. AS I SAID. , THERE IS ALWAYS ALL SORTS OF RUMORS. ANNA: JUST A FINAL QUESTION ON THE U.K. AND THE INVESTMENT CLIMATE. YOU HAVE BEEN CRITICAL IN THE PAST ABOUT MANUFACTURING INCENTIVES, ABOUT THE TAX REGIME. DO YOU SEE ANYTHING MORE ENCOURAGING OF LIKE? PASCAL: YEAH, I THINK WE CAN SEE WE HAVE BEEN IN DISCUSSION WITH THE GOVERNMENT, LIKE MANY OTHER COMPANIES, AND DEFINITELY THE CHANCELLOR HAS INTRODUCED TAX INCENTIVES THAT GO IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION IN TERMS OF ATTRACTING COMPANIES TO INVEST IN MANUFACTURING IN THE COUNTRY. THE ISSUE THAT IS STILL IN DISCUSSION IS THE SO-CALLED V-PASS, WITCHES THIS VERY LARGE REBATE OF 27% THAT COMES ON TOP OF VERY LOW PRICES ALREADY IN THE U.K. AND THIS IS STILL IN DISCUSSION. WE HOPE THAT WE CAN FIND A SOLUTION THAT ALLOWS -- TO BUY PRODUCTS AT A COMPETITIVE PRICE BUT ALSO COMPANIES TO GET AN APPROPRIATE RETURN TO JUSTIFYING INVESTING IN R & D IN THE U.K.. THIS IS STILL IN DISCUSSION AND HOPEFULLY WE FIND A SOLUTION THAT WILL MEET EVERYBODY ' S GOALS. US.