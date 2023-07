00:00

THESE ARE STRONGER THAN ESTIMATED RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER. BUT I WANT TO TALK YOU THROUGH THE MACRO BACKDROP. YOU ' VE GOT JOB CUTS STARTING TO COME THROUGH IN THE U.S., INFLATION CRIMPING DEMAND IN EUROPE, AND IN THE U.K. RATE HIKES MEANING PEOPLE ARE STAYING IN CITIES TO SAVE MONEY. IS THE PARTY OVER? STEVEN: WE HAD A FANTASTIC QUARTER. THE BEST QUARTER WE HAD IN OUR HISTORY IN THE SECOND QUARTER. WE SEE STILL VERY STRONG DEMAND. IF YOU LOOK AT BOOKINGS FOR THE THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTER, IT ' S ACTUALLY STRONGER THAN WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE FIRST QUARTER. SO, WE DON ' T SEE ANY DROP IN DEMAND. AND WE STILL HAVE HIGH YIELDS. I LOOKED THIS MORNING AT THE YIELDS OF THE LAST WEEK IN JULY, IT ' S BEATING WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN MAY AND JUNE. FOR US IT STILL GOING STRONG. MY PERSONAL VIEW IS AS LONG AS EMPLOYMENT IS THEY ARE, THIS DEMAND WILL STAY. THERE IS A DIFFERENCE IN SUPPLY AND DEMAND. STILL THE INDUSTRY, ESPECIALLY ON THE LONG HAUL, IS NOT BACK ON 2019 LEVELS, SO THERE IS STILL UNDER SUPPLY IN THE MARKET WHICH BRINGS UP HIGH YIELDS. LIZZY: YOU HAD SHORT-HAUL DEMAND TAPERING. LONG-HAUL HAS HAD THIS LAG IN TERMS OF THE POST-PANDEMIC REBOUND. IS IT LIKELY THAT LONG-HAUL DEMAND WILL TAPER, TOO? HIS REVENGE TRAVEL OVER? STEVEN: I JUST TALK ABOUT WHAT WE HAVE SEEN COMPARED TO 2019. WE ARE STILL NOT BACK ON THE 2019 LEVELS. IF YOU TALK ABOUT SHORT-HAUL, OUR DOMESTIC NETWORK IN FRANCE, WE REDUCE IT ALREADY WITH MORE THAN 50%. WE REDUCED IT EVEN MORE THIS YEAR COMPARED TO LAST YEAR. THAT IS PART OF OUR STRATEGY. TO REDUCE ACTUALLY OUR DOMESTIC POINT-TO-POINT NETWORK IN FRANCE AND INCREASE CAPACITY. YOU SEE THAT DEMAND TO SPIKE A FACT THAT WE ARE ABOVE THE LEVELS OF 2019, IS EVEN STRONGER THAN A YEAR AGO. BOOKING FACTORS ARE HIGHER THAN WHAT WE HAVE SEEN LAST YEAR. LIZZY: I WAS SPEAKING TO YOUR COUNTERPART AT RYANAIR THIS WEEK, HE SAID THE COST OF LIVING CRISIS MEANS PEOPLE ARE FLOCKING TO CHEAPER CARRIERS. OUR PEOPLE TRADING DOWN WITHIN YOUR AIRLINE? ARE YOU SEEING PEOPLE FLY ECONOMY RATHER THAN BUSINESS? STEVEN: WE SEE THE RIVERS. MORE PREMIUM TRAFFIC. A LOAD FACTOR ABOVE THE 2019 LEVEL FOR PREMIUM. THIS IS A STORY OF RYANAIR AND IT FITS THEIR STORY. THEY SAID WITH HIGH INFLATION THAT WOULD BE IMPACTING ESPECIALLY LEGACY CARRIERS. BUT WE SEE STRONGER AND STRONGER DEMAND EVEN ON THE LONG HAUL. I THINK AT THIS MOMENT, THE LONG-HAUL SITUATION IS BETTER THAN WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE EUROPE SITUATION. OF COURSE, THERE IS A DIFFERENCE IN PRODUCT BETWEEN US AND RYANAIR. WE HAVE A DIFFERENT CUSTOMER BASE. I DON ' T SEE ANYBODY STEPPING DOWN TO LOW COST THIS MONTH. LIZZY: ARE YOU STILL INTERESTED IN TAP, PORTUGUESE CARRIER? STEVEN: IT ' S A PUBLIC PROCESS. WE ' RE WATCHING THAT CAREFULLY. WE ' RE PREPARING AND HIRING ADVISORS, ETC. BUT FIRST THERE NEEDS TO BE A VALUATION DONE. TWO VALUATIONS ACTUALLY WHICH HAS TO GO TO PARLIAMENT. THEN THE PROCESS STARTS. WE ARE WAITING FOR THAT AND IT WILL PROBABLY START AFTER THE SUMMER. LIZZY: I WANT TO ASK ABOUT THESE BOILING HOT TEMPERATURES IN THE MEDITERRANEAN. LONG-TERM, HOW ARE YOU ADAPTING YOUR STRATEGY? THE YOU PLAN TO CHANGE ROUTES AND SPECIFICALLY FREQUENCIES? STEVEN: OUR MAIN CAPACITY IS ON THE LONG-HAUL. ON THE LONG-HAUL, THERE IS LESS IMPACT I WOULD SAY FROM THE VERY HOT SUMMERS. WE WILL BE ADAPTING AS NEEDED. IT CAN BE BETTER FOR US, BECAUSE OF PEOPLE ARE GOING MORE LONG-HAUL DURING APRIL AND MAY WE HAVE LESS PRESSURE IN JULY AND AUGUST. IN JULY AND AUGUST WE CAN SELL ANY TICKET, WE DO NOT HAVE THE CAPACITY TO FLY IS ALL. IF IT SPREADS MORE EQUALLY OVER THE YEAR, IT IS BETTER FOR OUR INDUSTRY. LIZZY: BRIEFLY, SINCE YOU ARE SO OPTIMISTIC THIS MORNING, DO YOU SEE AIR CARGO COMING BACK? STEVEN: AIR CARGO IS A DIFFERENT STORY. VOLUME IS DOWN MORE THAN 40%, VERY DIFFERENT THAN ONE YEAR BEFORE. WE ARE 10% HIGHER THAN WHERE WE WERE IN 2019. IN THAT SENSE, WE ' RE GETTING TO A MORE NORMALIZED LEVEL. IT HAS TO DO WITH SHIPPING PRICES GOING DOWN. PLUS THE FACT THAT WE HAVE INCREASED CAPACITY IN OUR PASSENGER BUSINESS PLANES. THAT IS THE REASON THAT WE ARE HAVING INCREASING CAPACITY WHICH LEADS TO LOWER LOAD FACTOR. IT IS LOWER THAN ON A FULL FREIGHTER, BUT THERE IS SOFTENING DEMAND.