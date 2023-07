00:00

The decision itself then, is widely expected. I mean, the policy makers have always told us it's happening. So what will the focus be on today? Yes, Anna. And they have this 25 basis points hike today that to pass a read should now stand and go up to 3.75%. Again, a lot of this was essentially pre-announced by the head of the ECB, Christine Lagarde. And again, if you look back to the Sintra meeting, which of course, again, is crucial when it comes to setting the tone for a lot of the policymaking repeat And again, the idea that headline inflation, yes, has somewhat cooled, but a lot of that is pegged to energy. We know the story as soon as energy prices go down, headline inflation follows. But is the stickiness of the core inflation that remains a problem. And we have that in the June core CPI print 5.5%. Of course, you put all of this together, it takes you to this 25 basis points hike that the market is fully ready for, fully calibrated for. And again, the focus with that decision well to aside and looking to the future will be entirely about September and what to do next. That is all up for play and it will really be the focus of this meeting today before the summer break in Frankfurt.