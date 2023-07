00:00

So the likes of Goldman saying this is sort of like the policy put is activated. I mean, are you looking at the same way after this Politburo meeting? Were you surprised by this dovish tilt? Oh, yeah. I think that's not surprising given that the growth deceleration in Q2 definitely surprised not just the market, but the policymakers. I think for the policy makers that they definitely strive to deliver the 5% annual growth target this year. But if people look at growth momentum, either measured by this so-called two year compound growth rate or the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of GDP growth, it was it was running at a little bit above 3% in Q2, which is definitely insufficient to deliver that 5% growth target. So now I think they definitely feel the urgency to prop up the economy through introducing some stimulus check. Very briefly, let's look at it in a more holistic way. We're moving from quantitative growth to what they want, qualitative growth. Now, that's going to be a process. It's this change in structure and the change in the motor of growth of the Chinese economy. Very responsible for the, I suppose, I suppose, the moribund state of parts of it. Well, first, I think they are pursuing both, of course, that in the past a few years they started to emphasize they want to pursue so-called high quality growth. But at the same time, I think a certain growth speed is also quite important and important because if you take a look at, say, a so-called medium term target for 2035, which basically requires GDP to double from that in 2020, implying I mean, a minimum growth rate of 0.7 percent. So that is a minimum, a requirement. And also I think for even for Western countries, although they don't have a like ideal said, quantitative target. But I think for all policymakers, they want to keep the actual growth rate closest to its potential. And according to their estimate of China's ratios, they still believe that China's potential growth is a little bit above 5%. So anything below 5% for them is definitely politically unacceptable. Jacqueline, is that I mean, you're alluding to negative output gaps. Is that why inflation is is is nonexistent in China? And do you continue to believe that it will remain nonexistent? Yes, I definitely agree with you. I think in China after opening, we have very low inflation in terms of CPI. At the same time, we have very deep inflation. And also on the job market, we have very low youth unemployment rate and very tepid wage growth. I think all of these are typical signs that the economy is running below its potential and we are seeing a mature massive output gap in China. So that is why I think they need to do more policy easing in order to mend that gap in property policy. It seems like they're, you know, concerned or are seeing policymakers really mentioning that, you know, dropping that slogan of houses are are not for living, are for living and not for speculation. I mean, what do you think is still missing in that equation? Well, well, first of all, I think to say that the Politburo meeting already hinted that they are going to optimize and improve property policy. I think that definitely opens the door to more demand immolating policies such as allowing more cities to rate lax purchasing restrictions, down payment ratio, a mortgage rate, as well as reduce the transaction costs in the secondary market, which will help to stimulate demand. And also in terms of boosting demand as they are starting to do this kind of like renovation of urban villages, we think, well, provide some help as well. But what I think is missing out at the moment is that they they do not going to roll out any credit backstops for Chinese property developers because essentially in the past couple of months, we've seen a fresh wave of private developers going a defaulting on their bonds, which we think is definitely a very ominous sign. And given that private developers represent over 70% of market share and property investment, accounting for 10% of GDP is is basically in a play for.