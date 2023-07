00:00

How close is Taiwan to war? The reality is that the people still go on their own normal lives. We are not affected by the Chinese threat against Taiwan militarily. In fact, what China wants is to defeat Taiwan without the actual use of force. They are following the classical art of war. They think they can crush the enemy without use of force. They can continue to intimidate Taiwan militarily, trying to suffocate Taiwan internationally or try to coerce Taiwan economically. But throughout all these years, you can see that Taiwan stay resilient and we are making more friends internationally. So much of the strategy in Taiwan is not to provoke China, but what could trigger a conflict across the street. There are several things, you know. One is Taiwan government or Taiwan leaders does something or acts on something that will be considered as provocative. And another thing is that they may find Taiwan a convenient scapegoat. And if you look at the situation inside China right now, the economy is slowing down. And there's a lot of report about the slowing economy or the Chinese economy getting in trouble and the real estate is in real trouble right now. And the local finance situation is also in shambles. In putting all this together, people would not be happy, especially the young people. There's a report that the unemployment rate in China for the young people is something like 20% or a little bit over 20%. And this is the kind of situation that Taiwan needs to watch very carefully. Are there any new types of interference that you're preparing for before the election? This time around, we see the cognitive warfare is being played by China and they've been intensifying this. For example, they use Ukraine as an example to show that the United States is not reliable. The United States use Ukraine to weaken Russia, but at the same time, the United States is not participating in the war itself to defend Ukraine. And they show to the public over here that devastation or atrocities in Ukraine is going to be the future of Taiwan. They're trying to discredit the United States. They're trying to show to the Taiwanese people that the United States is not trustworthy. And they also use other cases or examples, for instance, in Taiwan's investment in Arizona for semiconductor industry and the Chinese cognitive warfare against Taiwan is that the United States has a conspiracy in the ruining Taiwan semiconductor industry. And if you look at the political landscapes here in Taiwan, the DPP normally is described as a political party that is more pro the United States. And there are other political parties that are being described as a pro-China, and therefore the Chinese must be thinking that if they can change the minds of some critical minority, they might be able to shape the outcome of the election. So how effective are those misinformation campaigns viewed by you? We did a public opinion survey in the middle of last year, and the survey shows that the public confidence in the United States dropped quite significantly. So it has an effect. But of course, you know, when you come out and debate about all this, you know, narratives proposed by China and at the same time, the United States also understand about it and therefore they take up concrete actions in, you know, bringing back the people's confidence in the United States. The most recent example of the United States action in providing real support to Taiwan is the signing of the trade pact with Taiwan. How can you maintain peace if there's no dialogue with Beijing? Well, if we want dialogue, you know, it takes two to tango. It's always like that. And we have been proposing dialogues in between Taiwan and China ever since when President Tsai took office in 2016. And it was China who is not willing to talk to Taiwan. And I think this is the common understanding of the international community already. What we tried to do is to continue to offer this opportunities for dialogue in between Taiwan and China so that there's a chance for the two sides to talk with each other.