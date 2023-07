00:00

I suppose when you step back from what Kathleen's just said and what we had, which was he kept perfect optionality for himself. But I just wonder, you know, they've upgraded the growth. They become, as he said, data. Data, data dependent. I mean, is it do you hear a soft landing at the end of that? Well, I think soft landing is sort of the message we'd all like to hear. And I think that as a central bank, as the ideal outcome, everyone's sort of wanting to get to. But look, the reality here is that they do sort of find balances are not always easy to achieve. And for us, we'd focus more on the direction, the direction of travel, rather than the absolute level. If you're the central bank, you know, I'd argue inflation is still front and center. And I think here we'd be focused more on the month, on month data. I think that's a much better guide for the Fed, whether they're achieving their goals. And I think the real key here will be services activity, because manufacturing is already slowing it's services activity that's holding up well. And whether we get to a slowdown and just how deep it is and also we'd be services, that's a big driver of that. We didn't get any dissenters within the FOMC. So there's consensus that more needs to be done to bring inflation under control if July is not the last hike. What could the path towards December look like as far as the thinking goes at Standard Chartered Wealth Management? Well, our obviously most probably are at the at the end of the rate hikes themselves. I think what makes it difficult here and why there's optionality is, you know, the impact of rate hikes takes a long time to work its way through the system. I mean, you see what the the impact on mortgage resets, just as one example of that. But if you look at indicators like the, you know, bank lending conditions, those are already tight. And I think that's where the Fed is coming from to say we need to see sort of what the long term path is. Inflation, the month and month to us will still be, in our view, one of the most important guides. I mean, if you look you mentioned lending standards and what we've done is we looked at the credit standards. We can have a look at that in the US and in the ECB. Robin Brooks brought this to my attention last night on Twitter, which is, you know, you've had two standard deviations of tightening in lending in the US and it's abated a little bit. But in Europe, it's one standard deviation of tightening. I mean, this is the long variable like this could very well if you have a look at the scale of the tightening in lending, justify the building of this pause narrative for a much longer period of time, perhaps than we all presume, i.e. the Jp morgan narrative of nine months of a pause. Well, you know, we wouldn't disagree with that. I think the market's sort of been trying to get ahead of itself over the last few quarters about trying to anticipate cuts to quite soon. I mean, let's not forget, at one point the market were expecting cuts in June. And, you know, here we are a little beyond that, still looking at hikes. You know, I think it sort of comes back to the point that, you know, it depends how long it takes for all of these cumulative rate hikes to work their way through the system and how long it takes to sort of really come back to capping inflation. And it's very well possible that the growth doesn't slow, the labour market doesn't crack, then there's no reason for the Fed to necessarily cut. So we wouldn't be in a hurry to price in rate cuts. But to us that just doesn't change the investor decision. I mean, if I look at bond market, for example, bond yields look pretty attractive regardless of whether you expect a move lower now or a few quarters from now. That we think makes the decision easier as an investor, even harder as an economist. We're counting down to the decision from the ECB, and the expectation is that the deposit rate is going to go from 3.75% to 3.75% from 3.5%. And it's all going to be about the guidance as well. Are we going to get a bit more to work with than we got from the Fed overnight? Well, possibly. I think when you look at Europe, I think some of the slowing in the economic data looks a little bit more clear cut, particularly in look at manufacturing in Germany, for example. I mean, that is weak by any stretch. But I think, you know, the focus on inflation and just sort of the signal we're getting from that I think is going to be equally important. And I guess from a central banks perspective, there's a good chance there'll be some optionality left. But in our view, between the two central banks, we just think that the slowing of growth and hence slowing of inflation maybe a little bit more pronounced in Europe and that from a currency market angle particularly is why we're a little bit more positive on the euro. We think a relative view, a little more clear cut in Europe than in the US. If this pause manifests itself into something more durable, how injurious is that to the dollar, down 3% so far this year? Our big story this morning that fixes the hurdles to a dollar rally. You know, the hurdles for the bars have been removed. Do you think we see a second assault on the dollar? Well, it's quite possible. I mean, we've been dollar based for some time, arguably a little early, if anything. But at the end of the day, it's the relative rates that matter. And for us, when we look at the dollar, we just think those two relative yield differentials are moving against the dollar. I mean, we can discuss the pace that comes down to how quickly inflation falls, just how long, you know, rate stay on hold before we eventually get to the turning point. But when you have that relative discussion more so between Europe and the US, I think the dollar index, that's the big one. We just don't see that. Does that bearish argument going away, particularly when it's coming against the backdrop of dollar valuations that are still pretty elevated from a cyclical perspective?