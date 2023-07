00:00

Let me go first to the payout, then to investors. More than $5 billion here. Why did you feel the need to go so big when it comes to this return of cash? Good morning. Thanks for the opportunity. Actually, in Capital Markets Day just last month, we announced a 15% increase to our dividend and we announced a minimum of 5 billion in the next two quarters when it comes to buybacks. And we're just fulfilling the commitment we made. Actually, we're going slightly further with a 15% dividend hike and a 3 billion buyback this quarter. Fundamentally, we're looking at how we balance across the capital discipline we need to maintain as a company continuing to de-leverage. We've gone down to 17% gearing with this quarter's results and at the same time rewarding our shareholders within the range that we have already mentioned to them, which is the 30 to 40% of our overall CFO, which this quarter is in line with, is yet right as a percentage of cash flow from operations. And I wonder what this tells us about your shareholders priorities, though, While does it tell us that they would rather have the cash back than have you invested in energy sources that are more around energy transition? Is that what we take away from from this decision to return at scale to shareholders? No, I think the the reality is they're looking for the right and appropriate balance, and that's in line with all the discussions we've had with them. We are investing significantly, by the way. So we are investing this year, for example, 23 to $26 billion into our businesses, everything from oil and gas through into our marketing businesses and into our low carbon businesses, our renewable and energy solutions businesses. So a material amount is going there, but of course we need to be able to demonstrate it, to demonstrate discipline in the way we are allocating that capital while at the same time continuing to keep a very strong balance sheet. After all, we are in a volatile market as we have been in energy for a long, long time and of course to reward our shareholders. So I think it's more about the balance than any specific reason at this point in time. You kind emphasized that this buyback plan was very much just delivering on your prior promises from the Capital Markets Day, but you've gone slightly above that. How much further will you go and would you consider going to a fixed level of buybacks like your American peers? Because obviously, one of the big stories out there is the fact that the big valuation gap between you and some of your big US rivals. I think a big part of the evaluation gap is something we have already looked to address through our capital Markets Day announcements. We have said that we will now tighten our capital a bit further to 22 to 25 next year and the year after. We have also said we will reduce our OpEx by 2 to $3 billion up to 20 and the 2025. By doing that, we see a pathway towards growing by 10% free cash flow per share every single year between now and 2025. That has become a compelling story and we have seen a very positive response to our shareholders from that. We don't see the need at this point in time to be able to guide longer term than we have. Of course, we will reassess that when we get to the end of the year. But what we do feel is that our current shareholder distribution framework, the 30 to 40% of cash flow from operations, is sufficient guidance to be able to allow our investors to understand the direction we're going in, but also to appreciate that the volatility in the market continues to be strong.