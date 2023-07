00:00

Welcome to DAYBREAK, Asia. We're counting down to a major market opens. The top stories this hour. The Fed leaves the door open for further hikes after raising rates to a 22 year high. Jay Powell stressing further calls will be data dependent. We'd be comfortable cutting rates when we're comfortable cutting rates, and that won't be this year. I don't think. Metters quarterly sales and Outlook beat the street in the short videos, reel in users and advertisers across its social networks. Plus, Samsung unveils a thinner foldables ahead of quarterly earnings expected This hour, we'll hear exclusively from Samsung's executive vice president, Patrick Chemi, about their plans for AI. So the review is just beginning, I would say. We are still at the beginning of the new era and we are very excited about the potential. All right. We do have breaking news when it comes to the Hong Kong monetary authority, raising its base rate to five and three quarters of 1%. This, of course, following the US Federal Reserve resuming rate hikes by 25 basis points to take that Fed funds rate to a 22 year high and leaving the door ajar potentially either for a pause or to future rate hikes. All of this is dependent on inflation data that comes through over the next couple of months. Of course, that base rate for the government may of course be increased moves in line every time with the Fed's benchmark in order to protect the local dollar's peg to the greenback. And of course, Jerry, as with every day after the Fed or morning after the Fed will be looking to the Hong Kong's biggest banks, HSBC Stanchart because they tend to announce later today with their changes to their best lending rates as well. Of course, Heidi, we already are seeing the implications of the Fed rate hike across the board. U.S. futures looking like this early in the Asian session after we saw a little bit of a mixed picture in the regular session, we had the Dow higher. The S & P 500 actually lower, were slightly higher after the FOMC statement. But then Powell came out and said that we wouldn't be really achieving that 2% inflation target until 2025. That was perceived as hawkish, but really in everything The chair Powell said there was a little bit for everyone the Bears, the bulls. We actually had Treasury yields losing ground in today's session, really pressured by the fact that Chair Powell did not necessarily commit to rate hikes at every other meeting. We also were looking at oil prices, which were pressured in the New York session, were a little bit higher. In the Asian session, we had seen those U.S. stockpiles falling less than expected when it comes to the stock markets. So we were really reacting to corporate earnings as well. So that really muddied the picture a little bit as well. We're talking about the information tech sector leading the declines in today's session, but communication services higher given the better than expected earnings out of Alphabet. Talking about earnings, take a look at one that is doing in the after hours session because we're seeing that boost coming on better than expected second quarter sales, better than expected outlook. And of course, you really have to put this company into context because Mark Zuckerberg's year of efficiency seems to be working. This stock already has more than doubled this year, Heidi. Yeah, And that valuation outlook when it comes to Metro as well, potentially positioning it as a bit of a bargain at a time where certainly broader US tech looks priced to perfection. But should we take a look at the set up here in Asia? We've got Sydney futures looking so flat at the moment, admits, of course, a pretty heavy earnings season that we're still trawling through. We did have Macquarie's numbers out a little bit earlier, disappointing first quarter, substantially down on week trading. In that guidance, the operating group contribution was substantially down a year on year as well, really talking about its markets, business seeing a weaker quarter relative to some very strong results from the same quarter of last year. Fee revenue was also lower in that statement. Also watching the miners, Rio's numbers disappointing on account of the China slowdown really seemed to kind of set the tone, if you will, with some of the other big miners as profits and dividends both slid. And of course, we're continuing to look towards the open in China as some of that froth, the exuberance may have come out of the stimulus rally. Well, let's get some more on the Fed. Joining us now is a former Atlanta Fed president, Dennis Lockhart, along with our global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays. Great to have you both. And Dennis, always good to have you with us. And as Gerri alluded to it, it was you know, it was something that everyone read. You could see Fed chair, you know, in a very masterful way. Fed Chair Powell just treading that fine line between being seen as hawkish or dovish or leaving the door open to further hikes, but also leaving the door open to a potential pause. What was your takeaway there? Well, I thought he kept his options open about as open as options can be, and he did not commit to anything. He repeated the usual messages that this is a committee that's operating meeting by meeting, there's no predetermined path for policy. The idea that they were in an every other meeting pattern, he did not really validate it's data dependent. He said all the things he said before. And then he of course, he reiterated the resolve of the committee to bring inflation to the target of 2%. So, Dennis. Let me back away from this Jay Powell trade. He was actually masterful also at not giving any answers about the guidance. What are they going to watch? What's going to trigger them to hike again or pause? Why did he work so hard? What is the Fed? How is this part of the Fed's strategy right now? What does it mean? Well, first, to answer your first question, I think they are going to follow two things. One is the growth pattern in the economy and the second quarter numbers will come out in a few weeks. And it looks like it's going to be a pretty strong quarter. So growth continues to be relatively robust. Then obviously, the inflation numbers of a wide variety of inflation numbers to try to form a synthesis of what the underlying inflation really is. Those are the two things I think he and the committee will be following very carefully, particularly over the next eight weeks, in which they get quite a bit of data actually, so that that's what's on their mind. And I, I think the uncertainty around the the actual path of inflation is, is informing their reserve about committing to any forward guidance. In your opinion, what would in terms of inflation in particular, what would incline them to say, oh, we can pause. Is it going to be the core CPI, core PCE coming down? What would incline them to hike? Is it going to be a labor market that's just so hot, wages continue to rise, etc., that they feel know what they have to do? Kathleen I don't think it's any one thing because they they very much look at a dashboard and try to form a bigger picture about what's happening with inflation. But wage pressures would be one data point that I think would be very important to them. Core inflation measures and other measures that kind of cut out the outliers, the whether it's food, energy or other outliers, they're really trying to get an idea of the undersea currents that how those are really coursing. And that's how they come to a view of whether they have to act further or whether they can pause. How does housing factor in the fact that that sector seems to be very stabilizing? What sectors stabilize? Housing. Housing? Well, I think the numbers are to some extent are going in various directions. But I think there's a reasonable view that the overall shelter or owners equivalent rent measure of inflation in the housing sector is about to turn over, although that's been anticipated now for several months. But there are encouraging signs that we're going to see a softening of wage or of the inflationary pressures in the housing sector. What do you make of the Fed's characterization of economic growth to moderate? I think, you know, I have to laugh a little bit because I when I was a rookie at the FOMC, I asked the economists, what's the difference between modest and moderate and which is greater now? Well, they adjusted the number and apparently moderate is a little bit stronger than perhaps modest, but I suppose you could use either word. But they are acknowledging that the underlying growth of the economy continues to to motor along in a, you know, a pretty satisfactory well, not satisfactory to that, but in a pretty strong way that that is no doubt adding to the inflationary pressures in the economy. You know, Dennis, there's a lot of economists looking at the inflation numbers, looking at base effects and compare year over year, and we're going to be in a good few months of, oh, inflation looks like it's coming down. But then all of a sudden, depending on what the the next series of numbers do, it can look like inflation is starting to rise again. If that happens, do you think the Fed's going to be put back in a position where it has to get a little more definite and even aggressive about more rate hikes? Well, the base effects argument is that many months ago there were numbers that are in the full year, 12, 12 month inflation numbers that are really history now, but nonetheless, they inform the overall number. I think what they'll be doing is they'll be looking at shorter term measures of inflation month over month, quarter over quarter, six month measures, taking all of this in to try to discern what. Is the current runway run rate. What's the current degree of inflationary pressure? And they can eliminate this concern over base effects by looking at shorter term measures. So, Dennis, when all is said and done, where do you think the funds rate is going to get to? Are you in the camp that says we may even have seen the last one? And if it's not the July hike that's last, it's going to be the September hike. Or do you see the possibility that inflation's going to settle down and stabilize, even if it's not still rising, even if it's not going up, and that they're going to be that you would say they will be in position or you would be if you were at the Fed now, to have to hike again to keep the tightening going. I think the assumption of one more increase either at the September or the October November meeting, is a reasonable and plausible way of looking at the future. Beyond that, it's just simply going to depend on how inflation evolves. And I have no better crystal ball than anybody else in that respect. So I would just say that I think as of now, you can see a scenario of at least one more hike. Dan is like, always great catching up with you, former Atlanta Fed president and our global economic policy editor Kathleen Hays on the very important fed day. Thank you to you both. And still ahead, our exclusive conversation with Samsung executive vice president Patrick Chauvin as we look ahead to the second quarter results for you this hour. More on their new devices and AI plans next. This is Bloomberg. Earnings season is here. Decent start to earnings season. We are heading into the meat of earnings season. Bloomberg breaks the numbers. First bank America we have Charles Schwab, Tesla, Netflix, you name it. Heading in the right direction. Record quarter revenue with exclusive expert analysis. What do they have to deliver to justify the rally? We have seen earnings are still going to be under pressure. Is there a divergence that's really important to draw here? A massive divide between Dimon and Frakes, Bloomberg television and radio, the fastest numbers and analysis you trust. Samsung is expected to report its second quarter results shortly. Analysts think profit probably fell more than 90% on continued weak demand for electronics and chips. Our executive editor for Asia, TEC Peter Ahlstrom, joins us now. And Peter, we got this warning earlier in the month. So what should we be watching out for today? Well, it's a big day for Samsung. They just had an event in Seoul overnight where they unveiled their new foldable phones. The company is kind of pulling out the stops and showing off this new generation of foldable phones to compete with the iPhones and other phones on the market. They're very high end premium phones. And so this morning, just a few hours later, we're going to get their financial results. As you alluded to, Samsung does their earnings a little bit differently. They put out preliminary numbers early in the month and then the final numbers later on. So we already know that revenue fell quite substantially more than 20%. We also know that operating profit fell more than 95%. So very, very sharp drop at that point. We'll see the final numbers today. We'll see net income numbers. Also, some divisional breakdowns. So we'll get a sense of how the CHIPS division, for example, performed compared to the smartphone division. And we'll also get some commentary about what their capital spending plans are going forward. One of the key things that people are going to be watching for is whether Samsung sees a recovery in the memory chip market, which has been in a very severe downturn. Its rival, Hynix came out yesterday, earlier this week, and talked about how they thought that demand was strong enough, particularly because of the high that chip demand was going to begin to recover from here. So we'll see if we hear something similar from Samsung this morning. Yeah, the stakes results are particularly interesting in terms of already seeing that that the impact and the upside of being materialized. Do we expect that same positive exposure for Samsung? Well, Samsung sits at a similar place in the chip market. They both supply memory chips there. There are two of the biggest in the world, and the air demand has been very, very strong so far. We've seen heavy investments in some of the AI startups out there. Microsoft famously put $10 billion into open air, for example. So you're seeing a lot of money pouring into this sector that is driving demand for the components that are needed to be able to train some of these A.I. models out there. Hynix is signaling that they're seeing something well here today with their Samsung also is able to capitalize on that. One of the key issues, though, is that there's been a pretty serious glut of memory chips in the market so far. So they need to burn off some of that before they're able to sell additional chips. And that inventory has built up because demand for some of the key end products, smartphones and computers in particular, has been pretty soft this year. Executive editor for Asia Technology, Peter Ostrom there with Samsung, is introducing the fifth generation of its foldable smartphone seeking to counter a sluggish market for devices and the upcoming rival products. From Apple executive vice president and head of Customer Experience, Patrick Sharma told Bloomberg exclusively about the development of the company's new devices. The fold is designed for productivity we energy ecosystem. We've a handful of new application developers in the productivity domain and limited asking has improved with the touch bar, and that is because we have this incredible performance and capability with a new the new processor Samsung has this open collaboration environment where like a culture for Galaxy and Google is part of it and Microsoft and Amida and like they all have some kind of agendas to have their own generative AI tools. And now that Apple is joining the race, is there any like a Samsung's efforts to do it? So there is a lot of intelligence at play already in many parts of our devices. As I said, we are working with Google on the partnership for a long time and we have a culture to foster innovation together. Chinese smartphone makers like Shelby, Oppo and Highway, they're all rolling out their own version of foldable phones with cheaper prices and start and each has does. Samsung would like to provide more a foldable prices for foldable users let's say in India or China in the near future. Some analysts predict the market to grow beyond 100 million units by 2027. In the next four years, we do expect to capture a large part of the growth. Right now, I can say it's a growing category. And what drives the appeal, the pool is actually quality, is quality and innovation. And is there a chance that you are going to add more feature about the flip after death, fifth generation on the software? On the expense side, we continue to improve many, many experiences with intelligence coming in more. So it's just the beginning. I would say we are still at the beginning of a new era and we are very excited about the potential. Right? Many people are very interested in your XR headset and any kind of like a new form factor for foldable phones. Would you please give us some hints and updates about the latest development about this new devices? We are really pushing the boundaries across the whole ecosystem, so why we continue to innovate the form factor in smartphones? You've seen that we have made great advance on the wearable with the watch tablet we announced recently on our partnership with Google and Qualcomm and we announced the start of the work on the technology and ecosystem. Samsung's Executive Vice President and head of Customer Experience, Patrick Chemi, speaking exclusively to Bloomberg. So he Kim in Seoul now Metro shares climbing in late trade after a stronger than forecast second quarter sales and a rosy outlook. Let's get a breakdown of the numbers from South Korea. Who leads Bloomberg's big tech coverage, Sara? So what drove revenues? Well, it's a couple of things at once. The main thing that's really driving matter here is actually the fact that they successfully copied tick Tock with their real product. And the real product, which is for short form video, is actually capturing a lot of attention on Facebook and Instagram, driving an increase in the amount of time people spend on those on those app. And advertisers are starting to get comfortable with that. It's taking some time, but they are. And. Beyond that, we've seen a general recovery in advertiser spending. If you remember last year there was a big pullback in advertiser budgets. Now they seem to be coming back. We saw that yesterday with with Google's earnings today. We are seeing it at matter that revenues are back up to a healthy level. What about the outlook, particularly when it comes to the spending side? There was some commentary around the investment component of CapEx. Is this still the year of efficiency that we're working with? Well, I think Zuckerberg is taking a few liberties here. He's getting a little bit of confidence. You know, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, has talked about the year of efficiency. He's done those cuts. Now. He says the second half of the year will be about building products better and sort of maintaining that that culture of trying to be very judicious about what they spend their time on and trying to improve their pace of development. So that is going to involve a lot of spending on infrastructure that may or may not work out. Zuckerberg said that he is still committed to this idea of the metaverse. He is very committed to these generative A.I. products that will be integrated into every bit of what Mehta does, and he doesn't know how popular they're going to be that it's very difficult to, um, to decide how much to spend on AI infrastructure because you want to be able to handle extreme popularity and you want to have the infrastructure to support that. If you're a company like like Meadow with 3 billion users every day for your app. So I think that they are they're spending big, but I think that investment will give them permission to do that because of that recovery and because of the cuts that they've made this year. Sarah Fry The Hill is our big tech coverage. Well, we'll be getting more from the better. CFO Susan Lee herself later today. That conversation is at half past noon in New York or 9:30 a.m. in San Francisco. Be sure to tune in. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back. Some of the top corporate stories we're watching. Bloomberg has learned that JPMorgan will buy $1.8 billion worth of mortgages to facilitate Bank of California's purchase of Park West. Sources say JPMorgan has entered into an agreement to bind the single family residential loans at a discount. It's not immediately clear whether it plans to keep the loans or sell them on to other investors. BlackRock is making another attempt to under enter India's asset management industry, this time with the help of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate and deal with Reliance Industries Financial Services Unit will form JIO BlackRock. The two companies are targeting initial investments of $150 million each. BlackRock exited a previous joint venture with India's DSP group in 2018. China's Evergreen New Energy Vehicle group announced the loss of $11.7 billion for 2021 and 2022, warning of its ability to continue as a going concern. The electric vehicle unit of China's Evergrande reported financial results for the first time in two years. The company says it's negotiating with banks and other parties about renewing existing borrowings and corporate bonds and, of course, will head to South Korea for earnings from Samsung is expected to report a more than 90% decline in quarterly net income. This is Bloomberg. We do have some production numbers out of Fortescue Metals saying when it comes to the iron ore shipments of 192 million tonnes for the full year, that full year iron ore shipment guidance is unchanged from its previous guidance back in April, saying CapEx at between 2.8 billion to 3.2 billion. A little bit of a change when it comes to the C1 costs per metric tonne between 18 to $19 there. And what we're seeing, if there's any further guidance when it comes to the market conditions in China, because so much of that has really kind of been dependent on whether or not we get further, more broad scale stimulus out of Chinese authorities. We have seen iron ore rising to that three month high on optimism that perhaps is more supportive measures for the property market could have a more meaningful impact. And of course that really interpreted to be a pro-growth tone from that politburo readout earlier in the week as well. Taking a look across the board when it comes to bond markets. And of course, we've been watching for the US markets essentially taking the Fed decision in their stride in terms of their reaction across Treasuries as well as a bit of a dip in the US dollar there as well, watching assets here in Australia. And of course we did see a bit of a reaction to that faster cooling in the inflation number in the three months through to June that we had yesterday. But certainly that view that potentially we have one more move from the RBA next oh, that we're potentially very close to peak rates if on or if we're not already there is being priced into Australian bond markets at the moment. We're seeing that removal of bets ahead of that RBA meeting next week. Well, our Bloomberg rates reporter Mike Lawson joins us now in Sydney. And Mike, so you know, for Japan it really kind of tread that very fine line, right? Did not want to get him into the situation where it was to be perceived to be too hawkish. What are the implications? And for markets, it's a bit of a veil killer, Heidi. And it's he's he's really giving himself plenty of outs. Use inflation. There is use the totality of the data. So he's not going to be spooked by one bad print between now and next meeting. And that's kept everybody, I suppose, you know, the not that was in everybody's stomach is probably undone a little bit. But again, we're going to be, you know, jumping at cars, you know, every time it's a bad print. You know, it's just, you know, the debate changes and all that sort of stuff. But I think what is effectively that is shift the the narrative now or the debate from how high to want of more like duration. You know it will be on the higher for longer I would sit where we are now you know there was pricing I think 5050 price at best for a November hike. Now if that doesn't happen, you have people rushing to buy bonds and they'll probably sell the dollar because they think, okay, with the option in place. And now the only debate is how long are they going to keep it there. Now, that would be good for you know, it could even a half longer, you would think would be a hurt the equity market, but it could actually be good because I know at least I know how bad things are going to be, you know, that sort of stuff. And there's no nasty surprises. And that would feed into which currencies like the Aussie and the commodity backdrop quite well. And you can see, you know, that that hold water should lift a little bit. And I think that the dollar would be a come off second best as a result. And you know, palace obviously wasn't addressing the dollar last night, but inadvertently, I think he might have made that a little bit harder for the for the index to get back above that 1220 which it seems to struggle for just a any rally seems to get sold into right now. You know, the market doesn't need the dollar right now as a haven. We've got the Dow has put on 13 wins in a row. I think the S & P up ten of the last 13 days. So, you know, the market say the world is a fantastic place. But, you know, in terms of volatility and uncertainty, you know, we can also like a bit easier about it. What is the long term trajectory for the greenback right now? Because we have seen resilience in the past week after we already recorded the worst week since November or so. Yeah, that's true. I think the market's probably, as you know, is looking at the index. It's hard to just walk in if you squid just to walk in the room and sell it from these levels. You know, it's all part of the biggest cycle. But, you know, there's no reason why we can't get under under the 1200. You know, we're not far from it now. And as as the market becomes confident that the the US interest rate metrics is like, you know, sorted for the want of a better word, then the market will go look it go shopping for for better value, whether that's in the space or whether it's in in the Aussie dollar space or the, you know, even the yen, you know, we might get a bit of clarity from that on Friday. They just you know, the carry trade has probably morphed into more of a range trade. So while volatilities is a bit dull, sell the rally on the dollar. But if it's if it's overdone on the downside, they might see a bit of value down towards that 1200. So it'll be a it'll be a grind. I don't think it'll be a, you know, a one way plunge by any measure. Are we seeing overpricing when it comes to ACB hikes now? Good question. So I think the guide will give us the 25 basis point hike tonight. But she's already talked about data dependency and all that sort of stuff. And the dollar has been pretty bad. Yes. I mean, Germany is still in a recession. Ifo numbers were very ordinary and, you know, and corporate financing is on the on the canvas. I can't give you I can give you plenty of reasons to be bearish on that whole zone. I can't give you too many to get opened up about it. So I think that you will have even options traders who are actually betting that it could even be a cut, you know, followed up by this thing where they did what they did in 2008 and they reverse they reverse their behavior knowing how and what have actually overshot. So, you know, I would call the guard a reluctant hawk at best. And, you know, she'd be probably more nimble, a lot more nimble than the Fed would be to to change course. I can't see the Fed doing that before Christmas. But the cards are different. And not only that, she's got the problem where there's no November meeting, there is a November Fed meeting. So people are looking for to trade the euro, to trade that little mismatch in timing. There could be an opportunity there where she's got to, you know, what are you deal with what she's got, which is a very fragile job economy in the German euro zone area. But she's got to, you know, anticipate what or may not come to fruition if it's a if it's a lame Christmas. Well, then I think ECB might be the first cab off the rank to go early next year, you know, if not sooner. Hmm. Bloomberg's affects rates. Reporter mike wilson there. Now, stellantis says it has no regrets over its decision to downsize in china. CEO Carlos Tavares says that their rivals, Volkswagen and General Motors, are under pressure in the world's largest auto market as local competitors slash prices. Tavares told us that the current period requires carmakers to do more to survive. This is a Darwinian period. This is a period where if you don't do that, when your world, a world of electrification, a world of very strong demand from our customers and quality, and in a certain number of attributes, if we don't do that, then we put ourselves at risk. It's not stellantis that is getting that stellantis It's about getting to a new world and we are inviting our suppliers to come along with us and learn as fast as we are learning for ourselves by showing them what we are doing. Oh X, Y and Z. US listed shares surged after Volkswagen said it's investing $700 million in the Chinese company. The German carmaker will eventually hold close to a 5% stake in Audi brand, while also deep in ties with VW as long term partner SAIC Motor to bolster its lineup. VW had been the top selling car brand in China since at least 2008 when data first became available. It now trails behind Bhiwadi. A cargo ship carrying nearly 3000 automobiles is on fire off the coast of the Netherlands. About 300 cars are made by Mercedes-Benz Group. The Dutch Coast Guard is fighting to contain the blaze. Authorities said all 23 people on board have already been evacuated, including one person who died. Ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg shows the ship was en route to Port Said in Egypt. You can get a roundup of the stories you need to know to get your day going. In today's edition of DAYBREAK, Terminal subscribers get the day be go. It's also available on the mobile in the Bloomberg Anywhere app. You can customize those settings so you just get news on the industries and assets that matter to you. This is Bloomberg. We're expecting Samsung Electronics earnings at any time now. The expectation right now is for a more than 90% decline in quarterly net income. Of course, we got a warning coming from Samsung earlier in the month. With us now is S.K. Kim, executive director and analysts at Die Securities. As always, great to have you with us. You actually had a buy rating on the stock despite the fact that they're under so much pressure. What gives you optimism about the company? Yeah, basically, yeah, with the memory market in the deep downturn. But, you know, it hit the bottom in the second quarter and it's a bottoming out from third quarter. And that's kind of the memory driven earnings recovery story. And also we feel very strong demand for air. Recently there was a strong demand for the H-bomb and also the air support demand that comes on have, you know, both foundry capability and the memory, the data capability of the high bandwidth memory. And we'll nanometre by foundry capacity and also recently with this package, you know, showed it in the package processed. So those calling it the only alternative supplier there over TSMC. So we see some new opportunity from Asia that will be the key catalysts for the share price going forward. There seems to be a lot of optimism over air demand We had. Is Hynix also pinpointing to that a segment of demand that could potentially lead to a recovery there too? What makes you think that this can actually offset some of the pressures that we've already seen for a long time? We've been waiting for that turnaround to happen. And trade numbers out of South Korea don't necessarily seem to be pointing to any optimism. Yeah, actually, the the. Yeah. I think there's still the air demand. Have the limited portion at empty. The guy did not may not enough to offset the current the weakness in the overall demand but we see some meaning of production cut from memory supplier and or so some. Right. Actually the you yeah you're showing some the new of the foldable on which Richard on back to last night and yeah we are hearing that there's some potential delay in the new IP delivery which is expected in September this year. But there's a lot of noise regarding the supply chain so that Hong Kong will have some opportunity to gain share in the premium smartphone with a new upcoming foldable phone that we're driving some some positive sentiment and they're on in the back half of this year. Yeah. How much would the affordability help there? How much of that fight is going to be fought in, you know, the lower part of that market segment? Yeah, but the smart phone is the. Yeah. Yeah. The downside in the shipment. But now the polarization of the demand. So the there's the more you know the shipment further premium of one or the touch of the galaxy that to you and also for the bond this year we give you a shipment like more than 1010 million shipment from around, you know, 7 to 8 million shipment last year. So over 50% of the shipment growth is expected this year. That will be some positive impact on their operating profit side. You know, going back to, I guess, a longer term implications of capacity demand. Does the outlook actually look better for foundries like TSMC and Samsung versus some of the stocks that have gained so much in the last six months, like in video? Yeah, So absolutely. The 88 is mostly driven by the cheaper solutions and the media actually looked like they're very positive sentiment. But yeah, what we're hearing is that the hyperscalers especially up with Hyperscalers such as Google, Microsoft, they are also aggressively developing their own A.I. solution. So that will also require a lot of the memory, high bandwidth memory and the ddr5 support of module. So I think there's a more chance that the additional opportunity for those two makers. And. Okay. How much are we watching currency fluctuations at this point? Oh, pardon? I'm sorry. How much are we watching for the impact of currency fluctuations and where we see the one trading? Oh, well, actually, you mean the currency is slightly negative in second half, but yet the currency is the negative impact on the chip component within it. Why is it the political is that divided division such as the ultimate on and off player? So I think the impact from the currency is not meaningful to the company. People are talking about currencies and perhaps operating overseas as well. How are they doing in China? Because a lot of the competitors seem to have already introduced foldable phones. Oh, yeah. Foldable phone. I think there are increasing competition, but what we are seeing is that some Chinese smartphone makers are actually they're losing ground recently, though that is sort related to the market situation, like the polarization of the demand. So that's why Apple is gaining share in China. So I think comes on to also are there have some opportunity now it may not be China but in Asia non China India and there are other you know the Malaysia for example. Yeah so the Chinese maker. Yeah the increasing their aggressive in the pole double bond. Well actually the demand in China is much weaker than expected. But what we we see the increasing the market is the positive for the the leading company. Yeah. So what are the most positive markets for Samsung going forward. Yeah. As I mentioned, I think the now the API is the key catalyst for the the the global stock market and also the Samsung has the opportunity to catch up TSMC in terms of the leading edge of foundry wafer and also the two H-bomb and Ddr5 supported and it does mainly use it for the air stopper. I think those are the semiconductor related semiconductor opportunity. I think this should be the key catalyst for the Samsung, you know, in the second half this year. When you take a look at chip makers in Korea more broadly, how much a weak earnings and expectations are already being priced in and could we see more upside given valuations? That's pretty compelling. Most of them are still trading close to book. Yeah, I think yeah, some compare with the weak on the share prices, I think actually outperforming because of that. I mentioned that there's some sentiment in the bottoming out and the new I you know driven catalysts actually is not a near-term cartel even the investor there can see there that that should build more long term. But anyway it it's coming. And also the I think you talk about the valuation. Yeah. Within my coverage I think the I, I feel like a really big pressure on the valuation for Hynek but Samsung electronic their I think there's 20 trading at like 1.4 time 1 to 1.4 times the PBR. So I think the way I'm comfortable with the valuation and the considering companies the the strong balanced it compared with here. So the yeah, I think there's more or I see more upside in the Samsung Electronics. Start reading my coverage in the global memory sector. Ask him to stay. With us is the executive director at Unlisted Daiwa Securities. When we get your reaction, as soon as we get those numbers out of Samsung there due any moment now. Lots more to come here on DAYBREAK. Asia, though. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg. We'll take you to live pictures of the New Zealand foreign minister in the New Year. Mahuta holding a joint news conference with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Now we heard from the New Zealand Foreign Minister Mahuta talking about the New Zealand US relationship being strong and growing, that they welcome increased US presence in the Pacific region. We also heard from Secretary Blinken talking about the door being open for New Zealand to engage on the orcas. Pillar to this would be the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Secretary Blinken also talking about the importance to engage with China. We'll be following those comments as they happen in Wellington right now Heidi. Yeah, sure. Of course, Pillar two, potentially even more interesting and compelling them. Pillar one of all, because it includes things like air quantum computing, hypersonics as well. And that could really significantly strengthen that US position in the Asia Pacific at a time where, of course, that engagement with Beijing is ongoing. Let's get you some of the other political and geopolitical headlines that we're tracking from around the world. Taiwan's foreign minister says China has been ramping up efforts to influence its 2024 presidential election, in part by casting doubt on U.S. support. The ruling DPJ has forged a closer ties with Washington, meeting senior politicians and making arms purchases. Speaking exclusively to Bloomberg, Joseph Wu told Beijing, Told of Beijing, I should say that planting narratives that the US is not trustworthy. I'm a real. We see the cognitive warfare is being played by China and they're being intensifying this. For example, they use Ukraine as an example to show that the United States is not reliable. If you look at the political landscapes here in Taiwan, the TPP normally is described as a political party that is more pro the United States, and there are other political parties that are being described as a pro-China. And therefore the Chinese must be thinking that if they can change the minds of some critical minority, they might be able to shape the outcome of the election. The Pentagon plans to issue a first time contract for a US or Canadian company to recover Ghailani. It is gallium, I should say, is a mineral used in semiconductors and military radar systems. China this month curbed the export of gallium and another key mineral germanium. The contract is for recovery of the mineral from waste streams of other products. Sherry and Heidi, of course, any time now we're going to get results coming from Samsung Electronics. This would be the second quarter numbers. The expectation is for a more than 90% decline in quarterly net income. We are going to get divisional breakdowns. We're going to be watching for capital spending and whether Samsung actually sees recovery in the memory chip market. The market opens in Sydney, Seoul and Tokyo are next. This is Bloomberg. This is DAYBREAK, Asia. We're counting down to Asia's major market opens after we saw the Fed hiking rates again, 25 basis points. And this, of course, takes interest rates to the highest level in 22 years, Heidi. And this was a unanimous decision. And if this wasn't enough for markets to digest in today's session, we now have the Samsung second quarter earnings result. That's right. We do have the second quarter consolidated net at 1.55 trillion won. That is better than expectations when it comes to the sales coming through. 62 trillion won, as they had said at the start of this month as well. We see that second quarter sales at 60 trillion won a little bit softer than expectations. This is quite a late release when it comes to Samsung earnings as well, coming so close basically at the market open. We're also watching, of course, commentary when it comes to where they see chip demand. They're expecting that gradual recovery in memory demand in the second half Sherri. We'll be watching that stock when it opens. Of course, trading has now started in Japan. And we take you there because, of course, this is a reaction to what's happening with the Fed. The Nikkei now down 4/10 of 1%. We're seeing the downside pressure and Treasury yields are also coming back on line. The ten year yield slightly higher to that 387 level after yields were pressured across the board. Of course, Chair Powell had a little bit for everyone. We're talking about with U.S. stocks pressure after Chair Powell said that he does not see inflation returning to the Fed's 2% goal until 2025. But then at the same time talking about the Fed not really making a decision to hike every other meeting. So what we'll be following now is what happens with the ECB next and then who comes next, the BOJ. The expectation right now is for no change. More than 80% of economists forecasting no change at this meeting, but everybody hedging what could happen. So take a look at the Japanese yen holding at that 140 level as well. Let's turn to the US. We because of course the biggest stock there is Samsung and we're seeing the cost be higher by 4/10 of 1%, although a little bit of a mixed picture right now because of course that is down. Samsung Electronics has started trading up a 10th of 1%. And this, of course, as we had expected, that net income to drop significantly. We are, of course, coming off the back of those earnings results, which we were watching very closely with SK Hynix beating expectations in the previous session, but still the stock actually fell. So let's we're going to talk a little bit more about this. But of course, Australia is also opening, Heidi, yet again, we are seeing bond markets in particular and the U.S. taking that Fed decision in their stride, also taking in that faster than expected deceleration in inflation that we got yesterday ahead of that RBA meeting. We're seeing some of those bets being removed that we will see a further hike next week and potentially peak rates are very much in view here. Sherry, pretty flat start to the start of trading here in Sydney. That of course staggered open, not moving too much to either direction. But of course, oil prices is one that we're watching when it comes to a potential inflationary headache for central bankers going forward. Back to Samsung, though, take a look at these numbers. Yeah. Consolidated net 1.55 trillion won. The estimate was for 925 billion won. So we're coming in a little bit higher than what expected was expected by analysts estimate. Kim Executive director and analysts Daiwa Securities joins us now to discuss the break down. Ask what do you think so it seems consolidated net has beat expectations, but of course, we were watching for that divisional breakdown. Is there anything here that surprises you? Yeah, I think the positive you know, the upside is coming from the mobile handset and also the Samsung display. So that is the only later with the premium smartphone. So the Samsung and Samsung, this appears to be the supplier OLED panels they operate on. So it looks like there some pre production for the new model, the upcoming new model in the second half and also the the is the color of the higher margin for the smartphone with a higher premium has that at the cost of saving from the you know the components are. I guess when it comes to the memory demand outlook and the recovery for the second half, I expect that gradual recovery. It's a lot less positive than the sentiment that we have from disconnects when it comes to that ship operating loss. That was a big miss. Is that worrisome? Three. Yeah. So I think this year the earnings for the semiconductor, including memory losses, remain sizable following first quarter. So and also now company or as of guided for the gradual recovery in the second half. So the yeah so that means some we see some so it would take time for the meaningful recovery in R & D. But sentiment wise, clearly we are bottoming out of the cycle and yeah, the speed of the recovery is is it could be slower than expected. But yeah, maybe the positive side is coming from the air. So the new or you know the order or for a related the older that would be some positive for the temporary for the short. Ask Kim, executive director and analysts at Dialog Securities with his take on Samsung Electronics. And that market reaction pretty interesting because Samsung is now down while SK Hynix is actually gaining ground. Right. The big policy decision today coming from the Federal Reserve hiking its key rate to a 22 year high, Chair Powell opening the door to another rate hike based on the next two months of inflation, reports Our global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays is here with more. And Kathleen, we're just saying how Chair Powell had everything for everyone, for the bulls, for the Bears. I mean, what did you take away? Well, one of the things that people were commenting on a lot coming out of this meeting, people starting to talk about it on TV, posting things on Twitter. Chair Powell seemed to go out of his way. Yes. To give something to everyone, but not to give anything, anyone, anything as specific as forward guidance. What's going on? What kind of inflation do you have to see to hike rates again? How low does it get for you to have to pause? Every time he was asked a question like that, he said, Let me repeat what I said. He was very good at leaving this open in terms of one things he said over and over again. And the Fed has said this for a long time, but it seems now as the Fed gets back on the right hiking path in July and looks ahead and it's almost two months to the next meeting in September, it's going to be all about the numbers, not about pre-set conclusions, about what the numbers tell the Fed to do. Let's listen. I would say it is certainly possible that we would raise funds again at the September meeting if the data warranted. And I would also say it's possible that we would choose to hold steady at that meeting. We're going to be making careful assessments, as I said, meeting by meeting, make those decisions, meeting by meeting. In other words, we're just waiting to see what we get from inflation reports, what we get from employment reports. And there's going to be two of each of those categories in the next couple of months. So this is very, very important. Now, he did say that, yes, we had this great June CPI. It came down more than expected, but it's only one number. He said that many times. It's only one number. In other words, they have to see more numbers suggesting that inflation has come down and is going to continue to come back towards that 2% target. And in the sense of the CPI in June, having a 3% handle, he said. But actually core inflation, which of course is up still around 5% year over year on the CPI, is a better signal for where that headline is going to go again. Yes, it's great, but is it great enough? That's the question. He said the Fed will take the lags of monetary policy, the cumulative effect of all the rate hikes they've done into account as they make the next decision. In other words, well, we know these it's going to take a while for all this to play out. So we're going to have to balance what we see now and what could be coming down the road even without more rate hikes. And importantly, you know, there's been a lot of talk about a soft landing. Is it really possible? Powell has said many times I think he said it again today, you know, it's possible to have a mild slowdown. But as for a real outright recession, here's what he had to say. The staff now has a noticeable slowdown in growth starting later this year in the forecast. But given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession. So, sure, you know, it's really easy in a way, isn't it? We're just going to watch the numbers. Everyone that comes out, we're going to be they're going to work, they're going to be assessed. And then I'm being facetious, of course, not that easy, but I think he tried so hard and made it very clear. We are not sure. We don't know what we're going to do. They don't want markets to start reacting to hope, He said. The CPI went down this much right then maybe they can start rallying and kind of mess up the Fed tightening path. That's what some people were saying to me today. So a little bit. Some people would say it was underwhelming. But at the same point, I think in a you know, in a way, he made himself pretty darn clear. For sure. We'll be watching Jackson Hole Kathleen Hays our global economics and policy ed that are here with the latest on the fed. Our next guest says this is the final hike. Let's discuss the market implications for asia. With us now is Homi Lisi in your macro strategist at Lombard Order. Great to have you with us, as Kathy was telling us. Chair Powell didn't necessarily want to be pinned holding to any one camp, but at the same time, it seems to be an understanding that we will stay higher for longer, even if it's the final for the year. It's still a pretty high rate, the highest in 22 years. What are the implications for markets across Asia? Well for Asian markets, I think investors will start thinking about the peak rate regime and what kind of assets can benefit from that shift in our view. Of course, Chairman Powell, you know, remains open minded about potential new action in September. But our expectation is that growth indicators and inflation indicators will actually be a little weaker as we go forward. And that might be enough to convince the Fed not to do more and, you know, start shifting market focus to how long they can keep the upper bound of the Fed rate target at 5.5%. So if we are right in that forecast, then we think the peak rate that will be the key theme for all of the markets, including Asia and in particular, and also the possibility of maybe a cap for the dollar strength. And in general, that's a slightly better environment for investors in Asian markets. You know, when dollar stabilizes and, you know, you don't have to worry about, you know, gigantic rate hikes any more, then certainly makes investing slightly easier for Asian markets. So we do expect a more favorable environment for Asian markets, especially especially fixed income in next 6 to 12 months, both at Asia level and the global level. And yet homing in when it comes to the Japanese market. You say in your notes that you do not necessarily see a compelling reason to go after such a popular market. Well, we do think for the medium to long term, the outlook for the Japanese economy has brightened. There is a tangible progress here in many dimensions and they will continue to anchor the market performance in the long run. However, there has been a pretty significant rally in the Japanese market and part of it is driven by the weakness of the yen, rather unexpected weakness of the yen. But we do expect the Bank of Japan to move either tomorrow or in the September monetary policy meeting. So that act could potentially remove one of the support for for the Italian and also the Japanese equities. So this is the reason why we are slightly more careful about chasing debt story for now. Yeah, it's confounding because it feels like we've had very consistent messaging of caution from Governor Wade and other policymakers. But when you take a look at this chart, looking at overnight volatile volatility, you're seeing some parts of the markets pricing. The BOJ meeting at the end of this week, almost as though it's live, as though there are kind of expectations skewed towards some kind of announcement or tweak to policy. And at the same time, you're also seeing, again, one week risk reversals at the lowest since March 2020. There's a lot of positioning against the potential for, again rally as well. So what's going on in terms of market sentiment? We still think, you know, the markets are on the fence about the potential move by the Bank of Japan and the scope for appreciation of the yen. And in our view, this is actually an opportunity for investors. Obviously, in terms of communication from the BOJ, they have been very careful. But from our perspective, it doesn't make sense for the BOJ to communicate a move beforehand, especially when it comes to the yield curve control or any change to it. So it makes sense that they're very careful about it. And keep in mind that the Bank of Japan, even after they make a move on the wiki, they can certainly keep the short term rates low for the foreseeable future. And that's kind of a fig leaf for the Bank of Japan to claim that they're keeping the policy easy even after they tweak a bit on the wiki side because it has been a source of discomfort for them and also for the Cabinet. So in our view, the upcoming meeting tomorrow is a live one. You know, if they do move tomorrow, potentially they could move in September. Inflation has been running above the target. Wage growth is picking up. Service sector is doing very well. We think the context is right for the Bank of Japan to spring that surprise. And if so, then it's going to be a good story for the yen. In the meantime, do you continue to chase this fervent rally that we've seen across Japanese equities? Are we going to see more breadth when it comes to that rally, given so much of it has been focused on certain areas like the trading houses, like the chip stocks? So within our neutral position for Japanese equities, we do have the allocation to Japanese equity, a standalone allocation, and for that we're focusing we continue to focus on domestic demand stories because that has proven a bit more resilient than the market expected at the start of the year. And with the potential appreciation of the yen, they could actually add more to the domestic demand because the purchasing power of consumers would actually strengthen a little bit in real terms going forward. So, you know, in terms of styles for the market, we continue to focus on a balanced approach to both large caps and mid small caps, as opposed to simply focusing on large caps. And, you know, we maintain that approach for now. I've been great to have you with us. I'm in Lisa and you're macro strategist at Lombard Audio there. Much more to come here on DAYBREAK. Asia. This is Bloomberg. Earnings season is here. Decent start to earnings season. We are heading into the meat of earnings season. Bloomberg breaks the numbers. First bank America we have Charles Schwab, Tesla, Netflix, you name it. Heading in the right direction. Record quarter revenue with exclusive expert analysis. What do they have to deliver to justify the rally? We have seen earnings are still going to be under pressure. Is there a divergence that's really important to draw here? Massive divide between Dimon and Fraser, Bloomberg television and radio, the fastest numbers and analysis you trust. Some analyst predicts the market to grow beyond 100 million units by 2027 in the next four years. We do not expect to capture a large part of the growth. Right now I can say it's a growing category and what drives the appeal, the pool is actually quality is quality and innovation. Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President Patrick Shumway speaking exclusively to Bloomberg as Samsung unveiled their new products. And of course, we just got their second quarter earnings results and we're seeing the stock now fluctuating between gains and losses at the moment, higher by 3/10 of 1%, reversing those losses that we saw in the previous two sessions. This after they announced a net profit came in at 1.55 trillion won beating estimates. Let's get more details on Samsung's earnings from our executive editor for Asia Tech, Peter Ellis from Peter. So how are investors taking this? Because at first we were actually down on the stock price and now we're higher. What do they seem to like? Yeah. Investors seem to be struggling to figure out exactly what to make from this earnings report. As you mentioned, shares started down and now they've recovered a bit. We still have some information that's spilling out. The numbers just came out a little bit ago. We got net income results that were better than expected. We've also got divisional breakdowns here. So we're able to see how the smartphone division did in the memory chip division. I think one of the signals that investors are taking as a positive sign is that Samsung is saying they're seeing a gradual recovery in the memory chip market. As you recall, we've seen a pretty sharp downturn in demand as people stop buying smartphones and computers at the same rates that they had in the past. That caused a pretty big build up in the memory chip market. Prices were declining. That hit profits at all of the memory chip makers, including Samsung. And now Samsung is saying that they're seeing a bit of a recovery there. Hynix there, their Korean rival also said that they're starting to see a recovery in the market. So I think investors are beginning to see that as perhaps a sign that things are going to get better in the second half of the year. When it comes to the electronics side of the business, what's the outlook there, given that they're really positioning for this kind of affordability price war with Apple's more affordable products? Well, it's interesting. As you say, they unveiled their new smartphones just overnight a few hours ago, including two foldable phones. They have bet a lot of money on this foldable phone category. They're innovating. They've got the components, including the screens, to be able to innovate there. And those those sales are taking off quite a bit. It's still a very small volume compared to the mainstream market. But foldable phones are catching on. They're hitting price points that are more attractive to people there. Their base phone is about $1,000 and their higher end phone is 1800 dollars. What they've told us is they want to bring that price down quite a bit and make the phones much more affordable and try to bring them into the mass market. That's a challenge, of course, because the screens are quite expensive to make on top of all the other components that they need. But that's the direction that they're pushing in and they feel like they'd like to get there as soon as possible. Analysts do anticipate that Apple is going to look at this market and perhaps introduce a foldable iPhone. So Samsung wants to get there first with something that people can afford a bit more easily than these high end phones. Our executive editor for Asia Tech. Peter Els from there with the latest on Samsung. And of course, we're in the thick of earnings season right now. 500 companies worldwide reporting results mirror one of them. It beat estimates and gave a rosy outlook, sending shares higher after hours as get a breakdown of the numbers from bloomberg Su Keenan. So what led to that revenue beat? Well, advertising, it seems to back at least for now, the CFO saying advertising is strong, although they concede it will be hard to predict going forward. So revenue is back. That is the story. Third quarter guidance beat expectations and so did the current quarter. And take a look at the green on the screen. You'll notice Mehra at one point was up as much as 8% after hours, but they kept most of that gain, up almost 7% at the tail end of extended trading. And, you know, the key story appears to be that investors are buying the year of efficiency theme that CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out earlier in the year. Revenue forecasts, again strong due to advertising that at least for now, it appears to be back on track. The arms race is a key theme. Mehta is conceding it costs a lot of money. It is driving CapEx, spending, total expenses, 88,000,000,091 billion in 2023. That's a much higher estimate than they had given before. And Threads CEO Zuckerberg asking for patience. They're saying it's still very early in the game to start talking about how much money that new Twitter like app might make. You know, matter is matter because of the metaverse. We're not hearing much about that part of the business now. No, we are not. But analysts will point out that doesn't mean they're still spending a lot of money or more importantly, losing a lot of money on the reality labs that are the unit that is to effectuate Mark Zuckerberg's vision that we will soon, all day, all one day be living in the metaverse and using his metaverse type projects. In fact, one analyst called the massive losses in reality labs as continuing to add up. So that's something analysts are looking at. But on the conference call, everyone appeared happy to hear Mark Zuckerberg talk about A.I., and there are sourced A.I. tech which is limited to in its potential bring in revenue. Again, a lot of optimism about how they've been able to cut costs and be efficient thus far. That's that's one big Su Keenan there. And stay tuned for an interview with Mr. CFO Susan Leigh. That conversation happens on Thursday at half past noon in New York. That's not 3 a.m.. If you're watching in San Francisco, this is Bloomberg. Take a look at what we're setting up for when it comes to the European Open. Of course, European stocks and risk assets also reacting to that Fed decision, looking pretty steady. This after European stocks really snapped the longest winning streak since January. So it really services it was consumer guys leading the biggest lags. LVMH, of course, feeling the pain of a slowdown in its US consumer business. And that sort of fed through as we're in the thick of earnings. But take a look at all about the ECB and that's going to be crucial as to where the euro heads from here as well. And it's very interesting because Christine Lagarde, messaging is going to be everything. We're expecting her to, of course, go through with this hike and potentially just have that optionality for September and also potentially push back against any expectations of a rate cut. But it looks like swaps traders are proceeding a bit more than that, potentially overpricing hawkishness in the ECB at the moment in light of a plethora of data that really shows everything from PMS to retail sales to Germany's recession that the area is slowing. We're the thick of earnings season. More than 500 companies reporting across the world right now. And take a look at Nissan now down 3.8% after fourth quarter results that actually boosted their full year operating income forecast and beat estimates, but still not really sitting well with training. Today, we saw sales volumes in China decline and Capcom gaining more than 11%. And this after the fourth quarter operating profit beat estimates. Macquarie Group also under pressure after flagging profit hit on weak trading. And of course we're following tech across the board. Samsung now announcing that their net profit of 1.55 trillion won and beat estimates and they're expecting a gradual second have recovery in memory demand weakness of the Korean one that was also positive. It's been fluctuating between gains and losses advantage losing more than 2% and this after they reaffirmed their operating income guidance for the full year. The guidance actually missed the average. Analysts estimate that SK Hynix rebounding from losses in the previous session. In fact, yesterday they had quarterly sales that beat estimates, but the stock itself actually lost ground. Bloomberg Intelligence still thinks that South Korea's DRAM and NAND exports could imply a gradual recovery, not only for us K Hynix, but Samsung as well Heidi. And of course, Metta, Jerri one that we're watching, shares soaring in late trade and really clinging on to most of that initial pop of 8.9% sales and forecast beating expectations, signaling success in migrating advertisers to its Real's short video platform. Let's dig into this with Jay Munster. He's a managing partner at Deep Water Asset Management. And Jane, you know, investors certainly bought into this. Is this because they are buying into the era of efficiency? Is it just because the valuations still look compelling for media within that big tech cohort? I think that's part of it is the valuation picture. But I think there's a growth part that is been notable. And of course, going into this earnings, this was the year of efficiency. Zuckerberg talked about it, but there was a disconnect between some of the commentary on their guidance and some of that reiteration that this is the year of efficiency. And just to quickly pointed out is they raised revenue for the September quarter by 7%, but they essentially kept operating income unchanged and talked about this pending increase in investments next year. All that makes perfect sense, but that is not the cost cutting year of efficiency that they have talked about over the past year. And essentially the new language, I would say if I was going to capture what investors are thinking, this is the year of efficient growth. In other words, investors are okay with some of the pressure that's going to come with their margins over the next year and a half if they are able to result in growth. And an example that Zuckerberg gave was their Threads product that it was built on almost no, a very small team that did it quickly. When he mentioned that the stock was up four and a half percent and then it went up six and a half percent in after hours. I think that is an indication that investors do like this concept of efficient growth. It's an important dynamic because what that does is give matter an opportunity to invest more, pressure, margins more. But they got to deliver on the products and they set a pretty aggressive roadmap out on tonight's earnings call. Does it feel like investors are okay with things being not as efficient when it's to do with an investment? Like is that just a sort of a blind spot for investor enthusiasm at the moment? And how hard then will it be for the company to both deliver on that growth and also manage expectations of investment, Given as you point out, it's very difficult to work out where the scale is for the money that you spend on capacity for. So undoubtedly when you use the word AI that gives room for investors to give these companies leeway to invest more. And so that's part of it. But this piece in your setup accurately talked about the increased investments in reality labs, and that's going to be significant. And that's not it's almost the opposite of AI, the concept of the Metaverse and more recently, Apple's spatial computing, they're all essentially the same. That has been a long road for the last eight years. They're very different than the fast take off we've seen with artificial intelligence. And so what is remarkable about the stock reaction of Meta in after hours is this dynamic that they're able to talk about increased investment in AI and reality labs and yet the investors are okay with it and they were not shy about what the impact is going to be to reality labs. They invested $14 billion in 2020. The Street is looking for 15 billion this year. It's probably going to be 17 and for next year the shoe is looking for 16 billion is probably going to be north of 20. The losses are going to go up dramatically. This is huge investment, but yet investors are okay with that because this this golden nugget about growth and just to kind of even bring it one step higher, is that the idea of investors being more, I guess, judicious around profitability that we saw nine months ago, that whole that whole theme that that investment curve essentially has now shifted back to classic tech investing, which is invest in growth. And we're seeing it with metal shares. Gene, Of course, we are headed towards Amazon earnings next week as well. What will you be watching? Well, it's all about us. It grew at 14% last quarter and Azure and Microsoft grew there, and Google Cloud grew at 27%. So one of the big pressure points here, we think every stock going into earnings really has one pressure point. Lots of things to talk about, but one pressure point. And of course, with us, with Amazon, it's about us. But a finer point on it, it's really about what the expectations for MWC are going to be for the back half of the year. So we've seen this rapid decline in IWC growth from the forties down to what will be probably 13% in June. But what's much more important is the commentary about the back half, what that growth is, And investors who own Amazon today are expecting that commentary to be upbeat. And I think it will be upbeat. I think that the stock is going to trade higher because one of the reasons why I think that AWG growth will in fact re accelerate in September and December is because the comps get easier. And separately, is all of this investment, all of this, the data usage around cloud is being propelled by A.I., IWC also has that as a beneficiary. And so Amazon next week it's all about IWC, and I think the outlook's going to be positive for the back half of the year. How much more difficult does it get to actually predict what's going to happen next year when the investments in all of these big tech companies become a bit more murky? Zuckerberg talked about that in the call. He said, we mark your calendars here, September 27th, that their connect conference, they're going to announce some new products, some creative products, also some AI chat bots for small business. But he also said we don't know what the uptake is going to be. And so they're holding off on giving guidance for CapEx for next year until they start to see what kind of traction these these products start to get. And that is a kind of a difficult dynamic for investors. You just basically have to prepare that. It's going to be a big number on the investment in the back half of the year. You almost want it to be a big number because that means that these products are actually starting to get some traction. And so I think you're going to hear you've heard a little bit of that yesterday with Microsoft and Google talking about this is a long term. I'm not a type of person to hype things up. There's a lot of hype on AI. And ultimately, I think it will, in fact, exceed that in the next five years. Jane, I've got to talk to you about Elon Musk and Tesla on Twitter. Formerly known as Twitter, now, of course, the ex. What do you make of this strategy? Is it a strategy first and foremost in terms of what he's trying to achieve with the everything up? Now, I guess probably for some people close to it, they would consider it a strategy. I think it's probably more of an impulse. And I think that there are he has had this desire to build ex more broadly. This has been kind of in his works for a long time. He has not wanted to be owner of Twitter. And I think that some of the recent fluctuations in the business kind of have compounded his desire, diminished his desire to really try to propel it forward as is. And so, you know, if you want to call it a strategy, call it an impulse. What it is, is he's is basically, you know, tearing all of the cover off of what's going on here and going to do a restart, essentially a full restart. And what I think most about it outside of the branding is what is he going to add to it that is going to enhance the experience? And of course, he has this churn of APIs to it. Right now it stands separate to the Twitter, the company formerly known as Twitter. But if he somehow brings some of that into the experience, then I would call it a strategy. But if he just rebrands it to X because he love that name and that's something that he always has thought a lot about. And it's an impulse, given what's happening with X or Twitter or whatever you want to call it. When you look at threads, I know that we talk about how Zuckerberg wants patience on this, but do you think that this is a viable rival? I do. And I think that I'm kind of a from the highest level. Just think about where humanity is going. Is that what's going on in artificial intelligence? It's there's a lot of debate about where it's going to ultimately, how it's going to impact humanity. But I think there's one area that there is little debate which is going to create more division. The concept of truth is going to become more elusive. And I think that when you have a platform like Twitter that tends to be a little bit more combative and lean a little bit more. Right. It leaves an opportunity for another platform to come in and to kind of speak. I forget how Zuckerberg calls it a platform without the noise. And the the flipside of that is kind of the free speech. But I think you're going to have these divisions, these groups. And if you're going to ask me to put numbers on it, I think that ultimately you get about a third of the Twitter users ultimately move over. That would be about 100 million. Zuckerberg tonight said that there's a place for one of these platforms to have a billion users. So very different math than what I have. But at the end of the day, I think threads it's here to stay. And I think that because of some of the the lack of of what is truth, I think that's going to create an opportunity for some of these for another platform like threads to take hold ten months or greater. Have your insights management partner a deep water asset management with of course all of the big tech earnings and what's happening with a I stay tuned for the interview with our CFO, Susan Lee. That conversation happening Thursday, half past noon in New York or 9:30 a.m. in San Francisco. This is Bloomberg. Taiwan's foreign minister says China has been ramping up efforts to influence its 2024 presidential election, in part by casting doubt on US support. In an exclusive interview, Joseph Wu told us that the island has been boosting its own security as threats from Beijing intensify. The reality is that the people still go on their own normal lives. We are not affected by the Chinese threat against Taiwan militarily. In fact, what China wants is to defeat Taiwan without the actual use of force. They are following students and classical art of war. They think they can crush the anime without use of force. They can continue to intimidate Taiwan militarily, trying to suffocate Taiwan internationally or try to coerce Taiwan economically. But throughout all these years, you can see that Taiwan stay resilient and we are making more friends internationally. So much of the strategy in Taiwan is not to provoke China, but what could trigger a conflict across the street. There are several things, you know. One is Taiwan government or Taiwan leaders does something or else act on something that will be considered as provocative. And another thing is that they may find Taiwan a convenient scapegoat. And if you look at the situation inside China right now, the economy is slowing down. And there's a lot of report about the slowing economy or the Chinese economy having trouble and the real estate is in real trouble right now. And the local finance situation is also in shambles. And putting all this together, the people would not be happy, especially the young people. There's a report that the unemployment rate in China for the young people is something like 20% or a little bit over 20%. And this is the kind of situation that Taiwan needs to watch very carefully. Are there any new types of interference that you're preparing for before the election? This time around, we see the cognitive warfare is being played by China and they're being intensified. This, for example, they use Ukraine as an example to show that the United States is not reliable. The United States use Ukraine to weaken Russia, but at the same time, the United States is not participating in the war itself to defend Ukraine. And they show to the public over here that the devastation or atrocities in Ukraine is going to be the future of Taiwan. They're trying to discredit the United States. They're trying to show to the Taiwanese people that the United States is not trustworthy and they also use other cases or examples. For instance, in Taiwan's investment in Arizona for semiconductor industry and the Chinese cognitive warfare against Taiwan is that the United States has a conspiracy in the ruining Taiwan semiconductor industry. And if you look at the political landscapes here in Taiwan, the DPP normally is described as a political party that is more pro the United States, and they are the political parties that are being described as a pro-China. And therefore the Chinese must be thinking that if they can change the minds of some critical minority, they might be able to shape the outcome of the election. So how effective are those misinformation campaigns viewed by you? We did a public opinion survey in the middle of last year, and the survey shows that the public confidence in the United States dropped quite significantly. So it has an effect. But of course, you know, when you come out and debate about all this, you know, narratives proposed by China and at the same time, the United States also understand about it, and therefore they take up concrete actions in bringing back the people's confidence in the United States. The most recent example of the United States action in providing real support to Taiwan is the signing of the trade pact with Taiwan. How can you maintain peace if there's no dialogue with Beijing? Well, if we want dialogue, you know, it takes two to tango. It's always like that. And we have been proposing dialogues in between Taiwan and China ever since. When President Tsai took office in 2016 and it was China who is not willing to talk to Taiwan. And I think there's just a common understanding of the international community already. What we tried to do is to continue to offer this opportunities for dialogue in between Taiwan and China so that there's a chance for the two sides to talk with each other. Timelines. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaking exclusively to Bloomberg Businessweek. Ed Joel Weber in Taipei. Take a look at how markets are trading across Asia right now. The Nikkei has been pretty rangebound the whole week and we're not really seeing that much change from that near 32,000 level. Right now. We're seeing real estate, consumer discretionary stocks leading the gains by materials and information tech leading the declines. This on the eve of the BOJ policy decision where nothing expected to change, but perhaps we could see a sharp increase to their inflation forecast for this fiscal year. So we're seeing traders ramping up protection against a surge in the yen. The cost me rebounding from losses in the previous two sessions. And this of course, as Samsung is fluctuating between gains and losses after seeing that profit beating expectations. This is Bloomberg. Singapore Airlines is expected to maintain strong profit momentum in its quarterly earnings, where bus demand keeping its planes full despite high ticket prices for all its bring in Asia transport reporter Danny Lee. So, Danny, things are just going to get from good to even better when it comes to size numbers. Yeah that's right analysts very much expecting strong momentum off the back of the last fiscal year into this first fiscal quarter. Bloomberg intelligence is looking for net income of around $700 million. That would beat the last quarter. And it's all about high ticket prices full of planes and strong demand. And that's all despite the airline still not back to pre-COVID levels, it's still around ten percentage points off what is normal. So, you know, they're really, really gaining on that. It's very much the story of airlines which are reporting that earnings at the moment all over reporting or beating estimates and raising guidance. So we'll be looking to hear from Singapore Airlines what the future looks like, particularly into the fourth quarter. Do they see sustained demand? Very much given the the global economic environment is a is a little bit uncertain whether we see a recession or not. So. So very much the Singapore Airlines, they've very much got the momentum and it's a kind of a very positive story for the world's best airline right now, given, of course, those concerns about a potential global recession. How's are cargo business looking at cargo is that's been a story of helping the airlines through the pandemic. Well, we'll look to see just how much the the that carrying and earning from the but with the with the passenger business coming back. And we're seeing this story with a number of airlines will look and see softer, softer yields, slightly less revenue in the cargo business for for airlines like Singapore. But, you know, looking at demand going forward, how they feel into next year will be very, very key, thanks to transport reporter Danny Lee there with the latest on Singapore Airlines and what to expect from earnings. It's all about central banks, though, right now, the hikes, the hike from the Federal Reserve behind us now. But the ECB's next up and the blog following up, of course, on Friday. Trader is now rushing to hedge in the event of a surprise from governor when our markets co-anchor David Ingles is here with more. So we know that more than 80% of economies don't expect necessarily any policy change this time around. But everybody seems to be hedging. Yeah, it's I mean, in some ways, funnily enough, Sherry, to your point, it might be the best time to actually sort of smuggle in some sort of change when no one is looking. And it's certainly with the passage of time, you know, there's no such thing as, you know, they tweak policy later than sooner. So with the passage of time, really a matter of when than if you're getting hedging right now just in case we get a rally in the yen, for example, risk reversal to back to the highest, lowest level, if you look at it that way, back to the highest level here, going back to 2020, when you had that yen surge as the pandemic hit. That's one. The next hour, we're going to show you also in the options market, we're moving into this sort of 24 hour window when we get the BOJ and overnight vol is actually back to levels at the start of the year, January and March. These were the two meetings the day before, the two meetings where markets were expecting some change. So we're right at about back to those levels right now. We're bracing for any potential change Heidi. When David Ingles is there. It's incredible what these markets are pricing in despite the consistent messaging we've heard from both economists and, of course, Governor Ueda himself going into this meeting. But take a look at how it's setting up when it comes to US. Futures, of course, still when it comes to the Asian session, passing through the direction to the Fed. Futures at this point are looking pretty muted, about a 10th of 1% higher. We saw that initial reaction with stocks gaining, treasuries falling, as well as the dollar falling a little bit there as well. Taiwan futures of about 7/10 of 1%. We'll see that reaction across the board when it comes to chip and and chip adjacent stocks, given the Samsung numbers were a bit more mixed and certainly not as exuberantly to the upside when it comes to that chip recovery, they still see a gradual and perhaps more modest recovery going into the second half of memory demand. Also watching, of course, the start of trading in China. Have we seen kind of a deceleration from the enthusiasm following this week's rally? Still up about a half a percent when it comes to futures trading. Coming up later, we'll be speaking to the vice chairman and the co-president of explain what Brian Gou. Joining us to talk about the carmakers deal to bring in Volkswagen as an investor. That exclusive interview is in Bloomberg Markets asia at the times on your screen, this is bloomberg.