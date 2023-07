00:00

Sanjay, what's the basis? What's the thinking? Why bring in black Rock? Linda, let me put this story into some context. So BlackRock is returning to India after five years after breaking even with him on the human record. That is DSP Merrill Lynch. So they have big plans and they're joining our country's largest private enterprise for asset management industry. So you will see that there's going to be like a lot of shaking developments in coming weeks and coming months. And if you recall, Jio Financial services have done a price discovery where the company was valued 20 billion. So it's creative in getting to number top three. Nbfc and Mukesh Ambani wanted to give us this, you know, Jio Financial Services to be the top most top rated NBFC not big banking financing company. So this is going to be a real disruptor the way it did in the telecom in Indian telecom market. So watch out to a more interesting development. Are they going to do lending everything abutting the project financing? So you will see a lot of interesting developments coming this along with BlackRock and other partners. Asked about Vijay, looking at Reliance Retail, what's going on here? We've got Qatar perhaps buying, I think a small stake in this here. You know, it doesn't need the money, I guess. Yeah, so I know, Richard. That's a great question. So if you recall in 2020. PIFF So the first investor in the company, when the Reliance Retail was valued around $60 billion. Now this current proposal by Qatar Investment Authority is around valuing the company at 100 billion. So also Reliance Retail, you should see this in the context of Reliance Retail holding company Reliance Retail Ventures is gearing up for a mega bumper IPO. So ahead of IPO, the Reliance retail is actually, you know, equipping itself to look for the bigger thing. And what we become we are picking up is that many investors are they are keen to top up either top of their investment or the new investors are lining up for or taking a small stake in Reliance retail hand of IPO. But what we hear the confirm thing is that at least one investor have agreed to the terms what support by Reliance Retail and will see more such deals in coming days ahead of AGM. The famous AGM shareholders meeting held by Reliance Industries Ltd, the parent company.