Bloomberg Markets: The Close 07/21/2023

SCARLET: THE DOW GETS READY TO MAKE IT 10 AND AROUND. I'M SCARLET FU. KATIE: I'M KATIE GREIFELD WE ARE KICKING YOU OFF TO THE CLOSING BELL. A MODEST GAIN ON THE S & P 500 UP ABOUT .4%. THE NASDAQ 100 HOUSING BACK FROM BEATING YESTERDAY. LOOK AT THE BOND MARKET, NOT MUCH GOING ON. THE TWO-YEAR TREASURY YIELD BARELY UP AT ALL. WE WAIT FOR NEXT WEEK CENTRAL BANK. THE BOJ IS EXPECTED TO TAKE THE STAGE IN ADDITION TO THE FED. THERE WAS WORD OVERNIGHT THAT THE BLG -- DOJ SAID TO SEE LITTLE NEED TO TWEAK ITS POLICY. THE U.S. DOLLAR VERSUS THE YEN RISING AS THE YEN SOFTENS. SCARLET: THERE ARE TWO MAJOR CATALYSTS FOR LAST-MINUTE POSITIONING BEFORE THE END OF TRADING TODAY. THE REBALANCING OF THE NASDAQ 100 TO REDUCE THE INFLUENCE OF BIG TECH NAMES. THAT WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER TODAY'S CLOSE. AT THE SAME TIME 2.4 TRILLION DOLLARS OF OPTIONS CONTRACTS MATURE TODAY. COMBINED, THESE EVENTS COULD BOOST VOLUME AND INCREASE VOLATILITY TOWARD THE CLOSE OF TRADING. SPEAKING OF 20 EVENTS, IT IS BARBIE OPPENHEIMER WEEKEND. WE HAVE BARBIE AND OPPENHEIMER BOTH RELEASED. WHO WILL PREVAIL? HOLLYWOOD IS HOPING THE FILMS SAVED THE SUMMER BOX OFFICE AS LABOR STRIKES STRETCH ON. LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK, YOU TALK ABOUT HOW IT WILL BE CENTRAL BANKS THE FED LEADING THE WAY. BILL GROSS IS TALKING DOWN THE ONE TIME TREASURY MARKET. KATIE: IN SOME WAYS, CALL HINGES ON WHAT WE GET NEXT WEEK. WE HAVE HAD, -- THE FED, THE ECB, THE BOJ. THE FED IS IN THE LEAD 5.25% ON THE UPPER BOUND. THE ECB IN BLUE IS BASICALLY MID PATH. THEY STAND AT 3.5%. AT THE BOTTOM, THE BOJ. THEY STAND ALONE IN MANY WAYS AND THEY STILL HAVE NEGATIVE RATES DOWN THERE AND PURPLE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO FLATLINE FOR A WHILE. DEFINITELY WANT TO WATCH WITH THE BOJ UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP. LET'S FOCUS ON THE FED AND WHAT THE MARKETS ARE PRICING IN. IT FEELS LIKE FOR ONCE, THE MARKETS AND THE FED ARE ON THE SAME PAGE. 33 BASIS POINTS LEFT OF HIKING PRICED IN. WE KNOW NEXT WEEK IS BAKED IN THE CAKE WHEN IT COMES TO WHAT WE ARE HEARING FROM POLICYMAKERS AND THE MARKET. JAY POWELL HAS BEEN CLEAR HE DOESN'T SEE RATE CUTS FOR A WHILE. RIGHT NOW WE ONLY HAVE FIVE BASIS POINTS OF CUTS PRICED IN. FOR THE TIME BEING, MAYBE SOME HARMONY. SCARLET: LET'S BRING IN BOB ELLIOTT TO GIVE US MORE PERSPECTIVE. DO YOU BELIEVE THAT THE BOND MARKET, THE STOCK MARKET, AND THE FED ARE ON THE SAME PAGE? GUEST: IN THE SHORT-TERM, THEY ARE ON THE SAME PAGE WHICH IS THE -- THE REAL QUESTION IS IS THERE ENOUGH SOFTENING OF INFLATION AND ENOUGH LOOSENING OF THE LABOR MARKET TO LET THE FED TAKE A LONGER-TERM PAUSE? I THINK WHERE THE DISAGREEMENT COMES IS AS WE TURN TO 2024, WE SAW THE FIVE CUTS PRICED IN. HARD TO SEE THE ECONOMIC OUTCOMES PRICED INTO THE EQUITY MARKET HAPPEN IF YOU WILL ALSO GET FIVE CUTS IN 2024. SCARLET: A LOT OF ECONOMISTS HAVE STARTED TO REVISE THEIR FORECAST FOR GDP HIGHER. WITHOUT LEAD TO A PICKUP IN INFLATION AT SOME POINT? GUEST: YOU ARE SEEING INTERESTING SIGNS OF RE-ACCELERATION AND SOME OF THE KEY CYCLICAL SECTORS. THE HOUSING MARKET IS A BIT OF AN UPTICK. IMPROVING SENTIMENT IN THE MANUFACTURING SPACE AS WELL. THOSE ARE INDICATIONS THAT THE FED AND POLICY CONTINUES TO BE A STEP OR TWO BEHIND WHAT'S GOING ON WITH THE REAL ECONOMY. THAT'S A GOOD TIME FOR EQUITY MARKETS. THAT'S WHAT WE HAVE SEEN, IF YOU LOOK AT WHAT'S GOING ON WITH THE PRICE ACTION, STOCKS ARE UP, BONDS ARE FLAT. THAT IS ALL ALIGNED WITH BETTER THAN EXPECTED NOMINAL GROWTH AND RIGHT NOW, THE MOMENTUM LOOK STRONG FOR THAT TO CONTINUE. KATIE: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE BOND PORTION BECAUSE AS SCARLET MENTIONED, WE DID GET A CALL EARLIER TODAY SAYING THAT BASICALLY A BOND MARKET NOT IN THE CARDS AND THE 10 YEAR YIELD IS PROBABLY ABOVE 3.5% FOR A LONG TIME. CURRENTLY, WE ARE AT 3.82%. READY YOU FALL? GUEST: THE MAIN QUESTION IS THE ORDERING OF HELPINGS HAVE TO PLAY OUT. RIGHT NOW, WE GET ENOUGH ASSET PRICE ACCELERATION KEEPING THE OVERALL ECONOMY BOY IN. KEEPING THAT INFLATION PRESSURES IN THE SYSTEM OVER TIME. THE TIGHT LABOR MARKET AND THE POSITIVE ECONOMIC CONDITIONS. THE REAL CONDITION -- QUESTION IS WHAT IS THE ORDERING? FIRST, YOU HAVE TO HAVE BOND YIELDS RISE. THEN THAT WILL START TO GET STOCKS AND CREATE A COOLING OF THE ECONOMY. I THINK ONE OF THE THINGS BILL GROSS IS POINTING TO IS THE FACT THAT FIRST WE HAVE TO GO UP BEFORE WE GO DOWN IN THE BOND MARKET. KATIE: STOCKS AREN'T THE ECONOMY, BUT WHAT YOU'RE ARE SAYING IS THE MARKETS HAVE AN INFLUENCE. GUEST: WE ARE BACK TO TALKING ABOUT FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. WHAT WAS HOT EARLIER THIS YEAR. STOCKS HAVE AN INFLUENCE ON WHAT'S GOING ON WITH HOUSEHOLD, DEMAND, SAVINGS RATES AS WELL AS BUSINESS INTEREST IN INVESTING OVER TIME. YOU SEE THESE EARNINGS. A RELATIVELY BUYOANT STOCK MARKET. WITHOUT THE JOB LOSSES, LABOR MARKETS STAY TIGHT AND WE CONTINUE TO HAVE THE RELATIVELY STRONG NOMINAL GROWTH THAT IS PUSHING INFLATION HIGHER. SCARLET: DECENT EARNING SO FAR, BUT WE HAVE NOT HIT THE HEART OF EARNINGS SEASON. NEXT WEEK WE GET ONE THIRD OF THE S & P 500 REPORTING. WHAT WILL YOU LOOK FOR TO VALIDATE YOUR VIEW OF THE ECONOMY? GUEST: TWO DIFFERENT POINTS. FIRST EARNINGS RELEASE IS IMPORTANT IN TERMS OF LOOKING AT FINANCIALS. THE REGIONAL BANKING SYSTEM LOOKS PRETTY GOOD ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. CONTINUE TO HAVE CREDIT LOSSES RELATIVELY MODEST AND THE DEPOSIT FLOW COMING BACK INTO THE SYSTEM. THAT IS THE CORE AREA THAT WAS A QUESTION OVER WHETHER IT WOULD SPARK A LARGER PROBLEM. AT THE BROADER ECONOMY, WHAT DOES THAT PRESSURE LOOK LIKE AROUND PRICING POWER ON THE TOP LINE VERSUS MARGIN COMPRESSION? THOSE ARE THE TWO PRESSURES IN THE ECONOMY FOR MANY OF THE NONFINANCIAL SECTORS. ARE WE SEEING COMPANIES CONTINUE ABLE TO INCREASE THEIR TOPLINE WHICH SHOWS INFLATION PRESSURES ARE STILL IN THE SYSTEM? SO FAR, IT LOOKS GOOD THAT COMPANIES ARE ABLE TO HOLD THE TOP LINE EVEN THOUGH MARGINS ARE COMING DOWN A LITTLE BIT. KATIE: I LEFT TO GET CROSS ASSET BECAUSE IT'S REALLY REMARKABLE THAT AS WE TALK ABOUT THE BIG REPORTERS TO COME, YOU LOOK AT THE VIX BELOW 14. IT FEELS LIKE THE MARKET HAS BEEN CALM. CREDIT SPREADS HAVE BEEN TRADING SIDEWAYS. THE TREASURY MARKET HAS BEEN A PROBLEM CHILD IN TERMS OF THE VOLATILITY. WHAT DOES IT SAY THAT IT IS THE BOND MARKET SPECIFICALLY THE TREASURY MARKET THAT SEES THE STANDOUT VOLATILITY THIS YEAR? GUEST: A LOT ARE WRESTLING WITH WHAT IS NECESSARY FOR THE FED TO DO TO ACCOMPLISH ITS GOALS. WE ARE SEEING REAL SWINGS IN EXPECTATION. HIGHER FOR LONGER BEFORE SVP TO WHAT LOOKED LIKE A DEFLATIONARY DEPRESSION AFTERWARD. NOW WE ARE BACK TO THE HIGHER FOR LONGER STORY. IN MANY WAYS I THINK STOCKS GOT THE PICTURE RIGHT THAT WE ARE HAVING HIGH NOMINAL GROWTH AND NOTHING LOOKS TO BE STANDING IN THE WAY. THE BOND MARKET HAS BEEN ALL OVER THE PLACE IN TERMS OF FIGURING OUT WHAT'S LIKELY TO TRANSPIRE. THAT'S WHY WE HAVE SEEN THE VOLATILITY. SCARLET: A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE CALLING TREASURIES THE NEW MEME STOCKS. [LAUGHTER] BOB MENTIONED ONE KEY THING TO WATCH FOR IS THE FINANCIALS EARNINGS. COMING UP, WE WILL GET UP-TO-DATE ON THE LATEST REGIONAL BANK EARNINGS. KATIE: PLUS A LACKLUSTER OUTLOOK FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES THAT IS TEMPERING INVESTOR ENTHUSIASM OVER THE BOOM IN AIR TRAVEL THAT LIFTED CARRIERS EARLIER THIS YEAR. SCARLET: WE WILL LOOK AT THE GROWING RISK POSED TO COMMODITIES BY THE SCORCHING HEAT WAVE AFFECTING MUCH OF PLAN EARTH. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KATIE: SHARES OF TWO BANKS ARE HIGHER TODAY AFTER THEY REPORTED JUMPS IN NET INTEREST INCOME. OUR GUEST LEADS BLOOMBERG U.S. BLANK -- BANK COVERAGE. IT FEELS LIKE SOME OF THE WORST CASE SCENARIOS THE FEARS HAVE NOT MATERIALIZED. GUEST: WE HAVE GONE THROUGH DRAMATIC TIME OF INTENSE INTO SWIFT BANK RUNS WHICH LED TO THE COLLAPSE OF A FEW, BUT NOW I THINK WE ARE INTO THIS NEW PHASE WHERE THE PAIN IS STILL THERE BUT IT'S SLOWER BURNING. WHAT WE SAW WITH THE REGIONAL BANK EARNINGS THIS TIME WAS WHILE SOME OF THEM MANAGED TO REBUILD DEPOSITS, THEY ARE HAVING TO PAY UP A HUGE AMOUNT MORE FOR DEPOSITS BY INTEREST EXPENSE. THE BIGGER BANKS ARE NOT IMMUNE TO THAT EITHER. JP MORGAN AND WELLS FARGO SAW INTEREST EXPENSE RISE 465% EACH. THEY CAN HANDLE IT BETTER. IT FOR THE SMALLER BANKS, THIS WILL EAT INTO THEIR PROFITS. SCARLET: THEY DON'T HAVE ANYTHING ELSE TO LEAN ON. THERE ARE SOME NEW REGIONAL BANKS SELLING OFF ASSETS TO SHORE UP THEIR BALANCE SHEETS. WHAT ARE YOU HEARING FROM EXECUTIVES ON HOW FAR ALONG THEY ARE IN THE PROCESS? GUEST: THEY HAVE MADE A LOT OF PROGRESS. WE HEARD WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE, TRUEST, AND CITIZENS THEY ARE ALL MAKING TARGETED ASSET SALES. THEY ARE SELLING STUDENT LOANS OR MARTIAL REAL ESTATE DEBT IN EFFORTS TO SHRINK THEIR BALANCE SHEET TO MAKE THEM MORE ABLE TO WEATHER THE HIGHER DEPOSIT COST. NEXT WEEK, A FEW MORE REGIONAL BANKS REPORTING. PACK WEST THAT HAS BEEN NOTABLE THROUGHOUT THE CRISIS BECAUSE IT TOOK STEPS TO DO EXACTLY THAT. IT SAID IT WAS REVIEWING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO SELLING ASSETS. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT MORE THEY HAVE DONE IF ANYTHING. KATIE: WE ARE NOT COMPLETELY OUT OF THE WOODS YET. WHAT WILL YOU BE LISTENING FOR AND WHAT IS WALL STREET EXPECTING WHEN IT COMES TO THIS? GUEST: THEY PROBABLY EXPECT MORE THE SAME, THE DRAMATIC INTENSE DEPOSIT. HOW SIGNIFICANT ARE THE DEPOSIT COSTS THAT IT'S HAVING TO PAY? DEPOSITORS HAVE WISED UP TO THE FACT THAT INTEREST RATES ARE HIGH AND THEY ARE NOT GETTING A CUT OF IT. TO KEEP DEPOSITORS, BANKS ARE HAVING TO'S PAYOUT -- PAY UP. THAT IS COSTING THE SMALLER BANKS. SCARLET: PAY UP IS THE THEME FOR THE REGIONAL BANKS AND THE BIGGER BANKS THIS QUARTER. THANK YOU SO MUCH. SALLY LEADS OUR COVERAGE OF FINANCE IN THE U.S.. SOME OF THE ECONOMIC FORECASTERS WHO WERE OUT FRONT IN PREDICTING THE U.S. RECESSION ARE STARTING TO HEDGE THEIR BETS AS INFLATION WANES AND ECONOMY RESILIENCY HOLDOUT. GIVE US AN EXAMPLE OF SOMEONE WHO WAS CALLING FOR A RECESSION AND NOW IS DIALING BACK THE EXPECTATIONS. GUEST: PROBABLY ONE OF THE FIRST ONES WAS DEUTSCHE BANK. PETER HOOPER WAS A 25 YEAR VETERAN AT THE FED. ONE OF THE FIRST TO CALL FOR A RECESSION. NOW HE SAYS IT'S A TOSSUP. HE IS STILL IN RECESSION CAP, BUT IT'S JUST A LITTLE ABOVE 50% AS OPPOSED TO 80%. OTHER FOLKS, ONE AT FANNIE MAE WAS EARLY ON TO CALL RECESSION AND HE IS ALSO CALLING IT A TOSSUP. THERE HAS BEEN SOME RETHINKING GOING ON. KATIE: IT'S INTERESTING TO HEAR THAT BECAUSE YOU THINK ABOUT THE STOCK MARKET, A LOT OF THE STRATEGISTS HAVE HAD TO REVISE UP THERE S & P 500 TARGETS. ARE THERE ANY ECONOMISTS SAYING THIS IS IT, WE ARE WATCHING A SOFT LANDING HAPPEN RIGHT NOW? GUEST: THERE ARE NUMBER AND THEY HAVE BASICALLY BEEN SAYING THAT FOR A WHILE. WE HAD A SURVEY OUT TODAY AND 60%, THEY SEE A 60% CHANCE OF A RECESSION. THERE'S A FAIR PORTION WHO CS AVOIDING RECESSION -- WHO THEY SEE AS GETTING AVOIDING A RECESSION. BUT IT'S NOT AS HIGH OF A PERCENTAGE. SCARLET: WE HAVE SEEN OTHERS RUSH TURNING LESS BEARISH. ARE THERE THOSE HOLDING OUT LEANING MORE TOWARD THE CAMP OF THE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN MAY BE WORSE THAN WHAT WE HAD THOUGHT WOULD HAPPEN SAME TIME LAST YEAR? GUEST: NOT THAT I'M AWARE OF. THE NUMBERS HAVE BEEN GOING THE OTHER WAY. WE HAVE 500 BASIS POINTS OF FED RATE INCREASES YET THE HOUSING MARKET IS REBOUNDING. AT THE SAME TIME, THE ECONOMY IS HOLDING OUT AND INFLATION IS COMING DOWN. THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX HAS FALLEN FROM 9% TO 3%. DON'T FIGHT THE TAPE. THAT'S WHAT YOU ARE SEEING HERE. KATIE: LET'S TALK MORE ABOUT THE FED. AS PEOPLE HAVE TO REVISE THE RECESSION CALLS MAY BE PUSH THEM OUT, IS THAT BEING PAIRED WITH THE ECONOMISTS PUSHING OUT THERE FED RATE CUT EXPECTATIONS AS WELL? GUEST: I THINK GENERALLY THE FED MESSAGE WHICH WAS HIGHER FOR LONGER HAS BEEN TAKEN ON BOARD. THE MARKETS WERE PERHAPS MORE SKEPTICAL OF THAT THAN THE ECONOMIST BUT ECONOMISTS HAVE COME AROUND TO THAT AS WELL. THEY SEE THAT THE FED IS PRETTY INTENT ON GETTING INFLATION DOWN TO 2%. IT IS WILLING TO KEEP THE RATES HIGH TO DO THAT. KATIE: GREAT REPORTING, WE REALLY APPRECIATE IT. THE RECESSION CALLS AS WE HEAD INTO NEXT WEEK'S FED MEETING. COMING UP, WE WILL TALK ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS. SHARES ARE LOWER TODAY AFTER EARNINGS. WE WILL BREAK DOWN HOW PEOPLE ARE GETTING MORE SELECTIVE WITH THEIR SPENDING. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ SCARLET: SHARES OF AMERICAN EXPRESS FALLING AS MUCH AS 5.5 PERCENT AFTER REVENUES ROSE LESS THAN EXPECTED. SPENDING GROWTH SLOWED TO THE LOWEST IN MORE THAN TWO YEARS. THE CFO SAYING SPENDING LEVELS ARE MORE STABLE NOW FOLLOWING THE POST-PANDEMIC BOOM. JOINING US -- IN THE 90'S, AMEX HAD A TAGLINE DON'T LEAVE HOME WITHOUT IT. IT FEELS LIKE THEY HAVE INCREASINGLY BECOME A PROXY FOR AMERICA SPENDING MAKER TRAVELING. GUEST: THEY ARE MOST CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH TRAVEL AND ENTERTAINMENT, THE PREMIUM EXPERIENCE. IT IS A FUNNY DAY TODAY BECAUSE SPENDING ON THEIR NETWORK WAS AT A RECORD. IT HAS SLOWED IN TERMS OF THE GROWTH THEY PUT UP. IT IS A WEIRD MIX OF THINGS ARE LOOKING STRONG JUST NOT AS STRONG AS WHAT FOLKS WANTED. KATIE: HOW MUCH OF THIS IS TOUGH COMPS? GUEST: THAT'S EXACTLY RIGHT. A YEAR AGO WHEN WE WERE FREED FROM THE PANDEMIC BORDER RESTRICTIONS, IT WAS THE RISE OF REVENGE TRAVEL THAT EVERYONE LIKE TO TALK ABOUT. NOW YOU ARE LAPPING THE TOUGH COMPARISONS. IN THE FIRST QUARTER, A YEAR AGO WAS OMICRON AND WE WERE STUCK BACK AT HOME. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE GROWTH LEVELS DROPPING, IT'S NOT SO MUCH A CONCERN AS IT IS US GETTING BACK TO NORMAL LIFE POST-PANDEMIC. SCARLET: LET'S BRING IN COMMENTS THAT THE CEO OF AMERICAN EXPRESS TOLD US. RECORD REVENUE, RECORD EPS, RECORD BILLINGS. GROWTH PLAN STILL STANDS, WE ARE FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS. TO YOUR POINT, ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS GOT AHEAD OF THEMSELVES. GOING FORWARD BECAUSE EVERYONE IS SO EXCITED ABOUT THE EFFICIENCY PROBABILITIES AND PROSPECTS OF AI, WHAT DOES AMEX SAY ABOUT HOW IT WILL INCORPORATE AI INTO HOW IT DOES BUSINESS? GUEST: GENERATIVE AI WILL BRING A WHOLE NEW FRONT TO THIS CONVERSATION. THEY HAVE ALREADY BEEN USING AI FOR A LONG TIME IN THEIR UNDERWRITING AND MARKETING. I THINK THIS WILL MAKE THEM MORE EFFICIENT BUT IT WON'T BE TOTALLY NEW FOR THEM BECAUSE THEY'VE HAD TO RELY ON THE WERE TECHNOLOGIES FOR MAKING CREDIT DECISIONS AND MARKETING THEIR CARDS. IT WILL BE A NEW INTERESTING FRONT. KATIE: I WANT TO TALK ABOUT THE COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE. WHAT WE HEARD FROM AMEX, HOW DOES IT COMPARE TO DISCOVER FOR EXAMPLE? GUEST: THEY ARE A DIFFERENT COMPANY, THEY HAVE A BIG FOCUS ON THE PRIME SPENDERS. WHEREAS DISCOVER FOCUSES ON THE PRIME REVOLVERS. ONE RELIES ON INTEREST AND THE OTHER RELIES ON FEES. I THINK YOU WILL SEE A BIGGER DIVERSIONS -- DIVERSIONS AS INTEREST RISES. AMEX HAS PROVEN THAT FOLKS ARE WILLING TO SPEND AND TRAVEL. IT IS AN INTERESTING DIVERGENCE BECAUSE IT IS TO PRIME FOCUSED ISSUERS, BUT DIFFERENT STRATEGIES. SCARLET: I REMEMBER WHEN AMEX WAS NOT A CREDIT CARD IT WAS A CHARGE CARD BECAUSE YOU PAID YOUR BALANCE AND FALL. YOU HAVE OTHER CARDS THAT HAVE TAKEN SOME OF THE THUNDER. GUEST: IT'S AN INTERESTING POINT. THEY THINK THAT THIS BIG INCREASE IN COMPETITION THEY HAVE SEEN HAS INCREASED MORE CONSUMERS WILLINGNESS TO PAY AN ANNUAL FEE. KATIE: WE HAVE ABOUT 90 MINUTES LEFT. DON'T GO ANYWHERE, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. LUMBER HAD BEEN HIGHER, NOW UP SLIGHTLY GREAT WEEK, DOWN 4.2 PERCENT AFTER SURGING EARLIER THIS WEEK ON CONCERNS AROUND ANGST BETWEEN UKRAINE AND RUSSIA AND THE IDEA SUPPLIES CAN BE CUT OFF. NATURAL GAS, A BIG RALLY IN THIS HOT WEATHER. WE HAVE NATURAL GAS DOWN 1.4%. MAYBE THAT MEANS SLIGHTLY COOLER WEATHER AHEAD. RELATIVE TO COMMODITIES ON THE WEEK, THEY ARE HIGHER. THIS IS A ONE YEAR CHART OF THE BLOOMBERG COMMODITY INDEX. FOR THE MOST PART, THIS DOWNTREND HAS HELD WELL. ONE EXCEPTION LAST SUMMER WHERE YOU CAN SEE THE BLOOMBERG COMMODITY INDEX BROKE OUT OF THIS RANGE A LITTLE BIT. RIGHT NOW, LOOKING AT A BREAKOUT AFTER THE UPSIDE. MAYBE GOING TOWARD THE 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE. WILL THIS STRENGTH PERSIST OR ARE WE GOING BACK INTO THAT RANGE, GIVEN THE FACT THE DOLLAR IS HIGHER? I THINK THE DOLLAR IS GOING TO BE THE ONE TO WATCH. IF IT DOES HIGHER, WE MIGHT SEE THE BLOOMBERG COMMODITY INDEX DO WHAT HAPPENED LAST SUMMER. SCARLET: ALSO A DRIVER IS POTENTIALLY THE WEATHER. LET'S FOCUS ON HOW COMMODITIES ARE BEING AFFECTED BY THE GLOBAL HEATWAVE. JOINING US NOW IS JIM ROEMER, BEST WEATHER -- PRESIDENT OF BEST WEATHER. ON THE IMPACT OF WEATHER ON THE MARKETS. IT IS GREAT TO SPEAK WITH YOU. I WANT TO START WITH THE SOFT COMMODITIES. ABIGAIL MENTIONED WHEAT AND THE GEOPOLITICS THERE. GEOPOLITICS ASIDE, HOW IS THE WEATHER AFFECTING THE WHEAT MARKET? > > WHEAT IS A GREAT COMMODITY, NOT A SOFT COMMODITY. SCARLET: A GREAT COMMODITY? > > CORN, SOY BEANS AND COCOA -- COFFEE, SUGAR, THOSE MARKETS ARE SOFT COMMODITIES. THAT MARKET EXPLODED IN THESE RUSSIAN TENSIONS OUT OF UKRAINE. WE HAVE ONE OF THE WORST DROUGHTS IN 100 YEARS IN CANADA. THAT USUALLY DOES NOT HAPPEN. THE PLANET IS SO WARM, THE WARMEST OF THE OCEAN HAS BEEN IN 10,000 YEARS. WE ARE SEEING DROUGHTS IN CHINA, THE MIDWEST, THE CANADIAN PRAIRIES. THIS HAS AFFECTED A LOT THE GREAT MARKETS. > > WHEN YOU TALK TO FARMERS, HOW DO YOU ADVISE THEM? WHAT QUESTIONS ARE YOU ASKING IN TERMS OF HOW THEY PREPARE FOR THIS? > > I HAVE A NEWSLETTER CALLED WELL WEALTH. THEY ARE ASKING, DO I SELL BECAUSE, HOW DO I USE THE WEATHER TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THESE NEW RECORD HIGH PRICES? ABOUT A THIRD TO HALF OF CORN BELTS IS IN A DROUGHT. WE ARE SEEING VOLATILITY. THE WAY TO HEDGE RISK AND ADVISE FARMERS IS SELL CAUSE INPUTS. THAT IS CALLED A STRANGLE, IT IS VERY COMPLICATED. THIS DROUGHT IN THE MIDWEST, ABOUT HALF IS EASING. THE OTHER HALF IS NOT. IT MAKES IT VERY VOLATILE. WITH EL NIÑO COMING ON OVER THE COURSE OF SIX MONTHS, TYPICALLY SEE BEAR MARKETS IN GRAIN. SOUTH AMERICAN SUMMER OR WINTER, I WOULD EXPECT WE COULD SEE LOWER GRAIN PRICES. I AM TELLING ARMORS TO BE HEDGING SOME CROP AT HIGHER WAGES NOW. > > YOU HAVE GEOPOLITICS AND WHETHER IN THE FORM OF EL NIÑO COMING TO THE GRAIN MARKETS. I WANT TO TALK ABOUT THE EXTREME HEAT WE ARE SEEING NOW. SOMETHING I HAVE BEEN WONDERING, WHAT IS THE FIRST ORDER EFFECT ON THE COMMODITIES MARKETS? DOES THAT HIT AGRICULTURE FIRST, OR EXPRESSED IN THE ENERGY MARKETS? > > WE JUST SAW NATURAL GAS PRICES FINALLY BREAK OUT, WHICH WE HAVE BEEN TELLING CLIENTS OVER THE LAST WEEK OR SO -- NINA DOES NOT CONSUME A LOT OF NATURAL GAS. THEY HAD 30 STRAIGHT DAYS OVER 100 DEGREES. WE COULD SEE NATURAL GAS PRICES RALLY WITH A 15% IF AUGUST IS HOT, WHICH I THINK IT WILL. THE NORTHEAST IS GOING TO HAVE A COOL SPELL IN 10 TO 15 DAYS. OTHER DAYS -- OTHERWISE, THAT IS GOING TO EXPLODE. NATURAL GAS RIG CAPS ARE COMING DOWN. THE HEAT IS BEGINNING TO TAKE ITS TOLL ON SOME OF THE PRODUCTION. KAILEY: MAYBE THIS IS A SILLY QUESTION. WHEN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT WEATHER AND THE DIFFERENT EXTREMES AND YOU MENTIONED THE COLD SNAP COMING TO THE NORTHEAST, I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT. ARE THERE ANY COMMODITY MARKETS THAT ARE IMMUNE TO THESE FORCES? JIM: WELL, RIGHT NOW I WOULD SAY -- IN THE AGATE SECTOR, ALMOST EVERYONE IS SOMEHOW BEING AFFECTED EITHER EL NIÑO OR THESE ECKERD -- OR THESE RECORD WARM TEMPERATURES ARE WHAT I BELIEVE IS CLIMATE CHANGE. ON THE EQUATOR AND IN THE WEST TROPICS, IT IS WET IN SOUTH AFRICA. IT IS SUPPOSED TO BE THE DRY SEASON. ALSO, SUGAR. THAILAND IS THE NUMBER THREE BIGGEST PRODUCER IN THE WORLD. THEY ARE HAVING A DROP. THE ONLY AREAS BENEFITING FROM THIS WARM WEATHER AND EL NIÑO IS IN THIS MONSOON THAT COULD TYPICALLY HAVE A LOT OF PROBLEMS. THAT WOULD SET MARKETS LIKE COTTON AND SUGAR SOARING. FROM THE STOCK COMMODITY PERSPECTIVE, IT IS MOSTLY COCOA AND COTTON IN CHINA AND TEXAS AND WEST AFRICA THAT ARE SEEING THE EFFECTS OF BOTH CLIMATE CHANGE AND EL NIÑO. I THINK IN BOTH STABLE MARKETS. SCARLET: IT IS NOT GOING TO BE HOT FOREVER. AS KATIE LOOKS AHEAD TO THAT COLD SNAP, HOW DOES THAT SET US UP FOR LATER ON THIS YEAR DURING THE WINTER OF THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE? > > WE ARE OVERDUE FOR A COLD WINTER. 70% OF THE EL NIÑO YEARS HAVE TYPICALLY WARM WINTERS. WE MAKE IT A STRIKE IN NATURAL GAS AND THE FEW -- MAYBE GO BACK TO THREE DOLLARS, THREE DOLLARS $.20. IF WE HAVE A WARM WINTER COME WE COULD GO BACK TO THE TWO DOLLAR AREA AGAIN. VERY MILD -- VERY VOLATILE MARKETS RIGHT NOW. WITH THIS EXTREME WEATHER, REUSING OPTIONS. THE MOST BULLISH RIGHT NOW, PROBABLY COCOA, COTTON CROPS ARE DYING. TEXAS -- IT WAS 125 DEGREES IN PARTS OF CHINA, NEVER SEEN IN SEVERAL THOUSAND YEARS THIS WEEK. COTTON CROPS ARE GOING TO BE HURT THERE. A LOT OF SOFT COMMODITIES WILL GET THE MOST BULLISH IMPACT AND POSSIBLY CANOLA IN CANADA AND SPRING WHEAT WHERE THE DROUGHT WILL EXACERBATE OVER THE NEXT FEW WEEKS. > > REALLY ENJOYED THIS, HOPE TO CATCH UP WITH YOU SOON. THAT IS JIM ROEMER, PRESIDENT OF BEST WEATHER AND COFOUNDER OF CLIMATE PREDICT. SCARLET: I HAD NO IDEA GRAIN WAS NOT A SOFT COMMODITY. I THOUGHT ANYTHING NOT ENERGY FELL INTO THE SOFT ENERGIES PATCH. > > I OFTEN DO NOT THINK ABOUT COCOA. NOW, I AM. NOT A HUGE CHOCOLATE FAN. EXCITED TO CATCH UP WITH JIM AFTER. HOPEFULLY, WE DO GET THAT COLD SNAP. AHEAD, AMERICAN AIRLINES SHARES WAVERING NOW AFTER ITS LACKLUSTER THIRD QUARTER OUTLOOK. DID NOT SIT WELL WITH INVESTORS, ESPECIALLY COMPARED TO ITS PEERS. HOW IT COULD SPUR CONCERNS ABOUT THE DOMESTIC MARKET. THIS IS BLUE. ♪ > > TIME FOR TOP CALLS. LOOK AT SOME OF THE BIG MOVERS ON THE BACK OF ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS. WE START WITH HARLEY DAVIDSON. THE MOTORCYCLE MAKER UPGRADED FROM B.I. TO NEUTRAL. INDUSTRY TRACKS REVEAL BETTER THAN FEARED U.S. RETAIL AND INVENTORY LEVELS, SUGGESTING THE STOCK WILL SEE LOW EXPECTATIONS WHEN IT POSTS EARNINGS NEXT WEEK. SHARES HIGHER, 2.4%. HER WORK HOLDINGS, RATING CUT TO UNDERPERFORM AND IT IS -- IT'S PRICES START OR TAKE DOWN TO $40. ANALYSTS BELIEVE THINGS LOOK MUDDY FOR THE EQUIPMENT RENTAL COMPANY, WHICH TOWED -- WHICH COULD TAKE A HIT IN HOLLYWOOD DUE TO THE MINOR STRIKES. WAYNE SWIFT TRANSPORTATION AFTER POSTING SECOND QUARTER RESORTS THAT MISSED STREET ESTIMATES. ANALYSTS SAY KITCHEN SINK GUIDANCE HAS THE TRUE DOWNSIDE RISK. CYCLICAL RECOVERY IS SO LOW THE MUCH MORE AMBITIOUS DEMAND REBOUND IS NEEDED TO WARRANT THE CURRENT SHARE PRICE. SHARES PRETTY MUCH UNCHANGED, .1% HIGHER. LET'S PIVOT TO AIR TRAVEL, WHERE INVESTORS ARE WARM ON AMERICAN AIRLINES AFTER IT POSTED WEAKER THAN EXPECTED REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER. THIS IS DESPITE SOLID SECOND QUARTER RESULTS OUT THURSDAY THAT BEAT ESTIMATES. LET'S BRING IN THE MANAGING DIRECTOR AT RAYMOND JAMES. WALK US THROUGH MORE WHAT WE HEARD FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES. IT SOUNDS LIKE THE OUTLOOK WAS DISAPPOINTING. > > THEY SOUNDED GOOD, ACTUALLY. IN THE SINCE THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT DEMAND BEING STRONG. YOU HAVE HEARD THIS CONSISTENTLY ACROSS THE AIRLINES THAT INVESTORS ARE TRYING TO WADE THROUGH A BUNCH OF DIFFERENT CROSSCURRENTS AND THEY ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE MYSTIC DEMAND ROLLING OVER. THE COMMENTARY THERE IS, DEMAND IS A REALLY STRONG. IT IS JUST, YOU HAVE TOUGH COLUMNS. ON THE FLIP SIDE IN AN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT ONLY ARE YOU SEEING DEMAND RECOVER, THERE IS A SUPPLY SHORTAGE AND THEREFORE, FAIRS AND -- ARE VERY HIGH, SIMILAR TO WHAT WE SAW LAST YEAR IN THE DOMESTIC MARKET IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET. AMERICAN HAS CYCLICAL EXPOSURE. I THINK IT IS A COMBINATION OF DEMAND IS STRONG, BUT NOT AS STRONG AS WE THOUGHT ON THE DOMESTIC SIDE. NOT BAD, BUT NOT AS STRONG. THE INTERNATIONAL IS STRONG, BUT AMERICAN HAVING LESS EXPOSURE TO THAT. SCARLET: IS THAT SIMILAR TO WHAT WE HEARD FROM DELTA AND UNITED? WHILE AMERICAN MAYBE DOES NOT HAVE AS MUCH INTERNATIONAL EXPOSURE, DO WE HEAR A SIMILAR DYNAMIC OR DEMAND DOMESTICALLY IS SOFTER ESPECIALLY COMPARED TO WHAT WE ARE SEEING OVERSEAS? SAVANTHI: EXACTLY. IF YOU ASK THEM, THEY CHARACTERIZE IT AS DEMAND BEING STRONG. COMMS ARE TOUGH. IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE INVESTORS ARE LOOKING FOR ANY SIGN OF WEAKNESS AHEAD OF RECESSION OR PENT UP DEMAND FADING AWAY, SEEING EURO AREA DECLINES AND UNIT REVENUE OR FAIRS IS DISCONCERTING. I THINK THIS IS A MIXED MESSAGE OF THE AIRLINE SAYING DEMAND IS STRONG, STAYING HEALTHY AND INVESTORS IS WARNING THINGS ARE ROAMING OVER. > > I WONDER, ARE AIRLINE CEOS MORE LIKELY TO BE AGGRESSIVE OR CONSERVATIVE IN OFFERING GUIDANCE FOR THE COMING QUARTERS GIVEN WHERE WE ARE WITH THE ECONOMY RIGHT NOW? SAVANTHI: EACH ONE IS DIFFERENT IN THEIR APPROACH. WHAT I WOULD SAY IS, AIRLINE CEOS HAVE LIMITED HIS ABILITY -- VISIBILITY. IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, YOU MIGHT HAVE MORE VISIBILITY OUT TO OCTOBER TIMEFRAME BECAUSE LEISURE IS STILL DRIVING THAT. AS YOU GET INTO THE FALL, IT IS A LOT MORE DEPENDENT ON BUSINESS DEMAND AND THE CLOSE IN OF PURCHASING. THERE IS VERY LIMITED VISIBILITY. INVESTORS ARE NOT PUTTING WEIGHT TO WHAT THEY ARE HEARING FROM CEOS BECAUSE WE NEED TO WAIT UNTIL LATE AUGUST, EARLY SEPTEMBER AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT DOES THE DEMAND ENVIRONMENT, ESPECIALLY THE TO MYSTIC MARKET, LOOK LIKE? > > THINGS ARE STILL NORMALIZING WHEN IT COMES TO BUSINESS TRAVEL, AS WELL. JETBLUE HAD THIS NORTHEAST ALLIANCE WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES. IT HAD TO WIND IT DOWN BECAUSE OF THE DOJ'S OPPOSITION TO IT. WHAT KIND OF MATERIAL IMPACT WILL THAT HAVE ON AAL? SAVANTHI: IT IS NOT GOOD. AMERICAN SAYS THERE ARE IS A LOT OF THINGS THAT CAUSE THEM TO DO THAT PARTNERSHIP IN 2020 TIMEFRAME WHEN THEY WERE TALKING ABOUT IT. THAT DOES NOT EXIST TODAY. THEY ARE NOT WORRIED ABOUT AN IMPACT. WE ARE MORE CIRCUMSPECT. WE THINK WHEN DEMAND IS STRONG IN THE LEISURE TIME FRAME, YOU ARE NOT WHEN YOU SEE IT. INTO THE FALL, I THINK THERE WILL BE SOME PRESSURE FROM NOT HAVING THAT PARTNERSHIP, NOT FEEDING THOSE FLIGHTS FROM NEW YORK FROM AMERICAN. WE ARE MORE CIRCUMSPECT ON WHAT IMPACT THAT CAN HAVE. ON THE MARGIN, THAT SHOULD SHOW UP. SCARLET: APPRECIATE YOU GIVING US YOUR TAKE ON AMERICAN AIRLINES. COMING UP, THE TWO LETTERS OF THE ALPHABET RESPONSIBLE FOR A BIG CHUNK OF THE NASDAQ'S RUN THIS YEAR. AI. LARRY SUMMERS AND STEVE RATHER TELL US WHAT GENERATIVE AI COULD MEAN FOR INVESTORS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > TIME FOR A WALL STREET WEEK DAILY SEGMENT. DAVID WESTIN SPOKE WITH LARRY SUMMERS, THE FORMER U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND STEVE RATNER, THE CEO OF WILL ADVISORS TO DISCUSS CHANGES WE WILL EXPERIENCE WITH AI, AS WELL AS CONSEQUENCES. > > I THINK THERE ARE TWO THINGS THAT HAVE TO BE ADDED TO THE AI CONVERSATION. THE FIRST IS THAT TECHNOLOGICAL CHANGE REALLY DOES HAVE SOME MAJOR DISTRIBUTIONAL AND OPPORTUNITY CONSEQUENCES. WHEN I FIRST HEARD, FIRST EXPOSED TO THESE ARGUMENTS AS AN UNDERGRADUATE STUDENT AT M.I.T. IN THE EARLY 1970'S, THERE WERE PEOPLE EXPLAINING ABOUT HOW TERRIBLE ANIMATION WAS GOING TO BE AND THEN THERE WERE THESE SMART PEOPLE FOR ME AT THAT TIME PERSONIFIED BY NOBEL PRIZE WINNER ROBERT SOLOW, EXPLAINING THAT ULTIMATELY, THINGS EVOLVED AND NEW JOBS WERE CREATED. THIS WAS PROGRESS. IT IS ALL RIGHT. JUST ONE THING. IN THE 1960'S, 96% OF AMERICAN MEN 25 TO 54 WERE WORKING AND ONLY 4% WERE NOT. TODAY, IT IS MORE LIKE 14% WHO ARE NOT WORKING. > > ARE THERE THINGS WE SHOULD BE DOING NOW THAT WE FAILED TO DO WITH AUTUMN'S ASIAN AND GLOBALIZATION TO FIX THOSE EFFECTS TO MAKE SURE WE BRING MORE PEOPLE ALONG WITH THE PROGRESS? > > ABSOLUTELY. I DO NOT THINK LARRY AND I DISAGREE. I UNDERSTAND THE PROBLEM HE IS TALKING ABOUT. IT RELATES TO AUTOMATION A LOT AND TO TRADE. WHERE I THINK THE ECONOMISTS AND -- ECONOMISTS GOT IT WRONG ON TRADE WHICH IS SIMILAR TO AUTOMATION IS THAT TRADE HAD HUGE MACROECONOMIC BENEFITS FOR THE COUNTRY. WE MISSED THE MICROECONOMIC IMPACTS. THOSE WORKERS IN FLINT, DETROIT OR OHIO -- SOME OF THEIR JOBS, I READ SOMETHING THE OTHER DAY, A ROUGH JUSTICE MAY BE HALF THEIR JOBS WERE LOST TO AUTOMATION. THE OTHER HALF WERE LOST TO TRADE. WE HAD THIS TRADE ADJUSTMENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM WHICH BASICALLY DID NOTHING. WE HAD NOT DONE A GREAT JOB GETTING TECHNOLOGY INTO THE HANDS OF EVERYBODY. THERE HAS BEEN A LACK OF WAGE GROWTH COMMISERATE WITH THE PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH OVER A FAIRLY LONG PERIOD OF TIME NOW, AS WELL AS INDIVIDUALS AND FINDING THEM THINGS TO DO WHERE THEY CAN BE MORE PRODUCTIVE AND HAPPIER. > > LARRY -- DID THE ECONOMISTS AND YES THE POLICYMAKER IN WASHINGTON LEFT US ALL DOWN WITH RESPECT TO BOTH AUTOMATION AND TRADE? > > WE SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE TO QUESTION THE VARIOUS CHANGES ASSOCIATED WITH TRADE. I AGREE WITH THAT. I'M NOT SURE I AGREE WITH STEVE'S QUANTIFICATION. I THINK A FULL CALCULUS ON TRADE HAS TO RECOGNIZE A LARGE NUMBER OF BENEFITS IN TERMS OF JOBS CREATED AND IN TERMS OF REAL WAGES ENHANCED. THAT BRINGS ME TO THE OTHER POINT I WANTED TO MAKE ABOUT AI. I DO NOT KNOW FOR SURE ABOUT THIS, BUT IF MY SUSPICION IS RIGHT, IT IS VERY BIG. MOST OF THE TECHNOLOGICAL CHANGES WE HAVE HAD BEFORE CAME FOR WORKING PEOPLE DOING RELATIVELY ROUTINE THINGS. THEY WERE AUTOMATIC WAYS OF PICKING COTTON THAT CAME FROM AGRICULTURAL WORKERS. THEY WERE THINGS THAT REPLACED TYPISTS OR TELEPHONE OPERATORS HAS STEVE MENTIONED. I HAVE A SUSPICION THAT AI IS COMING FOR THE COGNITIVE CLASS. PART OF THE REASON YOU ARE SEEING SUCH HYSTERIA NOW IS THAT THE PEOPLE ARE -- THAT PEOPLE THAT WRITE ARTICLES AND THEIR FRIENDS, THE PEOPLE LIKE THE THREE OF US WHO ARE MORE AT RISK FROM AI COMPETITION THEN HAS BEEN THE CASE WITH MOST OF THE TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS IN THE PAST. I WOULD SAY THERE IS A SUBSTANTIAL CHANCE THAT AI IS GOING TO BE MUCH MORE OF A THREAT TO IQ THEN IT IS TO EQ. IT WILL BE A VERY LONG TIME BEFORE AI WILL REPLACE MANY OF THE KINDS OF DIRECT, PHYSICAL WORK. THINK OF WORKING IN A GARDEN, FOR EXAMPLE. I HAVE A SUSPICION THE DISTRIBUTIONAL CONSEQUENCES OF AI FOR THE BOSSES VERSUS THE BOSSED MAY BE VERY DIFFERENT THAN THE DISTRIBUTIONAL CONSEQUENCES OF MANY OF THE OTHER TECHNOLOGICAL REVOLUTIONS. THAT AFFECTS HOW BOSSES ARE GOING TO THINK ABOUT IT IN PROFOUND WAYS. THEY ARE GOING TO BE MUCH MORE SCARED. ON THE OTHERS, IT MAY BE MORE BENIGN FROM THE POINT OF VIEW FROM SOME OF THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN TRADITIONALLY LEFT A HIND. > > LARRY, I AGREE WITH THAT. I THINK IT IS THE COGNITIVE CLASSES WHO ARE MOST AT RISK. I MIGHT -- I AM NOT SURE I WOULD THINK ABOUT IT AS BOSSES AND BOSSED, BUT I WILL USE THE HISTORICAL ANALOGY TO GIVE US HOPE. WHEN I STARTED ON WALL STREET AS A YOUNG INVESTMENT BANKER, I HAD NOTHING. I HAD AN EARLY HBC 12 C CALCULATOR IN MY HAND. WE HAD NO COMPUTERS TO SPEAK OF. ALL OF OUR SPREADSHEETS WERE DONE BY HAND. IT TOOK A LONG TIME. THEY HAD TO BE TYPED UP. PUT THE TYPISTS ASIDE, IF I HAD TO MAKE A CHANGE, I HAD TO START OVER. NOW, THAT CAN BE DONE WITH A CLICK OF A MOUSE BY AN XL PROGRAM BY ANYBODY WITH A SMALL, PERSONAL COMPUTER. THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO DID THIS 40 YEARS AGO HAS MULTIPLIED SINCE THEN. IT BECAME A PRODUCTIVITY ENHANCING TOOL, NOT A JOB DESTRUCTIVE TOOL. I AM PERFECTLY PREPARED TO BELIEVE THIS MAY COME OUT A DIFFERENT WAY. ALL I AM SAYING IS, I DO NOT THINK WE KNOW YET AND I THINK HISTORY IS PROBABLY STILL ON THE SIDE THAT WE WILL FIND OUR WAY THROUGH THIS IN A POSITIVE WAY. THAT WAS LARRY SUMMERS FORMER TREASURY SECRETARY AND STEVE RATNER, WILL IT ADVISORS CEO. ON WALL STREET WEEK TONIGHT, BLOOMBERG'S DAVID WESTIN WILL BE JOINED BY THE FOLLOWING AND MORE. THAT WILL BE SIX A CLOCK P.M. TONIGHT NEW YORK TIME. IT IS OPTIONS EXPIRATION, WE KNOW THE LAST 20 MINUTES OR SO -- > > ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN. THE 10 YEAR YIELD YOU CAN SEE MARGINALLY MOVING HIGHER. ONE BIG MOVER -- THIS IS UNUSUAL IN THE FX MARKET -- IS THE JAPANESE YEN, DOWN VERSUS THE DOLLAR. RIGHT NOW, DOLLAR FIRM OR BY 1.25%. THE BOJ DOES NOT SEE A LOT OF NEED TO MAKE CHANGES TO ITS YIELD CONTROL PROGRAM. KATIE: YOU'RE SEEING THAT IN THE END, THE DOLLAR'S BIGGEST GAIN TODAY IS AGAINST THE YEN. WE WILL SEE. THE BANK OF JAPAN REPORTING WOULD SUGGEST NOTHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN. WE ARE UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP. SCARLET: YOU MENTIONED OPTIONS EXPIRING TODAY. WE HAVE POSITIONING BEFORE A SPECIAL REBALANCE FOR THE NASDAQ 100 FOR THE THIRD TIME EVER, THE NASDAQ IS MAKING OFF SCHEDULE RESHUFFLING TO THIS INDEX. KATIE: I AM PSYCHED. THE TOP SEVEN GO FROM A COMBINED WEIGHT OF 55% TO SOMEWHERE IN THE 40%. WE WILL SEE A SIGN OF THE TIMES FOR SURE. SCARLET: BASICALLY, YOU WANT LESS INFLUENCE FROM THE LIKES OF MICROSOFT, NVIDIA, APPLE, TESLA AND BOTH CLASSES OF ALPHABET SHARES. AS YOU MENTION, THIS IS SO THEY COLLECTIVELY STAY BELOW 40% AS OPPOSED TO OVERWHELMING THE REST OF THE MARKET. YOU CAN SEE HOW THE NASDAQ 100 WITH THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN TAKING THE BULK OF THE WEIGHT HAS OUTPERFORMED ALMOST EVERY THING ELSE. KATIE: WE HAVE SERIOUS, PLUNGING TODAY OFF BY ALMOST 9% SAW A SHORT SQUEEZE YESTERDAY. SHARES WERE RISING MORE THAN 40% FOR THE BIGGEST GAIN SINCE 2009. TODAY, AT LEAST FOUR ANALYSTS HAVE DOWNGRADED THEIR RATING FOLLOWING THAT SHORT SQUEEZE. YOU CAN SEE THAT PLAYING OUT IN SHARES RIGHT NOW. I DID NOT KNOW THIS WAS PUBLIC. I WANT TO TALK ABOUT CAR BOND. IT IS ONE OF THE STORIES OF THE WEEK. IT IS FALLING TODAY, DOWN 3%. IT FELL YESTERDAY. AFTER WHAT WE SAW EARLIER THIS WEEK AFTER IT ANNOUNCED DOWNWARD RESTRUCTURING PLAN, IT IS UP ALMOST 850% FOR THE YEAR. ECONOMISTS WERE LIKE, RECESSION, RECESSION FOR THE LAST FEW YEARS. SO MANY OF THEM ARE RETHINKING THAT. IT IS THE MOST READ STORY ON THE BLOOMBERG, THE FOLKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK. BLOOMBERG DID A SURVEY, THEY SAY THERE IS A 60% CHANCE U.S. FALLS INTO A RECESSION IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS DESPITE UPPING FORECASTS WHEN IT COMES TO GDP FOR THE SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS. A LOT OF ECONOMISTS SAY, WHAT RECESSION? HOW ABOUT A SOFT LANDING? > > STRATEGISTS, WE SHOULD POINT OUT. A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO, MARTIN KALON OF HIS CAME OUT INTO THE CHANCES FOR A SOFT LANDING ARE RISING. HE TURNED BEARISH AT THE END OF 2022. > > I THINK WHAT YOU SAID EARLIER WAS PRESIDENT -- MAYBE THIS IS WHAT A SOFT LANDING LOOKS LIKE, NOBODY WANTS TO ADMIT THIS IS WHAT > > > > IT IS. IS THIS LIKE BARBIE REALIZING HER FOOT IS FLAT? > > [LAUGHTER] I HAVE NOT SEEN THE MOVIE YET. > > NONE OF US HAS SEEN THE MOVIE. I THOUGHT THE IDEA WAS THAT HER FOOT IS NOT FLAT. > > SPOILER. > > I WOULD TRUST CAROL OVER MATT OVER THIS. I WOULD TRUST YOU ON BARBIE. > > SHE LOVES TO WEAR HEELS. I DO NOT AS MUCH. > > [LAUGHTER] > > I HAVE SEEN YOU AROUND THE NEWSROOM. JUST KIDDING. > > LET'S TALK ABOUT BARBIE. BARBENHEIMER, WE HAVE BARBIE AND OPPENHEIMER COMING UP. BOX OFFICE EXPECTATIONS, THIS IS BY PART EXPECTED THE BUSIEST WEEKEND OF 2023 ACCORDING TO BOX OFFICE PRO FORECAST. IT COULD BRING HIM OVER $200 MILLION THIS WEEKEND. THE BREAKDOWN IS INTERESTING. PRE-RELEASE SALES FOR BARBIE SUGGESTS IT COULD BRING ANYWHERE FROM 40 MILLION TO 175 MILLION DOLLARS. OPPENHEIMER PROJECTED TO BRING IN PRETTY MUCH HALF, $50 MILLION TO $70 MILLION DUE PARTLY TO LIMITED SCREENINGS. IT HAS A THREE HOUR RUN TIME. > > THE LIMITED SCREENINGS > > EXCUSE. > > SINCE IT IS A CHRISTOPHER NOLAN MOVIE, YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO HEAR HALF THE DIALOGUE. NO ONE IS GOING TO KNOW -- THAT IS WHAT HE DOES. WALL STREET TIME. > > WE CONTINUE THE MARKETS COVERAGE ON BLOOMBERG MARKETS THE CLOSE. INVESTORS GEARING UP FOR A BUSY WEEK AHEAD. A TRIPLE HEADER FROM GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS WITH RATE DECISIONS FROM THE FED, THE ECB AND BANK OF JAPAN ON DECK AREA LET'S BRING IN LAUREN GOODWIN, ECONOMIST AND PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST AT NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENTS. THE BED IS FRONT AND CENTER, THEY HAVE BEEN OUT FRONT IN RAISING RATES TO TACKLE INFLATION. IT IS A GIVEN AT THIS POINT THAT THE FED IS GOING TO RAISE RATES NEXT WEEK, BUT WHAT ABOUT AFTER? ARE WE UNDERESTIMATING THE POSSIBILITY OF ANOTHER RATE HIKE? > > DO YOU REMEMBER WHEN THE FED WAS THE MOST EXCITED MOVIE YOU WERE GOING TO SEE IN THE WEEK AHEAD? IT IS EXCITING WE HAVE OTHER MOVIES TO WATCH. I THINK WE ARE -- THE MARKET IS UNDER APPRECIATING THE RISK OF A HIKE IN SEPTEMBER. RIGHT NOW, THE MARKET IS PRICED EFFECTIVELY 100% CHANCE OF A HIKE NEXT WEEK. LOWER THAN 20% CHANCE FOR A HIKE IN SEPTEMBER. WHILE IT IS POSSIBLE THAT THE FED MOVES FORWARD WITH ANOTHER PAUSE, THE INFLATION RISK HAS BEEN DECISIVELY MOVING LOWER, WHICH FOR INVESTORS IS STILL TOO HIGH. THE FED HAS MADE CLEAR FOR SO LONG IT PREFERS AN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, EVEN A RECESSION TO CORE INFLATION WHERE IT IS NOW. > > GETTING INTO THAT 2% TARGET IS PARAMOUNT FOR THE FED. MOHAMED EL-ERIAN WAS ON BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE TODAY SAYING THE FED IS D INDEPENDENT, AND IS MAKING IT UNWILLING OR PERHAPS UNABLE TO TAKE A STRATEGIC VIEW OF THE ECONOMY. WOULD YOU AGREE? > > I AM SYMPATHETIC TO THAT PERSPECTIVE, ONLY BECAUSE THE DATA TODAY WE KNOW FROM HISTORICAL EXPERIENCE, IS NOT GOING TO HER FLICK THE FULL ECONOMIC CYCLE OR FULL IMPACT OF THE LONG AND VARIABLE LADS OF THE FED'S MONETARY POLICY. THE FACT INFLATION HAS BEGUN TO MOVE MORE DECISIVELY LOWER, EVEN IF A LITTLE SLOW AND VARIABLE, THIS -- SUGGESTS THE FED'S POLICY IS HAVING THAT EFFECT. THE CHALLENGE, I THINK THIS IS THE PIECE THAT IS COROLLARY TO WHAT YOU ARE HEARING FED INVESTORS SOMETIMES MISS -- IS THAT THE FED KNOWS THAT. THEY UNDERSTAND THE LAGGED EFFECTS OF THEIR POLICY, BUT THEIR RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK THEY HAVE TAKEN PREFERS A SLOWDOWN, EVEN A RECESSION, TO LETTING INFLATION GET OUT OF CONTROL. IT IS MY PERSPECTIVE THAT THE END OF 2023, RECESSION CALL WHICH WE ARE HOLDING ON BY THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH IS IN MANY WAYS MORE OPTIMISTIC EXPECTATION FOR INVESTORS BECAUSE THE LONGER YOU HAVE A SOFT OR NO LANDING SCENARIO, THE MORE LIKELY IT IS THAT WHETHER IT IS LEVERAGE, THE EXCESS LIQUIDITY OF THE LAST 15 YEARS OR EVEN JUST OVER INVESTMENT MAKES THE LANDING WHATEVER IT COMES HARDER. > > YOU MENTIONED THE RECESSION CALL. IT IS PART OF THE STORY WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT, ECONOMISTS HAVE BEEN PUSHING OUT BASICALLY WHAT HAD BEEN THE MOST TALKED ABOUT RECESSIONS SINCE ASH I DO NOT KNOW WHEN -- BY NOW, WE WOULD BE IN A RECESSION. AT THE SAME TIME, YOU ARE SEEING THE SAME THING WHEN IT COMES TO MARKET STRATEGIST. S & P 500 CALLS HAVE HAD TO BE PUSHED UP. IT FEELS LIKE IF YOU BOILED BOTH OF THOSE DOWN, IT IS THE SAME IMPULSE THAT BASICALLY THE MARKETS AND ECONOMY HAVE BEEN SO MUCH MORE RESILIENT THAN WE THOUGHT. LAUREN: IT IS TRUE, THOUGH I WOULD ARGUE -- THIS IS SOMETHING OUR TEENS ARE TALKING ABOUT A LOT -- IF WE HAD NOT HAD SURGE IN AI RELATED NAMES IN THE LAST COUPLE OF MONTHS, WOULD PEOPLE BE SO OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY? WE ARE SEEING THE SOURCES OF RESILIENCE, THE CONSUMER BEING ONE OF THEM. SUPPORTING ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, SUPPORTING CORPORATE ACTIVITY OVER THE COURSE OF THIS YEAR. WE ARE ALSO SEEING SIGNS OF DISINTEGRATION THAT POINT TO A SLOWDOWN BY THE END OF THIS YEAR. PERHAPS MORE IMPORTANTLY FOR INVESTORS IS THE FACT THAT RECESSION OR SLOW DOWN MAY NOT COME IS KEEPING THEM ON THE SIDELINES. A PART OF THAT IS YOU CAN GET 5% IN CASH AND THAT IS A REASONABLE CHOICE TO MAKE IF YOU ARE WORRIED ABOUT ECONOMIC GROWTH FLOWING. EVEN AS RECESSION TIMELINE HAS BEEN PUSHED OUT, INVESTORS HAVE BEEN SLOW TO BE MORE ASSERTIVE IN THEIR RISK POSTURE. IT IS OUR PERSPECTIVE -- THERE ARE INTERESTING STRUCTURAL CHANGES OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS, INVESTORS COULD BE TAKING ADVANTAGE OF ANYWAYS. THE HIGH-YIELD UNIVERSE HAS IMPROVED IN QUALITY. WHY NOT TAKE SOME OF YOUR RISK OFF THE TABLE BY MOVING YOUR EQUITY RISK INTO HIGH-YIELD AND CAPTURING THE HIGHER COUPON? STRUCTURAL CHANGES IN INFRASTRUCTURE. THERE ARE ALL KINDS OF POSITIONING IDEAS INVESTORS ARE SLOW TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF. EVEN IF YOU DIDN'T EXPECT RECESSION TO COME AROUND THE CORNER. > > I WANT TO TALK ABOUT DURATION. I SEE YOUR POINT ON CREDIT RISK, THIS IS A HIGHER-QUALITY JUNK BOND MARKET THEN WE ARE USED TO. YOU WRITE WE SHOULD REMAIN CAUTIOUS ON AGGRESSIVE DURATION BETS. I TALK TO A LOT OF INVESTORS WHO SAY NOW IS THE TIME TO LEAN INTO DURATION, LOCK IN HIGHER YIELDS. WHY WOULD YOU BE CAUTIOUS HERE? LAUREN: IN THE NEAR TERM, ADDING DURATION RISK CAN MAKE SINCE. IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS IF YOU EXPECT INTEREST RATES AND POLICY RATES TO MOVE LOWER, THAT IS A PLAY THAT CAN BE CONSTRUCTIVE. ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT RISKS THAT OUR INVESTORS ARE POINTING OUT RIGHT NOW HAVE TO DO WITH THE PERIOD AFTER THAT. IN THE MEDIUM-TERM, THE PUSH AND PULL ON LONG GRADES IS UNCERTAIN. IT IS KIND OF REMARKABLE THAT AS MUCH MOVEMENT WE HAVE HAD IN THE SHORT END OF THE CURVE -- LATELY THE 10 YEAR IN THE YOU S HAS BEEN RANGE BOUND. IT IS OUR VIEW IT REPRESENTS A REAL PUSH AND PULL OF STRUCTURAL CHANGES. IF YOU THINK ABOUT WHAT MOVES THE 10 YEAR OVER THE LONG-TERM, IT IS INFLATION EXPECTATIONS, THE PAST THE FED POLICY AND SUPPLY AND MAN. LOOKING 10 YEARS AHEAD, WILL GLOBALIZATION MAKE INFLATION A LITTLE HIGHER STRUCTURALLY OR WILL AI OR TECHNOLOGICAL PROGRESS MAKE IT LOWER? THERE ARE THESE REAL UNKNOWNS PUSHING AND PULLING ON THE 10 YEAR DURATION EXPOSURE GENERALLY. WE PREFER TO HAVE A NEUTRAL DURATION POSITION IN AGGREGATE BY LOOKING AT SHORT DURATION AND CORPORATE CREDIT AND LONG-DURATION IN THE MUNICIPAL PART OF THE CURVE WHERE IT IS MORE COST-EFFECTIVE IN ORDER TO BALANCE OUT THAT SET OF RISK AND OPPORTUNITIES. > > REALLY APPRECIATE YOU COMING BY, ESPECIALLY IN STUDIO ON A FRIDAY. THAT IS LAUREN GOODWIN, ECONOMIST AND PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST AT NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENTS. COMING UP IN OUR OPTIONS INSIGHT SEGMENT, WHAT THE NASDAQ 100 REBALANCE COULD MEAN. > > MAY BE THE NEXT 40 MINUTES OR SO. NEW JERSEY GOES ON THE OFFENSIVE OVER THE BATTLE FOR CONGESTION PRICING. THE GARDEN STATE IS SUING OVER NEW YORK'S PLAN TO CHARGE DRIVERS UP TO $23 TO DRIVE INTO PARTS OF MANHATTAN. > > THE POOR MAN'S GRAINED SHOWING UP ON MICHELIN STAR MENUS. THAT IS COMING UP ON BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > WE ARE LAWYERING UP AND CONSIDERING OUR OPTIONS. FOR FULL TUNING IN ON THIS FOR THE FIRST TIME, I AM NOT OPPOSED TO MITIGATING CLIMATE OR POLLUTION -- LOOK AT THE STRONGEST ENVIRONMENTAL RECORD IN THE STATE OF AMERICA. WE CANNOT FIX A BROKEN NTA IN NEW YORK CITY ON THE BACK OF NEW JERSEY COMMUTERS. > > LAWYERING UP, THAT WAS NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY SPEAKING EARLIER WITH BLOOMBERG THIS MONTH EXPLAINING WHY HE MIGHT SUE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO BLOCK NEW YORK'S CONGESTION PRICING PLAN. TODAY, THAT LUCID -- LAWSUIT BECAME OFFICIAL. KATIE: NEW JERSEY IS TAKING NEW YORK TO COURT. SCARLET: JOINING US TO EXPLAIN THE DETAILS IS MICHELLE CASKEY. NEW JERSEY FOLLOWING THROUGH ON THE THREAT TO SUE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OVER NEW YORK'S CONGESTION PRICING PLAN. WHY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT? > > IT IS THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION THAT APPROVED LAST MONTH THE CONGESTION PRICING -- THE ENVIRONMENTAL STUDY THAT WAS DONE FOR CONGESTION WILL PRICING. WHAT NEW JERSEY IS SAYING IS LOOK, FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, THIS NEEDS TO BE A LONGER PROCESS, MORE IN-DEPTH, ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS. WHAT WAS DONE, THEY ARE SAYING -- IS INSUFFICIENT. KATIE: THAT IS NEW JERSEY'S SIDE OF THE ARGUMENT. WHAT ARE PEOPLE SAYING ABOUT HOW THIS MIGHT TURN OUT? IS ANYONE EXPECTING THAT NEW YORK IS GOING TO ALTER ITS PLANS FOR CONGESTION PRICING? > > WHAT PEOPLE ARE WONDERING IS, IS THIS A BARGAINING CHIP THAT GOVERNOR MURPHY IS USING IN ORDER TO GET SOME CONCESSIONS FROM NEW YORK? FOR INSTANCE, MIGHT THERE BE SOME SORT OF AN EXEMPTION FOR NEW JERSEY COMMUTERS WHO ARE ALREADY PAYING TOLLS, BRIDGES AND TUNNELS, TO GET INTO MANHATTAN? MAYBE THIS MIGHT PRODUCE SOME SORT OF AN EXEMPTION FOR THOSE COMMUTERS. ON THE OTHER HAND, IF NEW JERSEY DRIVERS GET THAT EXEMPTION, OTHER MOTORISTS WILL HAVE TO MAKE UP THE DIFFERENCE. > > THE NEW TOLLS ARE EXPECTED TO HELP RAISE ABOUT 15 BILLION DOLLARS FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION PROJECTS, WHICH IS WHY THEY ARE MOVING FORWARD WITH THIS CONGESTION PRICING. GOVERNOR MURPHY SAID HE DOES SUPPORT CONGESTION PRICING, BUT WOULD LIKE TO SEE IT DONE IN A FAIRWAY WAY. HAS HE ARTICULATED A FAIR WAY TO DO SO? > > HE HAS NOT GIVEN SPECIFIC DETAILS OTHER THAN TO SAY, LOOK. IN CONCEPT, THIS IS A GOOD THING. WE WANT TO REDUCE POLLUTION, WE WANT TO DO SOMETHING GOOD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT, WE WANT TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO TAKE PUBLIC TRANSIT. THE PROBLEM IS HE IS SAYING -- THE TUNNEL IS STILL NOT DONE, WHICH IS A NEW RAIL TUNNEL THROUGH THE HUDSON. HE POINTS TO THE PORT AUTHORITY BUS TUNNEL -- BUS TERMINAL IN MANHATTAN THAT HAS NOT BEEN RENOVATED YET. HE IS SAYING NEW JERSEYANS ARE NOT GIVEN ENOUGH ALTERNATIVES TO GET OUT OF THEIR CARS AND GET INTO MANHATTAN QUICKLY. > > HAVE WE SEEN SOMETHING LIKE THIS BEFORE? HOW RARE IS IT TO SEE ANOTHER STATE COME OUT OVER ANOTHER STATE AND SUE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OVER ANOTHER STATES PLANS? > > SUING ANOTHER STATE -- FROM WHAT WE HAVE HEARD, SOMETIMES THESE ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEWS DO GET CHALLENGED BY NEIGHBORING COMMUNITIES OR NEIGHBORING STATES. WE WILL HAVE TO SEE HOW IT PLAYS OUT AND WHAT THE COURT IS GOING TO DO. ARE THEY GOING TO TAKE MURPHY ON THIS AND SAY, WE THINK YOU ARE RIGHT? HEY, METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY, WHICH IS THE MASS TRANSIT PROVIDER THAT IS IN CHARGE WITH IMPLEMENTING CONGESTION PRICING, YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE TO GO BACK AND DO A LONGER ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW. > > IT IS A FASCINATING STORY WITH GREAT REPORTING. NEW JERSEY SUING OVER NEW YORK'S CONGESTION PRICING PLAN. THANK YOU SO MUCH. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > HAVING ITS MOMENT IN THE SPOT LINE -- SPOTLIGHT. EVEN SHOWED UP ON THE MENU AT A RESTAURANT THAT WON A MICHELIN STAR. I DO NOT THINK I HAVE EVER HAD MILITANT -- MILL IT. SCARLET: THE U.N. NAMED 2020 THREE THE INTERNATIONAL YEAR OF MILLET. HE IS PUSHING THIS IDEA EVERYONE NEEDS TO GET INTO IT. IT IS GLUTEN-FREE, WHICH IS A BONUS FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE. KATIE: YOU DID YOUR RESEARCH. SCARLET: I AM TRYING TO THINK WHETHER I HAVE HAD IT. I DO NOT VISIT MICHELIN STAR RESTAURANTS. MAYBE IT IS IN MY FUTURE. KATIE: IT IS A GREAT PIECE ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL ABOUT THE RISE OF MILLET. IT IS DROUGHT RESISTANT. YOU SEE A LOT OF ADVOCATES WHO FOCUS ON CLIMATE CHANGE PUSHING MILLET AS AN ALTERNATIVE. IT IS GOOD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT. SCARLET: A CHEF IN DUBAI HAS BEEN USING MILLET ON HIS MENU. YOU HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT HOW FANCY RESTAURANTS ARE PICKING UP ONMILLET. HE SAYS IT IS GOING TO BE AN IMPORTANT INGREDIENT, ESPECIALLY IF SERVING A VEGETARIAN MENU. HE IS INCLUDING IT IN TWO ADDITIONAL DISHES IN HIS 16 COURSE MENU. KATIE: I CANNOT WAIT TO TRY IT. I.E. A LOT OF GRAINS. I EAT A LOT OF QUINOA, COUSCOUS, I ASSUME THOSE ARE ALL GRAINS. WE LEARNED THOSE ARE NOT SOFT COMMODITIES. I HAVE TO ADD MILLET TO THE MENU. SCARLET: INDIA IS SUPPOSED TO BE THE GLOBAL HUB FOR MILLET, WITH PRODUCTION OF MORE THAN 17 MILLION TONS ANNUALLY. MODI HAS A LOT AT STAKE. KATIE: WE WILL TRACK THAT STORY AS WE CONTINUE TO TRACK EXTREME WEATHER AND KEEP AN EYE ON MARKETS. THE S & P 500 TRYING TO CLING ONTO GAINS, BUT LOOKING TENUOUS. SCARLET: LOSING MOMENTUM HERE WITH THE S & P 500 JUST HOLDING ON AND THE NASDAQ IN THE RED, OFF BY .25%. INDUSTRIALS, LITTLE CHANGE AS WELL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. SCARLET: WE HAVE 30 MINUTES LEFT IN THE TRADING DAY ON THIS FRIDAY. LOOKS LIKE WE ARE SWOOPING DOWN A LITTLE BIT. KATIE: THE TREND IS DEFINITELY LOWER. WE ARE STILL IN THE GREEN BUT BARELY. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THE BREAKDOWN. UTILITIES, DOING PRETTY WELL, UP 1.5%. HEALTH CARE UP MORE THAN 1%. PRETTY DEFENSIVE TILT. CONSUMER STAPLES, ALSO HIGHER. TAKE A LOOK AT THE BOTTOM, WHAT'S DRAGGING US LOWER. TECH, FALLING TODAY, OFF BY .3%. COMMUNICATION SERVICES ALSO TAKING IT TO THE DOWNSIDE. A LOT OF THAT COMING FROM THE LIKES OF META. SCARLET: I WANT TO START WITH THE BEST PERFORMER IN THE S & P 500. THE FDA APPROVED THE COMPETITORS FLEET AND PRODUCT NEXT CARD PLUS, BUT THE TREATMENT STILL HAS A COMPETITIVE EDGE, GIVING ZOETAS A BOOST. THIS IS A SPAC TIED TO] DONALD TRUMP'S SOCIAL MEDIA BUSINESS. IT SOARED 93% AFTER THE COMPANY SETTLED FRAUD CHARGES WITH THE FCC PAVING THE WAY FOR A TUMOR JOINT TRUMP MEDIA. INTER PUBLIC GROUP IS LEADING A DECLINE IN ADVERTISING COMPANIES AFTER INTERPUBLIC CUT ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST -- GROWTH FORECAST IN HALF BECAUSE OF A PULLBACK BY TECH CLIENTS. BUT IS LOOKING FOR 1% TO 2% GROWTH AT THE MOST. TODAY, AT LEAST FOUR ANALYSTS DOWNGRADED THE SATELLITE RADIO COMPANY STOCK AFTER YESTERDAY A SHORT SQUEEZE PUSH THAT UP BY 42%. QUITE A BIT OF WHIPLASH FOR SIRIUS XM. THERE'S BEEN A STEADY MELT UP IN STOCK PRICES IN THE LEAD UP TO THE EARNINGS SEASON. THE S & P 500 SURPASSED WALL STREET STRATEGIST INDEX TARGETS BACK IN JANUARY. AND MUCH THE SAME WAY -- IN MUCH OF THE SAME WAY THE ECONOMY PERFORMED STRATEGIST FORECAST. UNTIL ABOUT MID MAY, YOU SEE A REVISION HIGHER IN THE AVERAGE YEAR AND FORECAST. SEE THAT LITTLE BLUE PIRE? IT IS NOT ABOUT 42-45, THE S & P 500 ITSELF IS WELL ABOVE 4500. SCARLET: CHASING -- KATIE: CHASING THE RALLY ON THE PART OF STRATEGISTS. IT IS TIME NOW FOR OPTIONS INSIGHT. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE'S STANDING BY, TAKING A LOOK AT THE SPECIAL NASDAQ 100 REBALANCE TODAY. THE SAME DAY WE GET THE OPTIONS EXPERTLY. WHAT'S GOING ON? ABIGAIL: STOCK WISE, NOT MUCH, WE HAVE THE MAJOR INDEXES BASICALLY FLIP-FLOPPING BETWEEN RED AND GREEN. FROM A VOLUME PERSPECTIVE, TAKING A LOOK AT THE AVAT FUNCTION, AT THE OPEN, 50% ABOVE THE 20 DAY AVERAGE. RIGHT NOW ABOUT 15%. INTO THE CLOSE, WE MIGHT SEE QUITE A FEW SHARES CHANGE HANDS. LET'S BRING IN MATT ROW, THE OF CROSS ASSET STRATEGIES. I WAS TACKLING A LITTLE BIT OF OPTIONS EXPIRATION TODAY. WHAT WE COULD SEE FOR VOLUME. RELATIVE TO THE SPECIAL REBALANCE FOR THE NASDAQ 100, JUST ONE OF THREE IN HISTORY, I'M GUESSING THAT IT'S THE NASDAQ'S MORE THAN 40% RUN-UP THIS YEAR BRINGING IN ABOUT -- WHAT DO YOU EXPECT IN THE NEXT WEEK OR THE WEEKS AHEAD? > > THIS REBALANCE AS YOU CORRECTLY MENTIONED IS A SPECIAL ONE, DRIVEN BY THE INCREDIBLE RALLY OF THE LARGE CAP TECH STOCKS AND THE WEIGHTINGS THEY HAVE TRIGGERED IN THE INDEX. THEY'VE GOT TO BE SO HEAVY IN THE INDEX, THAT THE RULES FORCE A PRODUCT OF REBALANCE. YOU ARE SEEING THINGS TAKEN ON THE FLY. THIS IS A HEAVILY ARBITRAGED TRANSACTION. I WOULDN'T LOOK FOR ANY OUTSIZED MOVES NECESSARILY AROUND THE COMPONENTS ADDITIONS AND DELETIONS. GOING FORWARD, WE WILL SEE LESS SENSITIVITY TO THOSE BIG HEAVYWEIGHTS IN THE INDEX. ABIGAIL: GIVEN THE FACT THAT WE HAVE EARNINGS COMING UP FOR THE BOTH OF THOSE NAMES AFTER A LITTLE BIT OF WEAKNESS. MAY BE A HARSHER WORD FOR TESLA AND NETFLIX. MARKETS ARE HOLDING UP OK, CORRELATION IS LOW, LOTS OF DIFFERENT STOCKS MOVING IN LOTS OF DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS. SOME LIKE YESTERDAY, LIKE NETFLIX, MIGHT BE DOWN, BUT OTHERS ARE WAITING IT. TALK TO US ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE SEEING. YOU EXPECT THE TREND TO CONTINUE? > > I DO EXPECT THE TREND TO CONTINUE. THE INDICES -- THE OVERWEIGHT AND THE INDICES TEND TO BE THE LARGE CAP MORE RESILIENT COMPANIES. LESS SUSCEPTIBLE TO INCREASE COST OF CAPITAL. RISING RATES. THEY ARE MORE ABLE TO PASS ON PRICE INCREASES TO THEIR END CONSUMERS. SO THEY ARE MORE RESILIENT IN THIS TYPE OF A MARKET ON AVERAGE. INTO AN EARNINGS CYCLE, WE HAVE SEEN THIS INCREDIBLE RALLY THAT'S DRIVEN INDEX PERFORMANCE. THAT'S WHY MY EYE IS DRAWN TO IMPLY CORRELATION. IT'S AS LOW AS IT'S BEEN ALMOST ALL THE WAY BACK TO WHEN IT WAS BE PUBLISHED AS AN INDEX. VOLATILITY IS LOW AND CHEAP COMPARED TO SINGLE NAME VOLATILITY AND THE BIG HEAVY WEIGHTS HAVE BEEN DRIVING THE PERFORMANCE INDEX AND THE SMALLER COMPANIES HAVE BEEN STRUGGLING, THE BIG COMPANIES HAVE BEEN OUTPERFORMING, AND IT'S LED TO MUTED INDEX VOLATILITY. THAT ALL MAY CHANGE ONCE WE SEE THE MEAT OF TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS. ABIGAIL: WE ARE TAKING A LOOK AT THE NASDAQ 100 UP 40%, NVIDIA UP MORE THAN 200% RIGHT NOW. WHEN WE COMPARE THE VIX TO THE THE VIXN HAS A 13 HANDLE AND THE VIX ALMOST AT A 20, A BIG SPREAD. DOES THAT WERE YOU -- WORRY YOU? > > YOU CAN LOOK AT THE VIX OR OTHERS, IT IS IMPLYING A VERY SMALL RANGE. THIS WEEKEND IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE A MAJOR BOOST TO MOVIE THEATERS WITH THE PREMIERES OF TWO HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FILMS, "BARBIE" AND "OPPENHEIMER." SOMEONE WALL STREET ARE DOUBTING WHETHER THAT WILL BE ENOUGH TO OVERCOME THE SHADOW OF HOLLYWOOD WRITERS AND ACTORS' STRIKES HANGING OVER THE INDUSTRY. JOINING US FOR MORE IS BLOOMBERG'S MADISON MILLS. TELL US HOW THE THEATER STOCKS HAVE BEEN PERFORMING SO FAR AND HOW THE CROSSCURRENTS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THEM. > > BECAUSE OF THE STRIKES, ANY SORT OF BUMP WE WOULD'VE SEEN TO THEATER STOCKS BECAUSE OF BARBENHEIMER, WHICH WE WILL GET TO IN A SECOND, AS LOSS ON THE MARKET SIDE OF THINGS. WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT CINEMARK, JP MORGAN, DOWNGRADING ITS RECOMMENDATION ON THE STOCK SAYING THE SUPPLY SIDE THE THING THEY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT, AS THE WRITERS STRIKE GOES ON. WE HAVE NO IDEA OF ANY END DATE. THEY ARE WORRIED A LOT OF SUPPLY COULD LEAD TO DECREASED TICKET SALES MOVING INTO THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. AMC, HAVING A LITTLE BIT OF A BUMP. THE CO HAS BEEN TWEETING ABOUT THE TICKET SALES FOR BARBIE TODAY. SAYING HE'S ALREADY SEEN 60,000 TICKET SALES FOR BOTH BARBIE AND OPPENHEIMER AS A DOUBLE FEATURE. SOME EXCITEMENT, HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND. WARNER BROS., BEHIND BARBIE, DOWN A LITTLE BIT ON THE DAY AS WELL. > > LOOK AT THE CONTRACT BETWEEN THE COLOR SATURATION IN BARBIE AND THE GRAYS IN OPPENHEIMER. > > I THOUGHT IT WAS THE SAME MOVIE. [LAUGHTER] > > JUST DOWNGRADING THE COLOR. BARBENHEIMER IS SUPPOSED TO BE THIS EVENT WHERE PEOPLE GOING IN SEE BOTH MOVIES -- AND SEE BOTH MOVIES. > > IT COULD PROVIDE UP TO $200 MILLION IN DOMESTIC RECEIPTS ALONE THIS COMING WEEKEND. IF YOU COMPARE THAT TO OTHER FILMS IN THE PAST, WE LOOK AT THE AVENGERS, THE RECORD HOLDER A WEEKEND -- FOR WE CAN TICKET SALES, $350 MILLION, OBVIOUSLY DRILLING GOT A BIT, BUT IT IS STILL HUGE IF IT DOES END UP BEING $200 MILLION. THAT PUTS IT IN THE LIKES OF A JURASSIC PARK AND THOSE KINDS OF BRO-EY MOVIES THAT PEOPLE OF. I'M REALLY ROOTING FOR BARBENHEIMER TO BE A HUGE BOOM ACROSS THE COUNTRY THIS WEEKEND. I'M GOING TO GO SEE BARBIE TOMORROW. I WAS GOING TO GO SEE OPPENHEIMER. HAD TO CANCEL THAT BECAUSE IT'S THREE HOURS. > > AND ENTIRE BLOOMBERG MARKETS THE CLOSE. > > OF HOW LONG REMAINS AT THE EVERYDAY -- ROMAINE SITS HERE EVERYDAY. > > I KNOW. > > I DON'T KNOW HOW YOU CAN SIT IN A THEATER FOR THREE HOURS BUT PEOPLE ARE DOING IT AND EXCITED ABOUT IT. > > WAS A SUPER MARIO BROTHERS IN THE BEGINNING OF THE BIG SUMMER SEASON? IT WAS SUPPOSED TO HERALD THE SURVIVAL AND WILL BE THEATERS. HAS IT PLAYED OUT TO AN EXTENT? SOME OF THE OTHER MOVIES ARE NOT REALLY GETTING PEOPLE THAT EXCITED. > > I'M SO GLAD YOU BRING THAT UP. THAT WAS THE INITIAL BOOST WE SAW SOME OF THOSE LEADERS STOCK NAMES EARLIER IN THE YEAR. AROUND APRIL, SUPER MARIO BROSE DID LEAD TO A LITTLE BIT OF A RALLY IN THE STOCKS BUT IT WASN'T ENOUGH TO SUSTAIN IT PARTICULARLY BECAUSE OF THE WRITERS STRIKE. ALSO INDIANA JONES, THERE WAS A LOT OF HOPE AROUND THAT MOVIE AND THAT FLOPPED A LITTLE BIT AT THE BOX OFFICE. WE HAVE ALSO SEEN TOM CRUISE OUT PROMOTING MISSION IMPOSSIBLE. LOW COMPARED TO OPPENHEIMER, HE IS NOT GETTING THE TICKET SALES AND PREVIEWS ALREADY THE THIS COMPETITION IS GETTING -- THAT HIS COMPETITION IS GETTING. KATIE: DO THE STRIKES RAISE THE STAKES FOR THE ENTIRE FROM INDUSTRY? > > WHAT'S GREAT ABOUT IT AND A LOT OF THE ACTORS ON STRIKE ARE SAYING IS THAT IF THIS WEEKEND DOES SHOWCASE CONSUMERS ARE WILLING TO GET BACK TO THE THEATER BY TICKETS -- PETER, BUY TICKETS TO SEE FILMS IN PERSON, IT COULD GIVE THEM INSIGHT INTO THE AUDIENCES. THAT COULD BE BENEFICIAL TO THEM AS THEY CONTINUE ON THIS FIGHT. ON THE FLIPSIDE OF THAT, YOU HAVE A NETFLIX SAYING IT'S GOING TO BE BENEFICIAL TO THEM TO HAVE THE WRITERS STRIKE BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT GOING TO HAVE TO PAY FOR AS MUCH CONTENT. SCARLET: I'M SCARLET FU. ROMAINE BOSTICK IS OFF FOR THE DAY. KATIE: WE WILL SEE IF IT CAN HOLD ONTO THAT. IT IS HOPEFULLY UP RIGHT NOW. WE WILL SEE WHAT THE LAST HOUR OF TRADING BRINGS. IT IS A FUNKY DAY. SCARLET: WHAT HAPPENED TO THE SECOND HALF OF THE WEAK DOLLAR? IT HASN'T REALLY PANNED OUT THIS WEEK. FOR MORE MARKET ANALYSIS, LET'S WELCOME BEN KIRBY OF THORNBURG INVESTMENTS. WAS GOING TO BE THE BIGGEST SOURCE OF POTENTIAL SURPRISE NEXT WEEK? JAY POWELL AND HIS REMARKS AT THE FOMC OR > > THANKS FOR HAVING ME. I THINK IT WILL BE EARNINGS. I DON'T THINK I EXPECT A TON OF JAY POWELL. THE ODDS OF A HIKE ARE LIKE 95%. THAT'S WHAT THE MARKET IS EXPECTING. VERY HIGH ODDS. I THINK PROBABLY A MESSAGE OF SORT OF STEADY AS SHE GOES FROM THE FED'S PERSPECTIVE. THAT SAID, PEOPLE EXPECTING RATE CUTS IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR MIGHT BE DISAPPOINTED. BECAUSE INFLATION IS STILL RELATIVELY HIGH VERSUS TARGET. HOME PRICES ARE RE-ACCELERATING. I THINK WE WILL GET A NEUTRAL MESSAGE FROM THE FED AND IT'S REALLY GOING TO BE ABOUT EARNINGS NEXT WEEK. SCARLET: IN NEUTRAL MESSAGE FROM THE FED, THAT MIGHT BE PRESTON ALREADY. WHEN IT COMES TO EARNINGS, WHAT IS PRICING? THE RESULTS KIND OF SUGGEST WHAT WE'VE SEEN SO FAR FROM A NUMBER OF INDUSTRIES IS INVESTORS ARE EXPECTING A LOT FROM THESE COMPANIES. . WHEN THEY DON'T DELIVER AT THE HIGH-END, THEY GET TAKEN DOWN. > > ABSOLUTELY. IT'S ALL ABOUT EXPECTATIONS. WE STARTED THE YEAR PRICING IN A RECESSION. NOW WE ARE PRICING IN A SOFT LANDING. IF WE DON'T GET THAT SOFT LANDING, THEN RISK ASSETS ARE DEFINITELY AT RISK. THAT SAID, EARNINGS HAVE BEEN OK SO FAR THIS YEAR. A STOCK WE OWN AND LIKE CHARLES SCHWAB WAS A 12% -- UP 12%. GREAT COMPANY. SOME CHALLENGES THEY ARE FACING, THEY ARE WORKING THROUGH THAT. THERE'S DEFINITELY SCOPE FOR GOOD COMPANIES TO STILL MEET AND EXCEED EXPECTATIONS. BUT THE BAR HAS BEEN RAISED AND IS GOING TO BE AN INTERESTING WEEK. KATIE: AN INTERESTING WEEK FOR SURE. ANYTIME YOU HAVE A COMBINED $26 TRILLION WORTH OF MARKET CAP REPORTING NEXT WEEK GLOBALLY AND THROUGH CENTRAL-BANK DECISIONS, IT IS AN EMBARRASSMENT. I WANT TO TALK SPECIFICALLY ABOUT THE EQUITY MARKET. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT YOUR PORTFOLIO RIGHT NOW, YOUR STANCE RIGHT NOW, WOULD YOU SAY THAT THIS IS A MARKET THAT YOU ARE PLAYING OFFENSE IN? ARE YOU ON THE DEFENSIVE YOU? -- THE DEFENSIVE HERE? > > PROBABLY DEPENDS ON THE PORTFOLIO. WE ARE PROBABLY ALWAYS PLAYING A LITTLE BIT OF BOTH BUT IN GENERAL SOME DEFENSE. IT IS A PORTFOLIO WITH A HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD WHICH IS GOING TO BE A FACTOR THAT PERFORMS BEST WHEN THE MARKET IS FLAT OR A LITTLE BIT SOFT. THINK ABOUT HAVING THAT INCOME COMPONENT AS YOUR TOTAL RETURN. THAT IS A NICE CUSHION IF STOCKS DON'T GO UP AS MUCH. WITHIN THE PORTFOLIO, WE ARE DEFINITELY LOOKING AT SOME HIGHER-YIELDING NAMES IN EUROPE. IF YOU AND THE U.S.. WE ALSO KNOWN A FEW GROWTHIER STOCKS LIKE A BROADCOM. WE HAVE EXPOSURE TO THE TECH THEMES THAT ARE WORKING AND EXPOSURE TO SOME HIGH-QUALITY COMPANIES THAT ARE GOING TO SPIT OUT A LOT OF INCOME. KATIE: ALSO, SOME COMPANIES THAT YOU ARE JUST AVOIDING HERE. YOU'RE RIGHT YOU ARE CAUTIOUS ON DISNEY. DOES IN PARTICULAR. TELL US WHY DISNEY. WHY YOU ARE STAYING AWAY. > > DISNEY'S A GREAT COMPANY, WE HAVE GREAT BRANDS, GREAT CONTENT, GREAT CO. -- GREAT CEO. WE ARE NOT SHORTING THE STOCK, WE JUST DON'T OWN IT. DISNEY IS ALSO A CYCLICAL COMPANY. THE ECONOMY IS SLOWING, THE CONSUMER IS NOT VISITING THE PARKS NEARLY AS MUCH. STREAMING IS A LESS GOOD BUSINESS THAN LINEAR TB WAS -- TV WAS. IT COSTS A LOT OF MONEY. THEY ARE LOSING MONEY ON THE STREAMING BUSINESS TODAY. WE SEE SOME HEADWINDS THEY WILL HAVE TO WORK THROUGH. WE THINK THERE ARE JUST BETTER PLACES TO INVEST THAN DISNEY AT THE MOMENT. > > I THINK ABOUT HOW DISNEY'S TRYING TO SELL OFF SOME ASSETS OR PARTNER UP WITH OTHER COMPANIES, ESPN FOR INSTANCE. AS THE ENVIRONMENT FOR M & A -- HAS THE ENVIRONMENT FOR M & A IMPROVED, SINCE THE MICROSOFT/ACTIVISION TRANSACTION? > > I HOPE SO. I THINK DEFINITELY ACTIVISION PROCEEDING IS THE RIGHT CALL. IN CASES WHERE CONSUMERS ARE NOT GOING TO BE HURT, THEY WILL ACTUALLY BENEFIT FROM AN M & A TRANSACTION, THEY SHOULD BE APPROVED. HOPEFULLY THE ENVIRONMENT'S MORE FAVORABLE FOR THAT. THE COST OF DEBT IS PRETTY HIGH. THAT IS A NEGATIVE FOR A LOT OF M & A TRANSACTION. SCARLET: RIGHT NOW, THOSE COMPANIES THAT ARE STRONG ARE REALLY LOOKING AT THE SITUATION OPPORTUNISTICALLY. THINKING THEY COULD GET IN AND PICK UP SOME MARKET SHARE BY SNAPPING UP COMPETITORS. THIS PROVIDES A GOOD OPPORTUNITY FOR THOSE WITH A BALANCE SHEET TO SUPPORT IT. > > IT DOES. A STOCK WE OWN AND SEVERAL PORTFOLIOS IS BIOMARIN, AN INTERESTING M & A TARGET. IT IS A MID-CAP BIOTECH COMPANY. THEY HAVE A NEW HEMOPHILIA A DRUG THAT WILL IMPROVE PATIENT QUALITY OF LIFE SIGNIFICANTLY. IT IS A COMPANY TRADING AT MID-20'S MULTIPLES. NOT TOO HIGH. LARGE CAP PHARMA HAS, AS YOU MENTIONED, A LOT OF CASH ON THE BALANCE SHEET. THEY CAN DEFINITELY DO SOME BIG DEALS. SO FINDING A KIND OF BITE SIZED COMPANY LIKE BIOMARIN THAT THEY CAN ADD TO THEIR OVERALL MIX AND GROW THEIR REVENUES, THAT PROBABLY MAKES A LOT OF SENSE. WE THINK IN SPECIFIC SITUATIONS, DEFINITELY FIND THOSE COMPANIES THAT HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO BE ACQUIRED. KATIE: HOW MANY OF THOSE COMPANIES, THE NAMES YOU'RE THINKING ABOUT WHEN THINKING ABOUT INCOME NAMES, ARE IN THE U.S. VERSUS A BROAD? -- ABROAD? > > IT DEPENDS ON THE PORTFOLIO. IT REALLY SKEWS INTERNATIONAL BECAUSE COMPANIES OUTSIDE THE U.S. HAVE HIGHER DIVIDEND YIELDS. IF YOU ARE AN INCOME ORIENTED INVESTOR, YOU NEED TO OWN SOME BONDS AND YOU KNOW, SOME STOCKS, THE STOCKS SKEW INTERNATIONAL BECAUSE THE YIELDS ARE HIGHER. INCOME BUILDER IS SIGNIFICANTLY EXPOSED TO CYCLICAL AND DEFENSIVE COMPANIES OUTSIDE THE U.S. AND IN THE U.S., MORE COMPANIES DO BUYBACKS. THERE IS LESS OF AN INCOME COMPONENT. KATIE: REALLY APPRECIATE YOUR TIME ON THIS FRIDAY AFTERNOON, BEN KIRBY, OF THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT. SCARLET: I FEEL LIKE THIS IS -- CAROL: I FEEL LIKE THIS IS SUCH A BORING DAY. BILL MALONEY SAID, IT IS JUST SO QUIET. THE BIG BANKS, THE KBW HAS HAD A BANNER WEEK. UP ABOUT 6.6% IN THE TRADE OVERALL. MAYBE WHAT WE NEED TO DO IS LOOK AT THE WEEK PERSPECTIVE A LITTLE BIT. MATT: YOU TOLD ME AT THE TOP OF THE PROGRAM, THE DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE, IF IT CONTINUES TO BE IN THE GREEN, RIGHT NOW IT'S ONLY UP .2%, WILL HAVE FINISHED UP 10 DAYS IN A ROW. CAROL: I SWEPT THAT FROM YOU, SCARLET. MATT: OH, NOW IT'S DOWN. SCARLET: SPOKE TOO SOON. WE THOUGHT THE VOLUME WAS REALLY GOING TO PICK UP AND THE VOLATILITY WOULD INCREASE BECAUSE OF THE EXPIRATION OF OPTIONS IN INDIVIDUAL STOCKS AND INDEXES. THAT'S NOT REALLY PLAYING OUT AT LEAST ON THE BODY FRONT OR VOLATILITY FRONT. SCARLET: KATIE: YOU DO HAVE VOLUME A LITTLE BIT HIGHER THAN NORMAL BUT CERTAINLY NOT A TYPO VOLATILITY THAT YOU WOULD EXPECT TO SEE, THAT WE'VE GOTTEN USED TO ONE OTHER EXPIRY DATES. 15 SECONDS AWAY FROM THE CLOSING BELL. THE S & P 500, GOING TO END IN THE GREEN, JUST BARELY. TAKE A LOOK AT THE NASDAQ COMPOSITE, DOWN .2%. THE NASDAQ 100, ALSO DOWN ON THE WEEK. LOOKING AT THE DOW JONES, OH MY GOODNESS -- IF IT SETTLES IN THE GREEN, IT'LL BE 10 STRAIGHT DAYS OF GAINS. WHERE 12 SECONDS PAST 4 P.M. RIGHT NOW -- WE ARE 12 SECONDS PAST 4 P.M. RIGHT NOW. SCARLET: DID YOU REALLY SAY OH MY GOODNESS? REALLY CHARMING. [LAUGHTER] INDIVIDUAL MEMBERS OF THE S & P 500, TOP PERFORMERS, BANKS HAVE HAD QUITE A RUN THIS WEEK, ZION, SCHWAB, KEYCORP, CITIZENS FINANCIAL, BANK OF AMERICA, MORGAN STANLEY ALSO THERE. THEY ARE ALL YOUR TOP PERFORMERS THIS WEEK AND THE S & P 500. MATT: FOR THE WEEK, FOR SURE. FOR THE DAY, IF YOU LOOK AT THE INDUSTRY GROUPS, THE ECONOMIC SECTORS ON THE S & P 500, WE ARE LOOKING AT VERY DEFENSIVE GAINS. INVESTORS BOUGHT DEFENSIVE STOCKS LIKE UTILITIES AND HEALTH CARE STOCKS, THE ENERGY INDEX, REAL ESTATE, CONSUMER STAPLES. IT DOESN'T GET ANY MORE DEFENSIVE THAN THAT LINEUP. YOU HAVE COMMUNICATION SERVICES, SO NETFLIX -- CAROL: WHAT? MATT: I STILL CAN'T GET OVER THE DROP YESTERDAY. WE HAVE 2 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS AND INVESTORS SELL. CAROL: MAYBE WE NEED TO THINK ABOUT OUR EXPECTATIONS OR PERSPECTIVE FOR A MOMENT. MATT: RECALIBRATE. CAROL: LET'S GET YOU THE INDIVIDUAL GAINERS ON THE FRIDAY TRADE. D -- DISNEY UP ABOUT 2%. WE PERKED UP IN THE NEWSROOM WHEN THERE WAS A HEADLINES ACROSS CNBC THAT DOESN'T'S ESPN HAD PRELIMINARY TALKS WITH THE NFL AND THEN BE ABOUT PARTNERSHIPS AND SIDING ON -- CITING UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE. THEY'VE HELD TALKS ABOUT THE LEAKS BECOMING MINORITY INVESTORS. MATT: UNREAL. THAT WOULD BE HUGE. CAROL: WE ARE KEEPING AN EYE ON DISNEY. CHIPS, QUALCOMM WAS A TOP PERFORMER, NUMBER TWO IN THE NASDAQ 100. UP ABOUT 3.3%. WE SAW TEXAS INSTRUMENTS ALSO HIGHER. NUMBER FOUR AND THE NASDAQ 100. UNTIL ALSO A TOP PERFORMER. -- IN THE NASDAQ 100. INTEL ALSO A TOP PERFORMER. ALL REPORTING NEXT WEEK. THEY WILL DEFINITELY BE ON OUR RADAR. AIRBNB, ABOUT 2.5% -- UP ABOUT 2.5%. THE STOCK CLOSING AT 148 AND CHANGE. THE STOCK IS UP ABOUT 45% YEAR TO DATE. JUST A REAL QUICKIE, IF I MAY, UP 20% SOARING AS THE BANK -- ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS. THE STOCK DOWN ABOUT 16% YEAR TO DATE. KATIE: LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF THE DECLINERS HERE. WE WILL START IN THE COMMUNICATION SERVICES SPACE WITH INTERPUBLIC. THE ADVERTISING COMPANY CUTTING ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST AND HALF AFTER APRIL BACK -- IN HALF AFTER A PULLBACK. TAKING DOWN OMICRON WITH A PYRAMID AMERICAN EXPRESS WAS THE WORST PERFORMER IN THE DOW INDUSTRIALS. I MAKER AND EXPRESS, REVENUE LESS THAN EXPECTED A SPENDING GROWTH ON ITS CREDIT CARDS SLOW DOWN TO A TWO-YEAR LOW. SLUMBER J -- > > IT IS THE WORLD'S'S BIGGEST OIL SERVICES PROVIDER. ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA WILL FALL THIS QUARTER, WITH A DRAG ON GROWTH IN OVERSEAS OPERATIONS. INTUITIVE SURGICAL, THIS IS AN INTERESTING ONE. FELL AS MUCH AS 5.2%. AND HAD A SECOND-QUARTER EARNINGS BEAT. INVESTORS ARE FOCUSED ON A CONTINUED DECLINE IN BARIATRIC SURGERY IN THE U.S. THE STOMACH STAPLING SURGERY. APPARENTLY WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS HAVE BECOME AN ATTRACTIVE ALTERNATIVE. SO FEWER PEOPLE ARE TAKING THE SURGERY BECAUSE OF OZEMPIC. SCARLET: WHAT'S THE OTHER ONE? WEGOVY? SCARLET: YEAH. NO MORE STOMACH SURGERY. CAROL: IT'S THE COVER STORY OF BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK BY THE WAY BECAUSE WW IS BETTING BIG ON THESE WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS. MATT: WW? IS CALLED WEIGHT WATCHERS. -- IT'S CALLED WEIGHT WATCHERS. CAROL: PEOPLE ARE LIKE, WWE? MATT: WW IS SIMPLY RIDICULOUS. CAROL: IS COMPANIES -- THESE COMPANIES ARE ALL FORMALLY KNOWN. KATIE: LET'S TALK ABOUT . IT'S EVER BEEN REBRANDED. -- ABOUT THE BOND MARKET. IT'S NEVER BEEN REBRANDED. REALLY UNCHANGED ACROSS THE CURVE. WE KNOW THE FED IS MEETING NEXT WEEK. CAROL: THERE IS A FED MEETING NEXT WEEK? KATIE: AN ECB MEETING NEXT WEEK, A BOJ MEETING NEXT WEEK. I AM PSYCHED. MATT: AND 40% OF THE S & P 500 REPORTING EARNINGS NEXT WEEK. KATIE: WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE BOND MARKET RIGHT NOW. YOU ADDED ALTOGETHER, DID GET A LITTLE BIT OF A DEEPENING OF THE VERSION OF THE 210 SCARVES. WE ARE BACK BELOW . REALLY INTERESTING CONVERSATION I HAD EARLIER TODAY ABOUT WHAT MESSAGE THAT ACTUALLY SENDS. BANK OF AMERICA AND PIMCO, IT WAS REALLY INTERESTING. I HOPE YOU ARE WATCHING. CAROL: I ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU WHEN YOU DO IT. MULTITASKING. KATIE: YOU AND MY PARENTS. MATT: IF IT IS NOT STEEPENING, IS IT ALWAYS FLATTENING? OR IS IT INVERTING MORE? KATIE: SAFE TO SAY IT'S INVERTING DEEPER BECAUSE THE FLATTENING, WE ALREADY DID IT. WE ARE BELOW ZERO. CAROL: YOUR GUEST WAS TALKING ABOUT THE SIGNIFICANCE OF WHAT IT REALLY SAYS. KATIE:KATIE: THEY SEE IT AS AN ENDORSEMENT OF THE FED'S POLICY THAT THE BOND MARKET IS BELIEVING THE FED IS GOING TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL. THAT'S THE SIGNAL TO TAKE FROM THAT YIELD CURRENT VERSION VERSUS RECESSIONAL SIGNALING. SCARLET: IT ONLY TOOK A YEAR FOR EVERYONE TO GET ON BOARD. TO WE THINK WE ARE REALLY ON BOARD? KATIE: CAROL: THIS IS WHY I KEEP THINKING ABOUT ALL OF THESE REVISIONS. STRATEGISTS AND ECONOMISTS, I GOT A LITTLE NERVOUS ONE EVERYBODY -- WHEN EVERYBODY IS RUNNING TO THE OTHER SIDE OR A YACHT OR SOMETHING OR BOAT. EVERYBODY'S GOING TO RUN TO THE OTHER SIDE AND THAT'S WRONG. IS IT GETTING TOO OPTIMISTIC, OR IS IT? I THINK OF THIS WHOLE IDEA OF A SOFT RECESSION. SOFT LANDING. THAT IT'S NOT SUPPORTABLE. IT TAKES A WHILE TO WORK ITS WAY THERE. KATIE: IT'S A COMPLEX ECONOMY WITH RECESSIONS IN CERTAIN PARTS OF THE ECONOMY. MATT: ROLLING RECESSION, A RICH SESSION. THAT'S ANOTHER ONE I'VE HEARD RECENTLY. KATIE: WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? MATT: IT'S ABOUT FOR SOME PEOPLE AND NOT BAD FOR OTHERS BASICALLY. SCARLET: SO THE RICHER AND RECESSION -- RICH ARE IN RECESSION? MATT: THAT IS WHAT THAT TERM MEANS, IF YOU BUY INTO IT. SCARLET: USUALLY THE RICH ARE NOT IN RECESSION. CAROL: WHO'S GOING TO GO SEE THE BARBIE MOVIE? KATIE: NOT THIS WEEKEND. SCARLET: I'M HOLDING OFF FOR A WEEKEND. MATT: I'M THE ONLY ONE? CAROL: THE GUY IS GOING TO SEE THE BARBIE MOVIE. SCARLET: YOU HAVE A DAUGHTER. MATT: SHE'S TO AND A HAVE, SHE'S NOT COMING WITH ME, I'M GETTING A SITTER AND I AM TAKING MY WIFE, ACTUALLY, MY WIFE IS TAKING ME. CAROL: THAT'S A WRAP. SCARLET: REST UP FOR A BIG WEEK NEXT WEEK. CAROL: THAT'S GOING TO DO IT OUR CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE, WE CALL IT BE ON THE BELL -- BEYOND THE BILL. WE WILL SEE YOU AGAIN ON MONDAY. KATIE: COMING UP, A DATE HAS BEEN SET. A JUDGE IN FLOAT HAS CHOSEN A TRIAL DAY IN THE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS CASE AGAINST DONALD TRUMP. WE WILL BRING YOU THOSE DETAILS NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ KATIE: TRADING IS FINISHED ON THIS FRIDAY. IT WAS A PRETTY QUIET END TO THE WEEK. THE S & P 500, UNCHANGED ON THE DAY. BIG TECH, BUILDING ON YESTERDAY'S LOSSES. THE NASDAQ 100 OFF BY .3%. THE FILLET OF FOR SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX WAS THE BIG LOSER YESTERDAY. IT GAINED A LITTLE BIT OF GROUND TODAY FINISHING ABOUT 1% HIGHER. THE BOND MARKET, NO ACTION WHATSOEVER. TWO YEAR TREASURY YIELD, THE BIG WEEK IS NEXT WEEK WITH ALL THOSE CENTRAL-BANK MEETINGS. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE INDIVIDUAL NAMES. A SEA OF RED BEHIND ME. SIRIUS XM WENT UNDER A SHORT SQUEEZE YESTERDAY. SHARES RISING 42%, COMING OFF TODAY. CARVANA SHARES, STILL ABOUT 850% HIGHER ON THE YEAR, BUT CONTINUING TO FALL. AMERICAN EXPRESS, REPORTING EARNINGS, DIDN'T GO OVER TOO WELL, SPENDING GROWTH SLOWED. STILL PRETTY ROBUST, BUT SOME TOUGH COMPS TO COMPARE AGAINST. SHARES OFF MY ALMOST 4%. CSX, THE FREIGHT COMPANY, ALSO DETAILING THE EARNINGS RELEASE, DISAPPOINTING INVESTORS ON THE REVENUE, INCOME COMING IN. . OFF BY 3.7%. IT'S A SPECIAL DAY. IT'S RIGHT UP YOUR WOULD ALSO OPTIONS EXPIRA TION. THE TOP SEVEN BENCHMARKS. IF YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE GAINS RIGHT HERE, YOU HAVE NVIDIA UP IN THE TOP, OVER 200% HIGHER SO FAR THIS YEAR. YOU LOOK AT SOME OF THE OTHER NAMES, OFF OF IT, MICROSOFT, APPLE -- ALPHABET, MICROSOFT, APPLE, WITH A COMBINED MORE THAN 50% OF THE INDEX AFTER THE REBALANCE SHOULD BRING IT CLOSER TO 40%. SCARLET: SOME OF THE OTHER SMALLER CAP NASDAQ NAMES WILL GET A LIFT IN THEIR WAITING AS WELL. IT IS TIME FOR A FACTOR FRIDAY. WE HAVE THE EQUITY STRATEGIST FOR BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE WITH US NOW TO WALK US THROUGH THE ACTION. CHRIS, WE ARE DONE WITH THE FIRST HALF, IT'S IN THE BOOKS, ONE HAVE BEEN THE NOTABLE FACTOR MOVES FOR THIS WEEK? THE MARKETS ARE KIND OF BIZARRO, THE DOW ON THIS TENDER WINNING STREAK, THE NASDAQ GETTING HIT. > > WHAT HAPPENED THIS WEEK WAS THE DEFENSIVE FACTORS REALLY WORKED. PROFITABILITY, LOW VOLATILITY. KIND OF THE OPPOSITE OF WHAT'S BEEN HAPPENING. VALLEY HAS WORKED WELL THIS WEEK. -- VALUE HAS WORKED WELL THIS WOULD. ALMOST BACK TO BREAKEVEN ON AN OPTIONAL BASES ON THE YEAR. A LOT OF PEOPLE WOULD BE SURPRISED BY THAT. MOMENTUM GOT HURT THIS WEEK. I WAS A DRIVING FORCE BEHIND THE FACTOR DECLINE. KATIE: I WANT TO TALK ABOUT MEME STOCKS. WE HAVE SOME BREAKING NEWS HERE AS WELL, THE AMC DEAL WAS REJECTED IN A SURPRISE FOR THE MEME STOCK BASE. THERE'S BEEN A LOT OF CHATTER ABOUT MEME STOCKS BEING BACK. HOW'S THE FACTOR BEEN PERFORMING RECENTLY? > > WE TRY TO QUANTIFY WHAT IS A MEME STOCK. IT IS A STOCK THAT HAS HIGH ATTENTION COMPARED TO ITS MARKET CAPS. WE HAVE BASICALLY TWO PARAMETERS HERE. THE TRAILING VOLUME TO THE MARKET CAP AND THE SHORT TERM INTEREST THE MARKET CAP. THAT'S A TERRIBLE FACTOR LONG-TERM. WHAT'S INTERESTING IS ONE THAT FACTOR DOES POP, MEANING THE HIGH ATTENTION, THE MEME STOCK OUTPERFORM, IT IS THE CANARY IN THE COAL MINE THAT SAYS THERE A LOT OF RISK-TAKING HAPPENING. WE LOOKED AT THE FORWARD RETURNS FOR JUST A BROAD MARKET, WHEN THE MEME STOCK FACTOR WAS UP OVER 5% ON THE MONTH WHICH IT WAS IN JUNE. THE FORWARD RETURNS ARE ABOUT 50% HIGHER OVER THE NEXT 3, 6, AND 12 MONTHS. SCARLET: THE OPPOSITE OF THE MEME STOCK FACTOR WOULD BE DIVIDEND YIELDS FOR INSTANCE. HOW HAS THAT WORKED? SO MANY PEOPLE WE TALKED TO ALWAYS SAY, LOOK TO GET PAID. LOOK AT DIVIDEND YIELDS. IS THAT THE BEST WAY TO MEASURE THE RETURN OF CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS? > > I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE JUST LIKE DIVIDEND YIELDS. IT MAKES THEM FEEL GOOD AND STUFF. BUT IT'S NOT REALLY A GOOD FACTOR AT ALL ESSENTIALLY. IS MONEY COMING BACK TO YOU IN A TAX EFFICIENT WAY? NUMBER TWO, WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE PERFORMANCE, IT IS ACTUALLY ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMING VALUE ISH FACTORS. IF YOU LOOK BACK TO 2010, IT WAS BASICALLY FLAT. IT'S BEEN NOT A WELL PERFORMER. COMPANIES CAN RETURN CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS IN MANY WAYS, BUYBACKS, PAYING DOWN THEIR DEBT, SO SHAREHOLDER YIELD IS A MORE HOLISTIC WAY TO LOOK AT IT WHICH COUNTS ALL OF THOSE THINGS. THAT FACTOR'S UP ABOUT 1% THIS YEAR. 58% SINCE 2010. AND IT'S RELATIVELY CHEAP TO THE MARKET AS WELL. THAT WOULD BE A BETTER WAY TO EXPRESS THAT OPINION THAN JUST EVIDENCE. KATIE: OUR THANKS TO BLOOMBERG'S CHRIS KANE. A FEDERAL JUDGE IN FLORIDA HAS SAID HE MADE -- HAS SET MAY 20 AS THE TRIAL DATE AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP. JOINING US NOW WITH MORE IS BLOOMBERG'S RYAN TEAGUE BECKWITH. THIS ISN'T WHAT THE PROSECUTION WANTED AND THAT'S NOT WHAT THE TRUMP TEAM WANTED EITHER IN TERMS OF TIMING OF THE TRIAL. > > I WOULD SAY IT'S ALSO NOT WHAT REPUBLICANS WANT. THE WAY THIS TRIAL -- IF IT GOES AHEAD ON THIS DATE, IT'LL BE JUST AFTER WHOMEVER THE REPUBLICAN NOMINEE HAS LIKELY SEWED UP THE NOMINATION, AND JUST BEFORE THE CONVENTION. THAT'S PRETTY MUCH THE WORST CASE SCENARIO FOR IF THE NOMINEE ENDS UP BEING TRUMP. BECAUSE IT GUARANTEES THAT AT THAT AT THE TIME WHEN HE SHOULD BE SORT OF MAXIMIZING HIS REPUBLICAN SUPPORT, HEADING INTO THE GENERAL ELECTION, HE WILL BE BOGGED DOWN WITH THIS COURT CASE. SCARLET: I LIKE HOW YOU PUT IT. NO ONE LIKES THIS OUTCOME, THIS DATE. THIS MAKES IT THE PERFECT COMPROMISE IN MANY WAYS. CAN YOU GIVE US A BACK STORY ON THE JUDGE THAT SET THE DATE? > > SHE IS A TRUMP APPOINTEE. SHE PREVIOUSLY HAD BEEN PRETTY HARSHLY CRITICIZED OVER HER INITIAL HANDLING OF THE CASE. SO I THINK EVERYONE IS REALLY CLOSELY WATCHING. I THINK SHE'S MAY BE AWARE THAT THEY ARE CLOSELY WATCHING. SO I THINK THAT THIS SOLOMON LIKE SPLIT THE BABY DECISION WHERE NO ONE LIKES IT MAY BE A REFLECTION THAT SHE IS TRYING TO AVOID ANYTHING THAT LOOKS TOO MUCH LIKE SHE IS FAVORING ONE SIDE OR THE OTHER. SCARLET: HOW DOES THIS COMPROMISE DATE OF MAY 20 CHANGE EITHER SIDE STRATEGY -- EITHER SIDE'S STRATEGY? ARE THEY MOVING FORWARD AS A PLAN TO ORIGINALLY? > > THIS IS A PRETTY TYPICAL THING FOR PROSECUTORS AND DEFENSE ATTORNEYS TO TUSSLE OVER THE TIMING OF A TRIAL. THAT IS IN EVERYTHING, FROM A DIVORCE CASE TO SOMETHING INVOLVING A FORMER PRESIDENT. SO IT'S NOT THAT SURPRISING. I DON'T THINK IT REALLY AFFECTS THEIR LEGAL STRATEGY. IT IS REALLY GOING TO BE DEPENDENT DAY ONE OF THE TRIAL. WEATHER THAT IS NEXT WEEK OR A YEAR FROM NOW, THEY ARE BOTH GOING TO BE READY TO MAKE THAT CASE. SCARLET: TALK TO US ABOUT HOW THIS AFFECTS THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE HERE. HOW MIGHT THAT IMPACT NEXT SUMMER? > > IT'S NOT GOING TO BE A PRETTY SUMMER. BECAUSE TRUMP IS ALREADY FACING A SEPARATE TRIAL ON THE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS THING, IN TRIAL ON THE HUSH-MONEY PAYMENTS AS WELL AS A CASE IN NEW YORK ABOUT BUSINESS -- OVERSTATING OF BUSINESS ASSETS THERE. THOSE ARE GOING TO BE MESSY. WE HAVE TO DATE FOCUSED ON THE EFFECTS THESE HAVE BEEN THE PRIMARY, WHERE REPUBLICANS ARE GENERALLY RALLYING AROUND TRUMP IN SUPPORT AND DON'T LOOK ON THESE PROSECUTIONS FAVORABLY. BUT BY NEXT SUMMER, WE WILL BE TALKING ABOUT A GENERAL ELECTION WHERE THIS BECOMES KIND OF THE DOMINANT SUBJECT FOR TRUMP. EVEN IF IT IS A POSITIVE WITH HIM FOR SOME VOTERS, IT TAKES AWAY FROM HIS ABILITY TO TALK ABOUT HIS AGENDA HIS POLICY, TO DRAW A CONTRAST WITH JOE BIDEN. ESSENTIALLY IS GOING TO TURN HIM INTO THE KIND OF CENTRAL STORYLINE, IF HE IS THE NOMINEE. WHICH ALLOWS BITE INTO KIND OF STEP BACK AND PLAY THE SORT OF ELDER STATESMAN, KEEPING HIS HAND ON THE TILLER OF THE SHIP OF STATE. DOES NOT GOING TO BE A GOOD DYNAMIC FOR THE REPUBLICANS, IF THAT IS THE CASE. KATIE: IT SCARLET: IS SOMETHING WE KNOW THE FORMER PRESIDENT LIKES -- SCARLET: IT IS SOMETHING WE KNOW THE FORMER PRESIDENT LIKES. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US, GIVING US THE LOWDOWN ON WHAT'S GOING ON IN WASHINGTON. IT'S RARE THAT A STOCK MOVES A LOT IN AFTER I WAS TREADING ON A FRIDAY BUT TODAY WE HAVE AMC ENTERTAINMENT SHARES RALLY. HAVE EXTENDED THEIR GAINS TO 80% AFTER A COURT RULING. SURPRISE COURT RULING WHERE A JUDGE TODAY BLOCKED AMC FROM CONVERTING ITS CONTROVERSIAL UNITS INTO COMMON STOCK. THAT WOULD HAVE DILUTED THE RETAIL INVESTORS WHO FEEL THEY HAVE RESCUED THE COMPANY. KATIE: IT IS A SURPRISE WHEN -- WIN FOR THE RETAIL BASE OF REALLY EXTENDING THE RALLY AFTER HOURS. SCARLET: YOU CAN SEE THE STOCK SURGING RIGHT NOW BY MORE THAN 80%. COMING UP, WE HAVE SPOKEN MANY TIMES BEFORE ABOUT THE MIAMI BOOM, BUT NOT EVERYONE IS BENEFITING FROM ITS PROSPERITY. WE WILL TAKE A LOOK AT HOW WORKERS OF COLOR ARE STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP AMID INFLATION AND RECORD GROWTH IN RENT PRICES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KATIE: IN RECENT YEARS, MIAMI HAS BECOME A BEACON OF ECONOMIC GROWTH AMONG U.S. CITIES. THE LABOR MARKET HAS BEEN GREAT FOR WORKERS OF COLOR. IN REALITY, THERE'S A TON OF INEQUITY DUE TO FACTORS LIKE PERSISTENT INFLATION AND HIGHER COSTS OF LIVING. JOINING US NOW WITH HER REPORTING IS BLOOMBERG'S JANELLE M. THERE ARE NUMBERS THAT SHOW MIAMI DOING GREAT AND THE STORIES THAT YOU HEARD WHEN YOU WANT TO GO DO YOUR REPORTING. CAN YOU SHARE THE CONTRAST BETWEEN THOSE WITH US? > > AS YOU NOTED, MIAMI'S CERTAINLY BECOME A DESTINATION DURING THE PANDEMIC. PLENTY OF PEOPLE MOVING THERE FROM NEW YORK AND OTHER PLACES. BUSINESS IS ALSO COMING DOWN. THAT HAS BEEN GOOD FOR LIKE WORKERS IN SOME WAYS -- BLACK WORKERS IN SOME WAYS. BUT IN OTHER WAYS, IT'S BEEN DIFFICULT. A LOT OF THE JOB GROWTH WE HAVE SEEN IN THE AREA HAS BEEN IN LOW WAGE JOBS. AND FOR PEOPLE IN THOSE POSITIONS, WHERE BLACK WORKERS, HISPANIC WORKERS ARE OVERREPRESENTED, IT'S BECOME VERY DIFFICULT TO KEEP UP WITH THE RISING LIVING EXPENSES OVER THERE. SCARLET: TELL US ABOUT THE PEOPLE YOU SPOKE WITH AND WHAT THEY SHARED WITH YOU. > > I SPENT SOME TIME OVER THERE. I'M FROM THE AREA. I WAS TALKING WITH PEOPLE WHO ARE SERVERS OR SECURITY GUARDS, PEOPLE IN THE LEISURE AND HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY. THEY SAY THAT EVEN THOUGH THEY ARE GETTING WAGE GAINS, THEY ARE SEEING SOME RAISES, THOSE DO NOT COMPARED TO THE LEVEL OF INCREASES THEY ARE SEEING ON THEIR RENT, FOR EXAMPLE. IF YOU LOOK AT THE NUMBERS, RENT AND MIAMI IS UP 60% OVER THE PAST YEAR, COMPARED TO 23% NATIONALLY. EVEN IF YOU DID SEE A RAISE, YOU ARE NOT SEEING LIKELY A 60% RAISE. KATIE: SOME OF THESE NUMBERS ARE JUST STAGGERING. WE KNOW THE LABOR MARKET IS VERY RESILIENT NOW. THERE ARE A LOT OF CALLS FOR THAT CRACKING OR THE LABOR MARKET STARTING TO COOL FROM THESE LEVELS. WHAT WOULD THAT MEAN FOR BLACK WORKERS? WHAT DO PAST PERIODS SHOW US? > > VERY GOOD POINT. HISTORICALLY, BLACK WORKERS ARE THE ONES THAT TAKE THE BIGGEST HIT WHEN WE START TO SEE JOB LOSSES. WE ARE STILL SEEING STRENGTH IN THE JOB MARKET BUT ALREADY BLACK WORKERS ARE MAKING UP THE MAJORITY OF THE UNEMPLOYMENT INCREASES THAT WE ARE SEEING. IT IS SOMETHING TO WATCH FOR SURE. IT COULD BECOME MORE DIFFICULT FOR PEOPLE IN THIS POSITION. KATIE: BLACK WORKERS ACCOUNT FOR 90% OF THE RECENT INCREASE IN UNEMPLOYMENT ACROSS THE COUNTRY. JUST REALLY STARTLING NUMBERS. WHEN WE THINK ABOUT THE BOOM MIAMI HAS EXPERIENCED, ESPECIALLY ON THE EMPLOYMENT FRONT, AS YOU POINT OUT IN YOUR REPORTING, A LOT OF THAT HAS BEEN COMING FROM LOW-WAGE JOBS. > > EXACTLY. THERE HASN'T NECESSARILY BEEN AN INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF JOBS, BUT THE DEMAND IF YOU THINK ABOUT IT, TOURISM IS STRONG AND MIAMI, MORE PEOPLE COMING WITH HIGHER INCOME, SO THEY WANT TO GO TO RESTAURANTS AND STAY AT HOTELS. SO THERE ARE MORE OF THOSE JOBS. BUT THOSE JOBS DO NOT PAY THE WAGES THAT MAY BE ARE NEEDED TO COVER THE HIGH COST OF LIVING IN MIAMI. WHICH WAS ALREADY AN AREA THAT WAS UNAFFORDABLE WHERE WAGES ARE LOWER. KATIE: HOW DO YOU COMPARE IT WITH CHICAGO OR NEW YORK CITY WHEN IT COMES TO HOW BLACK WORKERS ARE FARING? > > ANOTHER GOOD POINT, IF YOU LOOK AT NEW YORK, IT IS OF COURSE A STRONG ECONOMY BUT WE ARE LOSING PEOPLE HERE. BLACK UNEMPLOYMENT RATES WERE ACTUALLY RISING HERE. IS NOT THE SAME IN THE SENSE THAT THERE IS GOOD NEWS ON THE SOUTH, WE ARE SEEING MORE OPPORTUNITIES, MORE EMPLOYMENT. BUT YOU HAVE TO COMPARE THAT WITH WHAT THAT IS DOING TO THE COST OF LIVING. KATIE: FANTASTIC PIECE. REALLY APPRECIATE YOUR TIME AND YOUR REPORTING. COMING UP, WILL THIS BE THE LAST MAJOR BOX OFFICE WE CAN UNTIL THE HOLLYWOOD STRIKE IS RESOLVED? WE WILL DISCUSS, NEXT. SCARLET: CLOSING THE BOOKS WHEN IT COMES TO THE ACTUAL INDEXES' PERFORMANCE. THEY WERE LITTLE CHANGE FOR THE MAJOR INDICES AND LITTLE CHANGE WHEN IT COMES AT TREASURIES AS WELL. THE DOW MANAGED TO EKE OUT A TOUGH DAY AGAIN -- A 10TH DAY OF GAINS AND THE NASDAQ EXTENDING ITS DECLINE AS WELL. A LITTLE BIT OF A FLIP FROM WHAT WE HAD SEEN IN THE FIRST HALF. THE YEN, NOTABLY WEAKENING QUITE A BIT AS BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THAT THE BANK OF JAPAN IS UNLIKELY TO CHANGE OR MAKE ANY CHANGES TO ITS YIELD CURVE CONTROL POLICY AT THE MOMENT. THE FED, THE ECB AND THE BOJ ALL COME OUT WITH RATE DECISIONS NEXT WEEK. WE HAVE ABOUT 40% OF THE S & P 500 REPORTING EARNINGS -- OF THE MARKET CAP OF THE S & P 500 BOARDING EARNINGS NEXT WEEK. A BIG WEEK NEXT WEEK. KATIE:KATIE: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE COMING WEEKEND. THE DOMESTIC BOX OFFICE MIGHT HAVE ONE OF THE HIGHEST GROSSING WEEKENDS SINCE 2019 AS BOTH OPPENHEIMER AND BARBIE HIT THE BIG SCREEN. THE OUTLOOK FOR THE MOVIE INDUSTRY REMAINS CLOUDED BY ONGOING HOLLYWOOD STRIKES. CHRIS PALMERI IS HERE TO DISCUSS. GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. WHAT IS THE CURRENT STATE OF THE STRIKES? HAS THERE BEEN ANY MOVEMENT ON EITHER SIDE? > > NO, THE STUDIOS AND THE WRITERS AND DOCTORS ARE NOT IN TALKS. IN FACT, THE VITRIOL BETWEEN THE TWO OF THEM SEEMS TO BE ESCALATING THIS WEEK. NO IMMEDIATE SIGN OF AN END. KATIE: AT THE SAME TIME WE HAVE THIS DUAL RELEASE OF BARBIE AND OPPENHEIMER. HOW ARE THE TWO SIDES LOOKING AT HOW CRITICAL THIS WEEKEND COULD BE WHEN IT COMES TO THE BOX OFFICE TAKE? > > IS GOING TO BE A HUGE WEEKEND, NO DOUBT ABOUT THAT. IT IS GOING TO BE THE KIND OF SUMMER BIG BLOCKBUSTER BARBIE IN PARTICULAR THAT STUDIOS IN THE THEATERS ALWAYS CRAVE. -- AND THE THEATERS ALWAYS CRAVE. THE LONG-TERM IMPACT OF IT IS PROBABLY NOT CLEAR. IT'S GOING TO BE DISAPPOINTMENTS FOR SOME OF THESE WOULD BE BIG BLOCKBUSTERS. A COUPLE OF ISSUES GOING FORWARD WITH THE STRIKES. NUMBER ONE AS ACTORS IN PARTICULAR ARE NOT SUPPOSED TO PROMOTE THEIR WORK UNDER THE STRIKE RULES. SO THAT WILL HINDER FUTURE RELEASES. THE OTHER THING IS THE MOVIES THAT ARE NOT FINISHED, SOME OF THE WORK IS HALTED ON. WE COULD SEE DELAYS IN THE MOVIES COMING OUT NEXT YEAR. THE STRIKES ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO HAVE A LONG-TERM IMPACT ON THE BOX OFFICE. KATIE: LET'S GO FROM THE BIG SCREEN TO THE SMALLER SCREEN AND TALK ABOUT TELEVISION HERE. HOW HAS THE STRIKE STARTED TO IMPACT SOME OF THE FAULTY BE LINE-UPS -- FALL TV LINEUPS? > > WE ARE SEEING FALL LINEUPS RELYING HEAVILY ON GAME SHOWS AND REALITY TV SHOWS. IN THE CASE OF CBS, THEY HAVE LEANED INTO RERUNS, SHOWING THE ORIGINAL EPISODES OF YELLOWSTONE THAT WERE ON CABLE TV, GOING BACK TO 2018. CBS, INTERESTINGLY THIS WOULD -- SORRY, NBC THIS WEEK SAID THEY HAVE ACTUALLY SHOT A LOT OF THEIR TRADITIONAL DRAMAS THAT WILL PREMIERE IN THE FALL. THEY ARE BETTER OFF THAN SOME FOLKS. BUT THERE IS NO DOUBT IT'S GOING TO BE A VERY CHANGED FALL TV SEASON. > > GET READY TO WATCH SOME OF THE OLD FAVORITES OR THE ONES THAT PEOPLE RECOMMENDED THAT YOU WATCH YEARS AGO. CHRIS, THANK YOU SO MUCH, JOINING US FROM LOS ANGELES WITH THE LATEST ON THE STRIKES. WE MENTIONED THE BIG MOVIE RELEASES THIS WEEKEND. BARBIE HAS BECOME A RARE CROSS PROMOTIONAL MARKETING EXPERIENCE FOR MATTEL AND WONDER BROTHERS -- AND WARNER BROS.. > > THE OPPORTUNITY THAT I SAW WHEN I JOINED THE COMPANY WAS TO CONTINUE TO GROW THE TOY BUSINESS, BUT TURNED MATTEL FROM WHAT IT USED TO BE, MORE OF A TOY MANUFACTURING COMPANY, INTO AN IP COMPANY THAT MANAGES FRANCHISES. > > ERIC CANDLER JOINS US NOW. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THE RELEASE OF BARBIE FOR SO LONG. A WEEK AGO, WE WERE ALL WEARING PINK BECAUSE WE THOUGHT IT WAS COMING OUT LAST WEEKEND. THERE'S A LOT OF HYPE AND OPTIMISM. HOW BIG OF A DEAL IS THIS FOR THE MOVIE THEATER INDUSTRY? > > IT'S A GREAT EVENT FOR THE INDUSTRY, NOT JUST BARBIE BUT ALSO HAVING OPPENHEIMER. BARBIE HAS JUST TAKEN ON A LIFE UNTO ITSELF. SEVERAL WEEKS AGO, WHEN PRE-RELEASED TRACKING STARTED FOR BARBIE, IT WAS LOOKING AT A $50 MILLION WEAKEN, THEN I GOT TO $80 MILLION, NOW WE ARE HEARING ANYTHING FROM 30 MILLION TO 80 MILLION WEAKENED. -- WEEKEND. THERE'S A LOT OF EXCITEMENT AROUND THIS RELEASE. SCARLET: WE SAW EARLIER EMILY CHANG SPEAKING WITH THE CEO OF MATTEL, WHO BENEFITS THE MOST FINANCIALLY FROM THE SUCCESS OF BARBIE? > > RIGHT NOW, WARNER BROS. IS GOING TO BE THE BIG WINNER, BECAUSE THEY ARE THE ONES THAT FINANCE THIS FILM. MATTEL WILL BENEFIT INDIRECTLY. THEY WILL GET SOME MINOR PRODUCER POINTS FROM THE MOVIE, BUT THEY DIDN'T PUT ANY EQUITY INTO THAT PARTICULAR MOVIE. THEY ARE GOING TO BENEFIT FROM INCREASED TOY SALES, AS A RESULT OF THE BARBIE MOVIE. FOR BOX OFFICE MOVIE THEATER COMPANIES, THIS IS GOING TO BE THE SECOND LARGEST WEEKEND SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC. IT IS A GOOD WEEKEND FOR EVERYBODY. KATIE: A GOOD WEEKEND FOR EVERYONE AND INTERESTING, THE POINT ON MATTEL AND HOW THEY ACTUALLY BENEFIT FROM THIS. IT IS ALMOST LIKE A HALO EFFECT THAT MAYBE THIS WILL INCREASE INTEREST, PEOPLE GOING OUT AND BUYING BARBIE MERCHANDISE. > > WHILE LITTLE GIRLS MIGHT NOT NECESSARILY BE SEEING THE BARBIE MOVIE BECAUSE IT IS PG-13, THIS IS SORT OF LIKE ONE SPIDER-MAN, ONE KIDS SEE SPIDER-MAN ALL OVER THE TV, ON BILLBOARDS, ON THE INTERNET, THEY ASK THEIR PARENTS FOR SPIDER-MAN TOYS. I THINK WE ARE GOING TO HAVE A SIMILAR SITUATION HERE WITH BARBIE. THERE'S DEFINITELY A HALO EFFECT. THERE'S A LICENSING BLITZ THAT WE ARE SEEING WITH BARBIE THAT'S PRETTY SIGNIFICANT, FROM T-SHIRTS, TO BACKPACKS, TO LUNCHBOXES AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN. > > I'M LOOKING AT MATTEL'S TOYBOX AND THE OTHER IP'S THAT IT CAN LEVERAGE, WHEN DO YOU EXPECT A MOVIE ON AMERICAN GIRL OR UNO FOR THAT MATTER? > > I THINK A LOT OF STUDIOS WANTED TO SEE HOW BARBIE PERFORMS BEFORE GREEN LIGHTING THE NEXT BIG BUDGET IP FROM MATTEL. I THINK THIS WILL MAKE IT EASIER TO MAKE SOME OF THOSE MOVIES HAPPEN. WHICH ONE WILL BE NEXT? WE WILL HAVE TO SEE. THEY RECENTLY SIGNED A DEAL FOR HOT WHEELS. THAT'S PROBABLY THEIR SECOND LARGEST IP AFTER BARBIE. MAYBE THAT'S THE ONE THAT GOES NEXT. > > THEY'VE GOT TO DO GIRL/GOY -- GIRL/BOY/GIRL/BOY. KATIE: WHEN WE THINK ABOUT OPPENHEIMER, IT WAS FOUND WITH IMAX CAMERAS. TALK TO US ABOUT THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THAT AND WHERE THAT MARKET COULD GROW TO? > > CHRISTOPHER NOLAN LOVES THE 70 MILLIMETER FILM, AND THE IMAX LARGE SCREENS. IT CREATES QUITE THE VISUAL EXPERIENCE, IN ADDITION TO THE FACT THAT HE'S JUST AN AMAZING DIRECTOR. AND WHAT TYPICALLY HAPPENS WITH CHRISTOPHER NOLAN FILMS, WE HAVE SEEN IT WITH THE DARK KNIGHT MOVIES, DUNKIRK, IT TENDS TO OVER INDEX IN THE IMAX FORMAT, WHERE IMAX SCREENS THIS WEEKEND COULD DO MORE THAN 20% MARKET SHARE OF THE FILM. THAT'S GREAT FOR UNIVERSAL. IMAX IS THE LARGEST PREMIUM EXPERIENCE THAT MOVIE THEATERS HAVE AND THE HIGHEST PRICED TICKET. THAT'S ALWAYS A GOOD THING FOR MOVIE THEATER COMPANIES. SCARLET: YOU ARE THE MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT ANALYST OVER AT MTM ROUGH -- MKM ROTH. WHAT DO YOU PAY ATTENTION TO? WHAT ARE YOU NOTICING THAT OTHERS ARE NOT? > > I ALWAYS LOOK AT HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE IN THE THEATERS. I LOOK AT THE TRAILERS TO SEE WHAT'S COMING NEXT. THEN I JUST SIT BACK AND ENJOY THE MOVIE THAT I'M WATCHING. > > DOESN'T USUALLY LIVE UP TO YOUR EXPECTATIONS? -- DOES IT USUALLY LIVE UP TO YOUR EXPECTATIONS? > > I LOVE GOING TO THE MOVIES PERSONALLY. IT TAKES A LOT FOR ME NOT TO LIKE A MOVIE. AS AN ANALYST, YOU ARE ALWAYS THINKING OF WHO THIS IS GOING TO APPEAL TO, HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE GOING TO SHOW UP. HOW MUCH DID THIS MOVIE COST? WHILE THE MOVIE ENDS UP MAKING MONEY? > > OF COURSE. THE USUAL QUESTIONS. THANK YOU SO MUCH. REALLY APPRECIATE YOU JOINING US ON THIS FRIDAY. I'M GUESSING HE ALREADY SAW THE TWO MOVIES. YOU WILL WANT TO WATCH MORE OF THAT INTERVIEW WITH EMILY CHANG AND THE MATTEL CEO. CHECK OUT THE CIRCUIT AIRING TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. NEW YORK TIME. FOR THOSE WHO DON'T WANT TO WATCH A STORY ABOUT A DOLL OR THE FATHER OF THE ATOMIC BOMB, WHAT ELSE IS ON THE TV THIS WEEKEND? ANY IDEAS? KATIE: APPARENTLY, IT'S THE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP. SCARLET: YOU ARE BEING TENTATIVE ABOUT THIS. KATIE: THIS IS IN MY BAG. I THINK OF SPORTS, I THINK OF SCARLET FU, WHAT'S GOING ON? SCARLET: IT IS TAKING PLACE IN AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SO THE TIMING IS OFF. IT IS ALREADY BREAKING ATTENDANCE RECORDS. THE FIRST GAME IS TONIGHT AT 9 P.M. NEW YORK TIME. THE U.S. WOMEN'S TEAM HAS BEEN THE SAME THAT'S BEEN ON FIRE. THEY KIND OF SET THE STANDARD. BUT THE REST OF THE COUNTRY -- SORRY, THE REST OF THE WORLD HAS REALLY CAUGHT UP WITH THE U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM. KATIE: I KNOW THAT THE WOMEN'S TEAM IS REALLY GOOD AND I KNOW THAT IN THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS, THEY'VE MADE A LOT OF WAVES OVER EQUAL PAY. SCARLET: YES. IT'S REALLY IMPORTANT. BECAUSE THEY'VE DONE SO WELL IN INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION, WHEREAS THE MEN HAVE NOT DONE AS WELL. BUT THE MEN ALWAYS GET PAID MORE. WOMEN WERE NOT GETTING PAID A LIVING WAGE. THEY HAD TO BASICALLY SUBSIDIZE THEIR OWN WAY THROUGH. -- TO THE TOURNAMENTS. THAT IS AT THE HIGH-END. THIS IS TRAINING THAT TAKES DECADES TO GET TO THIS POINT. THE U.S. WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE, THE NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE, THE VALUATIONS OF THOSE TEAMS HAVE SKYROCKETED OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS. BECAUSE EVERYONE WANTS TO INVEST IN LIVE SPORTS. KATIE: I SHOULD JUST TAKE IT TO THE STOCK MARKET. SCARLET: I'M SURE COUPLE OF OWNERS ARE GETTING READY FOR JUST THAT. KATIE: WATCH THE SPACE. SCARLET: COMING UP, ARE BUSES THE FUTURE OF TRAVEL? WE WILL SPEAK TO THE CEO OF A COMPANY THAT RECENTLY ACQUIRED GREYHOUND. IT'S INCREASINGLY BECOMING A POPULAR WAY TO TRAVEL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. SCARLET: SCORCHING HEAT AND FLIGHT DELAYS CAME TOGETHER ON A DELTA FLIGHT IN LAS VEGAS THIS WEEK. PASSENGERS SAY THEY WERE LEFT SITTING ON A PLANE FOR HOURS AND TRIPLE DIGIT TEMPERATURES WAITING TO TAKE OFF. THESE TYPES OF HORROR STORIES MAY BE GIVING A BOOST TO ANOTHER FORM OF TRAVEL, BUSES. JOINING US NOW IS THE CEO OF FLEX NORTH AMERICA, THEY ACQUIRED GREYHOUND IN 2021 AND OFFER THE LARGEST BUS NETWORK IN THE U.S., CANADA AND MEXICO. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. WE TALK ABOUT THE AIRLINE HORROR STORIES AND HOW THAT IS ENCOURAGING SOME PEOPLE TO LOOK AT OTHER FORMS OF TRANSPORTATION. CAN YOU TELL US A LITTLE BIT ABOUT RIDERSHIP TRENDS THIS SUMMER FOR A BIG HOLIDAY WEEKENDS AND JUST ON A REGULAR NORMAL SUMMER WEEKEND? > > SURE. THANKS FOR HAVING ME ON THE PROGRAM. WHAT WE HAVE OBSERVED, ON MEMORIAL DAY, BOOKINGS WERE UP 77%. AS AROUND THE FOURTH OF JULY. THERE'S A A RESEARCH AND SECTOR, WE CAN SAY. WHEN IT COMES TO THE OVERALL EFFECT. WHAT LIES BEHIND THAT, THERE ARE MULTIPLE FORCES FOR THAT INCREASE. THERE IS ONE AREA WHICH IS ALL ABOUT ECONOMICS. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN QUITE RECENTLY, WITH INFLATION GOING UP, IS A KIND OF A DEMAND FOR TRAVEL DEMANDS. ON TOP OF THAT, TOTAL COST FOR CARS HAVE GONE UP. COST INFLATION TAKES UP A BIGGER MARGIN OF DISPOSABLE INCOME. AND AFFORDABLE MEANS COMPARED TO OTHER COLLECTIVE TRAVELS. SCARLET: WOULD YOU SAY BUS TRAVEL HAS BECOME A FIRST CHOICE FOR TRAVELERS? OR DOES IT REMAIN A PLAN B, AS LONG AS THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY IS -- THERE'S NOT ENOUGH CAPACITY AND DEMAND IS THROUGH THE ROOF AND PRICES ARE REALLY HIGH? > > WE WOULD SAY THAT WE ARE A COMPETITIVE ALTERNATIVE TO ALL COLLECTIVE TRANSPORT. THERE ARE PEOPLE AND SEGMENTS THAT SHE WAS BUS TRAVEL OVER -- THAT CHOOSE BUS TRAVEL OVER TRAINS AND PLANES. ON THE BUS, WE OFFER FREE WI-FI, FREE LUGGAGE. THERE'S ALSO A SUSTAINABILITY ELEMENT TO IT. BY PICKING AND CHOOSING BUS TRAVEL, ONE CAN SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE THE CARBON EMISSIONS. ANOTHER POINT ABOUT THE CONNECTIONS. IT IS GLOBAL, AND NEW YORK, L.A., WASHINGTON, D.C., ABLE TO CONNECT TO MOST OF THE TOWNS IN THE U.S. WHERE WE SERVE. KATIE: CURRENTLY, YOU ARE IN 41 COUNTRIES. I WANT TO TALK SPECIFICALLY ABOUT THE UNITED STATES AND THE ACQUISITION OF GREYHOUND LINES BACK IN OCTOBER OF 2021. GREYHOUND, VERY WELL KNOWN IN THE U.S.. COMBINED YOU OFFER THE LARGEST BUS NETWORK IN THE U.S.. ARE THERE ANY PLANS TO COLLAPSE THE TWO BRANDS INTO ONE? SORT OF CONSOLIDATE THEM? OR DO YOU CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS SEPARATE BRANDS? > > WE ARE PLANNING TO ACTUALLY OPERATE TWO DIFFERENT BRANDS, TWO DIFFERENT OPERATING MODELS. WE HAVE BROUGHT THESE OPERATING MODELS TO OFFER THE MOST COPPERHEADS OF NETWORK IN THE UNITED STATES -- MOST COMPREHENSIVE NETWORK IN THE U.S. FLIX'S MODEL IS, WE DO THE PRICING, WE DO THE BUS SCHEDULING, WE ALSO DO MARKETING AND SALES, AND WE SCREEN AND FILTER TO IDENTIFY THE BEST BUS OPERATORS TO SERVE OUR TRAVELERS. GREYHOUND IS USING IN-HOUSE BUSES AND DRIVERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST SERVICE. SO WE HAVE THE BEST OF TWO WORLDS. FLIX BUS IS MORE FOCUSED ON POINT-TO-POINT TRAVEL, WHILE GREYHOUND IS PROVIDING THE COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE IN THE UNITED STATES. SO TWO COMPLEMENTARY MODELS ACTUALLY COMING TOGETHER AND PROVIDING THE BEST OFFER FOR THE U.S. TRAVELERS. KATIE: YOU'RE ON BLOOMBERG WE SPEND A LOT OF TIME TALKING ABOUT THE LABOR MARKET. I'M CURIOUS FROM YOUR VANTAGE POINT, HAS THERE BEEN ANY LABOR SHORTAGE WHEN IT COMES TO FINDING BUS DRIVERS FOR EXAMPLE,? > > YES. THE TRANSPORTATION SECTOR HAS BEEN EXPERIENCING DRIVER SHORTAGES SIGNIFICANTLY. WHAT WE HAVE BEEN DOING IS WORKING TOGETHER WITH BUS PARTNERS, LIKE GREYHOUND, TRYING TO ATTRACT THE TALENT. IN THE LAST SIX MONTHS, WE HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFUL TO ATTRACT THE TALENT. IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS, WE NO LONGER EXPERIENCE AT SHORTAGE -- EXPERIENCED THAT SHORTAGE. WHAT WE HAVE DONE IS SET UP DRIVING SCHOOLS AND ATTRACT THE BEST TALENT TO THOSE POOLS AND TRAINED THEM FOR EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME TO MAKE SURE THEY ARE ON TOP OF THEIR EXISTING CAPABILITIES, THEY LEARN THE BEST HOW TO DRIVE AND HOW TO PROVIDE THE SERVICE FOR TRAVELERS. KATIE: I DON'T MEAN TO KEEP COMPARING IT TO THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY, BUT IT'S A LITTLE BIT IRRESISTIBLE GIVEN THAT IT'S BECOME A COMPETITIVE ALTERNATIVE. DO YOU OFFER PREMIUM SEATING VERSUS ECONOMY FOR PEOPLE WHO WOULD LIKE TO GET HIGHER SERVICE, A HIGHER QUALITY EXPERIENCE? > > WHAT WE OFFER USUALLY IS YOU CAN SECURE THE SEAT NEXT TO YOUR OWN SEAT. SO AS TO SEATS -- SO TWO SEATS AS POSSIBLE. YOU CAN SIT ANYWHERE YOU LIKE ON THE BUS. WE ARE NOT ACTUALLY OFFERING AN EXTRA DIFFERENT LUXURY SERVICE AT PRESENT. KATIE: I WANT TO TALK A LITTLE BIT MORE ABOUT YOUR REACH AND WHAT EXPANSION PLANS YOU HAVE. RIGHT NOW FLIX BUS IS IN EUROPE, THE U.S., CANADA, BRAZIL, WHERE ELSE MIGHT YOU EXPAND? > > WE ARE COVERING MORE THAN 40 COUNTRIES, YOU ARE RIGHT. IN EUROPE, ALMOST ALL COUNTRIES EXCEPT ONE OR TWO. TURKIYE, CANADA, THE U.S., MEXICO AND BRAZIL. THE NEXT ONE IS CHILE, IN THE AMERICAS. ANOTHER PLAN IS TO LAUNCH IN INDIA NEXT YEAR. THOSE ARE THE TWO NEXT MARKERS WE WANT TO GO TO. SCARLET: THAT'S INTERESTING, AS YOU BUILD OUT YOUR BRAND. YOU WERE TELLING KATIE YOU ARE GOING TO KEEP GREYHOUND RUNNING AS ITS OWN BRAND AND FLIX RUNNING AS ITS OWN BRANDS, IS THERE AN ATTEMPT ON YOUR OWN AND TO PROMOTE THE BRAND, LIKE WITH THE REWARDS PROGRAM, TO BRING BACK THE LOYAL CUSTOMERS AND KEEP THEM COMING BACK? > > WHAT WE HAVE SEEN REPEATEDLY AS CUSTOMERS ARE LOOKING FOR COMFORT, ON-TIME DEPARTURE AND ARRIVAL, AND PRICING. BY OFFERING THESE THREE THE BEST POSSIBLE WAY, WE CONTINUE TO IMPROVE OUR PRODUCT. THAT IS OUR FOCUS AND THAT IS HOW WE ENSURE THAT CUSTOMERS COME BACK TO US AS LOYAL CUSTOMERS. THAT IS OUR PLAN. THAT'S WHAT WE HAVE BEEN DOING IN NEW YORK SUCCESSFULLY AND SUCCESSFULLY IN THE U.S. KATIE: WE'VE GOT TO LEAVE IT THERE. REALLY APPRECIATE THE TIME. THIS IS THE CEO OF FLIX NORTH AMERICA. STILL AHEAD, WHAT INVESTORS NEED TO WATCH FOR THE WEEK AHEAD, AND THAT HAS TO DO A LITTLE BIT WITH CENTRAL BANKS. THAT'S NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KATIE: LET'S LOOK AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK. ALL WEEK, WE HAVE A LOT OF EARNINGS TO LOOK FORWARD TO ACROSS A RANGE OF INDUSTRIES. COKE UP THERE, MICROSOFT, META, GM. 26 TRILLION DOLLARS OF MARKET CAP GLOBAL REPORTING. SCARLET: WE ARE GOING TO GET A READ ON THE CONSUMER. WE ARE CERTAINLY GOING TO GET A LOT OF TALK ABOUT AI WITH MICROSOFT, ALPHABET, META, AND OF COURSE GM AS WELL. EXXON MOBIL, HOW THEY WILL USE HER CASH AND WHAT DEMAND LOOKS LIKE AS WELL. KATIE: AND FINALLY, IT'S THE FED. I DON'T THINK WE TALKED ABOUT IT YET TODAY. SCARLET: I THINK THIS IS THE FIRST TIME. KATIE: WE HAVE A FED DECISION NEXT WEEK ON WEDNESDAY. IT'S BAKED ON THE CAKE AT THIS POINT OF THEY ARE GOING TO HIKE BY 25 BASIS POINTS. IN A COMMENTARY WE GOT FROM JEROME POWELL ABOUT THE PATH FROM THERE -- SCARLET: I'M BETTING ON TWO WORDS, DATA DEPENDENT. HE'S GOING TO SAY IT IS DATA DEPENDENT BUT IT SETS THE TONE FOR THE OTHER CENTRAL-BANK DECISIONS THAT FOLLOW IN THE FED'S WAKE INCLUDING THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK AND OF COURSE THE BANK OF JAPAN. THERE'S A LOT OF QUESTION MARKS THERE, OR THERE WERE UNTIL BLOOMBERG REPORTED ABOUT THE BOJ'S PROCLIVITY TO KEEP ITS YIELD CURVE CONTROL PROGRAM IN PLACE. KATIE: OF COURSE WE SAW A BIG SELLOFF IN THE YEN AS A RESULT OF THAT TODAY. DEFINITELY A LOT TO LOOK FORWARD TO NEXT WEEK. SCARLET: EARNINGS AND CENTRAL-BANK DECISIONS.