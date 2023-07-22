Bloomberg Markets: The Close 07/21/2023

Scarlet Fu & Katie Greifeld bring you the latest news and analysis leading up to the final minutes and seconds before and after the closing bell on Wall Street and tackles regional bank earnings, American Air's lackluster forecast and the heat wave's impact on commodities. Guests Today: Bob Elliot of Unlimited, Jim Roemer, Best Weather President, Savanthi Syth of Raymond James, Lauren Goodwin of New York Life Investments, Matt Rowe of Nomura, Ben Kirby of Thornburg, Eric Handler of Roth MKM Media and Entertainment and Kai Boysan of Flix North America. (Source: Bloomberg)