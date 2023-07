00:00

LET'S BRING IN AMY SHEA PATRICK. HOW HAVE YOU LOOKED AT THIS WEEK WHEN IT COMES TO OVERALL JUNK BOND MARKET IN CHINA? WHERE DO WE GO NEXT IN THE SPACE? > > IT'S A CHOKEHOLD FOR THE ECONOMY. THERE IS DOUBT ABOUT IT. ALL THE DISAPPOINTMENT WITH THE CHINESE RECOVERY THAT WE'VE SEEN SINCE THEY REOPEN FROM I DON'T KNOW WHETHER THERE'S AN EASY WAY AROUND IT. TO STIMULATE LIKE THEY DID IN THE GOOD OLD DAYS BY PUMPING A WHOLE BUNCH OF CREDIT INTO THE SYSTEM AGAIN. IT'S UNLIKELY TO BE THE CASE. I WORRY ABOUT THE PROPERTY DIE FUSION INDICES OF PRICES, ESPECIALLY IN EXISTING HOMES. THESE FIRE SALES THAT ARE STILL GOING ON, YOU ARE GETTING PRICE LEVELS CONCURRENT WITH THE DARK DAYS OF THE COVID PANDEMIC. THAT'S NOT A GOOD THING. DAVID: HER -- HOW ARE YOU FEELING AS FAR AS YOUR PORTFOLIO IS BEING CONCERNED? IS THERE A WAY TO REMAIN -- MANY STRATEGIES -- IS THAT STILL A WAY TO GO? > > FOR A LOT OF OUR INVESTORS, I GET ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT THE OUTLOOK FOR THE HIGH-YIELD PROPERTY SECTOR IN CHINA. FOR HIGH-YIELD DM AS A WHOLE, WHEN TIMES ARE GOOD, IT WAS A BIG CONTRIBUTOR TO OVERALL PERFORMANCE. FOR MY PORTFOLIOS, I DON'T DIRECTLY GO INTO OFFSHORE BONDS OR CREDIT AT ALL. THERE ARE MAIN TAKEAWAYS THAT I WOULD SAY. FOR MY PORTFOLIOS, IN TERMS OF THE OPEL -- OVERALL GLOBAL DURATION, I WOULD ARGUE THAT WHAT YOU ARE SEEING IN CHINA IS NOT GOOD FOR THE GLOBAL GROWTH OUTLOOK. IT'S ALSO QUITE CONSTRUCTIVE FOR THE GLOBAL INFLATION OUTLOOK. YOU WOULD WANT TO LEAN INTO DURATION BECAUSE OF WHAT'S GOING ON IN CHINA BUT NOT NECESSARILY WITHIN CHINA. FOR INVESTMENT-GRADE PORTFOLIOS OR CREDIT PORTFOLIOS IN GENERAL, LEANING TOWARDS HIGHER PATRICK IS WITH US NOW. AMY, YOUR ASSUMPTION ON WHERE WE ARE IN THE HIKING CYCLE. YOU BRING UP A VERY GOOD POINT. THINGS TEND TO BE THE BEST WHEN WE ARE IN A PAUSE. AMY: YEAH. YOU CAN DO HISTORICAL ANALYSIS OF ALL THE HIKING, CUTTING, PAUSING PARTS OF THE FED CYCLE. YOU ASK ANY INVESTOR IN THEY WOULD PROBABLY GUESS THAT WHEN THE FED IS CUSSING, YOU MAKE THE MOST MONEY ON BONDS. ACTUALLY, IT'S THE PAUSE AFTER A HIKING CYCLE THAT DELIVERS THE CHUNKY US RETURNS. IT HAS BEEN PROVEN TO BE THE CASE CYCLE AFTER CYCLE. YVONNE: NO MATTER WHAT, IT'S GOOD TO ACTUALLY STAY LONG ON BONDS. HOW DO YOU LOOK AT DURATION? AMY: YEAH. I THINK YOU HAVE TO SEPARATE THE ARGUMENT INTO A STRUCTURAL FRAME OF MIND. AND THEN THE ABILITY TO BE TACTICAL AROUND IT. YOU'VE HIGHLIGHTED A REALLY GOOD REASON FOR WHY LEAVITT -- LEANING INTO LONGER DURATIONS SHOULD BE THE RIGHT THING TO DO. YOU ARE GETTING DISINFLATION IN THE HEADLINE NUMBERS. THIS INFLATION COMING THROUGH DOWN THE PIPE FURTHER AS WELL. THE U.S. IS MORE CONVINCING THAN OTHER ECONOMIES SUCH AS AUSTRALIA. WE MIGHT BE A BIT BEHIND THE U.S. STORY IN THAT REGARD. THAT'S A GOOD ENOUGH REASON AS ANY TO STAY LONG DURATION. WE ALL KNOW THAT AFTER A BIG HIKING CYCLE, INEVITABLY THERE IS PAIN TO BE FELT. ON THE TACTICAL SIDE, THERE COULD BE A FEW HICCUPS ALONG THE WAY. YOU ARE GETTING A SURGE IN BREAKEVENS. THERE IS WORRY ABOUT WHAT COMMODITY PRICES CAN DO TO INFLATION AGAIN. IF THE DISK CLIENT WITH RUSSIA AND UKRAINE DOESN'T SETTLE DOWN. THEN YOU ALSO HAVE AN INFLATION PICKUP FROM THE FACT THAT IF PRICES ARE FALLING FASTER THAN WAGES ARE FALLING, WE ARE FEELING BETTER OFF IN THE INTERIM. THAT COULD POSE A HEADACHE AS WELL. YOU HAVE TO REMAIN TACTICAL. THE STRUCTURAL BIAS HAS TO BE LONG-DURATION. DAVID: DO YOU THINK, BECAUSE THIS TIGHTENING CYCLE HAS BEEN SO EXTREME COMPARED TO THE LAST TIME WE HAVE SOMETHING SO AGGRESSIVE FROM NOT JUST THE FED BUT EVERYONE ALMOST, BUT THAT PAUSE WHERE YOU GET THOSE RETURNS, DO YOU THINK WE ARE IN FOR OUTSIDE RETURNS AS WELL? AMY: YEAH. THERE IS SOMETHING SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT ABOUT THIS CYCLE. THE CURVE AND VERSION IS ALREADY QUITE EXTREME FOR THE FACT THAT WE HAVEN'T EVEN STOPPED HIKING. SO THAT MAY LIMIT THE EXTENT TO WHICH YOU COULD GET SUCH OUTSIDE -- OUTSIZED RETURNS. I THINK THE COVID VERSION IS A LIMITING FACTOR TO HOW LOW 10-YEAR GILTS CAN GO. YOU NEED THE FRONT-END TO START BUDGETING. YOU NEED THE FED TO START TO BE CONVINCED THAT NOT ONLY IS DISINFLATION IN THE PIPELINE THERE'S A TREMENDOUS GROWTH SLOWED DOWN WAITING. RIGHT NOW, IF YOU LOOK ACROSS ALL THE CASES THAT YOU HAVE FOR THE U.S., IT'S NOT SHOWING THAT JUST YET. YVONNE: WHEN IT COMES TO THE U.S., IT'S BEEN A VERY TEFLON FIELD TO THIS ECONOMY. WHERE IT SEEMS LIKE WE GET A COUPLE OF POINTS WHERE WEEKLY JOBLESS CLAIMS CAN SHOW THAT THE LABOR MARKET IS STILL LOOKING VERY STRONG. HOW LONG DO YOU THINK THIS GOLDILOCKS SCENARIO CAN LAST? HOW DO YOU POSITION AROUND THAT SORT OF SCENARIO NOW? AMY: IT'S A BIT LIKE ASKING HOW LONG IS A PIECE OF STRING. THIS CYCLE, THE STRING IS LONGER. BECAUSE OF ALL THE DIFFERENCES THAT WE'VE EXPERIENCED SINCE THE PANDEMIC. THE INDICATORS THAT WE LOOK AT ARE THINGS LIKE, WHAT IS THE CONSUMER DOING WITH THEIR DISPOSABLE INCOME? HOW MUCH ARE THEY WILLING TO SPEND ON TRULY DISCRETIONARY ITEMS VERSUS THINGS THAT THEY NEED TO BE SPENDING ON? THE U.S. ECONOMY IS ALONG FIXED-RATE ECONOMY. THE HIGH INTEREST-RATE COSTS AROUND THE MARGIN. IT HASN'T REALLY DISRUPTED THEIR SPENDING PATTERNS THAT MUCH. U.S. CONSUMERS WERE TURNING -- DETERMINED TO SPEND, BECAUSE OF ALL THE DOOM DAYS DURING THE PANDEMIC AND THEY WANT TO GO OUT THERE AND REVENGE SPEND. YOU ARE SEEING THAT SAVINGS RATE START TO TURN BACK UP. YOU ARE SEEING A PORTION OF SPENDING ON DISCRETIONARY ITEMS TURNING DOWN. THOSE LEVELS ARE STILL QUITE EXTREME. DURING THE CYCLE, LOVE -- LEVELS MATTER. YOU ARE STARTING TO SEE IT COME OFF AT THE EDGES AS WELL AS SEEKING FEWER AT HER RIGHT -- ADVERTISEMENTS FOR JOBS AS A WHOLE. DAVID: SPEAKING OF LEVELS, I WANT TO ASK YOU ABOUT HIGH YIELD. THAT COULD HAVE BEEN EXTREMELY WELL THIS YEAR. SHOULD I LEAN INTO THAT RALLY? AMY: WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE COMPONENTS OF HIGH YIELD, YOU CAN SEE THE LOWER RATED CREDITS ARE ALREADY EXHIBITING GREATER DISCOUNT. OF COURSE, YOU CAN SEE FROM THE RATING AGENCIES LIKE S & P AND MOODY'S, EVERY TIME THEY COME OUT WITH NEW DEFAULT FORECASTS, THEY REVISE SLIGHTLY HIGHER. THE DEFAULTS THAT ARE ALREADY COMING THROUGH. THERE'S NO DOUBT THAT THE DEFAULT CYCLE IS GOING TO ACCELERATE FROM HERE. YOU CAN SEE THAT IN THE TIGHTENING OF LEARNING STANDARDS. THAT HAS A GREAT CORRELATION TO U.S. YIELD DEFAULT RATES. 10% AT LEAST. ARE WE PRICED FOR THAT AND HIGH-YIELD? I WOULDN'T BE LEANING INTO HIGH-YIELD AND THAT KIND OF ENVIRONMENT. WITHIN HIGH-YIELD, IF YOU LEAN TOWARDS -- THERE ARE BETTER QUALITY CREDITS THAT YOU COULD POTENTIALLY LEAN INTO. LIKE I SAID EARLIER IN THE SEGMENT, IF YOU HAVE CREDIT IN YOUR PORTFOLIO, THIS ISN'T THE TIME TO BE TRYING TO PLAY THE GAME AND STRETCH DOWN THE QUALITY. WE ARE STRETCHING DOWN THE LIQUIDITY CURVE. LIQUIDITY ISN'T WORKING IN YOUR FAVOR. IT'S NOT GOOD NEWS FOR ASSET CLASSES LIKE HIGH-YIELD.