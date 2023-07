00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] How much will this help? Well, this is really an interesting story in terms of the China U.S. push and pull. So on the one hand, the U.S. is sending its diplomats to China to try to, you know, move forward in all kinds of areas, including economic issues. And then, on the other hand, they're still blocking China out from doing things like buying oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This is an amendment that was adopted in the Senate to what we call the must pass NDAA, which is the National Defense Authorization Act, which they need to pass soon before it expires. And they are going to leave for the August recess. So there are a lot of times really important geopolitical topics get on here, get on to bills like this that really need to pass this. They have to fund the military and this one would essentially block China from being able to to use those emergency stockpiles in the U.S., which, as you note, are at a 40 year low. So it matters more in terms of politics and in terms of relations with China. But, of course, there is a lot of concern about what they call the SPR and how that will be able to the U.S. would be able to turn to that if it really needed to do so. So it's two kinds of things happening at the same time. This is very similar to legislation that passed the House in January. So it may may well end up becoming adopted, getting turned into that bill. The NDAA, when it goes back to the Senate, goes back to the House and then to the president's desk.