00:00

A former BOJ executive tells Bloomberg that the central bank doesn't tweak it wouldn't make any sense. Let's get to our m live team in asia. It is mark cranfield. So, Mark, i mean, the momentum in this yen is being driven how much by dollar dollar weakness and how much by the presumption that there will be something of substance shifting in yield curve control. Is the inflation narrative enough in Japan to warrant a discussion about change in the yield curve control? Yeah, it's a bit of both going on here. We've had a report just before the markets opened in Tokyo today. There was a local media report in Japan that got everybody very excited because they said that the BOJ would change their inflation forecast to above 2% when they meet at the end of this month. And that's this is the threshold they've been talking about for some time. The area they wanted to see sustained 2% inflation before they would be ready to make any policy changes. So of course the is going into overdrive expecting that this will now translate into something happening. Plus, as you mentioned, where the previous Bank of Japan executives talking about the need for a change in drinking policy. And we've also seen evidence in the yield curve this week where there's been a lot of trader talk. They say if they do make a treat to yield curve control, they will shift the pivot point to the five year sector from the ten year sector. And we've seen a lot of curve steepening in exactly that way where the five year is fairly anchored and the ten year yields have been rising. So that is as a sign that traders are putting their money where their mouth is. And as you say, the yen's having a great week and Japanese bonds are selling off pretty hard. So there's a lot of smoke and maybe there is no fire. But if there's no fire, we're going to have two more weeks of very busy trading because people are convinced that something is going to happen on the 28th of July.