Japan Eyes Ocean Discharge of Fukushima Water

What's the going to do in Japan is remove all the dangerous radionuclide. So all that's left in the water is tritium, which which is pretty harmless. So nuclear power plants worldwide discharge water containing just tritium in far greater quantities than planned for Japan. So this is actually a very conservative discharge. There are some concerns. There were even some sort of speculation that the people behind the research, there were a few opponents, but there are some concerns and not necessarily, I guess, politically motivated that the sampling or the methodology, that there wasn't complete agreement, that they had conducted the research in the way that everyone wanted. Yes, this is one of the key things, I think, that have all the radionuclides been removed. So two years ago, Japan asked the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, to independently look at all the plans and arrangements and the sampling methods and everything. So they've done five missions, produce six reports. Importantly, what they did on the last one was they took samples of the water and then it was analyzed by TEPCO, but also by the IAEA, their three labs, and then independently by labs in in South Korea, the U.S. and all the the the sample measurements agreed. So they all agreed that there was no extra radionuclide. There was only tritium. So this was a good reassurance that it is safe. Hi, Mr. and Kathleen Hays in New York. You know, China is saying that there are differences between TEPCO's proposal and the way it is done. For example, this is taking it out by its own nuclear plants and others around the world. Is there any truth to that? Is this significant? No, because the independent analysis has shown that it's just tritium. And China was involved with the IAEA task force that looked at this independently. And remember, China discharges far, far more truncated water than is planned for Fukushima. For instance, the Pyongyang plant in China five times what's planned for the that for the Fukushima discharge. My last question is, are there better alternatives to disposal? And will the fear of this is this is this ultimately one of the big barriers that we can't get over when it comes to nuclear energy? Well, I think there's an understandable concern when you say you cannot discharge radioactive water into the sea. You know, it sounds like a bad idea, but not all radioactive materials are the same. You know, we've been on this that really radioactive, full of potassium. Tritium is the least radioactive. It's the least problem. We've got 60 years experience of discharging this from nuclear power plants worldwide without any harm to the environment or the people. So this this is very conservative.