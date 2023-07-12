Green Energy Transition: Fukushima water

00:00

Japan is set to release treated wastewater from the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant as early as next month after getting formal approval from the government regulators. It follows the IAEA finding that the release strategy is in line with global standards of routine discharges from nuclear plants. Still, Japan's plan has raised concerns among Chinese consumers about the safety of imported food. China's ban on seafood products from Fukushima has local fishing groups fearing for their livelihoods. Other products facing a backlash include sea salt and even Japanese cosmetics Heidi. Let's bring our next guest, Kathleen, who says a water release will have almost no effect on people and the environment. Tony Irwin is an honorary associate professor at a news department of nuclear physics. Tony, tell us why the criticism is not necessarily, well, well-placed in your view. Right. So what's the going to do in Japan is remove all the dangerous radionuclide that all that's left in the water is tritium, which is which is pretty harmless. So nuclear power plants worldwide discharge water containing just tritium in far greater quantities than the plan for Japan. So this is actually a very conservative discharge. There are some concerns. There were even some sort of speculation that the people behind the research, there were a few opponents, but there are some concerns and not necessarily, I guess, politically motivated that the sampling or the methodology, that there wasn't complete agreement, that they had conducted the research in the way that everyone wanted. Yes, this is one of the key things, I think, that have all the radionuclide been removed. So two years ago, Japan asked the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, to independently look at all the plans and arrangements and the sampling methods and everything. So they've done five missions, produce six reports. Importantly, what they did on the last one was they took samples of the water and then it was analyzed by TEPCO, but also by the IAEA, their three labs, and then independently by labs in in South Korea, the US and all the the the sample measurements agreed. So they all agreed that there was no extra radionuclide. There was only tritium. So this was a good reassurance that it is safe. Hi, Mr. and Kathleen Hays in New York. You know, China is saying that there are differences between TEPCO's proposal and the way it is done. For example, this is taking it out by its own nuclear plants and others around the world. Is there any truth to that? Is this significant? No, because the independent analysis has shown that it's just tritium on. China was involved with the IAEA task force that looked at this independently. And remember, China discharges far, far more truncated water than is planned for Fukushima. For instance, the Pyongyang plant in China five times what's planned for the that for the Fukushima discharge. So just just be a little more specific when you say tricky added water. I think one of the things that you said in some of your your things you've written lately is that there's more tritium up in the sky, you know, than there is in the water around Fukushima. I mean, what exactly is this stuff? Right. So tritium is just hydrogen with a couple of extra neutrons in the nucleus. So it's very much like hydrogen combines with oxygen to form water, just like water does. So ordinary water and trickier to water are chemically the very much the same. So that can't be separated. So tritium is formed naturally in the upper atmosphere and falls as rain. So there's ten times more rain falls in Japan every year than it is planned to be discharge. You've got tritium in your body, You know, it's everywhere. But it's it's a very it's the lowest radioactivity of all the radioactive substances. So it's very low energy and doesn't cause any problems. So this discharge is actually very, very conservative. This, as the IAEA say. Do we know if it causes a problem, if it's internal? No, because it's such a low energy and also because it's got a fairly long half life of 12 years, but passes through the body fairly quickly. It has very little effect on you. But my my last question is, are there better alternatives to disposal? And will the fear of this is this ultimately, you know, one of the big barriers that we can't get over when it comes to nuclear energy? Well, I think there's an understandable concern when you say you're going to discharge radioactive water into the sea. You know, it sounds like a bad idea. But not all radioactive materials are the same. You know, we've been on this that really radioactive. Tritium is the least radioactive. It's the least problem. We've got 60 years experience of discharging this from nuclear power plants worldwide without any harm to the environment or the people. So this is this is very conservative.