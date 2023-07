00:00

You may have one of four to get your perspective on things. Which camp of you in which side of that split you want? Yeah, I guess we're on the more cautious side, and I think a lot of it has to do with, you know, look, we appreciate the strength in the economy and I think it'd be fair to say things are slowing probably a lot more slowly than people expected. I mean, the tricky part is the Fed's reaction function remains pretty much intact, which is they want inflation close to 2%. And there's almost only one way to get it there, which is to raise rates further than markets expected, leaving there longer than markets expect, which just means that the multiple that you're willing to pay for equities is going to be a lot lower than people anticipate. So the problem we've got is that pockets of this economy are doing badly. Pockets of this economy are doing well. Manufacturing is in recession. Service is okay. If you look at the prices in the respective industry groups, goods prices softer. We know that story has been developing for a while. Services prices pretty sticky. Do you think a binary debate about a headline recession or not, is the right approach to all of this? No, actually, we would say, you know, look, focus kind of on the bigger picture with respect to are things slowing or are they getting better? And we would argue that although there's been some recent improvement, they will get worse into the back half of the year. What I asked is, you know what US is more important in the you know, in terms of kind of the investing debate is what credit is going to do in the second half of this year. And we really do believe when you look at high yield spreads, when you look at investment grade spreads, you're not getting paid to take the risk there. And as those spreads start to blow up in the latter half of the year, that's what's going to be driving investment and asset pricing. It's not even going to be so much the economy. I think the tricky part is going to be that although you have credit spreads, widening out, the economy at that point will probably also be hitting the skids. And I think the tricky part is all of those things will happen at the same time in kind of the second half. Amanda Lyneham of BlackRock talked about credit spreads a little bit earlier. High yield, as we know at the moment is trade in pretty tight, pretty tight, so tight it's not the 400 basis points the last time I looked. So maybe when you use language like spreads are going to blow out. What kind of numbers are you thinking about? At least in previous kind of recessions, you've seen numbers, you know, kind of in the high single digits, maybe even, you know, just reaching double digits. You know, we were just there not that long ago. And, you know, the fall of last year, I think we got close to 650. So in a true recession wouldn't surprise us if you're looking at 700 plus on spreads. Where does that leave equities and even lower, which is why our target continues to be 4000 or 4200. We've only made one revision this year. It was actually to the downside again, having to do with the economy, which we do think will slow in the second half. And then like I said, you know, at one point we thought that maybe the Fed could get away with kind of interest rates in this area, but now it seems like they may have to go a little bit further. So if you've already got earnings being pressured and then the multiple, you know, is also going to be pressured much more than we anticipated again. And if I were to make a revision, I think it would probably be again to the downside. It's really difficult to see how things are going to play out better than markets anticipate from these levels.