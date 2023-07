00:00

How optimistic are you on approval of this product? Like alien. Thank you very much for having me. Yes. Pleasure to be here. Well, very optimistic that approval will be granted by the FCC, because the FCC has consistently stated that it wants to see certain safeguards in place, particularly information sharing between the listing exchange of an ETF and crypto exchanges that Barr has been very clear. And we believe that Barr is being met by the provisions that collectively we have all put in place. I wonder what the surveillance what surveillance really means to me in this case. We've heard that in a number of filings. Now, Valdano has been writing about it. We just talked to her. How do you see surveillance of a spot Bitcoin ETF is any different from surveillance of other commodity ETF products? That's an interesting question. The so traditionally commodity ETFs, you know, the commodity markets, the spot commodity markets are not traded on organized marketplaces. Spot oil. Spot gold is negotiated over the telephone by email via a etc., not on an organized marketplace. So historically, commodity ETFs, what the listing exchanges of commodity ETFs have information sharing agreements with derivatives exchanges because that's the organized marketplace where transactions happen. Crypto's a little different in that spot. Crypto physical spot. Crypto is traded on organized marketplaces such as crypto exchanges. And hence, you know, we haven't quite been here before this though exact parallel. However, in the relationship between spot markets, ETF markets and derivative markets, that is a well-trodden path through something called the ESG, which has existed for a number of years now. And this is a forum by which ETF listing exchanges and derivatives exchanges share information. So a lot has been made, you know, for the past decade about the public blockchain, Bitcoin blockchain, and the fact that you can see exactly where all of the Bitcoin goes from wallet to wallet. Even if the accounts are pseudonymous, you can still see the numbers. Is that the kind of data that you're going to have to be watching to make sure that you don't, you know, buy blockchain from criminals or release any to criminals? Is it just really a deeper KYC using on blockchain analytics? Well, I can't speak for the the the exchanges that are listing the ETFs and exactly how they will monitor and surveil the shares of the ETFs that they will list. I'm sure that they are very deep and deep and detailed processes. But it could include that it will. It will also, of course, include being able to share information on exactly who has been trading the shares of the ETFs and who has been trading Bitcoin on those markets of significant size. Well, the SEC's concern historically has surrounded the idea of potential manipulation in the spot market. You would see if benchmarks literally track spot pricing. Have you seen any evidence of that? I think that, you know, we as an FCA regulated benchmark administrator, we actually have a burden upon us, an obligation to surveil our benchmarks, to ensure that our benchmarks are free of manipulation. So we have policies, processes, systems in place that have been approved by the FCA here in the UK for all of our benchmarks that we publish. That was, you know, the Bitcoin reference rate has been published for seven years now, and for almost six years it has been used as the settlement mechanism for the Bitcoin futures contract listed on the CME. So we have settled over $500 billion of CFTC regulated derivatives contracts listed on the CME using our benchmarks. And we have never, ever had an instance of the manipulation of our benchmark. Okay. Never, ever. That's the direct quote. Finally, if the FCC is able to put aside those concerns and ultimately does grant approval to either BlackRock's product or another that has filed for approval over the course of the last month or so, Sue, what do you think the real difference it's going to make is how substantial will the impact be? Because it's been a lot of hype. I just wonder what actually happens if it happens. Well, obviously, that is the, you know, some large number billion dollar question. It's very hard to know just how much demand there is. But if we look at I think we can kind of triangulate to that number. If you think that, you know, ETFs are the wrapper of choice, they are the vehicle of choice now for investors in the U.S., regardless of whether that's private wealth, whether that's long term savings in the form of a floor, okay, etc., etc.. ETFs are the wrapper of choice, and about 50 to 60% of all U.S. investors hold an ETF at least one ETF in their portfolio. Now, you put that next to the fact that 20% of Americans and American investors now own crypto fiscal crypto. So you've got 80% who still don't. And that 80%, if you cross-reference that with the 50 to 60% that own ETFs if you have a Bitcoin ETF, a spot Bitcoin ETF. Well, you do the math and you come up with a pretty big number.