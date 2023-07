00:00

JONATHAN: LIVE FROM NEW YORK, EARNINGS SEASON AROUND THE CORNER. POWELL WILL ONTRACK TO HIKE AGAIN. PRESENT ITEM TOUCHING DOWN IN EUROPE. INFLATION DATA NEXT. > > JUNE CPI REPORT. > > LET'S SEE WHAT THE DATA IS TELLING US. > > A SOFTER NUMBER. > > SQUEEZING WATER OUT OF THIS INFLATION SPONGE IS GOING TO BE OPEN A LOT OF PEOPLE EXPECT. > > SOME REASON TO BELIEVE INFLATION WILL BE TOO STICKY. > > IT IS STICKY. > > DEPENDING ON INFLATION DATA NEXT WEEK, WE COULD SEE ANOTHER RATE INCREASE. > > WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT INFLATION. > > WE FEEL THEY HAVE GOT TO GET THIS INFLATION DOWN. > > IT IS ARGUABLY GOING TO REQUIRE A RECESSION. > > THERE IS STILL A LONG WAY TO GO TO GET INFLATION BACK DOWN TO THE FEDS TARGET. JONATHAN: THANKS FOR BEEN WITH US. AMANDA, ARE WE ON COURSE FOR A HIKE THIS JULY? > > GOOD MORNING, THANKS FOR HAVING ME. WE THINK WE ARE. AS YOU KNOW AND AS WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT THE PAST FEW MONTHS, FOR US, WE HAVE ACKNOWLEDGED WE ARE CLOSER TO THE END OF THIS HIKING CYCLE GIVEN THE CUMULATIVE HIKES ACHIEVED. WHETHER WE GET ONE OR TWO MORE HIKES THROUGHOUT THE COURSE OF THE YEAR MEANS TO BE SEEN, PROBABLY THE PATH OF LEAST RESISTANCE IS FOR A FEW MORE HIKES. THE MORE IMPORTANT CONSIDERATION FOR CORPORATE REDDIT INVESTORS IS HOW LONG WE STAY IN THIS TIGHT, MONETARY POLICY REGIME. WE THINK WE WILL STAY HERE FOR A WHILE, THAT HAS IMPLICATIONS FOR BOTH CREDIT RISK PREMIUM BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY, DEFAULTS AND DOWNGRADE RISK. I THINK THAT IS THE METRIC TO WATCH FOR CORPORATE CREDIT INVESTORS, NOT NECESSARILY HOW MANY MORE HIKES WE GET THE NEXT FEW MEETINGS BUT RATHER, HOW LONG WE STAY IN THIS RESTRICTIVE POLICY ENVIRONMENT. JONATHAN: WE NEED TO GET THROUGH THE FIRST TWO MEETINGS FIRST. YOU LIKE, LOOKS LIKE THE DEBATE IS ALMOST OVER. BEFORE WE GET THERE, IT IS ON TO SEPTEMBER. WHAT HAPPENS IN SEPTEMBER? ANDREW, LET'S GO. PRICED IN BY MARKETS, WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANOTHER 25 IN SEPTEMBER. THIS IS FROM MORGAN STANLEY, NOW. WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT A MOVE IN JULY. INCOMING DATA WILL NOT MEET THE BAR FOR THE FED TO DELIVER A HIKE IN SEPTEMBER. THERE IS EVIDENCE OF SLOWING THAT WE EXPECT TO PERSIST. WHICH CAP ARE YOU IN AT THE MOMENT? > > I DO NOT THINK THEY ARE GOING TO RAISE RATES IN SEPTEMBER. YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE THE HEADLINE NUMBER DOWN IN THE LOW THREES. I KNOW CORE AND REMAINS STICKY, A LOT OF THAT IS SHELTER. IF YOU LOOK WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO HOME PRICES OR RENTALS, APARTMENT RENTAL PRICES, THEY HAVE COME DOWN A LOT. I THINK YOU ARE GOING TO SEE THE CORE PRICES COME DOWN, WHICH IS GOOD NEWS. THE ECONOMY IS SLOWING, YOU ARE SEEING BANKS HAVE WRITE-OFFS. THIS IS CLASSIC INTO OF CYCLE TYPE STUFF. THE FEDERAL RESERVE HAS RAISED RATES A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OVER A VERY SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. CAN'T WE WAIT AND SEE WHAT THE LAG EFFECTS OF THIS IS OWING TO BE? WE HAVE NEVER HAD AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE INFLATION HAS COME DOWN THE WAY IT HAS AND SKYROCKETED. THE BREAKEVENS ARE LOW. INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ARE GENERALLY CONTAINED. I THINK THIS IS THE LAST ONE. I WOULD LIKE FOR THIS TIGHTENING TO BE OVER. JONATHAN: YOUR WORDS, CLASSIC END OF CYCLE TYPE STUFF. AMANDA, DO YOU SEE LASIX END OF CYCLE TYPE STUFF NOW? > > WE SEE IT WHEN WE LOOK UNDER THE SURFACE. THE TWO THINGS I WOULD HIGHLIGHT ARE THE DIVERGENCE IN DEFAULT FRIENDS AGAINST THOSE POCKETS -- DEFAULT FRIENDS -- TRENDS. THE FIXED RATE COUNTERPARTS WHERE THE DEFAULTS HAVE BEEN RELATIVELY MORE CONTAINED. IF YOU LOOK AT THAT SPREAD OF THE TRAILING 12 MONTH DEFAULT RATE BETWEEN THE LEVERAGE LOAN UNIVERSE, THEY ARE OUTPACING HIGH-YIELD BONDS SINCE THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1976. YOU ARE SEEING THAT MANIFEST IN TERMS OF STRESS AND THAT INTEREST RATE SENSITIVE POCKET OF THE ECONOMY. WE DO NOT VIEW THE HIGH-YIELD MARKET AS IMMUNE. IF YOU WERE TO LOOK AT THE UNIVERSE OF HIGH-YIELD BORROWERS AND LOOK AT THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE CURRENT COUPON THEY ARE PAYING AND WHERE THEY WOULD NEED TO REFINANCE IF AND WHEN THEY CHOOSE TO COME TO MARKET, FOR A LARGE PART OF THE ECONOMY, THAT SPREAD IS EITHER 300 BASIS POINTS OR 400 BASIS POINTS OR MORE. WHEN WE THINK ABOUT LATE CYCLE RISKS AND HEADWINDS TO CORPORATE CREDIT QUALITY, THOSE ARE THINGS WE ARE KEEPING AN EYE ON. DESPITE OUTFLOWS FROM THE MARKET, DESPITE -- RISK ALLEY WISHON'S ARE NOT REFLECTING THAT. -- RISK VALUATIONS ARE NOT REFLECTING THAT. THERE IS THIS TUG OF WAR AGAINST THIS LATE CYCLE BACKDROP. IN RETURNS, AND FOR THE TALK ABOUT LOANS BEING INTEREST RATE SENSITIVE AND FAULTS OUTPACING HIGH-YIELD BONDS, LOANS HAVE OUTPERFORMED ON A TOTAL RETURN BASIS ANGST TO THEIR FLOATING RATE NATURE. THERE IS A TUG OF WAR WE NEED TO MONITOR BETWEEN THE FUNDAMENTAL HEADWINDS AND WHAT WE CAN ACHIEVE IN TERMS OF RETURNS. RESPONDING QUICKLY IS GOING TO BE THE KEY FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. JONATHAN: THE SPREAD YOU IDENTIFY, WHAT PEOPLE PAY, COMPANIES PAY ON THEIR DEBT, COUPON PAYMENTS AND WHAT THEY WOULD HAVE TO PAY IF THEY SHOULD DEBT RIGHT NOW ONLY MATTERS WHEN THEY HAVE TO REISSUE DEBT. THAT BRINGS LIFE INTO THE CONVERSATION WE WERE HAVING EARLIER, HOW LONG THE FED IS GOING TO STAY AT THESE LEVELS. WITH THAT IN MIND, WHERE IS THE MATURITY WALL? HOW FAR IN TO THE DISTANCE IS IT? > > THE MATURITY WALL BECOMES SIGNIFICANT FOR HIGH BOND ISSUERS IN 2025, IT DOES NOT LET UP UNTIL 2028. 2025 SOUNDS FAR OFF IN THE DISTANCE, BUT HIGH-YIELD CORPORATE'S TYPICALLY DO NOT LET THEIR BONDS BECOME CURRENT. THEY DO NOT LET THEM BECOME MATURING WITHIN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS. IT IS REALISTIC TO THINK IN 2024, CORPORATE'S WILL ADDRESS UPCOMING MATURITY WALLS IN EARNEST, IF NOT BEFORE GIVEN SOME DOWNSIDE RISKS TO GROWTH. WE KNOW THE PRIMARY MARKETS CAN BE CHOPPY. THERE IS A SUBSET OF CAPITAL STRUCTURES AND A LOT OF THOSE LINE UP WITH THE SECTORS LIKE IN TELCO MEDIA CARMINE -- IN TELCO MEDIA PHARMA, THERE IS A DISCONNECT BETWEEN THE CURRENT COUPON AND THE CURRENT YIELD WHERE THEY WOULD REFINANCE. SOME CAPITAL STRUCTURES MIGHT NOT BE ECONOMIC IN A HIGHER FOR LONGER COST OF CAPITAL ENVIRONMENT. LEAVING THE NUANCES OF THE NEAR TERM MATURITY WALL SIDE, DOES THE CAPITAL STRUCTURE MAKES SENSE IN A PERIOD OF HIGHER COST OF CAPITAL AND SLOWING GROWTH BEFORE TREND GROWTH? I THINK THE KEY TAKEAWAY FOR INVESTORS IS THAT WHILE WE DO NOT EXPECT DEFAULTS TO VISIT THE PEAKS OF COVID, WE THINK THERE WILL BE MORE DISPERSION UNDER THE SURFACE AND EXPECT A MODEST UPTICK IN DEFAULTS THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS. JONATHAN: HIGHER FOR HOW MUCH LONGER? > > AT SOME POINT, THIS FEDERAL RESERVE IS GOING TO HAVE TO NORMALIZE THE YIELD CURVE. THE WAY YOU NORMALIZE THE YIELD CURVE IS NOT TYPICALLY WITH A JUMP IN ALONG RATES. THIS RECENT MOVE TO FOUR IS BETTER THAN EXPECTED DATA, BUT YOU CAN SEE THE LEGS OF POLICY TIGHTENING. I WOULD EXPECT THE 10 YEAR TO MOVE BACK TO WHERE IT WAS AND SETTLE IN THERE. WHICH MEANS, YOU WILL BE IN A DEEPLY INVERTED YIELD CURVE IN VARMINT. I DO NOT KNOW HOW LONG THAT CAMP PERSIST. AS THE ECONOMY SLOWS THAT AS THE ECONOMY SLOWS, THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS GOING TO BACK OFF THE TIGHTENING STANCE. IS GOING TO HAVE TO START WORKING TO RE-NORMALIZE THE YIELD CURVE. I DO NOT SUSPECT THIS TO BE DIFFERENT. THE QUESTION IS, WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR INVESTORS? THE MARKET WENT DOWN 25% LAST YEAR, WHICH IS IN LINE WITH MORE MILD RECESSION'S THE PAST LIKE IN 1991. MARKETS ARE UP 17% SINCE INFLATION IN JUNE. THAT IS THE WAY THINGS PLAY OUT. TYPICALLY, MARKETS DO WELL AFTER THE END OF TIGHTENING. I -- THERE ARE CHALLENGES AHEAD WITH A SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH. IF YOU'VE GOT A 1, 2 YEAR HORIZON, I THINK MARKETS ARE GOING TO DO WELL AS THEY TYPICALLY DO IN THE AFTERMATH OF FED TIGHTENING. JONATHAN: WE ARE 20 MINUTES AWAY FROM THE OPENING BELL. CPI AROUND THE CORNER. LET'S GET TO MIKE MCKEE. MICHAEL: IT IS A BIG WEEK FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN, HE IS IN EUROPE KEEPING AN EYE ON WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH INFLATION HERE. CPI REPORT OUT WEDNESDAY. IT IS THE BIG DEAL OF THE WEEK. WE GET EPI ON THE WHICH HAS BEEN RUNNING LOWER ON THURSDAY AND JOBLESS CLAIMS. FRIDAY, WE GET IMPORT PRICE INDEX AND MICHIGAN SENTIMENT. ANGST BACK OFF AS THE WEEK THOSE ON. IT IS A BIG WEEK FOR BED SPEAK. WE ARE WATCHING THE CPI. WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT THE FED THINKS ABOUT IT. AT THE MOMENT, THE HEADLINE CPI HAS ALL AND BEFORE THE BEDS TARGET. CORE HAS NOT. IT IS CORD THEY WANT TO SEE GO DOWN. BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS THINKS WE GO TO 5%. WHICH IS EVEN WHERE THE BEDS NUMBERS ARE. IF THE FED GOES UP, THAT WILL PUT MORE DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON CORE INFLATION. WE WILL GET SOME IMMEDIATE REACTION BECAUSE WE GET A LOT OF FED SPEAK THIS WEEK. WE GET SOME INFORMATION TODAY THAT WILL BE DIFFERENT IN TERMS OF THE IMPACT. MICHAEL BARR, THE HEAD OF SUPERVISION FOR THE FED IS GOING TO BE LAYING OUT NEW BANK REGULATIONS THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT. DAILY, MR. BOSTIC, AND WEDNESDAY A WHOLE HOST OF THEM TALKING ABOUT THEIR REACTIONS TO THE ECONOMIC DATA WE HAVE HAD. THURSDAY IS INTERESTING. ONE YEAR AGO TODAY, CHRISTOPHER WALLER LAID OUT A VIEW OF THE ECONOMY THAT SAID, WE CAN HAVE A SOFT LANDING WITHOUT HIGHER INFLATION. THAT TRIGGERED A PAPER FROM OLIVIA BLANCHE HART AND LARRY SUMMERS SAYING WALLER WAS WRONG. WALLER RESPONDED TO THAT END WE GOT ECONOMIC FOOD FIGHT GOING. A YEAR LATER, WE HAVE INFLATION COMING DOWN AND SO FAR, NO PROBLEM WITH THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE. LET'S SEE IF CHRIS WILDER TAKES A VICTORY LAP THIS WEEK. JONATHAN: I AM GOING TO MAKE A NOTE OF THIS FOR NEXT YEAR. MIKE MCKEE IN A LOG CABIN WITH A BURNING FIRE, TALKING ABOUT ECONOMIC DATA. WHERE DID THE REST OF US GO WRONG? BANK EARNINGS ON FRIDAY. WELLS FARGO, WHAT DO YOU EXPECT TO SEE IN THOSE NUMBERS? > > WE ARE STARTING TO SEE A MODERATION, SOME CHALLENGES FOR THE LARGER BANKS. NOTHING THAT WOULD TAKE YOU BACK TO PAST CRISIS OF YOUR. YOU WOULD EXPECT THAT IN A BIT OF SLOWING ENVIRONMENT, INVESTMENT TAKING CHALLENGE, YOU ARE SEEING BANK WRITE-OFFS NOW WHICH HAVE PICKED UP. I THINK THE CRITICAL POINT IS TO SAY THAT THERE -- ANYTIME YOU SEE TIGHTENING LIKE THIS, ANYTIME YOU SEE A SLOWDOWN, THE BANKS, UNDER SOME CHALLENGE. THE GOOD NEWS IS, INVESTORS CAN BREATHE A LITTLE EASY -- THESE BANKS ARE WELL-POSITIONED, WELL-CAPITALIZED, THEY ARE NOT SITTING ON MOUNTAINS OF BAD DEBT. THESE ARE THE -- THESE ARE PARTS OF THE MARKET THAT TEND TO NOT DO SO WELL IN THE LATER PART OF THE CYCLE. JONATHAN: AMANDA, WHAT HAPPENED TO THE CREDIT CRUNCH? > > I AGREE WITH WHAT BRIAN SAID IN TERMS OF INACTIVITY AND LENDING. AS IT RELATES TO THE MARCH DISRUPTION, THE OUTCOME OF THAT WAS MUCH MORE BENIGN THAN I THINK MANY MARKET PARTICIPANTS, INCLUDING OURSELVES, ANTICIPATED. I DO NOT THINK IT MEANS IT IS OVER. IF WE READ WHAT THE COMPANIES ARE SAYING BOTH IN LAST QUARTER'S EARNINGS AND THE DATA, WE WERE SEEING A TIGHTENING OF LENDING STANDARDS HEADING INTO MARCH. WE EXPECT THAT TO CONTINUE. BANKS ARE TALKING ABOUT HIGHER COSTS OF DEPOSITS. SOME BANKS ARE TALKING ABOUT PRIORITIZING EXISTING CUSTOMERS IN TERMS OF LENDING RELATIONSHIPS. I THINK FOR A SUBSET OF THE ECONOMY THAT IS LOOKING FOR FUNDING, THE BANKING CHANNEL MAY NOT BE THE PLACE WHERE THEY CAN HAVE AS MUCH SUCCESS GOING FORWARD. WE THINK THAT OPENS UP A POCKET FOR AREAS OF THE MARKET, SAFER PRIVATE DEBT FOR EXAMPLE, THAT EXTENDS TO THE PRIVATE REAL ESTATE MARKET. IF WE THINK ABOUT THE LONGER-TERM HEADWINDS FACING THE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE MARKET. I THINK IN A NUTSHELL, IT MEANS THERE IS PROBABLY A SLOW BURN HAPPENING IN TERMS OF A PULLBACK IN CREDIT AVAILABILITY. THE GOOD NEWS IS, WE DID NOT HAVE THE ADVERSE SCENARIO THAT MAYBE WE WOULD HAVE THOUGHT WE WERE FACING WHEN WE WERE IN THE THICK OF IT IN MARCH OF THIS YEAR. JONATHAN: LOTS HAS CHANGED IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS. AMANDA AND BRIAN, LET'S GET MOVES GOING UNTIL THE OPENING BELL. > > FUTURES DOWN SLIGHTLY, LET'S LOOK AT ONE OF THE BIG TECH NAMES DRAGGING. MICROSOFT, HEADING TO A SECOND DOWN DAY IN A ROW FALLING MORE THAN 1% ON FRIDAY. FALLING .8%. WORRIES OF VALUATION AND THE BAR IS HIGHER. RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, UP 2.6%. IF IT CLOSERS HIGHER, IT WILL BE THE LONGEST RECORD WINNING STREAK EVER. ALL OF THIS HAVING TO DO WITH THE FACT THEY DID CONFIRM ABOUT TWO WEEKS AGO, 50,000 VEHICLES BEING MADE THIS YEAR. AMAZON HAS MADE $1.8 BILLION ON THEIR STAKE. CHARLES SCHWAB, UP 1.4%. PRICE TARGETS OF $73. JMP SECURITIES UPGRADED CHARLES SCHWAB TO A MARKET OUTPERFORMING, 70 THRALL OR -- $73 PRICE TARGET AHEAD OF THEIR EARNINGS REPORT THIS WEEK. JONATHAN: AHEAD OF BANK EARNINGS THIS WEEK ON A FRIDAY, JP MORGAN, CITY, WELLS FARGO, ONTO THE REST OF THEM FOR THE NEXT WEEK. THE BANKS GO EARLY, THEN YOU GET TO THE TECH NAMES. WE WILL GET TO THE TECH NAMES LATER THIS MONTH. COMING UP NEXT, PRESIDENT BIDEN TOUCHING DOWN IN EUROPE. ♪ > > GETTING TOGETHER WILL BE CRITICAL. I DO NOT THINK THERE IS UNANIMITY IN NATO ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT TO BRING UKRAINE INTO A NATO -- THE NATO FAMILY NOW AT THIS MOMENT, IN THE MIDDLE OF THE WAR. JONATHAN: THAT CONVERSATION, UP NEXT. > > WE ARE IN A SITUATION WHERE UKRAINE CONTINUES TO BE BRUTALLY ATTACKED BY MILITIAS. THE MAIN THING IS, THEY HAVE NO WEAPONS TO STOP THE RUSSIANS NOW FROM -- TO KEEP THEM FROM STOPPING THE UKRAINIAN OFFENSIVE THROUGH THESE AREAS. OR, THEY DO NOT. JONATHAN: PRESIDENT BIDEN MEETING WITH U.K. PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK DISCUSSING FINANCIAL AND MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE, INCLUDING BIDEN'S PLAN TO SEND CLUSTER MUNITIONS. LET'S GET TO KAILEY LEINZ FROM WASHINGTON, D.C. I WANT TO TALK ABOUT THAT POINT. BECOMING INCREASINGLY CONTROVERSIAL. > > THAT DECISION ON FRIDAY TO PROVIDE CLUSTER BOMBS FORCED U.S. RESPONSE TO THE FACT UKRAINE IS RUNNING OUT OF AMMUNITION. IT WAS NOT WITHOUT PUSHBACK. MANY DEMOCRATS EXPRESSING CONCERN THE POTENTIAL FOR CIVILIAN CASUALTIES AND COLLATERAL DAMAGE AS A RESULT OF THAT. UKRAINE'S AMBASSADOR TO THE U.S. WAS ON ONE OF THE SUNDAY SHOWS OVER THE WEEKEND, PROMISING UKRAINE WILL USE THIS IS POSSIBLY. IT STILL REMAINS A CONCERN. THIS WILL BE A BROADER ISSUE, THE SUPPLY OF ONGOING AMMUNITION FOR UKRAINE. THE SUBJECT FOR THIS SUMMIT IS WHETHER OR NOT UKRAINE SHOULD JOIN NATO. THE ARTICLES OF THE ALLIANCE DICTATE THAT AND IF -- IF AN ATTACK AGAINST ONE IS AN ATTACK AGAINST ONE. GIVEN UKRAINE IS ACTIVELY ENGAGED, THAT IS A TOUGH ASK. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY IS GOING TO TRY TO MAKE THE CASE THEY SHOULD BE ALLOWED INTO THIS GROUP AFTER THE WAR. ANOTHER QUESTION ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT NATO SHOULD EXPAND ITS SWEDEN'S INCLUSION, THAT IS SOMETHING CURRENTLY HELD UP BY TURKEY. THEY HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT SWEDISH -- THE OPINIONS THERE OF MUSLIMS. WE UNDERSTAND PRESIDENT BIDEN ON HIS WAY TO THE U.K. YESTERDAY DID SPEAK IPHONE TO THE TURKISH PRESIDENT, DISCUSSED THE PROSPECT OF F-16S FROM THE U.S. TO TURKEY. WE WILL SEE IF THAT IS ENOUGH TO GREASE THE WHEELS TO GET TURKEY TO DROP ITS OPPOSITION TO SWEDEN JOINING THIS ALLIANCE. JONATHAN: WE CAN HEAD TO THE U.K. AND CATCH UP WITH GUY JOHNSON. KAYLEE WITH THREE POINTS, THE FIRST, CLUSTER MUNITIONS. SECOND, NATO MEMBERSHIP FOR UKRAINE AND THE THIRD, SWEDEN. DID THOSE ISSUES COME UP THIS MORNING? > > THEY WERE DISCUSSED, CLEAR THE ISSUE OF MUNITIONS. THE U.K. HAS PUSHED BACK ON THAT. THERE IS AN UNDERSTANDING ON WHY THE U.S. IS MAKING THE DECISION IT IS MAKING. IT IS NOT A DECISION THE U.K. WILL BE MAKING IN TERMS OF THOSE WEAPONS. THE ISSUE OF SWEDEN, THE ISSUE OF WHAT HAPPENS WITH TURKEY ARE IF OCCULT DECISIONS. I THINK THE NATO NEEDS TO THINK ABOUT -- TURKEY BOUGHT THE S4 HUNDRED WEAPONS SYSTEM, WHICH WITH THE SUPPLY OF U.S. WEAPONS, THE RUSSIAN WEAPONS SYSTEM, THE AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM, IT IS SOMETHING THE U.S. DOES NOT WANT IN THE SAME ARSENAL AS ITS OWN WEAPONRY. I THINK THE LINKING OF THIS IS INTERESTING FROM A TURKISH POINT OF VIEW. THE TURKS ARE POINTING AT THE FACT IT WOULD LIKE TO SEE THEIR E.U. MEMBERSHIP REGRESSING AS A RESULT OF A DECISION ON SWEDEN. THERE ARE LOTS OF POINTS AROUND THIS. JOHN, I THINK THE BIGGER POINT FROM THE U.K.'S POINT OF VIEW IS MAKING SURE THE U.K. AND THE UNITED STATES ARE ALIGNED IN TERMS OF THEIR THINKING GOING INTO THIS MEETING. THE U.K. AND U.S. COLLABORATE ON A RANGE OF OTHER ISSUES, INCLUDING WHAT HAPPENS IN ASIA, THE FIVE EYES SYSTEM OF SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE. THERE ARE LOTS OF THINGS GOING ON. IT IS SIGNIFICANT BIDEN CAME HERE FIRST TO MAKE SURE THE DUCKS ARE IN LINE BEFORE THEY PROGRESSED TO THE NATO MEETING. JONATHAN: AND A MEETING TO KING CHARLES AFTER THE MEETING WITH RICHIE SUNAK. THANK YOU, WE WILL CATCH UP WITH YOU LATER. KING CHARLES III MEETING WITH THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. I AM TOLD WITH PHILANTHROPISTS AND INVESTORS, PARTICIPATING IN A CLIMATE ENGAGEMENT LATER. SOMETHING TO LOOK OUT FOR. COMING, WELLS FARGO SOUNDING THE ALARM ON EARNINGS. AHEAD OF BANK EARNINGS ON FRIDAY WITH WELLS FARGO, CITY, JP MORGAN AROUND THE CORNER. GOING INTO THOSE NUMBERS AND INTO CPI WEDNESDAY AND PPI THURSDAY. EQUITY FUTURES GOING NOWHERE. THREE-DAY LOSING STREAK ON THE S & P 500, WILL IT BECOME FOUR? WE ARE FLAT RIGHT NOW. OPENING BELL ABOUT SEVEN AND JONATHAN: FIVE MINUTES AWAY FROM THE CASH OPEN. EQUITY FUTURES SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE. THREE-DAY LOSING STREAK ON THE S & P 500 AND THE NASDAQ 100. WELLS FARGO SEEING ELEVATED RISK FOR THE COMPANY'S NEWEST MEMBERSHIP. THAT STOPPED DOWN BY 1.6%. MORGAN STANLEY, RAISING THEIR NETFLIX PRICE TARGET UP TO .450 AND GROWING INCREASINGLY BULLISH ON THE STREAMING BUSINESS AS IT CONTINUES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE. THAT STOCK, SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE BY 0.08%. EVERCORE, $29 PRICE TARGET EXPECTING ACCELERATED LOAN DECLINES. WE ARE DOWN BY A LITTLE MORE THAN 2%. COMING UP, WALL STREET DIVIDED AS EVER OVER THE OUTLOOK FOR EQUITIES AFTER THE ONE OF THE BEST FIRST HALF'S OF RECORD. YOUR OPENING BELT, JUST AROUND THE CORNER AS OPENING BELL, JUST AROUND THE CORNER. JONATHAN: THE TRADING WEEK OFFICIALLY BEGINS IN ABOUT 20 SECONDS. EQUITY FUTURES DOWN BY 0.1% ON THE S AND PP ARE -- AND THE S & P. LOSSES THIS MORNING, WE RECOVERED SLIGHTLY GOING INTO THE OPENING BELL. BOND MARKET, YIELDS LOOKING SOFTER ON THE 10 DOWN A BASIS POINT 4.05% ON A U.S. 10 YEAR. YIELDS UP, UP AND AWAY. FIVE CONSECUTIVE WEEKS OF YIELDS CLIMBING THE FRONT END OF THE CURVE. YIELDS DECLINING BY THREE BASIS POINTS ON A TWO-YEAR TO 4.91. 10 YEAR, NORTH OF 4%. FX MARKET, EURO SLIGHTLY WEAKER AGAINST THE DOLLAR. NEGATIVE BY NOT EVEN .1%. CRUDE DOWN BY ZERO POINT 7%, $73.30. 30 SECONDS INTO THE SESSION, EQUITY MARKETS DOWN BY 0.1% ON THE S & P AND NASDAQ SOFTER. META, THE NEW SOCIAL MEDIA APP THREADS TOPPING 100 MILLION USERS IN LESS THAN FIVE DAYS. WE ESTIMATE THAT THREADS CAN GENERATE APPROXIMATELY 8 BILLION U.S. DOLLARS IN ANNUAL REVENUE BY 2025, GENERATING 6% TO 7% ACCRETION TO METAS 2025 EARNINGS PER SHARE. > > META UP MORE THAN 145% -- AS FRED'S DOES HAVE OVER THE LAST FIVE TO SIX DAYS 100 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS. MAKING IT, PUTTING IT ON PACE TO BE THE MOST DOWNLOADED APP AT RECORD PACE, TAKING OUT CHATGPT. CHATGPT, 100 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS OVER THREE MONTHS. MARK MAHANEY AT EVERCORE IS BULLISH ON THIS THE NEXT TWO YEARS, PUTTING A NUMBER ON IT, $8 BILLION AND THE IDEA THEY COULD GAIN 200 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS. IT'S COMPETITION, TWITTER, HAS MORE THAN 200 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS ALREADY. THE THREAT OF THIS COULD BE A BIG PIECE OF WHY TWITTER SENT A LETTER TO MARK ZUCKERBERG TELLING HIM TO CEASE AND DESIST. IF THEY WERE TO PURSUE LITIGATION, IT COULD POTENTIALLY BE OVER TRADE SECRETS, A FAKE AREA OF THE LAW. THEY WOULD HAVE TO GO UNDER THE HOOD AND PROVE THERE WAS SOMETHING HAPPENING THAT EMPLOYEES AT INSTAGRAM AND THREADS, FACEBOOK I SHOULD MENTION, INSTAGRAM SAYING THERE ARE NO TWITTER EMPLOYEES ON THREADS. THEY WOULD HAVE TO MAKE EVERY EFFORT TO PROVE THAT DID NOT EXIST. HAS TWITTER DONE EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO MAKE SURE THAT ANY SECRETS WAS PUT IN PLACE, THERE WAS CHINESE WALL PUT IN PLACE? LOTS AHEAD. WE HAVE META BENEFITING FROM THIS, UP 2.5%. JONATHAN: THAT IS JUST TODAY. TODAY, UP 2.5%. YOU TODAY, UP BY 147 PRESENT, CLOSED OUT 150% HIGHER YOUR TODAY. MOST PERFORMING STOCK ON THE S & P 500 TODAY. NUMBER ONE, NVIDIA, UP BY 193%. NUMBER TWO, META. NUMBER THREE, CARNIVAL CRUISES. TESLA, UP ONE HUNDRED 20 5%. ROYAL CARIBBEAN,. WHAT IS IT ABOUT CRUISES? THOSE STOCKS ARE REPENT IN 2023. NVIDIA LOOKING TO EXTEND -- RIVIAN FUELING STOCKS 80% ADVANCE SINCE LATE JUNE. ED LUDLOW HAS MORE. > > THE STOCK BOUNCING AROUND BETWEEN GAINS AND LOSSES IN THE EARLY PART OF THIS MONDAY SESSION. SOFTER BY POOR -- SOFTER BY .4%, HIGHER AS MUCH AS 3% FOLLOWING THE OPEN. IT IS SETTLING. IF THE STOCK CLOSES HIGHER, IT WILL BE NINTH CONSECUTIVE SESSION OF GAINS, A RECORD FOR RIVIAN. THE STOCK HAS GAINED MORE THAN 84% IN THE LAST EIGHT SESSIONS THROUGH FRIDAY. REMINDER, THIS IS A STOCK THAT FELL 82% IN 2022, THE SECOND WORST PERFORMER ON THE NASDAQ 100 AND REMOVED FROM NASDAQ 100 IN MAY. THE CATALYSTS WERE A WEEK AGO, PRODUCTION AND DELIVERY NUMBERS FOR THE QUARTER THAT BEAT ANALYST EXPECTATIONS STARTED TO GIVE SENSE OF PROGRESS ON ELECTRIC DELIVERY VANS THEY MAKE FOR AMAZON, THEIR BIGGEST INVESTOR. THEY HAVE STARTED ROLLING OUT A FEW HUNDRED UNITS IN GERMAN CITIES. IN A INTERVIEW LAST WEEK, THE CEO OUTLINED THE REASON THEY WERE ABLE TO DO THAT IS THEY BUILD OUT SUPPORTING INFRASTRUCTURE IN EUROPE. WE ARE HIGHER .4% BOUNCING AROUND. IT IS THE STOCK THAT HAS HAD A LOT OF ATTENTION AND IS MOVING AWAY FROM THE LARGE PACK OF OTHER EV STARTUPS THAT HAVE STRUGGLED TO BE REAL, GET REAL VOLUMES ON PRODUCTION. YOU WILL SEE IN TERMS OF ANALYST PRICE TARGETS, WE ARE SEEING ANALYSTS CATCH UP. I THINK THE AVERAGE 12 MONTH PRICE TARGET IS $22. WE ARE TRADING AT $24 A SHARE. THE PEAK IN NOVEMBER 2021, $172 A SHARE. WE HAVE A LONG WAY TO GO TO GET ANYWHERE NEAR THAT. JONATHAN: IS THIS YOUR COMPETITION ANYTIME SOON FOR TESLA? > > THE GUIDANCE THIS YEAR IS 50,000 UNITS ACROSS THEIR TWO CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND A BAND THEY MAKE FOR AMAZON. DURING THE INTERVIEW, THEY SET AROUND 20% OF THAT VOLUME WILL BE THE AMAZON FAN. ON PAPER, THE FACTORY IS CAPABLE OF MORE. I ASKED, WHY DON'T YOU JUST RAISE GUIDANCE BASED ON THE NUMBERS, BASED ON WHAT THE IN STOCK PAST YEARS? THE RESPONSE WAS, WE MISSED TARGETS AND THAT HAS BEEN A FRUSTRATION. THEY THINK RIVIAN SHOULD BE PRODUCING IN FAR GREATER VOLUMES. THE QUESTION, IS A PICKUP TRUCK AND EXPENSIVE SUV A NICH CORNER OF THE MARKET? RIVIAN STAKING ITS MODEL ON A -- ITS FUTURE ON A MASS MODEL, THAT GIVES YOU A SENSE OF HOW FAR THEY ARE ABOUT BEING A MASS-MARKET COMPETITOR. JONATHAN: HOW IS TWITTER RESPONDING? > > I THINK ELON MUSK HAS TAKEN TO TWITTER OVER THE WEEKEND, HE HAS MADE A NUMBER OF COMMENTS ON TWITTER, MOST OF THEM DIRECTED THAT MARK ZUCKERBERG, SEEMING TO BE HUMOROUS. WE DO NOT HEAR ANYTHING FROM THE CEO, THERE HAS BEEN NO PROPOSAL ON PLATFORM INNOVATION TO CHANGE ANYTHING ABOUT THE PLATFORM THAT WOULD WARD OFF THE COMPETITION FROM META. I THINK THAT IS WHERE THE QUESTION IS, WHAT IS TWITTER DOING IN RESPONSE TO MAKE THE PLATFORM BETTER AND COMPETITIVE AGAINST THE THREAT OF WHAT THREADS IS PROVIDING? JONATHAN: LOOKING FORWARD TO COVERAGE WITH YOU AND CAROLINE HYDE LATER ON BLOOMBERG TELIK KNOLOGY -- BLOOMBERG TECHNOLOGY. DEAD FLAT ON THE NASDAQ. ANOTHER MOVER, ICAHN ENTERPRISES SURGING AT THE OPENING BELL. SEVERAL BLANKS -- BANKS MENDING AN AGREEMENT. KATIE GREIFELD HAS MORE. > > THIS ACCORDING TO REPORTING FROM THE WALL STREET JOURNAL NEEDED BREATHING ROOM FOR CARL ICAHN, TWO MONTHS AFTER HINDENBURG RESEARCH DISCLOSED THAT SHORTSELLING REPORT AGAINST HIS INVESTMENT FIRM. CARL ICAHN HAS BORROWED BILLIONS OF DOLLARS AGAINST THE SHARE IN ICAHN ENTERPRISES, GIVEN THE STOCK HAS DROPPED ABOUT 40% SINCE THAT SHORTSELLING REPORT CAME OUT, THAT HAD THOUGHTS OF A MARGIN CALL ON INVESTORS MINDS. WE ARE SEEING RELIEF, SHARES UP NEARLY 12% AT THIS MOMENT. TO GET MORE DETAILS, IN ADDITION TO UNTYING HIS PERSONAL LOANS FROM THE SHARE PRICE, THESE AMENDED AGREEMENTS INCREASED CARL ICAHN'S COLLATERAL AND SET UP TO FULLY REPAY THE BORROWINGS IN THREE YEARS ACCORDING TO THE WALL STREET JOURNAL. SHARES CURRENTLY UP 11.5% AT THE MOMENT. IF THIS MOVE HOLDS, IT WOULD BE THE BIGGEST RALLY IN TWO MONTHS. JONATHAN: THANKS FOR THAT, THE LATEST ON ICAHN ENTERPRISES. WE HAD THE BEST FIRST HALF ON RECORD. SPLIT OVER WHERE STOCKS ARE HEADING IN THE SECOND HALF, A 50% DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WALL STREET'S MOST LIST AND BEARISH YEAR END TARGETS, MARKING THE BIGGEST MIDYEAR GAP IN TWO DECADES. JOINING US NOW TO DISCUSS, SAMIR OF WELLS FARGO. EACH CAMP ARE YOU IN, WHICH SIDE OF THE SPLIT ARE YOU ONE? > > WE ARE ON THE MORE CAUTIOUS SIDE. WE APPRECIATE THE STRENGTHEN THE ECONOMY. IT WOULD BE FAIR TO SAY THINGS ARE SLOWING MORE SLOWLY THAN PEOPLE WERE EXPECTING. THE FED'S REACTION FUNCTION REMAINS INTACT. THEY WANT INFLATION CLOSE TO 2%. THERE IS ONLY ONE WAY TO GET IT THERE, RAISE RATES FURTHER THAN MARKETS EXPECT. LEAVE THEM THERE LONGER THAN MARKETS EXPECT. THE MULTIPLE TO PAY FOR EQUITIES WILL BE LOWER THAN PEOPLE ANTICIPATE. JONATHAN: THE POCKETS OF THIS ECONOMY ARE DOING WELL. MANUFACTURING IS IN RECESSION, SERVICES, OK. PRICES IN RESPECTIVE INDUSTRY GROUPS, GOODS PRICES, SOFTER. SERVICES PRICES, PRETTY STICKY. DO YOU THINK A DEBATE ABOUT HEADLINE RECESSION OR NOT IS THE RIGHT APPROACH TO THIS? SAMEER: NO. WE WOULD SAY, FOCUS ON THE BIGGER PICTURE WITH RESPECT TO, ARE THINGS SLOWING OR GETTING BETTER? WE WOULD ARGUE ALTHOUGH THERE HAS BEEN RECENT IMPROVEMENT, THEY WILL GET WORSE INTO THE BACK HALF OF THE YEAR. IT IS MORE IMPORTANT IN TERMS OF THE INVESTING DEBATE, WHAT CREDIT IS GOING TO DO IN THE SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR. WE BELIEVE WHEN YOU LOOK AT HIGH YIELD SPREADS, INVESTMENT RATE TO SPREADS, YOU ARE NOT GETTING PAID TO TAKE THE RISK. AS SPREADS START TO FLOW IN THE LATTER HALF OF THE YEAR, THAT IS DRIVING INVESTMENT IN ASSET PRICING. IT IS NOT SO MUCH THE ECONOMY. THE TRICKY PART IS, ALTHOUGH YOU HAVE CREDIT SPREADS WIDENING OUT, THE ECONOMY AT THAT POINT WILL BE -- THE TRICKY PART, THOSE THINGS WILL HAPPEN AT THE SAME TIME IN THE SECOND HALF. JONATHAN: AMANDA LINEMAN OF BLACKROCK TALK ABOUT CREDIT SPREADS. HIGH YIELD IS TRADING TIGHT. PRETTY TIGHT, SO TIGHT IT IS DOWN 400 BASIS POINTS THE LAST TIME I LOOKED. WHEN YOU USE LANG WOULD LIKE SPREADS ARE GOING TO BLOWOUT, WHAT NUMBERS ARE YOU THINKING? SAMEER: YOU HAVE SEEN NUMBERS IN THE HIGH SINGLE DIGITS, MAYBE REACHING DOUBLE DIGITS. WE WERE JUST THEY ARE NOT THAT LONG AGO. FOLLOW LAST YEAR, I THINK WE GOT CLOSE TO 650. IN A TRUE RECESSION, -- 700 PLUS ON SPREADS. JONATHAN: WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE EQUITIES? SAMEER: EVEN LOWER. WE HAVE ONLY MADE ONE REGION THIS YEAR, TO THE DOWNSIDE. IT HAD TO DO WITH THE ECONOMY, WHICH WE THINK WILL SLOW IN THE SECOND HALF. AT ONE HALF, WE THOUGHT THE FED COULD GET AWAY WITH INTEREST RATES IN THIS AREA. IT SEEMS THE DEMAND TO GO FURTHER SO PEOPLE GOTTA EARNINGS BEING PRESSURED AND THE MULTIPLE IS GOING TO BE PRESSURED MUCH MORE THAN WE ANTICIPATED. IF I WERE TO MAKE A REVISION, IT WOULD BE TO THE DOWNSIDE. IT IS DIFFICULT TO SEE HOW THINGS ARE GOING TO PLAY OUT BETTER THAN MARKETS ANTICIPATE FROM THESE LEVELS. JONATHAN: THE DIVIDE IS AMAZING. IF YOU THINK HSBC AND READ THE RESEARCH, IT IS THE POLAR OPPOSITE OF WHAT YOU ARE TELLING ME. THE CONTRARY TO EXPECTATIONS IN THE FIRST HALF PROVED TO BE A FIRST -- A GOOD HALF FOR RISK ASSETS. HE WENT ON TO SAY FOR THE SECOND HALF, WE SEE RISKS AROUND MACRO DATA RUNNING TOO HOT, FAR FROM RECESSIONARY EXPECTATIONS. WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TO THE MAX CAVINS OF THIS WORLD? SAMEER: THE PART THEY ARE MISSING IS IF IT DOES RUN TOO HOT, YOU ARE TALKING A FED FUNDS RATE NORTH OF 6%. THAT IS NOT GOING TO BE GOOD FOR RISK ASSETS. THE FED IS TIGHTENING, WHICH IS A LEADING INDICATORS SLOWLY SEEPING INTO THE ECONOMY. I THINK THE TRICKY PART IS, THE ECONOMY IS A LAGGING INDICATOR IN THE SENSE THAT THE FED FUNDS HIKE WORK WITH LONG AND VARIABLE LAGS. THE TRICKY PART IS, A TOO HOT ECONOMY IS THE LAGGING INDICATOR. IF THE FED GOES TOO FAR BY THE ECONOMY SLOWS, YOU ARE GOING TO REACH TOO HIGH OF LEVELS THE FED IS NOT GOING TO REVERSE COURSE PAST ENOUGH. JONATHAN: WHAT DO YOU LIKE RIGHT NOW? 0 SAMEER: WE CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON LARGER CAP EQUITIES. UNTIL RECENTLY, WE WERE FAVORABLE ON TECH. MULTIPLE AHEAD OF THEMSELVES. WE LIKE HEALTH CARE, ENERGY AND MATERIALS. ENERGY AND MATERIALS, IT MIGHT TAKE LONGER TO PLAY OUT, ESPECIALLY IF THERE IS A RECESSION. WE THINK YOU GET PAID TO TAKE THE RISK THERE. WE WOULD AVOID CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY REAL ESTATE, A PART OF THE ECONOMY THAT WILL PROBABLY BE -- BE HIT HARDEST. WE LIKE THE SHORT END OF THE CURVE AND LONG END OF THE CURVE, WE THINK YOU CAN LOCK IN SOME YIELD. WE WOULD AVOID CREDIT UNTIL YOU GET TO A PLACE WHERE THOSE SPREADS ARE COMMUTATIVE RISK YOU'RE TAKING. JONATHAN: CAN YOU GIVE ME THE GEOGRAPHICAL SPLIT? FROM CITY THIS MORNING, THEY HAVE CUT THEIR CORD ON THE U.S. THEY SAID U.S. RECESSION RISK CAN STILL BITE, SOUNDS LIKE YOU MAY STILL BE ON THE SAME P AGE. EUROPE IS TRADING AT A RECORD DISCOUNT, SHOULD BENEFIT FROM A WEAKER DOLLAR AND ANY STIMULUS OUT OF CHINA. WHERE ARE YOU ON THE GEOGRAPHIC SPLIT RIGHT NOW? SAMEER: U.S. ONE, DEVELOPED MARKETS TO AND EMERGING MARKETS THREE. WE DID UPGRADE DEVELOPED MARKETS FROM THE UNFAVORABLE TO NEUTRALS. JONATHAN: DO YOU THINK THE DATA OVERNIGHT FROM CHINA OPENS THE DOOR TO STIMULUS? SAMEER: THE DOOR HAS BEEN OPEN FOR STIMULUS A LONG TIME. THE CURRENCY KEEPS WEAKENING. THE FACT THAT THAT HAS TO GO FURTHER HAS THEM WORRIED ABOUT CAPITAL FLIGHTS. THEY ARE PINNED IN. IT IS ONE MORE THING, THE IMPLICATIONS OF INFLATION BURNING TOO HOT IN THE U.S., THOSE ARE THE GLOBAL IMPLICATIONS WITH RESPECT TO THE CHINESE. CANNOT STIMULATE NOW THAT THE FED IS DONE WITH THEIR TIGHTENING CYCLE. JONATHAN: LET'S LEAVE IT THERE. YOU EXPECT CHINA TO HOLD OFF FROM BIG STIMULUS ANYTIME SOON? SAMEER: BIG SCALE, YES. TARGETED, I THINK THEY WILL BE DOING MORE AROUND THE EDGES. JONATHAN: ON THE FEDERAL RESERVE TOO, IF YOU ARE JUST TUNING IN, WELCOME TO THE PROGRAM. EQUITIES POSITIVE BY 0.1% ON THE S & P, SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE ON THE NASDAQ. WE HAVE CPI WEDNESDAY, PPI THURSDAY AND WE CLOSE OUT THE WEEK WITH EARNINGS. NEXT ON THIS PROGRAM, INVESTORS LOOKING AHEAD TO BIG BANK RESULTS. > > BANK EARNINGS ARE GOING TO SHOW A CHALLENGING OUTLOOK. FROM THE DEPOSIT SIDE, BANKS ARE NEEDING TO PAY UP TO SHORE UP THEIR DEPOSITS. ON THE LENDING SIDE, YOU'RE SEEING LENDING GROWTH SLOW. JONATHAN: JP MORGAN, CITIGROUP, WELLS FARGO KICKING OFF ON FRIDAY. WE WILL PREVIEW WITH SONALI BASAK NEXT. ♪ > > BANK EARNINGS ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO SHOW A CHALLENGED OUTLOOK. YOU HAVE FROM THE DEPOSIT SIDE, BANKS ARE NEEDING TO PAY UP TO ENSURE DEPOSITS. ON THE LENDING SIDE, YOU ARE SEEING LENDING GROWTH SLOW. S & P 500 EARNINGS BELOW TREND FOR THREE YEARS. 2021, 2022, 2023. JONATHAN: WALL STREET FORECASTING A 9% DROP IN Q2 PROFITS, THE BIGGEST YEAR-OVER-YEAR DECLINE SINCE 2020. MIKE WILSON WRITING, WITH EARNINGS BEGINNING THIS WEEK, BETTER THAN FEARED RESULTS LIKELY IS NOT GOING TO CUT IT ANYMORE. THE TEAM AT GOLDMAN TAKING A DIFFERENT VIEW, WRITING WE EXPECT COMPANIES WILL MEET THE LOW BAR SET BY CONSENSUS, NEGATIVE EPS REVISIONS FOR 2023 AND 2024 APPEAR TO HAVE BOTTOMED AND REVISION SENTIMENT HAS IMPROVED. THIS AS ATTENTION TURNS TO THE BIG BANKS WITH JP MORGAN, WELLS FARGO AND CITIGROUP DUE TO REPORT RESULTS FRIDAY. THE PREVIEW WITH SONALI BASAK. > > WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE BIGGEST BANKS, THE THINGS THAT WERE MAKING BIG MONEY THE LAST COUPLE OF QUARTERS YOU ARE SEEING THAT START TO SUBSIDE. THAT IS THE TRADING DESK, WHICH HAD BROUGHT IN A LOT OF MONEY IN 2020, 20 21. YOU ARE LOOKING AT GOLDMAN SACHS SAYING IT COULD DROP BY 25%, JP MORGAN SAYING 15%. BANK OF AMERICA HOLDING BETTER UP THAN MANY WITH FLAT EXPECTATIONS. SOME INVESTMENT BAKING BUSINESSES ARE SPILLING OVER INTO TROUBLES AND TRADING. WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE LENDING SIDE, THERE IS A QUESTION ABOUT WHETHER NET INTEREST INCOME NEEDS TO BE REVISED. LOAN DEMAND ACROSS THE INDUSTRY HAS BEEN SLUGGISH. THESE LENDING BOOKS ACROSS DIFFERENT BANKS LOOK DIFFERENTLY. WE HAVE HAD WELLS FARGO DOWNGRADED. BECAUSE OF THAT COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FOOTPRINT, BECAUSE OF THAT MORTGAGE FOOTPRINT. IT IS GOING TO BE CHOPPY ACROSS THE BIG SIX BANKS. ARE THERE REVISIONS INTO SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR THAT WILL READ THROUGH INTO WHAT THE BANKING PICTURE LOOKS LIKE INTO NEXT YEAR? THAT HAS NOTHING TO SAY FOR THE REGIONAL BANKS, THAT SHOULD THAT -- THAT COULD SHOW MORE CHOPPINESS. JONATHAN: THREE MONTHS AGO, THERE WAS A DIFFERENT APPROACH TO THIS SECTOR. THIS WAS IT, IT WAS ABOUT THE BANKS REPORTING NOT JUST THE BIG ONES, BUT REGIONAL ONES OR SPECIFICALLY. WHAT IS THE APPROACH TO EARNINGS SEASON THIS TIME AROUND? > > BIGGER BANKS HAVE HELD UP SO MUCH BIGGER THAN -- BETTER THAN BIG CONSUMER BANKS. EVEN AMONG THE TRADING DESKS, THEY HAVE DIFFERENT FOOTPRINTS. GOLDMAN, HEAVY IN COMMODITIES. THAT IS A DIFFERENT STORY IN COMMODITIES THIS YEAR THAN LAST YEAR. IF YOU ARE NOT MAKING THE MONEY IN THOSE BIG-MONEY TRADING BUSINESSES, WHERE ARE YOU MAKING MONEY IS THE QUESTION GOING INTO THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR INTO NEXT YEAR. JONATHAN: THANK YOU, LOOKING FORWARD TO IT. WE WILL TOUCH BASE WITH SONALI AHEAD OF FRIDAY. THEN, ALL OF THE REST THROUGH THE HEAD OF NEXT WEEK. PRICE ACTION, LET'S GET TO ABBY. > > WE HAVE THE S & P 500 UP FRACTIONALLY, MORE SECTORS THAN NOT ARE HIGHER. INDUSTRIALS UP BY 1%. HEALTH CARE UP BY 8 -- UP 5.8%. LOTS OF STRENGTH. YOU HAVE HEAVYWEIGHT TECH SECTORS, THREE SECTORS DOWN, THE BIG WEIGHTING TO THE INDEX. LET'S CALL IT 25% TO 30%. YOU HAVE THE INDEX FLAT AND UNWEIGHTED. ONE AREA OF TECHNOLOGY FLYING HIGHER, THAT IS THE CHIP SECTOR, UP ABOUT .8% ON THE YEAR, UP 42%. THIS HAS TO DO WITH TAIWAN SEMI MANUFACTURING OF GOOD NUMBERS. THEY BEAT ESTIMATES IN THEIR QUARTER, HAVING A LOT TO DO WITH THAT AI DEMAND BOOST HELPING CHIPMAKERS. JONATHAN: NASDAQ SLIGHTLY SOFTER THIS MORNING. S & P 500, POSITIVE BY 0.1%. TRADING DIARY UP NEXT. ♪ JONATHAN: FOUR DAYS OF LOSSES ON THE NASDAQ 100. SO FAR THIS YEAR ON THE S & P 500, DOUBLE-DIGIT GAINS THIS MORNING, POSITIVE BY NOT EVEN 0.1%. THAT IS THE EQUITY PICTURE. FOUR DAYS OF LOSSES ON THE NASDAQ 100. SO FAR THIS YEAR ON THE S & P 500, DOUBLE-DIGIT GAINS THIS MORNING, POSITIVE BY NOT EVEN 0.1%. THAT IS THE EQUITY PICTURE. TO FINISH UP THE BOND PICTURE, YIELDS LOWER THIS MORNING. 4.91 ON A 10 YEAR. YIELDS LOWER THEREBY A SINGLE BASIS POINT. LET'S GET TO THE TRADING DIARY. COMING UP, BUYS CHAIR FOR SUPERVISION MIKE BARR SPEAKS IN ABOUT 10 MINUTES TIME. THE 74TH NATO SUMMIT KICKING OFF TOMORROW. CPI COMING UP WEDNESDAY, FOLLOWED BY JOBLESS CLAIMS AND PPI THURSDAY. THE THREE BIG BANKS REPORTING FRIDAY, JP MORGAN, WELLS FARGO AND CITI AROUND THE CORNER.