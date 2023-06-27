Energy Transition: Paris Climate Finance Summit

00:00

Climate change affects inflation, and inflation is the beast that all central bankers, whether they wear a green jacket or not, want to tame and discipline. Number two, because it affects our balance sheets, whether it's a three trillion or a 7 trillion balance sheets, it is affected by climate change. ECB President Christine Lagarde speaking at the Paris Climate Finance Summit over the weekend. Dozens of world leaders gathered to discuss getting billions of dollars in climate financing to developing countries. Key outcomes included a program to provide quicker access to funding and a catastrophe tool kit to avoid the climate debt trap. There was also talk of hitting a 100 billion dollar goal for funding carbon cutting projects. Proposals for international taxes and also calls to reform. Development Bank says bring in being the head of Asia Pacific. Ali Ezzati Alix Steel research has been consistently showing that renewable technologies are getting cheaper. So why do we still need to overhaul the global financial system to tackle climate change? Indeed, as you mentioned, so thanks to declining cost of solar and wind. Since late 2017, the benchmark, the global benchmark for level ISE cost of electricity generation for building a new power plant had shown that solar and wind are on average globally cheaper than building new thermal power plants today in over 80 percent of the world. If you want to build a new source of electricity generation, solar or wind depending on the location would be the cheapest option. And in over half of the world, saw and wind are so cheap now that if you build a new solar or wind power plant, the cost of electricity generation from that power plant would be below the cost of running an existing thermal power plant. Similarly, the decline in lithium ion batteries has meant start for some applications, for example, for frequency control or light commercial vehicles in Europe. We are already at a point start. These technologies are cheaper than their fossil fuel counterpart. Having said all this, if you do a scenario where we allow the world's energy system evolve purely on current technology cost trends, we would still not be able to hit our Paris agreement goal of keeping the average surface temperature rise to well below 2 degrees. The reason for this is twofold. One, beyond power and road transport. For many sectors such as steel cement, we still need a lot of support to scale up the technologies needed for decarbonising the sectors. More importantly, in many countries, even though now we have cheap technologies such as solar and lithium ion batteries because of the high debt burden that they are already dealing with, they can't fully take advantage of these cheaper technologies today. Going into this summer, there was a lot of focus on whether there would be no lending infrastructure mobilisation of capital that's needed, particularly for the poorer nations. Were there any tangible outcomes? So we saw some good example. The best one being the debt restructuring offered to Zambia. Also, you saw Senegal become the fourth country to sign on to the Justin Trudeau transition partnerships after South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam. Now, this is a program put together primarily by a G7 private financial institutions who have signed on to the Global Financial Alliance for Net Zero. So there is new funding flowing that 100 billion climate finance target, which was originally promised by 2020. There has been some modest progress there. We heard that some in G7 are expecting that that target would be hit in 2023, but we'll have to see once the final accounting is done. So what are you watching next? So some of the interesting new proposals, such as prison macros, new international taxation on marine aviation and financial transactions. This is a proposal that you have to see whether they're relevant bodies, for example, the International Maritime Organization where David take up this proposal. Some countries have already signed on to it, but it remains to be seen what are the key stakeholders who actually support it. A good milestone to watch for is the G 20 summit in early September in India. This will be a good check in point on the way to cop 28 set to take place in late November. If we see more momentum on these proposals G 20 in India, then this is boring. Well, that we will see more tangible results coming out of cop identity.