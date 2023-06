00:00

Lieutenant General, I want to start with how important were the events over the weekend from your vantage point? Well, Tom and Lisa, thanks very much. First, what I would tell you, what we've seen is pretty incredible, an incredibly significant. The bargainer revolt is an opportunity for the Iranians, on the one hand, from both a military and a psychological warfare perspective, particularly if bargainers, combat hardened troops remain out of Ukraine, that could tip the fight in Ukraine's favor. But there's just so much uncertainty regarding just what is happening out there that, you know, the fact of the matter is that Mr. Putin is still in power. And his priority now is staying in power. He's seen is a chink in the armor, if you will. And now he wants to avoid a spark that weakens and turns public opinion against him. And that has gone into this whole notion of what happened over the weekend. But there are lots of rumors running around. There's one that that promotion captured a nuclear storage facility in Russia, which would explain his decision is suddenly in the queue, which was proceeding, frankly, quite well. Moscow may never have been his final destination. The nuclear storage facility might have been. So if, in fact, that happened, which again, it's a rumor. But once he got where he was going, he ended the operations because his objectives were achieved. We just don't know. Well, let me sleep here. Key questions for trial, attorney general. At a time when a lot of people are talking about how this likely does benefit Ukraine, but raises the uncertainty about the nuclear arsenal, as you just said, the state in general. What are you curious to know? What would you be looking for to get some sort of sense of whether this is positive in terms of ending the conflict or negative in terms of nuclear proliferation? Well, excellent questions in the answers or what I'd be looking at. Where is he? What were his objectives? Is he operating out of Belarus now? You know, there's also a possibility that this so-called volcanic revolt was a ruse to open up a northern front from Belarus into Ukraine. So one needs to understand that deception is a fundamental element of Russian operations. So there's a lot of speculation, but few facts just yet. And that's what we need to do is hear some of the facts or at least verify some of the facts, and then we'll be better prepared to understand just what's going on. Lieutenant General, an honor to have you with us. And it goes back to Colorado Springs and long before Colorado Springs and Billy Mitchell, many people have linked you to the heritage of the advent of airplanes in America, in military. And David Deptula is clearly associated with drones and all the development we've had in drones. Lieutenant General, do these events in Russia and Belarus, do they allow for a better use of airspace by Ukraine, either aircraft or drones? It's a wonderful question, Tom, and I much appreciate it. First, lesson number one, coming out of what's happened with this Ukrainian Russian conflict is the value of air superiority because neither side has it right now. And what air superiority is, is essentially the ability to operate freely in airspace. One wants to operate at any time in any location. Without that, what you've seen is this conflict devolved to a World War One style spread, false trench warfare. So that's a huge lesson in it. I don't want to take a lot of time because I know we don't have a lot of time. But one has to ask why the Russians performed so poorly with respect to using Air Force is it's understandable on the part of the Ukrainians because there's such a small air force relative to the Russians. What's your lieutenant general is the offense, if you will, given this opportunity, given this chaos of, for example, the expansion of the drone system, which basically you invented with full credit to a huge part of our air force against Crimea or to weaken Crimea or to signal that Ukraine wants to have a greater dominance in the Black Sea over to Crimea? Is this now the opportunity to use drones to free up that geography? Well, that's. Part of it, but once again, we you know, a drone is not a drone. That's why some of us prefer the term remotely piloted aircraft. Excuse me. Because there are small ones. There are large ones are ones that have the capacity to carry weapons, to carry other systems that can impose desired effects. A good example is that is you've seen the small quad copters and they do have their role in value. But if you look at systems like the MQ 9 Reaper, that's incredibly capable and that could accomplish the kinds of things that you're talking about. But we've got 48, 50, 60 of them just sitting in crates here in the United States that could be in the hands of the Ukrainians. But there are policy issues on that part of the United States government that are currently holding those up. And we'd like to free those outside those get into the hands of the Ukrainians.