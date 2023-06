00:00

SARAH: HI, EVERYONE. I AM SO EXCITED TO HAVE THE FIRST LIVE INTERVIEW WITH DAN CLANCY. THE CEO OF TWITCH. WHO GOES LIVE VERY OFTEN ON HIS TWITCH. BUT, HERE, SPEAKING TO YOU AFTER HIS BIG PROMOTION. TELL ME FIRST, HOW HAS THAT TRANSITION BEEN? PRESIDENT FOR A WHILE AND NOW YOU ARE RUNNING THE THING, WHAT ' S DIFFERENT ABOUT THAT? DAN: IT IS FUN TO BE HERE. ONE THING I DO IS LIVESTREAM NOW. NOW I HAVE PEOPLE OUT HERE. SO IT ' S GREAT. ONE THING I ' VE SAID A FEW TIMES BUT I FIND KIND OF FUNNY IS, BEFORE MY JOB WAS PRESIDENT, MUCH OF THE DECISIONS WERE THE SAME -- BUT THERE REALLY IS A VISCERAL DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FEELING THAT RESPONSE ABILITY AS CEO. OUR PLATFORM, WE HAVE OVER 7 MILLION STREAMERS THAT DEPEND UPON US, STREAM EVERY MONTH. I FEEL THIS KIND OF REALIZATION THAT ULTIMATELY IN TERMS OF MY JOB, THEY DEPEND UPON ME AND HOW I DO MY JOB. BUT IT ' S BEEN REALLY FUN. SARAH: TELL ME HOW STRONGLY YOU GOT THAT FEEDBACK. WHEN YOU BECAME CEO, IT WAS JUST AFTER THIS CHANGE IN TERMS OF HOW TWITCH WAS THINKING ABOUT REVENUE. IT WAS A BIG BLOWBACK. WE ARE SEEING A LOT OF TENSION RIGHT NOW BETWEEN SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS AND USERS. YOU ARE IN THE THICK OF IT. WHAT ' S THAT LIKE? DAN: WE ARE IN THE THICK OF IT, AND PART OF IT IS, WE MATTER A LOT TO OUR CREATOR ' S PYRAMIDS WHICH IS VERY UNIQUE. I THINK WE ARE DIFFERENT THAN MANY OF THE OTHER PLAYERS. WE ARE A BIG PART OF CREATORS ' LIVES. THEY ARE LIVING A LIFE THEY NEVER THOUGHT COULD BE THERE LIFE. SARAH: THEY ARE MAKING A LIVING STREAMING THEMSELVES PLAYING VIDEO GAMES. DAN: THEY THINK, WHO WOULD ' VE THOUGHT THIS COULD’ ' VE BEEN? SO IT MATTERS TO THEM. THEY KEEP A VERY CLOSE EYE ON US. I THINK THEIR RESPONSE IS ACTUALLY AN EXPRESSION OF HOW MUCH WE MATTER TO THEM. SARAH: BUT YOU DID HAVE TO MAKE SOME CHANGES, BASED ON THAT RESPONSE. HOW DO YOU NAVIGATE? YOU ARE THE CEO OF TWITCH, BUT YOU ANSWERED AMAZON. HOW DO YOU NAVIGATE CONTINUING TO GROW THIS COMMUNITY AND HAVE THAT KIND OF PASTOR PROFITABILITY -- I ' M I CORRECT THAT TWITCH IS NOT YET PROFITABLE? > > WE DON ' T TALK THAT, GOOD TRY THOUGH, SARAH. [LAUGHTER] SARAH: A DECADE PASSED SINCE THE ACQUISITION BY AMAZON. YOU MUST BE FEELING SOME PRESSURE ON THAT END, TOO. HOW DO YOU BALANCE THE TWO? DAN: THE WAY I THINK OF THIS IS, WE DO HAVE A RESPONSIBILITY TO OUR CREATORS, TO MAKE SURE WE ARE HERE FOR A VERY LONG TIME. THE WAY I DESCRIBE IT IS WE NEED TO MAKE SURE WE ARE A SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS AND THAT IS SERVING WHAT WE ARE TRYING TO DO . FOR ANYONE WHO HAS BEEN IN ANY POSITION, YOU ARE ALWAYS BALANCING THINGS, THE HARD DECISIONS ARE NEVER THE ONES THAT ARE OBVIOUS. THE HARD DECISIONS ARE WHEN YOU ARE WAITING A BUNCH OF DIFFERENT THINGS AND YOU HAVE TO FIGURE OUT A PATH -- WEIGHIN G A BUNCH OF DIFFERENT THINGS AND YOU HAVE TO FIGURE OUT A PATH. SARAH: I WANT TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON OTHER DECISIONS SOCIAL MEDIA LEADERS HAVE MADE. THERE ' S BEEN A LOT OF UPROAR ON CHANGES AT TWITTER SINCE ELON MUSK TOOK OVER. INSTAGRAM ' S ALGORITHM HAS BEEN PIVOTING MORE TO VIDEO AND ENTERTAINMENT THAN UPDATES WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED, FROM LOOKING AT THE DIFFERENCE IN THOSE COMMUNITIES AND HOW THEY HAVE GROWN? HOW DOES IT MAKE YOU WANT TO GROW? DAN: I THINK EACH OF THOSE COMMUNITIES ARE DIFFERENT. I THINK EVERYONE HERE KNOWS WHAT IT ' S LIKE TO LIVE IN A SOCIAL MEDIA WORLD. WHERE THERE ' S ALWAYS VERY VOCAL CRITICS OF ALMOST ANYTHING. PART OF WHAT YOU NEED TO DO IS UNDERSTAND A NORTHSTAR OF WHERE YOU ARE GOING, AND FOR US, OUR NORTHSTAR IS THINKING ABOUT THE STREAMERS THAT COME ON OUR PLATFORM IN TERMS OF -- WE HAVE USED THIS PHRASE SINCE THE FOUNDING, WE ARE A BIG PART OF WHAT HAPPENS ON TO IT, WE BUILD COMMUNITIES AND FROM THAT COMMUNITY THEY CAN MAKE MONEY AND SUSTAIN THEMSELVES. I THINK YOU JUST GO BACK TO YOUR MISSION. AND THEN YOU JUST REALIZE -- YOU STAY TRUE TO THAT AND KEEP PUSHING, THEN I THINK YOU GOT THERE. SARAH: THERE ' S ALWAYS TENSION, YOU ARE ASKING PEOPLE TO MAKE A LIVING DOING THIS BUT YOU ALSO HAVE TO RUN A BUSINESS, AND YOU ARE SAYING RUNNING A BUSINESS IS ALSO GOOD FOR THEM, HOW DO YOU -- IN ONE WAY YOU DO THIS BY USING THE PLATFORM YOURSELF. HOW DO YOU BUILD THAT RAPPORT WITH THE USERS AND GET THEM TO TRUST THAT YOU ARE TAKING THIS IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION? DAN: TRUST IS A BIG DEAL FOR US. I THINK THAT ' S ONE OF THE THINGS I AM MOSTLY FOCUSED ON. PEOPLE TRUST PEOPLE. THEY DON ' T NECESSARILY ALWAYS TRUST COMPANIES. THAT ' S NATURALLY THE WAY WE ARE. WE DEPEND UPON OUR STREAMERS. I ' VE BEEN SPENDING A LOT OF TIME GOING OUT NLA, A DINNER WE HAD WITH ABOUT 40 OF OUR STRONGEST STREAMERS, I ' M GOING TO DENVER NEXT WEEK SPENDING TIME WITH THEM. I ' VE BEEN DOING TWO THINGS, GOING AROUND AND PHYSICALLY SPENDING TIME WITH THEM, BECAUSE IT IS THAT DIRECT CONNECTION, WHERE YOU CAN HEAR FROM THEM. AND THE OTHER THING IS USING THE PRODUCT. I STARTED STREAMING EVERY WEEK. AND IT ' S A SMALL STREAM. IT ' S REALLY NEAT BECAUSE A LOT OF PEOPLE COME UP ON THE STREAM AND I LET THEM COME UP ON MY STREAM, I CAN BRING AUDIENCE MEMBERS UP. SARAH: AND YOU ARE SENDING. DAN: I PLAY THE PIANO AND SING, I ALSO TALK TO THEM. ABOUT THEIR EXPENSES ON TWITCH. THEY JUST LOVE THE FACT THAT THEY ARE COMING UP ON THE CEO OF TWITCH ' S STREAM. THEY ALL HAVE SMALL COMMUNITIES. I HAVEN ' T PROMOTED THIS. I WILL HAVE 100-150 PEOPLE AT ANY POINT IN TIME . 1500 PEOPLE IN A NIGHT. I THINK THAT REALLY GIVES YOU A VERY FIRST-HAND VISCERAL FEELING FOR WHAT MANY OF OUR STREAMERS -- BECAUSE SO MANY OF OUR STREAMERS ARE STREAMING TO 100-250 PEOPLE AT ANY POINT IN TIME. SARAH: SPEAKING OF THE VISCERAL FEELING OF BEING A STREAMER, THERE ARE THE AUDIENCE PRESSURES THEY ARE GETTING, THE HATE THEY MAY BE GETTING, ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT, NOW THAT YOU ' VE BEEN DOING IT, WAYS TO MAKE TWITCH A BETTER COMMUNITY FROM THAT PERSPECTIVE? FROM A CONTENT MODERATION PERSPECTIVE? WHERE YOU WORKING ON -- WHAT ARE YOU WORKING ON THERE? DAN: I BET THERE ARE A NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN THIS AUDIENCE I HAVE NOT USED TWITCH, BIG PART OF THE MAGIC IS THE FACT THAT IT ' S NOT JUST ABOUT SITTING AND WATCHING SOMEBODY. IT ' S ABOUT THE COMMUNITY AND THE CHAT AND INTERACTION. THE WAY I OFTEN DESCRIBE IT, GO BACK TO AN OLD SITCOM. CHEERS USED TO HAVE THIS PHRASE, A BAR WHERE EVERYBODY KNOWS YOUR NAME. WHEN PEOPLE COME TO TWITCH, THEY ARE A MEMBER OF 8, 9, 10 COMMUNITY ' S WHERE EVERYBODY KNOWS YOUR NAME AND THEY SHOW UP AND THEY SAY, WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN? BUT A HUGE PART OF THAT IS FEELING SAFE WHEN YOU ARE IN THAT COMMUNITY. BECAUSE AS WE KNOW IN THE SOCIAL MEDIA WORLD, THERE ARE ALWAYS PEOPLE THAT ARE OUT THERE THAT ARE GOING TO START JUMPING IN AND SAYING ALL SORTS OF THINGS. SO WE SPENT A TON OF TIME BUILDING MODERATION TOOLS TO HELP OUR CREATORS. AND THEN WE ALSO HAVE MODERATORS THAT ARE DEDICATED MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY THAT GO AHEAD AND CONTROL AND MANAGE WHAT IS SAID. THAT IS SOMETHING THAT HAPPENS ON MY STREAM AND EVERY STREAM. WE ARE CONTINUALLY LOOKING FOR WAYS SO YOU CAN CLEAN UP. BECAUSE NOBODY WANTS TO BE THERE IF IT ' S GETTING -- SARAH: HOW DOES AI CHANGE THE POTENTIAL FOR CONTENT MODERATION? HAS A GUN TO THE POINT WHERE WE CAN UNDERSTAND -- WHERE IT CAN UNDERSTAND WHEN SOMEBODY IS BEING AWFUL ON THE INTERNET? DAN: WE USE AI TO HELP US WITH ONE OF OUR STRENGTHS. IT ' S A TESTAMENT OF WHAT ALL THE AI HAS DONE. HOW THERE IS STILL WORK TO DO. IT CAN DETECT A FAIR AMOUNT OF STUFF. BUT THERE ' S A LOT OF SUBTLE STUFF THAT HUMANS DETECT THAT AI DOESN ' T. SO WE USE A COMBINATION. OF AUTOMATED TECHNIQUES BUT THEN WE USE HUMANS, BECAUSE IT ' S REALLY A COMBINATION. WE ARE CERTAINLY CONTINUING IT. OVER TIME, AI WILL GET BETTER AND BETTER AND -- AT UNDERSTANDING CONTEXT. SARAH: BECAUSE RIGHT NOW, IT ' S MORE SUPPLEMENTARY. YOU STILL HAVE TO HAVE PEOPLE WHO KNOW. DAN: I WAS STREAMING AND SOMEBODY SAID SOMETHING -- " I LOVE THE WAY YOU FINGER THE KEYS. " THERE WERE HONESTLY TALKING ABOUT ME PLAYING THE PIANO BUT AI SAID, THIS IS A LITTLE SUSPECT. IT WAS A LITTLE OK. THE MODERATOR LOOKED AT IT AND PASSED IT THROUGH. IT ' S JUST AN EXAMPLE OF THESE VERY SUBTLE NUANCES. THAT AS HUMANS WE ARE ABLE TO LOOK AT SOMETHING AND REALIZE IT RIGHT AWAY. SARAH: IN YOUR WORLD, YOU ARE WATCHING PEOPLE BUILD COMMUNITIES THROUGH THEIR CREATIVITY AND EXPRESSION. WE JUST HAD A PANEL ABOUT HOW AI IS TRANSFORMING ART. HOW IT IS CHANGING WHAT KIND OF CONTENT WE WILL LIKELY CONSUME IN THE FUTURE. HOW ARE YOU SEEING AI CHANGE WHAT GETS STREAMED? CAN IT EVER BE A PART OF THAT COMMUNITY ASPECT OF TWITCH? DAN: THERE ' S THIS VERY INTERESTING LIFE CHANNEL THAT POPPED UP CALLED " NEVER FOREVER, " WHICH WAS AN ANIMATED ANIMATED SEINFELD EPISODE WHERE THEY TRAINED IT ON SEINFELD AND THEY HAD THESE CHARACTERS -- AND IT WAS QUITE ENTERTAINING. THE INTERESTING THING WAS, THEY EVENTUALLY VIOLATED OUR COMMUNITY GUIDELINES. BECAUSE THAT ' S JUST THE NATURE OF IT. SO WE HAD TO FIGURE OUT, HOW DO YOU DEAL WITH THAT? WHILE THAT WAS REALLY COOL AND NEAT, IT ' S NOT WHAT MAKES TWITCH MAGICAL BECAUSE IT IS THE EMOTIONAL CONNECTION WITH THE STREAMER. ARE ALL SORTS OF THINGS -- THERE ARE ALL SORTS OF THINGS WITH GENERATIVE AI WHERE PEOPLE ARE DOING INTERVIEWS AND THE ACKNOWLEDGED THIS IS REALLY AN ARTIFICIAL INTERVIEW. I THINK THAT IS CREATED FOR THE FOUNDATION IS STILL THE HUMAN CONNECTION -- CREATIVE BUT THE FOUNDATION IS STILL THE HUMAN CONNECTION. TWITCH AND DISCORD ARE BOTH THESE TESTAMENTS OF, IN THE END, IT ' S HUMAN BEINGS, WHAT WE ARE DESIGNED TO DO IS CREATE HUMAN CONNECTION. THAT IS WHAT WE EVOLVED TO DO. THAT IS WHAT HAPPENS ON SWITCH. THAT ' S WHAT HAPPENS ON DISCORD. AND I DON ' T THINK IT IS THE SAME IN TERMS OF AI. I THINK THE FOUNDATION OF TWITCH IS ALWAYS GOING TO BE HUMAN CONNECTION. SARAH: GIVE US A SENSE OF HOW STRONG THAT CONNECTION CAN GET. GIVE AN EXAMPLE OF SOME OF YOUR BIGGEST DREAMERS. HOW MUCH ARE THEY MAKING? HOW MUCH ARE THEY BUILDING ON TWITCH? DAN: REALLY WHAT HAPPENS ON TWITCH IS THERE ARE ALL SIZES OF STREAMERS. SOME STREAMERS WILL HAVE 20 OR 25 THOUSAND, WITH A LARGE AUDIENCE. THE CHAT IS JUST FLYING BY. SOMETIMES WE TALK ABOUT THE STADIUM EXPERIENCE. THEN YOU HAVE THESE CREATORS THAT HAVE 500 OR 600 AT ANY POINT IN TIME. OR 100 OR 200. I THINK YOU SEE THE GAMUT. BUT I THINK FOR ME THE MAGIC OF TWITCH ARE ALL THE SMALLER COMMUNITIES. WE SEE THIS IN OUR MONETIZATION. A BIG PART OF OUR MONETIZATION IS DIRECT SUPPORT FROM THE COMMUNITY. YOU SEE HOW THEY ARE MUCH MORE EFFICIENT WHEN THEY ARE A SMALLER COMMUNITY. YOU HAVE THAT EMOTIONAL CONNECTION. PER PERSON THAT ' S WATCHING, IT ' S MUCH MORE EFFICIENT BECAUSE OF THE. I THINK REALLY THE MAGIC -- SARAH: IT ' S NOT ABOUT BEING A BIG STREAMER BUT THE PEOPLE OBSESSED WITH WHAT YOU ARE DOING. DAN: MAYBE THERE ' S ONE BIG STREAMER THAT EVERYONE WATCHES BUT THEY ALSO WATCH MEDIUM AND SMALLER STREAMERS. SARAH: WE HAVE A QUESTION FROM THE AUDIENCE, HOW ARE YOU SEEING CREATORS ADOPT GEN AI? YOU TALKED ABOUT THE SEINFELD EPISODE EXAMPLE. ARE THEY ADOPTING -- ARE THEY INCORPORATING IT INTO THEIR STREAMING WORK? DAN: I USE THE CONCRETE EXAMPLE WHERE SOMEBODY WAS DOING THESE SYNTHETIC INTERVIEWS. THEY ACKNOWLEDGED THEY WERE SYNTHETIC INTERVIEWS BUT IT WAS USING GENERATIVE AI AND THEY WERE INTERVIEWING OTHER TWITCH STREAMERS, HYPOTHETICALLY. I THINK IT IS KIND OF INTERESTING FROM A CREATIVE PERSPECTIVE, HOW IT CAN ENHANCE THE CREATIVE EXPRESSION OF OUR CREATORS. SARAH: I WANT TO TALK TO YOU ABOUT GROWTH. HOW DOES TWITCH GROW FROM HERE? I WAS LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS. IT LOOKS LIKE YOU GUYS HAD A GREAT AMOUNT OF INTEREST DURING THE PANDEMIC WHEN EVERYONE WAS HOME AND ON THE COMPUTERS. WITHOUT OTHER WAYS TO INTERACT SOCIALLY. NOW IT IS SORT OF -- IT HAS SORT OF PLATEAUED. HOW DO YOU REINVIGORATE THAT GROWTH? DO YOU EXPAND BEYOND GAMING? BUILD MORE SMALL COMMUNITIES YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT? DAN: DURING COVID, ONE OF THE THINGS TO ME, IT DEMONSTRATED THAT THERE ARE STILL ALL SORTS OF PEOPLE WE HAD NOT REACHED YET. THERE ARE ALL THESE PEOPLE THAT HAD EXTRA FREE TIME AND THEY USED WHICH. WE DID COME BACK A LITTLE BIT. SO MANY OF THOSE PEOPLE ARE STILL USING TWITCH. THEY HAD NOT EXPERIENCED TWITCH. WHEN YOU EXPERIENCE TWITCH, IT STARTS WITH YOU GETTING ATTACHED TO ONE CREATOR. THE STARS OF THE CREATOR. NOT THE PLATFORM. . -- THE STARS ARE THE CREATOR. NOT THE PLATFORM. THE WAY I DESCRIBED OUR PLATFORM IS WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A TALK PLATFORM. JUST SO HAPPENS THAT PEOPLE HAVE BEEN GAMING WHILE THEY TALK. NOW ABOUT 30% OF HOURS WATCHED COME FROM PEOPLE THAT ARE NOT GAMING WHILE THEY TALK. WE ARE INVESTING IN OTHER WAYS THAT PEOPLE CAN COME ON AND BUILD COMMUNITIES. I ' M THE QUINTESSENTIAL EXAMPLE OF THAT. BECAUSE THAT NEED FOR CONNECTION IS A HUMAN NEED. GAMING DOES WORK REALLY WELL FOR LIVESTREAMING. BUT I THINK ULTIMATELY, OUR GROWTH IS FOUNDATION ON FINDING, HOW CAN WE UNLOCK MORE GREETERS AND MORE STREAMERS? TODAY WE HAVE 7 MILLION PEOPLE WHO MIGHT STREAM IN A MONTH. HOW DO WE TURN THAT A 20 MILLION? -- TURNED THAT TO 20 MILLION? SARAH: AND SETTING THAT EXAMPLE IS AC WILL HELP WITH THE NEEDLE IN YOUR MIND. DAN: IT DOESN ' T NECESSARILY MOVE THAT NEEDLE. WHAT IT DOES IS GIVE ME A VISCERAL FEELING FOR WHAT THEY ARE EXPERIENCING. AS I AM MAKING DECISIONS, AS I AM ENGAGING, AND IT ALSO MAKES THEM TRUST ME, BECAUSE THEY SEE ME OUT THERE EXPERIENCING, AND WHEN I TALK TO THEM, I CAN TALK TO THEM ABOUT THEIR EXPERIENCES. SARAH: NOT REPLACEABLE BY AI. THANKS SO MUCH, DAN. APPRECIATE YOUR TIME. DAN: THANKS, SARAH.