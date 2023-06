00:00

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING ME. WE HAVE A LOT TO TALK ABOUT. HAS IT IN EXACTLY 10 MONTHS SINCE STABILITY AI RELEASED PUBLICLY? EMAD: WE RELEASED MONTHS AGO. IT DOES NOT FEEL LIKE IT. IT FEELS LIKE 10 YEARS. RACHEL: WHAT HAS CHANGED SINCE THEN? EMAD: WHEN WE RELEASED IT WAS BUILDING ON THE RESEARCH OF MANY OTHERS. IT WAS THE FIRST LARGE-SCALE USABLE MODEL ON SOMEONE ' S LAPTOP. IT OVERTOOK BITCOIN IN THREE MONTHS. NOW CUMULATIVELY IT HAS OVERTAKEN THE NEXT. IT IS TECHNOLOGY EVERYWHERE AND EVERYONE TALKING ABOUT IT. RACHEL: LET ' S TALK ABOUT THE NEW MODEL THAT IS OUT THERE TODAY AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR STABILITY AI. IF WE COULD SEE SOME OF THOSE IMAGES, THAT WOULD BE AWESOME. EMAD: THOSE STABILITY SOLUTIONS -- THEY TOOK AN OPEN MODEL AND IMPROVED IT INTUITIVELY. WE SCALED IT UP AND INTRODUCED NEW ARCHITECTURES. THAT WAS ALWAYS A THING BECAUSE HANDS ARE WEIRD. IT IS KIND OF DIFFICULT. PHOTOREALISTIC IMAGES. ALSO WITH MITIGATIONS BUILT IN. THAT IS WHY IT IS IMPORTANT TO PUT IT OUT INTO THE OPEN SO EVERYONE CAN IMPROVE IT AND IT BECOMES MORE ROBUST. RACHEL: YOU SAID MITIGATIONS. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? EMAD: WE HAD PHOTOREALISTIC MODELS EARLIER THIS YEAR THAT WE DID NOT RELEASE BECAUSE THE TIMING WAS NOT QUITE RIGHT. YOU HAD TO WORK WITH ADOBE ON AUTHENTICITY AND MANY OTHERS AS WELL. THE TECHNOLOGY IS INEVITABLE. WE WANT STABILITY INDUSTRY STANDARDS AROUND THAT SO YOU CAN TRACK IT AND USE IT APPROPRIATELY. RACHEL: IF I WERE TO USE THE LATEST MODEL, LET ' S SAY I GENERATED THIS PICTURE. WOULD IT HAVE SOME SORT OF EMBEDDED WATERMARKING? EMAD: YES. SOME OFFICIAL ONES AND UNOFFICIAL ONES. THESE MODELS BECOME THE DEFAULT THAT PEOPLE USE AND YOU WANT SOME WAY OF TELLING WHAT IS GENERATED AND WHAT IS NOT AND THAT IS A HUGE AREA. RACHEL: A PERSISTENT ISSUE WITH ALL KINDS OF AI IMAGE GENERATORS IS BIAS IN THE IMAGES GENERATED. HOW IS STABILITY AI ADDRESSING BIAS AND HOW DO YOU IMPROVE THIS? EMAD: THERE WAS A GREAT RESEARCH REPORT DONE BY YOUR COLLEAGUES THAT WAS THIS ACADEMIC RELEASE. IT WAS TAKING A PICTURE AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AND REFLECTING THE IMAGES THAT WERE ON THE INTERNET. PART OF OUR MISSION IS TO BUILD A FOUNDATION WITH POTENTIAL SO WE ARE WORKING WITH MULTIPLE GOVERNMENTS ON DATA SETS THAT REFLECT THE CULTURE OF THOSE COUNTRIES. ONE OF OUR TEAM MEMBERS WENT TO JAPAN AND TYPED IN THE LANGUAGE MODEL. I THINK THIS IS THE FUTURE. EVERY SINGLE COUNTRY, THIS IS VITAL INFRASTRUCTURE. THEY NEED TO HAVE THEIR OWN MODELS AND THEY NEED TO INTERACT TO AFFECT THOSE CONTEXTS AND ADDRESS THESE BIASES. WE CANNOT DO THIS WITH BLACK BOXES. NOW ON DIFFERENT DATA SETS FROM DIFFERENT COUNTRIES? > > WE CANNOT TURN ON THE ENTIRE INTERNET ANYMORE. WE SHOULD MOVE TO HAVING THAT AS A COMMON INFRASTRUCTURE. BOTH FOR THE PROPRIETARY MODELS, THE OPENAI OF THE WORLD, BECAUSE, YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT. RIGHT NOW THE MODELS ARE FEEDING US GARBAGE. LET ' S FEED THEM BETTER STUFF. > > IF I AM A COUNTRY BUILDING A DATA SET I WANT TO BE USED FOR A MODEL, WHO OWNS THE DATA SET? DOES THAT BELONG TO THE COUNTRY? EMAD: I BELIEVE IT SHOULD BE NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE. IN THE U.K. WE HAVE AN ORGANIZATION THAT ORGANIZES THE INFRASTRUCTURE. I THINK THERE WILL BE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR EVERY COUNTRY BECAUSE EVERY COUNTRY HAS THE DATA SETS. PUBLIC BROADCASTING DATA SHOULD BE USED TO POWER AI MODELS LEADING TO INNOVATION TO DEAL WITH WHAT IS COMING. THE TECHNOLOGY IS GOING EVERYWHERE. BUT IT IS NOT ENTERPRISE READY. THE ONLY THING THAT CAN SOLVE DISRUPTION HERE IS INNOVATION. IT BECOMES VITAL FOR COMPANIES TO INNOVATE THROUGH OPEN DATA, THROUGH OPEN MODELS. RACHEL: I WILL ASK YOU ABOUT FINANCE. LAST YEAR STABILITY RAISED 100 MILLION. YOU ARE TRYING TO RAISE MORE. CAN YOU TALK ABOUT HOW MUCH? EMAD: WE ARE NOT TRYING TO RAISE MORE BUT WE HAVE CONSTANT INTERESTS. EIGHT INCOMING INVESTOR NOTES BECAUSE WE ARE ABOUT DIFFERENT. EVERYONE ELSE IS LOOKING AT PROPRIETARY MODELS THAT I BELIEVE ARE A RACE TO ZERO. OUR MODELS WILL BE AVAILABLE ANYWHERE BECAUSE ALREADY THE DEFAULT MODEL OF EVERY MODALITY, REGIONAL AND NATIONAL VARIANTS. YOU COULD HAVE AN INDIAN INSURANCE STABLE CHAT. I THINK YOU SCALE WHEN IT IS READY OR NEARLY READY. BUT, YOU DO NOT TRY TO OVER SCALE. IT IS VERY DIFFICULT BECAUSE TO BUILD THESE MODELS YOU NEED COMPUTERS, ALL THESE THINGS. BUT ONCE THEY ARE BUILT, THEY CAN GO EVERYWHERE AND THAT IS AMAZING OPERATIONAL LEVERAGE. RACHEL: THERE WAS A RECENT FORBES ARTICLE THAT SAID PARTICULARLY YOU HAVE EXAGGERATED AT TIMES ABOUT A FEW DIFFERENT THINGS. HAS THAT MADE FUNDRAISING ANYMORE CHALLENGING? WHAT ABOUT EXISTING INVESTORS? HOW HAVE THEY RESPONDED TO THAT? EMAD: EXISTING INVESTORS WE HAVE BEEN HAVING CONSTANT DIALOGUE WITH THEM AND THEY HAVE BEEN HELPING US THROUGH THE PROCESS. FUNDRAISING INTEREST CONTINUES TO GO UP. ULTIMATELY IT SAYS THINGS LIKE THE EIGHT OF U.S. PARK -- AWS PARTNERSHIP. TALK ABOUT TECHNOLOGY, WE RELEASED ANOTHER AMAZING IMAGE MODELS AND WE HAVE LANGUAGE MODELS IN COMING. IT IS INTERESTING BECAUSE ONE YEAR AGO WE WERE A PRE-SEED START UP AND THEN WE WERE A SCALE UP AND NEXT YEAR WE MIGHT BE MULTINATIONAL. GROWING PAINS ARE ALWAYS THERE BUT ON A MILL YOU HAVE TO DELIVER WHAT YOU SAID YOU WOULD DO. RACHEL: YOU MENTIONED LANGUAGE MODELS. A FEW MONTHS AGO YOU RELEASED STABLE LM. WHAT IS HAPPENING WITHOUT NOW? EMAD: NEXT WEEK WE ARE MOVING TO PROPERTY OPEN DEVELOP IT. WE HAD AN ALPHA AND NOW WE WILL HAVE A BETA, A MASSIVE STEP UP FROM THAT. LAST WEEK WE RELEASED OPEN LAMA, FULLY OPEN. NOW IT WILL BE A HIGHLY REFINED VERSION. WHAT YOU WILL SEE WITH THE LANGUAGE MODELS NOW, WE JUST THAD BALKMAN COMING ON, PROBABLYGPT. -- PROBABLY GPT .5 DOUBLE PERFORMANCE BY NEXT YEAR. WITH THE RIGHT DATA YOU COULD HAVE A 10 TIMES PERFORMANCE INCREASE. ON THE IMAGE SIDE. 1/10 OF THE DATA OUTPERFORMED OPENAI CLIPS IMAGE DETECTION MODEL BECAUSE THE DATA WAS SO HIGH QUALITY. STOP FEEDING THE MODELS GARBAGE AND GET RID OF THE RUBBISH AND YOU WILL HAVE HIGHLY EFFICIENT ARCHITECTURE. RACHEL: I WANT TO GO BACK FOR A MOMENT ON THE FORBES ARTICLE AND SOMETHING YOU TOLD MY COLLEAGUE TOM MACKENZIE RECENTLY. HE SAID CLAIMS IN THE FORBES ARTICLE THAT SAID YOU HAD A TENDENCY TO EXAGGERATE. YOU SAID, " I GET EXCITED. " WHAT GUARDRAILS ARE YOU PUTTING IN PLACE TO MAKE SURE THAT YOUR STORYTELLING MATCHES WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE GROUND? EMAD: IT IS SURROUNDING YOURSELF WITH GOOD PEOPLE. AND I HAVE A DEFINITIVE VIEW OF THE FUTURE. I THINK THAT SHOCKS PEOPLE THAT CANNOT DEAL WITH EXPONENTIAL ' S. WHAT IS COMING NOW WITH GENERATIVE AI. SAGE MAKE HAS CUSTOMERS THAT USES THIS TECHNOLOGY. IT IS THE BIGGEST ECONOMIC IMPACT AND DEFLATIONARY THING THAT WILL HIT OUR ECONOMY OF ALL TIME. WHEN I SAY SOMETHING LIKE THAT IT SOUNDS LIKE AN EXAGGERATION BECAUSE I AM DEFINITIVE. THIS IS THE DIFFICULTY. I AM DOING THE BEST I CAN. ONE THING I DO NOT DO ANYMORE IS COMMITTED TO RELEASE DATES. MY TEAM HAS BEEN BASHING ME OVER THE HEAD ABOUT THAT. I JUST RELEASED READY. RACHEL: SOMETIMES I READ ARTICLES AND ISAAC, JACOB SOMETIME THIS WEEK. EMAD: EXACTLY. WE NEARLY HAD SABLE DIFFUSION READY AT IT WAS JUST NOT ABLE TO BE RELEASED. RACHEL: ONE CONCERN PEOPLE HAVE IN GENERAL ABOUT GENERATIVE AI BOTH TEXTBASED AND SYSTEMS THAT ARE CREATING IMAGES IS THE EXTENT TO WHICH STARTUPS AND LARGE COMPANIES ALIKE ARE LOOKING TO BRING IN PEOPLE THAT CAN WORK ON THE ETHICS SIDE, THAT CAN DEVELOP GUARDRAILS WITH COMPANIES. WHAT ARE YOU DOING ON THIS? DO YOU HAVE ANY AI EMPHASIS ON THIS? EMAD: MY BACKGROUND IS IN ETHICS AND ISLAMIC LAW. THAT ' S A VERY DIFFERENT TYPE OF ETHICS. SO, WE HAVE A SAFETY TEAM WE ARE BUILDING. WE WORK WITH OTHER TEAMS. THE MODULES ARE DEEP LEARNING TRAINED AND THEN YOU USE REINFORCEMENT. WE HAVE THE MOST POPULAR ONE FROM RA I LAB. -- OUR AI LAB. WE HAVE BROUGHT IN ETHICISTS AND OTHERS FROM EXTERNAL PARTIES TO LOOK AT THAT. NO ONE IS QUITE SURE WHAT AI ETHICS IS RIGHT NOW. PART OF THE THING IS TO EXPAND THE CONVERSATION. THIS IS ALSO WHY WE SUPPORT AI AND FAITH.ORG AND OTHER THINGS BECAUSE THE CONVERSATION IS SO COMPLEX AND HITTING EVERY OTHER PART OF SOCIETY. I WAS THE ONLY AI CFO TO SIGN BOTH FLI AND SAFETY LETTERS. MORE VOICES NEED TO BE BROUGHT IN BECAUSE NOW IT IS MOSTLY GUYS IN SILICON VALLEY. RACHEL: DO YOU TRULY FEEL AI IS AT THIS MOMENT AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT? EMAD: I THINK THAT IT WOULD BE LIKE BUT IT WILL BE BORING. I COULD BE WRONG. THAT IS WHY WE NEED TO MOVE BEFORE THE ECONOMIC IMPACT HAPPENS. THIS IS LIKE COVID BEFORE TOM HANKS. YOU HAVE NOT HAD THAT MOMENT YET. EVERYBODY IS TALKING ABOUT IT. NEXT YEAR, IT COULD BECOME SURREAL AND THE ECONOMIC IMPACT COMES HUGE AND THE IMPACT FROM HAVING KRAPP DATA WE ARE FEEDING THESE MODELS, NO DOUBT -- WONDER IT TURNS OUT WE ARE. LET ' S PUT PROPER STANDARDS IN PLACE AND BILL DATED -- AI THAT IS -- BUILD AI THAT IS GOOD FOR US AND DOES NOT WORK AGAINST US. RACHEL: IT FEELS LIKE YOU THINK THAT IS AN INEVITABLE OUTCOME. DO YOU FEEL LIKE THAT IS INEVITABLE? FROM MY PERSPECTIVE IT FEELS LIKE IF THAT HAS NOT HAPPENED YET THERE ARE STILL MANY DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS THINGS COULD GO. EMAD: I THINK NEVER THE SAME AGAIN IS INTERESTING. SO, NO HEAD TEACHER IN THE SCHOOL CAN SET ESSAYS FOR HOMEWORK BEFORE. NEVER THE SAME AGAIN. WE WILL SEE A LOT OF THOSE, REGIME CHANGE. THIS TECHNOLOGY IS INEVITABLE. IT WILL BE A BIGGER ECONOMIC IMPACT THAN COVID. IS IT UP OR DOWN? IS IT PRODUCTIVITY ENHANCEMENT, JOB LOSSES? WE ARE NOT SURE. ON THE EXISTENTIAL SIDE NIGHT AI -- MY VIEW IS THAT IF YOU HAVE AN AI THAT IS MORE CAPABLE THAN YOU IS THE ONLY WAY TO CONTROL IT IS TO REMOVE ITS FREEDOM. I CAN TEACH IT BETTER. THE WAY YOU ARE BROUGHT UP MAKES A BIG DIFFERENCE. WE SEE THAT IN REAL LIFE. THESE MODELS OCCASIONALLY GO OFF THEIR MEDS. WE NEED TO GIVE THEM BETTER FOOD AND BALANCE. THEN IT ' S MORE LIKELY WE WILL HAVE A MORE POSITIVE FUTURE, ESPECIALLY BECAUSE OF THE BAD GUYS ALREADY HAVE THE TECHNOLOGY. RACHEL: WHAT IS THE MOST PRESSING CHALLENGE STABILITY AT AI IS WORKING ON NOW? I KNOW YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A LOT OF DIFFERENT THINGS. SOMETIMES IT ' S HARD FROM THE OUTSIDE TO SEE WHAT YOU THINK IS MOST IMPORTANT. EMAD: THE MOST IMPORTANT CHALLENGES TO BE MORE TRANSPARENT WITH THERE IS SO MUCH GOING ON AND BUILD HUMAN CAPITAL. THE KEY FOCUS WE HAVE NOW IS GETTING LANGUAGE MODELS TO THE EDGE. THE ABILITY TO ONLY RELY ON LANGUAGE MODELS CAN HELP YOU PROTECT AGAINST OTHER LANGUAGE MODELS THAT WILL BE INCREASINGLY CONVINCING. I THINK EVERYBODY NEEDS TO BE ABLE TO OWN THEIR OWN MODELS GIVEN HOW POWERFUL THEY ARE AND HOW FAR THEY EXTEND CAPABILITIES. I THINK IT WILL BE NOT YOUR MODELS, NOT YOUR MIND, AS WE MOVE FROM HERE. RACHEL: EXPLAIN THAT MORE. EMAD: IF YOU ARE OUTSOURCING A LOT OF COGNITIVE CAPABILITY TO MODELS THAT ARE BLACK BOXES AND HAVE INHERENT BIASES, THERE WILL BE MORE INFORMATION ON YOU, VERSUS COME IF YOU HAVE CONTROL OF YOUR OWN MODELS FOR PRIVATE DATA AND PRIVATE MODELS -- PRIVATE KNOWLEDGE AS RACHEL, AS BLOOMBERG COME AS A COUNTRY. WHO CONTROLS THIS TECHNOLOGY THAT EXTENDS YOUR CAPABILITY THAT YOU RELY ON EXTENSIVELY? THERE MIGHT NEED TO BE AN OPEN FLEXIBLE TURN TO THAT. ROMAINE: MIGHT I WANT TO BE INVOLVED WITH THAT? EMAD: YEAH, BUT YOU WONT HAVE THE CHOICE. LIKE, OPENAI HAD AN AMAZING IMAGE MODEL WHERE THEY AND ALL UKRAINIAN CONTENT FOR NINE MONTHS AND ALL UKRAINIANS FROM USING IT. THAT IS COMPLETELY IN THEIR PREROGATIVE BECAUSE OF POLITICAL ISSUES. IMAGINE IF THAT WAS NOT THE ONLY ONE AND YOU HAD SABLE DIFFUSION. I DO NOT THINK THAT WOULD BE NICE. RACHEL: THANK YOU, IT WAS GREAT TO SPEAK WITH YOU.