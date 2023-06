00:00

> > THAT IS MORE LIKE IT, GOOD MORNING, EVERYBODY. YOU JOINED QUALCOMM AS AN ENGINEER IN 1995. IT WAS YOUR BIRTHDAY YESTERDAY. BELATEDLY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY. CRISTIANO: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. > > WE KNOW QUALCOMM AS THE LARGEST MAKER OF SMALL CLAIM PROCESSES, THE BRAINS INSIDE OF THE HEADSETS THAT ARE POINTING AT YOU TAKING PHOTOS. THE QUESTION, IS QUALCOMM AN AI COMPANY? CRISTIANO: THIS IS A GREAT QUESTION TO ASK. IT IS INCREDIBLE TO SEE ALL OF THE DEVELOPMENT THAT YOU SEE RIGHT NOW ON AI. HERE IS HOW I WILL ANSWER THAT QUESTION. IT IS VERY SIMPLE. IF YOU THINK ABOUT THE AI, YOU THINK ABOUT SEMICONDUCTORS, THEY DO A LOT OF COMPUTATION AND WHAT YOU CAN DO WITH THOSE LARGE LANGUAGE MODELS, THOSE LARGE MODELS FOR IMAGES AND VIDEOS. IF YOU THINK ABOUT THE HISTORY OF COMPUTING, COMPUTING STARTS IN THE CLOUD AND IT GETS SCALED. THAT IS WHAT HAPPENS WITH CPU. THAT IS WHAT HAPPENS WITH OTHER FORMS OF COMPUTING AND THE SMARTPHONE IS A GREAT EXAMPLE OF THAT. IF YOU LOOK, THE LARGEST COMPUTING PLATFORM EVER DEVELOPED IS THE SMARTPHONE RIGHT NOW. WHAT IS GOOD ABOUT THE SMARTPHONE, IT IS A DEVICE THAT IS WITH YOU ALL THE TIME. IF AI BECOMES PERVASIVE, WHICH WE BELIEVE IT WILL BECOME PERVASIVE, ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU LOOK AT HOW THOSE LARGE MODELS, THEY ARE VERY NATURAL, HOW YOU CAN CONVERSE WITH THEM, THEY HAVE CONTEXTUAL INFORMATION AND ALL OF THOSE THINGS, THAT WILL HAPPEN AT THE EDGE. THAT IS HOW YOU SHOULD THINK ABOUT QUALCOMM. IF AI IS GOING TO GET SCALE, YOU WILL SEE IT RUNNING ON QUALCOMM DEVICES WHETHER IT IS IN YOUR CAR, ON YOUR PHONE AND OTHER MACHINES. IT IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY. > > IF THE FUTURE IS TO DEMOCRATIZE ACCESS AND QUALCOMM IS GOING TO MAKE THAT HAPPEN, WHY ARE YOU NOT GETTING THE LOVE? CRISTIANO: IT IS GREAT FOR THE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY FOR ANYBODY WHO HAS BEEN ON THE FOREFRONT OF COMPUTING, QUALCOMM PROBABLY USED TO BE WELL-KNOWN AS A COMMUNICATION COMPANY. IF YOU LOOK AT WHAT WE DO RIGHT NOW, IT IS MORE OF A PROCESSOR COMPANY END COMMUNICATION. AS THOSE MODELS START TO BECOME VERY POPULAR, THEY WILL BE RUNNING AT THE EDGE AND I EXPECT THAT AI BECOMES AN OPTION ON QUALCOMM RIGHT NOW. I WILL GIVE YOU AN EXAMPLE. I SAW SOMETHING THAT ADAM SET IN THE PRIOR CONVERSATION, HE SAID IN 1997 IF YOU WERE TO GUESS WHO WERE THE WINTER SPRING AND LOSERS OF THE INTERNET, IT WOULD BE A WILD GUESS -- IF YOU HAD TO GUESS WHO WERE THE WINNERS AND LOSERS OF THE INTERNET, IT WOULD BE A WILD GUESS. JUST WITHIN THE PAST SIX MONTHS, IT IS A REVOLUTION OF COMPANIES WITH USE CASES. THOSE USE CASES WILL HAPPEN ON DEVICES AND THAT WILL BE A GREAT OPPORTUNITY. ED: HOLD THAT THOUGHT. I WILL SHOW YOU SOMETHING, TO THE AUDIENCE AND THOSE WITH US VIRTUALLY. LET ' S BRING UP THE VIDEO AND WHEN IT COMES UP AND PLAYS, EXPLAINED TO US A LITTLE BIT WHAT IT IS THAT WE ARE SEEING BECAUSE HERE AT THE BLOOMBERG TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT, I ' M GOING TO MAIL THE TECHNOLOGY ANY SECOND -- I ' M GOING TO NAIL THE TECHNOLOGY ANY SECOND. CRISTIANO: YOU WILL HAVE AN INPUT IMAGE ON YOUR PHONE. PEOPLE " WHAT YOU WANT THE IMAGE TO BE. WHETHER YOU WANT IT TO BE A MASTERPIECE. IT JUST RUNS AND GIVES YOU THIS VERY UNIQUE IMAGE, IMAGE TO IMAGE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN CREATED BEFORE RUNNING ON YOUR PHONE. IT IS A GOOD TIME TO TALK A LITTLE BIT ABOUT HOW WE THINK ABOUT AI AT THE EDGE, OUTSIDE OF THE DATA CENTER. LIKE WE HAVE SEEN EVERYWHERE, THERE WILL BE THIS HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR THE CLOUD BUT IT WILL BE THIS HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR DEVICES. WHAT YOU DO ON THE DEVICE IS VERY DIFFERENT. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF REASONS WHY THIS IS GOING TO BE VERY POPULAR ON THE DEVICE. FIRST, THE DEVICE HAS CONTEXTUAL INFORMATION ABOUT YOU AND IT HAS REAL-TIME INFORMATION LIKE A PICTURE YOU JUST TOOK AND YOU WANT IT RIGHT NOW AT THAT MOMENT TO CHANGE THAT PICTURE AND SHARE IT WITH SOMEBODY ELSE WITH YOUR MESSAGING PLATFORM. ED: THAT DEVICE WAS RUN IN AIRPLANE MODE WITHOUT ANY EXTERNAL CONNECTION RUNNING. IT RAN THE MODEL LOCALLY ON THE DEVICE. CRISTIANO: ABSOLUTELY. YOU HAVE REAL-TIME CONTEXTUAL INFORMATION. THERE IS ANOTHER REASON. PROCESSING ON THE PHONE IS VIRTUALLY FREE. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT YOU ARE RUNNING THOSE MODELS IN THE CLOUD AND THINK ABOUT A LARGE LANGUAGE MODEL FOR EVERY TOKEN LIKE A WORD. IF YOU DO THAT, YOU WILL SEE THE WORDS COMING UP. FOR EVERY TOKEN, YOU ARE RUNNING THE ENTIRE MODEL AND YOU USE A LOT OF CLOUD COMPUTING BUT THE COMPUTING THAT IS IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND, IN YOUR CAR, IN YOUR COMPUTER, THAT PROCESSING POWER IS AVAILABLE AND IS DEDICATED TO YOU. THAT IS ANOTHER REASON TO RUN THOSE ON THE DEVICES. THE THIRD REASON IS YOU CAN SEE THIS AND THERE IS A LOT OF ACADEMIC WORK. THOSE MODELS WHEN THEY GET VERY WELL-TRAINED TRAINED, THEY BECOME SMALLER. ONE OF THE THINGS WE HAVE DONE THAT IS VERY UNIQUE TO QUALCOMM, WE SPENT A DECADE ON THIS. WE INVESTED IN THIS BEFORE. IT WAS POPULAR. IT IS THE HISTORY OF MANY OF THE THINGS THAT QUALCOMM DID. WHAT WE DID IS COULD BECOME UP WITH THE ABILITY TO DO VERY HIGH PROCESS, HIGH-PERFORMANCE ACCELERATED COMPUTING ON THE DEVICE, RUNNING LARGE NUMBER OF PARAMETERS AND YOU CAN DO IT ON THE PHONE WITHOUT CARBON RISING BATTERY LIFE BECAUSE YOU WOULD NEVER TRADE THAT FOR BATTERY LIFE. YOU WOULD EXPECT TO DO ALL THIS AND STILL LAST ALL DAY. HE DEVELOPED A VERY UNIQUE TECHNOLOGY WHICH IS THE MOST ACCELERATED COMPUTING AND WE ARE BRINGING THAT TO ALL OF OUR DEVICES. JUST TO GIVE AN ORDER, THE NEW PROCESS WE ARE GOING TO LAUNCH THIS YEAR TO SUPPORT 10 BILLION. METER MODELS RUNNING LOCALLY ON THE DEVICE. WE ARE GOING TO DO IT ON THE WINDOWS PLATFORM. IT WILL BE OVER 20 BILLION. WHAT WE ARE GOING TO DO IN CARS WILL BE IN THE ORDER OF 40 MILLION TO 60 MILLION RUNNING ON THE DEVICE. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT IT, WHEN YOU SEE ALL OF THOSE MODELS BEING WELL TRAINED AND BECOMING SMALLER, WE WILL SEE THE DEVELOPMENT OF HYBRID AI. YOU WOULD DO A QUERY. YOU WANT IT TO DO THIS. IF THE MODEL IS WELL-TRAINED, IT WILL RUN ON THE DEVICE. ED: THE QUESTION WE HAVE IS HOW REAL IS THIS? THE DEMONSTRATION SHOWED YOU RUNNING A 1.5 BILLION PERIMETER MODEL -- 1.5 BILLION PARAMETER MODEL. WHEN CAN WE DO THAT? CRISTIANO: TEXT TO IMAGE, THIS SUMMER, WE ARE GETTING TO FIVE SECONDS WITH, " CONNECTIVITY. -- FIVE SECONDS WITH NO CLOUD CONNECTIVITY. ED: THERE ARE LOTS OF ENGINEERS AND THEY EXPRESSED SKEPTICISM THAT THIS IS GOING TO HAPPEN. THAT ALL OF US WILL BE RUNNING LARGE LANGUAGE MODELS LOCALLY BECAUSE THEY DOUBT THE PROCESS OR THEY DOUBT THE WORK THAT YOU CAN DO. WHERE DID YOU DO THE INNOVATION? CRISTIANO: THIS IS A GOOD QUESTION AND THAT IS WHY I WAS ABOUT TO TELL YOU ABOUT HOW WE THINK ABOUT HYBRID AI EXACTLY LIKE YOUR PHONE WORKS TODAY. YOU HAVE A LOT OF APPLICATIONS ON YOUR PHONE. YOU HAVE A LOT OF APPS AND THEY ARE BEING PROCESSED ON THE DEVICE AND IN THE CLOUD. THEY WORK AS A SINGLE UNIT. HYBRID AI, WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW IS WE HAVE A MODEL RUNNING LOCALLY, WE PROVIDE A QUERY. THE MODEL WILL DECIDE IF IT RUNS LOCALLY OR GIVE THE CLOUD A HEAD START IN SENDING TOKENS TO THE CLOUD. IT WILL BE COMPLETELY TRANSPARENT TO YOU. ON SOME APPLICATIONS IT IS NOT JUST BECAUSE YOU DON ' T WANT TO USE THE CLOUD. YOU WANT THAT FAST RESPONSE ON THE DEVICE BECAUSE OF LATENCY OR CONTEXTUAL INFORMATION. WHEN THE SMARTPHONE HAPPENED, MOST PEOPLE DO NOT REMEMBER THIS. I AM SURE I AM GOING TO SHOW MY AGE. I HAVE BEEN AT EVERY TRANSITION OF TECHNOLOGY AT QUALCOMM. WE WERE THE FIRST TWO, WITH THE CONCEPT -- WE WERE THE FIRST TO COME UP WITH THE CONCEPT. THE PALMPILOT. YOU USE YOUR PHONE TO MAKE CALLS AND TEXTS. GPS WAS JUST FOR E911. ALL OF A SUDDEN THIS BECAME A COMPUTER AND PEOPLE WERE SAYING WHAT AM I GOING TO DO WITH IT. REMEMBER WE TALKED ABOUT 4G BROADBAND THERE WERE ANALYSTS WITH THEIR BLACKBERRIES TELLING US WHO WANTS THIS, WHAT WILL YOU DO WITH THIS. I HAVE EVERYTHING I NEED IN MY BLACKBERRY. IT WAS AN INCREDIBLE DEVICE. ED: WE SHOULD ACKNOWLEDGE THAT BLACKBERRY IS NOT REALLY A THING ANYMORE. CRISTIANO: WHAT IT SHOWS IS THE REVOLUTION THAT HAPPENED WITH ALL OF THOSE APPLICATIONS ON YOUR PHONE. THAT IS HOW YOU SHOULD THINK ABOUT AI. WE ARE JUST AT THE VERY BEGINNING. WE ARE JUST SHOWING SOME EXAMPLES, STABLE DIFFUSION, BUT THERE WILL BE SO MANY DIFFERENT APPLICATIONS. THINK ABOUT A CAR. I LIKE THIS EXAMPLE BECAUSE AS A KID I USED TO WATCH NIGHT RIDER. NATURAL LANGUAGE CONVERSATION IS PERFECT FOR A CAR. ED: HOW IS QUALCOMM RELEVANT TO THAT DISCUSSION? CRISTIANO: LOOK AT WHAT WE ARE DOING RIGHT NOW. I DON ' T HAVE TO TELL YOU ABOUT OUR POSITION IN THE MOBILE MARKET ESPECIALLY ON PREMIUM COMPUTING FOR THE ANDROID SPACE. WE ARE NOW VIRTUALLY WORKING WITH EVERY BRAND -- VIRTUALLY EVERY BRAND IN AUTOMOTIVE FOR NEXT-GENERATION ADDITIONAL COMPACT. WE HAVE BEEN THE PARTNER OF CHOICE OF COMPANIES LIKE META, MICROSOFT, GOOGLE AND SAMSUNG FOR VIRTUAL REALITY AND WE HAVE BEEN EXPANDING TO OTHER THINGS. ED: LET ' S S HIT PAUSE. GO BACK TO THIS VIDEO. WHY WOULD I WANT A COMPLEX MODEL ON A SMALL DEVICE WHEN THOSE MODELS WOULD RUN BETTER IN THE CLOUD. THAT APPLIES TO THE AUTOMATED EXAMPLE AS WELL. CRISTIANO: I PROVIDED THE ANSWERS TO THOSE QUESTIONS ON THE PHONE BUT I WILL TALK ABOUT THE CAR. WHEN YOU ARE INSIDE THE CAR, WE HAVE A LOT OF AI IN THE CAR TODAY FOR ASSISTED DRIVING AND AUTONOMY. JUST TO GIVE AN EXAMPLE, IF YOU LOOK AT GM, ALL RUNNING ON A QUALCOMM AI PROCESSOR. THE CAR NEEDS TO MAKE DECISIONS THAT ARE VERY CONTEXT RELATED IN REAL TIME. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT ASSISTED DRIVING, THE SENSORS IN THE CAR FOR ASSISTED DRIVING AUTONOMY WILL SEE AN IMAGE AND NEED TO MAKE A DECISION. THAT COMPUTATION NEEDS TO HAPPEN LOCALLY. THE REASON QUALCOMM BECAME SUCCESSFUL AND WE ARE EXPANDING IS BECAUSE YOU CANNOT PUT A SERVER IN THE TRUNK OF A CAR, ESPECIALLY AN EV. NOW WITH COMPETING POWER, IN THE CAR THE LANGUAGE MODEL CAN BE AS BIG AS THE MODEL IN THE CLOUD AND YOU HAVE NOW THE REAL CONTEXT INFORMATION. LET ' S SAY YOU ARE TALKING TO THE MODEL LIKE YOU WOULD A NIGHT RIDER. YOU GIVE A VERY COMPLEX INSTRUCTION FOR THE CAR. I WANT TO GO HOME, ON THE WAY HOME I WANT TO STOP HERE, I WANT TO ORDER THIS, I WANT TO PICK IT UP. THOSE THINGS ARE GOING TO BE VERY RELATED TO THE INFORMATION YOU WILL HAVE. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT YOU ARE SEPARATING THE AI FROM THE CAR FROM THE CLOUD. THEY ARE COMBINED. BUT EVERYTHING THAT IS CONTEXTUAL FOR THAT MOMENT, THE AI IN THE CAR. ED: DAYS, WEEKS, MONTHS, WHEN DOES THAT HAPPEN? CRISTIANO: IT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO MAKE A PREDICTION. ED: BROADLY? CRISTIANO: I AM AN OPTIMIST. I THINK WE WILL START TO SEE NEXT YEAR IN 2024 A LOT RICHER -- THANK YOU. WE WILL SEE A LOT RICHER ABILITY TO USE AI FOR PHOTOGRAPHY, HOW PEOPLE SHARE INFORMATION WHETHER IT IS ON WHATSAPP OR GOOGLE MESSAGES. HOW THEY WILL SHARE PHOTOS, CREATE CONTENT. YOU WILL SEE THAT NEXT YEAR. I THINK YOU WILL SEE A LOT OF PRODUCTIVITY NEXT YEAR. WE TALKED WITH MICROSOFT. WE HAD INCREDIBLE DEMOS THAT MICROSOFT BUILT SHOWING THE COPILOT OF ALL THE MICROSOFT APPLICATIONS RUNNING ON OUR AI ENGINE IN OUR FUTURE SMC WITH OUR CUSTOM CPU IN 2024. THIS IS ANOTHER INTERESTING THING. ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS. WHEN THE CHATGPT WING HAPPENED, IT WAS AN INCREDIBLE THING -- WHEN THE CHATGPT THING HAPPENED, IT WAS AN INCREDIBLE THING. WE SIT EXPERTS TO VERIFY THE SCOPE BECAUSE THAT IS GOING TO GO INTO THE WILDERNESS. ENTERPRISES REALLY WANT THINGS FOR CERTAIN APPLICATIONS TO RUN THE DATA LOCALLY. MICROSOFT HAS AN INCREDIBLE TECHNOLOGY THAT IT CAN PROVIDE A DATA SET THAT CAN BE AN EXCEL SPREADSHEET AND YOU APPLY THE MODEL ON THAT SPREADSHEET. THAT IS A GREAT EXAMPLE OF WHY YOU WANT TO RUN THOSE THINGS LOCALLY. SOME ENTERPRISES MAY NOT WANT TO SEND THE DATA TO THE CLOUD AND THAT IS HOW THE ENTERPRISE WORKS. ED: I KNOW YOU AND YOU THAT YOU WOULD BE FIRED UP ABOUT THIS AND I ONLY HAVE 30 SECONDS LEFT. I WAS -- HOW IS DOING BUSINESS WITH BEIJING? CRISTIANO: WE HAVE A GREAT PARTNERSHIP WITH OUR CUSTOMERS IN CHINA. I THINK QUALCOMM IS PROBABLY ONE OF THE FEW EXAMPLES OF VERY SUCCESSFUL PARTNERSHIP AND BUSINESS WITH CHINA. ALL OF OUR CUSTOMERS IN CHINA PAY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ON SEVERAL PATENTS. WE HAVE A VIBRANT BUSINESS ON THE PHONE SPACE WITH COMPANIES LIKE ONE PLUS, VEVO, ETC.. AS CHINA BUILDS THE INDUSTRY FOR EV, WE ARE GROWING IN INDUSTRIAL, HERE IS HOW I SEE IT. IF YOU ARE A LEADER ON A PARTICULAR TECHNOLOGY, YOU WILL HAVE BIG BUSINESS IN CHINA AND THAT IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING AT QUALCOMM RIGHT NOW. ED: DOES AI COMPLICATE THAT RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA? CRISTIANO: NO. IF YOU THINK ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING ON PHONES, EVERYTHING AT THE EDGE, IT IS ONE OF THOSE THINGS THAT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO MAKE PREDICTIONS IN POLITICS BUT TO THIS DATE WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO CONTINUE TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT ON AI AND ACROSS ALL OF THE DIFFERENT INDUSTRIES IN CHINA, THERE IS VERY INTERESTING DEVELOPMENT HAPPENING TO SUPPORT CONTENT AND SUPPORT CREATORS. ED: MAKING THE CASE BASICALLY FOR THE FUTURE OF AI BEING ON WHAT YOU ARE ALL ON RIGHT NOW, SMARTPHONES. THANK YOU. CRISTIANO: THANK YOU VERY MUCH.