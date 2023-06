00:00

♪ PLEASE, WELCOME TO THE STAGE CHROME BROWSER ENTERPRISE MANAGER DURING DIRECTOR AND THE GTM LEAD MARTIN -- LAUREN AND BLOOMBERG ' S JAMES CHAN. JAMES: GREAT, GREAT. I AM A PARTNER OF BLOOMBERG BETA AND I AM PLEASED TO BE JOINED BY THE MANAGING DIRECTOR AND GTM LEAD OF CHROME BROWSER ENTERPRISE FOR ROME ENTERPRISE ' S SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT, THE FUTURE OF THE WEB, HOW CHROME ENTERPRISE IS SHAPING THE WAY WE WORK. WELCOME, LAUREN. CAN YOU GIVE A QUICK OVERVIEW OF YOURSELF AND WHAT TO DO AT GOOGLE? LAUREN:. THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. I LEAD OUR GO TO MARKETING FOR CHROME ENTERPRISE AT GOOGLE. THAT MEANS WE FOCUS ON BRINGING THE BROWSER TO PEOPLE AT WORK AND MY TEAM WORKS EVERY DAY WITH CUSTOMERS TO MAKE SURE THEIR EXPERIENCE WITH THE BROWSER AT WORK IS THE BEST POSSIBLE. JAMES: HOW IS THE ROLE OF THE BROWSER EVOLVING IN ENTERPRISE TODAY? LAUREN: CYBER SECURITY THREATS HAVE BECOME MUCH MORE SOPHISTICATED OVER THE YEARS. SECURITY HAS ALWAYS BEEN CORE TO THE GOOGLE APPROACH TO COMPUTING AND UNDERPINS ALL THE TECHNOLOGY CHOICES WE MAKE EVERY WITHIN CHROME. ---- COMPUTING IS EVOLVING WITH OUR WORK AND LIVES,ON THE CLOUD EVERYDAY. BECAUSE OF THAT, CORPORATE DATA, OUR CUSTOMERS ARE MORE AND MORE ASKING HOW TO PROTECT CORPORATE DATA ONLINE. WE ARE SEEING THAT THE PREVALENT IN ALL OUR CONVERSATIONS WITH CUSTOMERS. SECURING THAT DATA BECOMES REALLY IMPORTANT. YOU NEED TO SECURE THAT BOTH AT REST, IN TRANSIT, AND WHERE OUR USERS ARE WHICH IS IN THE CLOUD. WE APPROACH THAT IN TWO WAYS, FROM A CHROME PERSPECTIVE, THE FIRST IS PROTECTING THE USER AND PROTECTING THEM IN THE BROWSER ITSELF AND THEN SECONDLY OFFERING MORE CONTROLS AND MANAGEMENT OF THAT. JAMES: THAT IS TERRIFYING AND KIND OF SCARY. WE SHOULD TALK ABOUT THE FUN STUFF. LAUREN: OK. JAMES: THE FUTURE OF BROWSING IN THE ENTERPRISE. LAUREN: LIKE I MENTIONED, WE ARE SEEING MORE AND MORE WORK HAPPENING IN THE BROWSER. WE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE THAT TREND FOR SURE. I THINK IT ' LL BE EASIER FOR PEOPLE TO DO WORK MORE THAN EVER BEFORE AND THE BROWSER WILL BE SMARTER. YOU WILL BE ABLE TO PICK UP WHERE YOU LEFT OFF. LAST TIME, TRYING TO REMEMBER WHERE YOU WERE -- THE SHORTCUT YOU TOLD ME ABOUT BEFORE. JAMES: WHAT IS IT? COMMAND SHIFT A, THE BEST SHORTCUT FOR CHROME EVER. YOU SHOULD TRY IT. [LAUGHTER] LAUREN: THERE WILL BE MORE SEPARATION BETWEEN YOUR PERSONAL BROWSER AND WORK BROWSER. WE WILL ALSO SEE AND PEOPLE HAVE HEARD A LOT ABOUT THIS TODAY, AI COMING MORE TO THE FOREFRONT BOTH TO HELP FOLKS STAY PRODUCTIVE AND FROM A SECURITY PERSPECTIVE. FROM A PRODUCTIVITY PERSPECTIVE, JUST MAKING YOUR LIFE EASIER IN THE BROWSER, MAKING YOU WORK SMARTER, NOT HARDER, THAN FROM A SECURITY PERSPECTIVE, WE ' VE BEEN BUILDING SECURITY AI INTO THE BROWSER FOR YEARS AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO BUILD UPON THAT. FINALLY, WE WILL SEE I.T. AND SECURITY TEAMS MORE EASILY MANAGE THE BROWSER, HAVE MORE GRANULAR CONTROLS. WHICH SHOULD FREE UP TIME FOR THEM TO WORK ON MORE STRATEGIC INITIATIVES AND LESS TIME UPDATING THE BROWSER. JAMES: ARE THERE OTHER ANGLES AROUND AI THAT ARE INTERESTING? > > DEFINITELY. LIKE I MENTIONED, WE ' VE BEEN USING AI NOW FOR YEARS, FROM A SECURITY STANDPOINT. FOR EXAMPLE, SAFE BROWSING WITHIN CHROME, IT PROTECTS BILLIONS OF USERS EVERY DAY. AND IT DOES SO THROUGH CONSTANT LOOKING FOR MALICIOUS SITES, FILES, DOWNLOADS TO PROTECT USERS. THAT ' S ONE SPECIFIC EXAMPLE WITH SECURITY. THE NEXT IS CHROME JOURNEYS. IT HELPS USERS TAKE COMPLEX INFORMATION AND TASKS AND CLUSTERS THE BROWSING ACTIVITY TO MAKE IT HELPFUL ON THE NEXT STEPS. I WAS RESEARCHING -- DOING AN EVENT WITH MY TEAM, I WANTED TO RESEARCH TEAM EXERCISES BOTH VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON. I DID A LOT OF SEARCHING ACROSS THAT. I GOT DISTRACTED AND STARTED DOING SOMETHING ELSE. AND I WAS ABLE TO GO BACK TO CHROME AND IT PREDICTED FOR ME THAT WORKFLOW OF SAYING, HEARS ALL THE THINGS YOU WERE SEARCHING ON, AND YOU PROBABLY WANT TO GO BACK TO THAT, BUT ALSO HERE ARE SIMILAR SITES THAT MIGHT HELP YOU COMPLETE THIS TASK. THAT IS FROM THAT PERSPECTIVE. I THINK WE WILL ALSO SEE GENERATIVE AI PLAY A BIGGER AND BIGGER ROLE. ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO WORK AND BEING HELPFUL FOR THE EMPLOYEE, FROM A SEARCH STANDPOINT. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THAT FROM SEARCH, IT IS REALLY ABOUT LOOKING FOR SPECIFIC RESULTS AND HELPING AN EMPLOYEE YOU AN ANSWER FASTER AND GETTING THEM THAT INFORMATION QUICKER. THAT WOULD MEAN HAVING A MORE PERSONALIZED PANEL TO SAY, HERE ' S WHAT YOU WERE LOOKING FOR, LET ME CONSOLIDATE THAT INFORMATION AND MAKE IT EASIER FOR YOU TO UNDERSTAND. A WAY FOR A WORKER TO THAT INFORMATION MORE QUICKLY. ADDITIONALLY, YOU WILL SEE MORE AND MORE AI BUILT INTO CHROME AND OTHER PRODUCTS. THAT ' S TO COME. JAMES: I FEEL LIKE YOU ARE CONSISTENTLY LIVING IN THE FUTURE IN GOOGLE, THEN IN THAT NEXT VERSION OF WORK WE ARE GOING TO BE LIVING IN, WHAT ARE THE FEATURES THAT ARE GOING TO BE IMPORTANT FOR US? > > LAUREN: I THINK WE WILL EXPAND ON THE FEATURES WE HAVE NOW. I LIKE TO THINK OF THEM AS FUTURE LOOKING ALREADY. IT ' S EXPANDING ON THEM AND CONTINUING TO MAKE THEM BETTER AND OBVIOUSLY BUILD NEW FEATURES TO COME. WHETHER IT ' S CAPABILITIES, I WOULD SAY TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR YOU TO GET AROUND THE WEB, MAKE THAT WHOLE EXPERIENCE AND JOURNEY EASIER. I THINK IT ' LL SURFACE WHAT YOU NEED AT YOUR NEXT JOB TO GET IT DONE MORE EASILY. IT ' LL GET USERS TO WHERE YOU NEED TO GO FASTER THROUGH BETTER URL FILTERING SO YOU GET THERE MORE QUICKLY. THAN I WOULD SAY A SEAMLESS EXPERIENCE, WORKING ACROSS DEVICES, AND POTENTIALLY MAKING PASSWORDS A THING OF THE PAST. JAMES: THAT WOULD BE SHOCKING, RIGHT? [LAUGHTER] LAUREN: IT WOULD MAKE PEOPLE ' S LIVES EASIER FOR SURE. JAMES: FINALLY, WHAT IS THE FAVORITE FUTURE YOU ARE WORKING ON -- YOUR FAVORITE FUTURE YOU ARE WORKING ON? LAUREN: TWOFOLD, IN THE PROFESSIONAL REALM, I WOULD SAY WHAT I REALLY LIKE IS, I ' M SURE A LOT OF YOU HEAR WORK ACROSS MANY DEVICES, SO BEING ABLE TO PICK OFF WHERE I LEFT OFF -- PICK UP WHERE I LEFT OFF. MOVING FROM DEVICES, OPENING THE SAME TABS I WAS USING. MAY BE GOING TO MY OTHER DEVICE I HAVE SITTING AT MY DESK AT HOME, BEING ABLE TO SEAMLESSLY MOVE BETWEEN THOSE IS SOMETHING THAT IS REALLY EASY. ON A PERSONAL SIDE, AS A PARENT OF TWO VERY BUSY CHILDREN, AUTOFILL SAVES MY LIFE ON A DAILY BASIS. I DON ' T KNOW OF ANYONE ELSE HAS TO FILL OUT A LOT OF FORMS CONSTANTLY. FORM AFTER FORM. BEING ABLE TO NOT HAVE TO WRITE DATE OF BIRTH, MY E-MAIL ADDRESS 5 MILLION TIMES, FROM A PRODUCTIVITY STANDPOINT, IT LETS ME DO MORE WORK AT WORK AND GET ALL THE PERSONAL STUFF OUT OF THE WAY. JAMES: THAT ' S GREAT. THANK YOU, LAUREN. THANKS FOR JOINING ME TODAY FOR CHROME ENTERPRISES SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT DISCUSSING THE FUTURE