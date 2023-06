00:00

> > PLEASE WELCOME TO THE STAGE ADOBE GENERATIVE AI AND VP ALEXANDRU COSTIN AND HILARY KRANE AND RACHEL METZ. RACHEL: THANK YOU BOTH FOR BEING HERE. WE HAVE A LOT TO TALK ABOUT. AI HAS LONG BEEN USED BY ARTISTS AND IT HAS GOTTEN EASIER AND CHEAPER AND MORE WIDESPREAD. ADOBE ' S FIREFLY WHICH I KNOW YOU HAVE BEEN WORKING ON. WHAT ARE SOME OF THE MOST INTERESTING USES THAT THE TWO OF YOU ARE SEEING? HILARY: THERE ARE TONS OF EXAMPLES. AI IS JUST A NEW POOL FOR THE CREATIVE COMMUNITY AND THE CREATIVE COMMUNITY HAS ADAPTED, TAKING ON NEW TOOLS AND APPLYING HUMAN CREATIVITY. ONE INTERESTING THING WE HAVE SEEN IN JUST THE PAST COUPLE OF WEEKS IS THERE WILL BE THE RELEASE OF A NEW BEATLES SONG. THERE WAS A TAPE OF A JOHN LENNON SONG WHERE THE QUALITY WAS VERY POOR AND HIS FAMILY SAID WE CANNOT MAKE A SONG OUT OF IT AND AI HAS BEEN HELPING TO CLEAN THAT UP TO MAKE IT HIGH ENOUGH QUALITY THAT PAUL MCCARTNEY AND THE CONSENT OF THE FAMILY, IS GOING TO RELEASE THE FIRST NEW SONG IN DECADES. THEY RELEASED OTHERS IN 1995 BUT THE TECHNOLOGY WAS NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR THIS ONE. THAT IS A FANTASTIC APPLICATION OF THE TOOL. WE ALSO SEE IT BEING USED IN POSTPRODUCTION IN ORDER TO MAKE A LOT OF THINGS EASIER THAT WERE HARDER BEFORE. YOU CAN DO A LOT OF THINGS WITHOUT THE PRESENCE OF THE TALENT BY USING SCANS. THAT WILL BE ANOTHER FANTASTIC APPLICATION AND THE SKY IS THE LIMIT. WE ARE ONLY BEGINNING TO SCRATCH THE SURFACE ON WHERE THE CREATIVITY WILL LEAD US. RACHEL: ALEXANDRU, WHAT KINDS OF THINGS ARE YOU SEEING? ALEXANDRU: STARTING FROM FINE ARTS TO CONSUMER CONTENT CREATION, THE TWO BIGGEST PIECES WE HAVE SEEN, RECENTLY RELAUNCHED PHOTOSHOP FOR PHOTO RETOUCHING. A LOT OF ACTUAL PRODUCTION WORK FROM PROFESSIONALS IS BEING HELPED BY GENERATIVE AI IN MULTIPLE WAYS AND WE ARE ENABLING TECHNOLOGY FOR CONSUMERS AND COMMUNICATORS THAT DO NOT HAVE THE SKILLS TO CREATE AND WE ARE SEEING AN ACTUAL EXPLOSION OF CREATIVITY ON THE CONSUMER SIDE, FOLKS THAT HAVE IDEAS BUT IN THE PAST THEY WERE NOT ABLE TO EXPRESS THEMSELVES. NOW WITH THE HELP OF GENERATIVE AI DIRECTLY INTEGRATED INTO OUR WORKLOADS, THEY ARE ABLE TO CREATE CONTENT AND HAVE A DIFFERENT SOCIAL PRESENCE. RACHEL: ALEXANDRU, YOU HAVE A LOT OF PEOPLE USING FIREFLY FOR WORK RELATED PROJECTS. WHAT ARE SOME THINGS PEOPLE ARE DOING THAT YOU MAY NOT HAVE EXPECTED? ALEXANDRU: WE ARE STILL IN BETA. THE GENERAL AVAILABILITY RELEASE IS HAPPENING SOON. EVERYONE IS STILL EXPERIMENT THING ON THE WEBSITE. -- EVERYONE IS STILL EXPERIMENTING ON THE WEBSITE. THE BEATLES ALBUM, THIS IS NOT SOMETHING WE EXPECTED TO BE VIRAL. THIS IS REALLY CRAZY STUFF. THIS IS HUMAN CREATIVITY AT ITS BEST WHEN THEY COME UP WITH NEW IDEAS AND TECHNOLOGY ENABLES THIS. RACHEL: WHAT ARE SOME OF THE CONCERNS YOU HAVE ABOUT THE USE OF GENERATIVE AI IN THE ART WORLD LIKE ETHICAL CONCERNS AROUND HOW DATA IS COLLECTED TO TRAIN SYSTEMS THAT CAN GENERATE THESE IMAGES? THIS STUFF IS COLLECTED FROM ALL OVER THE INTERNET BUT INCREASINGLY SOME PEOPLE SUCH AS ARTISTS IN PARTICULAR WHOSE WORK IS PART OF A DATA SET ARE UPSET ABOUT THAT? HILARY: WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN THE LAWSUITS. GETTY IMAGES IS THE BEST ONE. THE ETHICS USED BEHIND TRAINING THE MACHINES, THERE IS A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PUBLICLY AVAILABLE AND LEGALLY AVAILABLE FOR YOUR USE TO MAKE MONEY. THE WHOLE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY REGIME GIVES RIGHTS TO CERTAIN INDIVIDUAL CREATORS AND PEOPLE WHO APPEAR. AND WHEN A MACHINE IS TRAINED FOR A COMMERCIAL PURPOSE USING THOSE RIGHTS WITHOUT THEIR PERMISSION, I THINK YOU ARE AT SERIOUS RISK. I THINK IF WE THINK ABOUT AN ACTOR AND HOW IMPORTANT THE CREATIVE DECISIONS ARE THAT THEY MAKE, NOT JUST WHEN THEY ARE DOING A ROLE BUT WHAT ROLES THEY AGREE TO DO IN ORDER TO CREATE THEIR WHOLE BODY OF WORK. IT IS A REALLY TERRITORIAL EXPRESSION IN ITSELF. IF OTHER PEOPLE CAN TAKE THAT AWAY FROM THEM BY USING THEIR IMAGE AND WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT, USING EITHER THEIR PRIOR CREATIVE THOUGHTS IN THE FORM OF A WRITER OR THEIR IMAGE OR THEIR VOICE FOR A MUSICIAN IN ORDER TO MAKE A PRODUCT THAT THEY ARE UNAWARE OF OR HAVE NOT CONSENTED TO BE IN, I THINK WE ARE IN VERY MURKY -- BLACK AND WHITE ETHICAL LAND WHERE WE HAVE TO THINK ABOUT HOW DO WE CREATE THE RULES AND THE NORMS AROUND THE USE OF THESE CREATIVE INDIVIDUALS WORK IN A WAY THAT RESPECTS THEIR RIGHTS AND DOES NOT DO VIOLENCE. WE HEARD A LOT OF TALK THIS MORNING ABOUT THE THREATENING OF HUMANITY AND OBVIOUSLY HUMAN EXTINCTION IS A BIG DEAL. I GET IT. ALONG THE WAY WE SHOULD NOT ONLY THINK ABOUT HUMAN EXTINCTION. WE SHOULD THINK ABOUT MAPPING BASIC ETHICS AND NORMS ONTO THIS FANTASTICALLY CREATED AND POWERFUL TOOL. ALEXANDRU: THIS WAS TOP OF MIND WHEN WE DESIGNED FIREFLY. ARTISTS WERE UP IN ARMS ABOUT THE FACT THAT THEIR PUBLIC CONTENT WAS USED WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT OR CONTROL. WHEN WE DESIGNED FIREFLY WE DECIDED TO TRAIN ONLY ON THE DATA WE HAD IN ADOBE STOCK AND PUBLICLY AVAILABLE DATA WITH COPYRIGHTS EXPIRED. WE DON ' T THINK WE HAVE VIOLATED ANY TRADEMARKS. BY THE NATURE OF THE TRAINING DATA NOT ONLY ARE WE RESPECTFUL WITH OUR CUSTOMERS BECAUSE THESE ARTISTS ARE CUSTOMERS BUT WE ARE ALSO ENABLING ENTERPRISES AND CREATORS OF CONTENT TO BE COMFORTABLE USING THIS CONTENT BECAUSE THE RISK OF GENERATING BY MISTAKE OR SOMEBODY ELSE ' S IDEA IS ZERO. RACHEL: ALEXANDRU, I HAVE A QUESTION. ADOBE RECENTLY SAID THAT BUSINESS USES OF FIREFLY CAN GET AN IP INDEMNITY FROM FIREFLY. IT MEANS THAT IF A BUSINESS CUSTOMER IS ASSUMED OVER SOME MEDIA IT MAKES WITH FIREFLY, ADOBE WILL PICK UP THE LEGAL T AB. ALEXANDRU: OUR COMFORT COMES FROM THE PLAN THAT WE TRAIN ON ON DATA THAT WE CONTROL. THE DATA IS CURATED USING HUMAN CURATORS AND WE MAKE SURE WE DON ' T LEAK ANY ID. THIS IS WHY WE HAVE DISCOMFORT FOR OUR ENTERPRISE CUSTOMERS AND OUR CASES FOR GENERATED CONTENT. IF THEY REMIX IT WITH INFRINGING CONTENT, THE IDEA OF INDEMNITY IS NOT APPLY. FOR FIREFLY, WE ARE OFFERING THIS. HILARY: I THINK IT IS FANTASTICALLY INTERESTING AND PIONEERING WORK, THE IDEA OF ETHICAL TRAINING. I HOPE IT BECOMES PART OF THE GREATER LEXICON. THAT IS WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE AND IT IS IMPORTANT FOR THE CORPORATE AND BUSINESS CLIENTS WHO HAVE THAT INDEMNITY. WE WERE ALSO TALKING ABOUT THE DEMOCRATIZATION OF CREATIVITY AND ALLOWING SOMEBODY LIKES ME TO HAVE THE TOOLS TO PERHAPS CREATE THINGS. I DON ' T WANT TO BE STEALING SOMEONE ELSE ' S WORK AS I AM EXPLORING MY CREATIVITY FOR THE FIRST TIME. HAVING TOOLS AND MECHANISMS THAT WOULD GIVE ME AND EVERY OTHER CREATOR THE CONFIDENCE THAT WHEN THEY ARE DIVING IN TO THIS WORLD FOR THE FIRST TIME, THEY ARE NOT GIVING IT IN A WAY THAT IS DOING VIOLENCE TO OTHER CREATIVE PEOPLE WHO HAVE INVESTIGATED THEIR LIFETIME OF WORK, I THINK IS SUPER IMPORTANT AND I REALLY COMMEND ADOBE FOR WHAT THEY HAVE DONE. RACHEL: I AM CURIOUS, WHAT DID ADOBE ' S LAWYERS THINK OF THAT? AS A LAWYER YOURSELF HILARY, YOU MAY HAVE SOME THOUGHTS ON THAT. ALEXANDRU: THEY ARE FULLY BEHIND THIS. FOR A LONG TIME WE HAVE BEEN PIONEERING MANY OTHER INNOVATIVE THINGS IN THE CONTEXT OF GENERATED CONTENT THAT I WANT TO TOUCH UPON LATER ON. WE DO HAVE OUR LEGAL DEPARTMENT ' S. OR BECAUSE THEY ARE -- WE DO HAVE OUR LEGAL DEPARTMENT ' S. FULL SUPPORT. LIMITS ARE USING GENERATIVE -- WHEN WE STARTED USING GENERATIVE AI, WE CREATED THIS ETHICS DEPARTMENT THAT HELPED US NAVIGATE ALL OF THOSE NOT ONLY TRAINING DATA ISSUES BUT ALSO BIAS AND HARM REDUCTION INITIATIVES. RACHEL: HILARY I HAVE A QUESTION FOR YOU SPECIFICALLY ABOUT THINGS GOING ON IN HOLLYWOOD. EARLIER THIS MONTH THE ACTORS UNION BEGAN NEGOTIATING WITH STUDIOS, EARNING A NEW THREE-YEAR CONTRACT. ONE OF THE USES IS THINGS LIKE AI TO MIMIC USER VOICES AND THEIR BODIES. I AM CURIOUS HOW YOU ENVISION GENERATIVE AI CHANGING AND HOW THEY COULD GET HURT FROM THIS. HILARY: THAT IS A QUESTION THAT REMAINS UNANSWERED AND I AM NOT IN THE GUILD CONVERSATIONS. IT IS NOT ONLY THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD, THE DIRECTORS GUILD REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH STUDIOS ON AI AND THE WRITERS GUILD IS ALSO IN THE MIX. I THINK WE WILL HAVE TO WAIT TO SEE WHAT ALL OF THOSE NEGOTIATIONS YIELD. IN THE END, I WILL GO BACK TO WHERE I STARTED. AS A TOOL FOR CREATIVITY, I THINK WE WILL SEE AN EXPLOSION OF CONTENT IN HOLLYWOOD THAT COULD BE GOOD FOR HOLLYWOOD BUT ONLY IF WE PAY ATTENTION TO ESTABLISHING THE ETHICAL NORMS AND CREATING A WORLD IN WHICH BEFORE THE LAW OR LEGISLATION CAN CATCH UP, THE GENIE IS LET OUT OF THE BOTTLE BECAUSE IT IS NORMALIZED TO STEAL THE CONTENT THAT IS AVAILABLE BUT NOT LEGALLY AVAILABLE FOR USE. UNLESS I THINK WE ARE IN A LITTLE BIT OF A TIME RACE TO GET TO THE ETHICAL STANDARDS TO MAKE SURE THAT THIS TOOL DELIVERS THE CREATIVE PROMISE OF IT BOTH FOR THE TEMPERATURE BUT ALL THE WAY UP THROUGH THE CHAIN OF HOLLYWOOD. RACHEL: ONE MORE THING I WANTED TO ASK YOU ABOUT RELATED TO ACTORS, I AM CURIOUS IF YOU ARE SEEING AI AND APPLICATIONS BEING DISCUSSED OR PUT INTO FILM CONTRACTS. IF SO, HOW AND WHAT KIND OF QUESTIONS DOES THIS BRING UP FOR ARTISTS PROTECTING THEIR IMAGES. HILARY: GENERATIVE AI IS NEW BUT THE IDEA OF SPECIAL-EFFECTS IS NOT NEW AND THE ABILITY TO MANIPULATE IMAGES, TO CHANGE THEM POSTPRODUCTION, HAS EXISTED FOR A LONG PERIOD OF TIME SO WE HAVE SOME PRECEDENT HERE. IT IS PRETTY WELL-ESTABLISHED THAT THE STUDIOS ARE SEE KING CONSENT FROM THE ARTIST BEFORE THEY FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGE THEIR PERFORMANCE. THERE WAS AN EXAMPLE TWO DECADES AGO WHERE THEY ADDED A TEAR TO AN ACTOR ' S PERFORMANCE THAT HE DID NOT APPROVE UP AND WHEN HE SAW THE FILM, HE WAS LIKE HOW DID THAT HAPPEN AND THIS CONVERSATION STARTED THAT LONG AGO AND IT IS CONTINUING. THERE IS A QUESTION OF WHO OWNS THE CHARACTER, WHO OWNS THE DIGITAL IMAGE OF THE ACTOR WHO CREATES THE CHARACTER, WHAT CONTROL SHOWED THAT ACTOR HAVE OVER USE OF THOSE TOOLS IN THE FUTURE, BOTH IN RESPECT TO THE PIECE OF ART THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TO MAKE AND WITH RESPECT TO OTHER PIECES OF ART. ULTIMATELY WE ARE GOING TO GET TO A COMFORTABLE PLACE WITH THE STUDIOS BECAUSE THE STUDIOS AND THE ARTISTS ARE IN A SYMBIOTIC RELATIONSHIP. MORE CONCERNING IS THOSE WHO ARE NOT PART OF THE MAINSTREAM BUT WHO WANT TO JUMP IN BY CREATING WORK THEY NOW HAVE THE ABILITY TO CREATE AT MUCH LOWER COST BECAUSE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF MACHINES THAT HAVE BEEN TRAINED ON THE PILFERED CONTENT, THAT IS A REAL PROBLEM. RACHEL: LET ' S TALK ABOUT AUDIENCE AWARENESS. THIS IS SOMETHING I THINK ABOUT WHENEVER I SEE A TRAILER THAT MAY USE AI OR COMMERCIALS THAT ARE USING AI. WHEN SHOULD THE AUDIENCE TO MADE AWARE WHEN AI IS PART OF THE CREATIVE PROCESS, WHY AND WHY NOT. ALEXANDRU, I KNOW FIREFLY DOES EMBED DETAILS TO MARKET BUT I ' M NOT SURE HOW THAT TRANSLATES TO A FINAL PRODUCT. ALEXANDRU: FOR A LONG TIME AS WE WERE PIONEERING THIS GENERATIVE WORK, WE WERE RECEIVING THIS MEDIA ATTENTION AND INDUSTRY FEEDBACK THAT WE NEED TO INVEST IN CONTENT AUTHENTICITY, WE NEED TO HELP CONTENT CONSUMERS UNDERSTAND WHETHER A PIECE OF CONTENT WAS DIGITALLY EDITED AND IN THIS CASE MORE RECENTLY FULLY GENERATED SYNTHETICALLY. FOUR YEARS AGO WE PIONEERED THE CREATION OF THE CONTENT AUTHENTICITY INITIATIVE WHICH IS A CONSORTIUM THAT HAS THOUSAND MEMBERS -- 1000 MEMBERS AND ENDING UP WITH WEBSITES AND CONTENT CONSUMPTION PLACES AND ACROSS THE STACK WE ARE ENCOURAGING THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A DIGITAL NUTRITION LABEL THAT WE CALL CONTENT CREDENTIALS IT IS A PIECE OF INFORMATION THAT DESCRIBES WHAT QUALIFICATIONS WERE BROUGHT TO THE CONTENT AND THAT IS EMBEDDED IN THE CONTENT ITSELF. THAT MEANS THAT SOMEBODY CONSUMING A PIECE OF CONTENT WITH CONTENT CREDENTIALS EMBEDDED, THEY SHOULD BE ABLE TO READ THE NUTRITION LABEL AND UNDERSTAND IS THIS PIECE OF CONTENT REAL OR IS IT GENERATED. THIS IS EXTREME THE IMPORTANT IN THE STAGE WHERE IT IS SO EASY TO CREATE THIS CONTENT. IMAGINE THE IMPLICATIONS OF POLITICS. THIS IS A REALLY SERIOUS ISSUE AND THIS IS WHY WE ARE ENCOURAGING A LOT OF OUR PARTNERS WE HAVE FLEXIBILITY AI AND OTHERS -- A LOT OF OUR PARTNERS LIKE STABILITY AI AND OTHERS. CONSUMERS OF CONTENT HAVE THE OPTION TO FIRST VERIFY AND TRUST A PIECE OF CONTENT. TODAY YOU MAY SEE A PHOTO AND IT LOOKS REAL, IMPLICITLY BELIEVE IT BUT IN THIS NEW REALITY WHERE ALL CONTENT MAY BE GENERATED, WE NEED TO ENABLE CONTENT SO CONSUMERS HAVE THE RIGHT OF UNDERSTANDING AND VERIFYING AND TRUSTING THAT PIECE OF INFORMATION. > > I AGREE WITH ALL OF THAT AND I BELIEVE THAT SOME FORM OF WATERMARKING FOR BEING ABLE TO TRACE THE PROMINENCE OF A PIECE OF OUR DOCTOR THE CONSENT OF THE ARTIST WHO ARE INCLUDED SHOULD BE PART OF THIS NUTRITION LABEL. THE REASON I GO FOR A WATERMARK IS BECAUSE IT IS NOT JUST AS YOU ARE WATCHING THE WHOLE CONTENT. SOMEBODY CAN TAKE A CLIP OF THAT THAT MAY OR MAY NOT HAVE THE NUTRITION LABEL, PUT IT ON A PLATFORM AND IT COULD BE AROUND THE BRO BEFORE THAT ARTIST EVEN KNOWS IT HAS HAPPENED TO THEM. IF WE CAN EMBED SOMETHING THAT WILL SHOW NOT OK OR OK, THAT IS PART OF THE SOLUTION. ARE WE THERE YET? I DON ' T THINK SO. THE LEADERS WE HEARD FROM THIS MORNING, IF WE TAKE THEIR WORD, I THINK WE CAN DO A LOT TO CREATE THE SCHOOLS THAT WILL MAKE IT MUCH -- WILL MAKE A MUCH SAFER ENVIRONMENT. RACHEL: THANK YOU VERY MUCH.