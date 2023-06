00:00

Some have argued that the Fed's tightening of monetary policy was significantly responsible for the failures and stress in the banking system. They argue we should have taken this into account when setting policy. Let me state unequivocally the Fed's job is to use monetary policy to achieve its dual mandate. And right now that means raising rates to fight inflation. It is the job of bank leaders to deal with interest rate risk, and nearly all bank leaders have done exactly that. I do not support altering the stance of monetary policy over worries of ineffectual management at a few banks. We will continue to pursue or pursue our monetary policy goals, which ultimately support a healthy financial system. At the same time, we will continue to use our financial stability tools to prevent the buildup of risk in the financial system and when needed, to address strains that may emerge.