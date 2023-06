00:00

Love you to weigh in on that, this basic idea of a soft landing, which is essentially what Greg was talking about, this idea that you could see just a slowdown, a sluggishness, not necessarily recession and an increase in unemployment, but definitely a little bit of softness. But with inflation coming lower. This is this is what the Fed wants. They think that the sluggishness is my base case of the economy with inflation going down slowly. I mean, I spent a lot of talk about the soft landing, hard landing. I feel like this is a little controversial. The economy already landed. We're seeing inflation decelerate and we're seeing the job market hold up. But we're still on the tarmac. We haven't been led to the gate. We're just sitting on the plane waiting for exit because we're still waiting for that 2 percent target. So we're landed, but we're not off the plane. And that's how I see the U.S. economy right now is we're just sitting here. And anyone who's flown out of the New York area airport knows exactly what I'm talking about. You have no idea how you're how long you're going to be on that. Exactly. You might be on that tarmac for so long if they send you back to the gate.