00:00

Let's start with the big question here that a lot of the markets are asking specifically, which is the China story. We'll get to Japan in a moment. Overnight, Henry Kissinger recently told Bloomberg that the war over Taiwan is likely unless the U.S. and China back off. What is the thinking in Japan and with your counterparts? How seriously is that threat being taken? Well, I think the most important thing is what you do for credibility of deterrence. And I think that that is what the meetings were with Jake Sullivan, national security, Vice President Biden that was in town for multiple tri laterals with both. They are OK. Japan and United States. That's a foundational piece. Also with the Philippines, Japan and the United States, Australia, I think all of that, I think has let it lead to an increased level of deterrence. And so I don't think it's predetermined. That's part of why Secretary of State Lincoln's visit is an important step in normalizing, stabilizing. And I do think levelling up our deterrence level helps ensure that that thing that former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said as inevitable or is predicted, is leading tours. That's where the currents are. I'm not so sure I would say that because there's history. There's a lot of moments. There's actually agency by individuals. But deterrence is an important element for the United States is active with that with our allies, which is our most important level of deterrence is not just a military equipment. It's a diplomatic or economic investment and development in combination with the region. And the one thing I do know from being here is that all the countries in the region are desperate for America's leadership. Are you at all worried about what the read through on president she's thinking may be as you hold these trilateral meetings, is there any kind of concern about just how well received or poorly received they might be? Well, what am I worried? I kind of. I was born worried. But here's what I would say is you never know in diplomacy where deterrence ends and provocation begins. But I think it's interesting, if you look at the region, you look I think if you asked me the most important part of the upcoming week. Yes. Is Secretary Clinton's visit to China. But more importantly, what level is Prime Minister Modi's visit to Washington? You also look at what Jake Sullivan, National Screwed adviser Jake Sullivan, did here with the trilateral meetings. You have a level of engagement in the area. And China keeps talking about containment. Well, the fact is, it's not containment. It's energized allies and alliances working together in common purpose because they have a shared set of interests and a shared set of values. China, if you look at it constantly in conflict with the Philippine Coast Guard, which is why we just finished a trilateral Coast Guard exercise. Border conflicts with India, threats recently to South Korea, tracking the United States Naval and Air Force, and also doing that to all straight in Kenya. There's they are nonstop in the constant confrontation. The second thing I would say is nobody's as good at containing China as President Xi. Look at the economy under President President Xi, 20 percent unemployment among youth housing economy. So to me, she has done it and done more work in containing China and affecting China's rise economically than anybody else. Everybody else sees a China that is a constant conflict. Therefore, they are working together as allies.