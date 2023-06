00:00

We look at a digestion day, that is what I would say after the biggest weekly rally, or at least poised to be the biggest weekly rally, going back to March, taking a bit of a breather and not really doing much after divergent central banking opinions, as well as a question of how much the A.I. boom can really fuel that tech dominance. S & P futures up about a tenth of a percent, climbing toward that 40 500 mark euro strength has been one consistent story of one or 958 versus the dollar. As we see that rise continue following a hawkish ECB tenure yields marginally higher. A real whipsaw at the front. And with people assessing how far the Fed is not only willing to go, but how long they are willing to hold rates three point seventy three percent on the 10 year in crude, just marginally lower, softer, but has risen just a touch from lows as low as 68 67 dollars a barrel on the nine max as people came out. The dynamics of slower growth with perhaps slower demand from China, with perhaps technical moves that people talk about, just to give you some sense of some single name movers. And Sara, I'd love you to weigh in. But Adobe really weighed in on the A.I. craze. They reported earnings yesterday better than expected. Second quarter results raised their full year forecast. Great. All good and fine. Probably would've given a little pop. Those shares up almost four and a half percent because they mentioned A.I.. But I mean, how much is that going to be sort of a catch all from your vantage point to get some sort of gains?