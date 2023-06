00:00

Investing in the fan experience inside the arena qualifies as a no brainer, but Monumental has made other bets with longer odds. I just had a firm belief that the sports industry would continue to grow. The value of the teams would continue to grow and we should invest while everyone else was trying to hoard. We first made an investment in a company called Sport Radar back in 2015 prior to when sports betting was legal in the United States. As we learn more and more about the European markets, how they were regulated and the success that they've driven, we really became an evangelist in the United States for the legalization of sports betting generally. We held hearings on Capitol Hill. Was sport radar to advocate for it? A Supreme Court decision in 2018 struck down the federal ban on sports betting. The District of Columbia made it legal in 2019 and in 2020. Capital One Arena became the first U.S. sports venue to officially open a sports book. It's driven by fan engagement. How do we engage with our fans in ways beyond just sitting in a seat watching our game? Since we've opened it, there's been almost three hundred million dollars that's been bet downstairs and it feels like an Apple genius bar or something. It's very or for Bloomberg, it's got terminals everywhere. It's got TV screens everywhere. And so I'm very proud of making those kinds of investments when it seemed very dark and dire and now it's paying off. I think sports betting is going to be dominant here in the U.S. because it's fun. And so if Ted, which very smartly put a sportsbook in his arena, that's another way to connect with your consumer. And I believe that's going to be a very good business to be in under NBA and NHL rules. The company can't receive revenue directly from betting that's entirely handled by its partner. Caesars monumental as profit comes from food and beverage sales and the venue brings customers to the facility year round can come here whether we have an event or not a game or not. Eat wager in early 2023 monumental opened district eat a life event theater focused on EA Sports. It's another avenue for fan engagement and another indicator of monumental appetite for innovation. We made an investment in that just because we knew that was the future, that it was not as big in the US as it has been in Asia. But it was common in a big way. People are really starting to understand that gaming as a platform is looking more like traditional sports entertainment. Both pandemic people want to get back to in-person gathering and being more digitally focused, tech savvy, even more aggressive. Doubling down on a lot of our already existing commitments made a lot of sense to us. And I think this strictly fits that mold. Monumental in particular, exceptionally brilliant and ensuring they own how the vertical revenue streams that can exist with having both facility those in-person events, their teams that can compete in that facility, as well as other events and opportunities to monetize not just with their team and their competitions. So baseline, if you have any sports NBA team and the hockey team, they require their own infrastructure and support, I would imagine. What are those inflows and outflows? So it's not quite on the scale of an NBA team yet, at least in this market. But we have players who draft players. We trade the players, we sign players, and then there's a whole business process around it as well. You have a team side, but they're selling our sponsorship. You look around, you'll see a lot of the same sponsors that have signage in the building. So it fits in really well with what we're trying to do.