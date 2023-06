00:00

TO IN THE DEBT CEILING AGREEMENT. I WOULD IMAGINE IT IS HARDER FOR DEMOCRATS LIKE YOURSELF TO GET ON BOARD SO WHAT KIND OF SHOWDOWN ARE WE HEADING TOWARD THIS FALL? > > IT IS VERY DISAPPOINTING TO SEE SPEAKER MCCARTHY WAS ALREADY GOING BACK ON THE AGREEMENT REACHED TWO WEEKS AGO BUT WE ARE NOT GOING TO LET HIM GET AWAY WITH IT. THE PRESIDENT HAS TO SIGN THE BUDGET DOCUMENT AS WELL AS PASSING A DEMOCRATIC SENATE. I WOULD ALSO POINT OUT THE REPUBLICAN CAUCUS CONTINUES TO BE SO DIVIDED INTERNALLY IT WILL LIKELY NEED DEMOCRATIC VOTES EVEN TO PASS THE HOUSE. WE WILL MAKE SURE WE HOLD HIS FEET TO THE FIRE AND THE AGREEMENT WE REACHED AND PASSED TWO WEEKS AGO IS FULLY EXECUTED AS IT WAS ORIGINALLY AGREED. JOE: IT SEEMS TO ME THEN THAT THE DEBT CEILING DEAL WAS THE APPETIZER AND THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MAY WELL BE THE DESERT. IS THAT THE STORY HERE? > > YES AND NO. I SAID OFTEN WHAT THE DEBT CEILING DEBATE REALLY PRODUCED WAS AN AGREEMENT ON THE BUDGET THEY CAME FOUR MONTHS EARLIER THAN WE OTHERWISE WOULD HAVE REACHED AS WE APPROACHED THE SEPTEMBER 30 FISCAL YEAR DEADLINE. AS PART OF THAT AGREEMENT PAST A COUPLE WEEKS AGO, THERE WAS A MECHANISM IN PLACE THAT WOULD HAVE MANDATORY CUTS OF 1% IF THERE IS NO BUDGET AGREEMENT REACHED BY DECEMBER 31. THAT IS A BACKSTOP I THINK ASSUMING IT PLAYS OUT AS WRITTEN WILL IN THE END PREVENT A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN. KAILEY: AS WE TALK ABOUT WHO ULTIMATELY ARE GOING TO BE THE ONES TO PREVENT THE SHUTDOWN FROM HAPPENING, IS SPEAKER MCCARTHY STILL A REASONABLE NEGOTIATOR GIVEN THE PRESSURE FROM SOME IN HIS CAUCUS HAS MEANT HE DOES BEND AS YOU WERE SAYING ON THIS TWO WEEKS AFTER HE MADE AN AGREEMENT WITH THE PRESIDENT? > > IT IS REMARKABLE AFTER WE REACHED A PRETTY LARGE BIPARTISAN VOTE, ABOUT 80% OF HOUSE DEMOCRATS, I SELF INCLUDED VOTED YES. ABOUT TWO THIRDS OF HOUSE REPUBLICANS VOTED YES. THEN WHAT HAPPENED WAS THE HOUSE WAS SHUT DOWN FOR ALMOST TWO WEEKS BECAUSE A DOZEN OR SO DISSIDENT FAR RIGHT CONSERVATIVES WOULD NOT ALLOW A VOTE ON THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES FLOOR BECAUSE THEY WERE SO MAD ABOUT NOT GETTING THEIR WAY. THE REALITY IS HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE STILL IN CHAOS. THEY ARE STILL INTERNALLY DIVIDED. IN THE END THAT DOES MORE TO WE CAN SPEAKER MCCARTHY THAN ANYTHING ELSE. KAILEY: I HAVE TO ASK YOU ABOUT THE BRIDGE -- JOE: I HAVE TO ASK YOU ABOUT THE BRIDGE COLLAPSED ON INTERSTATE 95. OUR VIEWERS SHOULD KNOW THAT IS LOCATED INSIDE OR DISTRICT. THERE ARE A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT KNOWING THE SECURITY, THE SAFETY OF OUR ROADWAYS BUT THE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS WE ARE MAKING RIGHT NOW. CAN WE START BY ASKING YOU ABOUT TIMELINE AND HOW LONG THIS WILL TAKE TO FIX? > > I WENT THERE TO VISIT THE SITE THE DAY AFTER THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AND ONCE IT WAS SAFE ENOUGH FOR US TO DO A TOUR. I RECEIVED A BRIEFING AS WELL ON SITE FROM THE HEAD OF THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION. THIS IS A DISASTER. THERE ARE 160,000 PEOPLE WHO DRIVE THROUGH THAT STRETCH OF I-95 EVERY DAY. A FEW TIMES A WEEK I AM ONE OF THEM. THIS IS A CRITICAL ARTERY NOT JUST FOR THOSE OF US WHO LIVE IN PHILADELPHIA BUT THE ENTIRE MID-ATLANTIC OF THE EAST COAST. WE NEED TO GET THIS BACK UP AND RUNNING AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. THERE HAS BEEN A PLAN ANNOUNCED TODAY. IT IS A LITTLE BIT COMPLICATED BUT IT WILL GET US BACK UP AND RUNNING MORE QUICKLY UNTIL THE FULL HIGHWAY OVERPASS IS RECONSTRUCTED. MY HOPE IS AND NO ONE HAS WANTED TO PUT A TIMELINE ON THIS MY HOPE IS WE CAN BEAT WHAT THEY WERE ABLE TO ACHIEVE IN ATLANTA. THAT TOOK I BELIEVE 43 DAYS TO REPAIR A SIMILAR SORT OF INTERSTATE OVERPASS. I BELIEVE IN PHILADELPHIA OUR GOAL SHOULD YOU TO BEAT WHAT THEY RIPPLE TO DO IN ATLANTA. KAILEY: AS YOU SAY, NO ONE HAS BEEN SPECIFIC WITH THE TIMELINE. ARE YOU SATISFIED OUT THE RESPONSE TO THIS INCIDENT FROM THE TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT? > > I HAVE TO SAY THIS HAS BEEN A REALLY SHINING EXAMPLE OF EVERYONE COMING TOGETHER REGARDLESS OF YOUR ROLE, FEDERAL, STATE OR LOCAL. GUARD WAS OF YOUR PARTY. WE ALL UNDERSTAND THIS IS NOT ABOUT PARTISANSHIP SHOULD IT IS NOT ABOUT IDEOLOGY OR YOUR LEVEL OF GOVERNMENT. WE JUST NEED TO FIX THE DAM ROAD AND GET IT RECONSTRUCTED PERIOD. EVER SINCE EARLY HOURS OF SUNDAY MORNING HAS BEEN TREMENDOUS UNITY AND A SPIRIT WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER. JOE: AS WE CONSIDER FIXING THE DAM ROAD WE ARE GOING TO BE SPEAKING LATER THIS HOUR WITH THE INFRASTRUCTURE CZAR AT THE WHITE HOUSE. HOW CONCERNED ARE YOU AND WHAT QUESTIONS WOULD YOU HAVE ABOUT THE ADMINISTRATION ' S PLANS TO PRIORITIZE FUNDING AND AVOID ANOTHER COLLAPSE LIKE THIS? > > I AM ONE OF THOSE WHO WORKED ON AND VOTED IN FAVOR OF THE BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL THAT PASSED LAST TERM. IT IS ONE OF THE MANY PIECES OF LEGISLATION WE WERE ABLE TO PASS IN A DEMOCRATIC HOUSE AND SENATE AS WELL AS WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN AND THE WHITE HOUSE. IT IS A TIME LIKE THIS WHERE I AM HAPPY WE WILL HAVE THE RESOURCES NECESSARY IN ORDER TO RECONSTRUCT I-95. WHAT HAPPENED UNFORTUNATELY WAS UNAVOIDABLE. IT WAS A DRIVER WHO HAD A CLEAN RECORD, WAS A VETERAN. HE TOOK THE EXIT PERHAPS TOO FAST. HE WAS DRIVING AN OIL TANKER THAT ONCE IT SLAMMED INTO THE WALL OF THE OVERPASS INSTANTLY EXPLODED. THERE IS VIDEO YOU CAN SEE ONLINE OF THIS INCIDENT. IT MELTED STEEL. THAT IS A SITUATION TO MATTER HOW GOOD YOUR INFRASTRUCTURE IS IF THE TEMPERATURE IS SO HIGH THAT IT MELTS STEEL THERE IS NOT MUCH YOU CAN DO.