00:00

I think we're just getting it right now. The 70 rivers was one point nine percent one year MLS. Yeah, there we go, 10 basis point cuts. It's about signaling, isn't it? Yes, I actually. This is exactly as we expect it because you already saw quite a bit of signals earlier. Cutting the deposit rate and cutting in the short term, you know, reverse repo rate by basis point. But I do think that yeah, people say that 10 basis point does not do a lot, but I think they hear the signal is very, very important because it shows a reversal of policy direction because earlier this year we actually saw when the economic data looks to be stronger. Actually, the authorities slowed down their pace of economic support. Now it seems that they have to press the gas pedal a lot harder. You're right. And when you when you talk to your clients, how worried are people about China and is that magnitude of concern? I guess in some ways merited at this point? I think a lot of the weakness or long term concerns has been on people's mind for quite a while. But I feel, you know, the short term weakness is you surprised a lot of people, including all the economists, me looking at the data, it's very clear that there is a lack of confidence in the economy. And what you think that means that confidence back apart from moves of 10 basis points here and there. What else do they need to do? Well, I think in the near term, we will need to do just continue to do this kind of policy support, not just on the month front, but on the fiscal front as well. We look at all the policy tools and monetary policy will be easy to implement. But fiscal policy will be more direct and more useful. But we think that property will come later stage. At what point does the market listen, though? It's the other thing in terms of justice. I mean, animal spirits in this in this equity market have just. I mean, they showed up for a few weeks and a few months early this year and then they vanish like they are almost non-existent, almost like the average for the last three years. Well, our view is that I think there are too much in the near in the short term, that much bearish bearishness has all been priced in the markets. And we just need to see keep the authorities keep doing things like that. Might be more clear. You mean you say once people do not believe, you say twice and do it twice a third times and eventually, hopefully the market is going to turn? OK. What as I wait for that turn. I wonder, I mean, what people are positioned right now. It seems to be underweight stocks still in some ways looking at the CGT rally, ill pricing and maybe more stimulus to come. Should I continue on this this jeebies and buying them? And what does that mean for dollar China? Mm hmm. Well, actually, in the current environment, I think given that the Fed continued to stay hawkish and China likely will continue to do monetary easing or fiscal easing as well, I think it's reasonable to expect that in the near term there could be additional weakness in the Chinese renminbi. But I do not actually expect to see a large devaluation of the currency either, because I don't think that it is consistent with the Chinese government's longer term objectives. Don't maybe talk us through what you're looking at at the activity data at the top of the hour now. In particular, what do you watch out for in terms of where we could be seeing continued weakness? I mean, what's the key thing you're watching out for? Of course, I would look at the two main areas. Number one is the consumer sector. I think retail sales has been very, very weak. You look at the April number and not only on the seasonal adjustment basis, not only way below the pre pandemic trend and also it's low, even lower than the recent peak reached into 2021. So we need we need to watch that very carefully. Another one, I think, is the property sector, looking at a housing sales and at the same time looking out to the property developers activities. And third thing is infrastructure actually written recent data. We actually saw some moderation in this part as well. But you're supposed to be strong. It is supported by the government. And so there was a kind of moderation in policy support in the recent months. And we need to see that start to pick up again. We'll get to India and Japan in just a moment. That's very exciting. Just one last thing on China. They're introducing all this stimulus. Yes. They can't stand in the way of the currency. How easy does currency get it? Well, I think there will be, as I said earlier, there could be some additional weakness in the near term. So looking at the number level, probably I would take the previous Haidi Lun seven point three ish as a benchmark to look at, but I don't think we should go significantly beyond that. OK, let's pivot to talk about a market that has been just taking the headlines, maybe taking some allocations out of what would otherwise go into the Chinese market. That's Japan. Yes, I think Japan what's happening in Japan is really, really exciting. People are surprised by it. Well, people say this is maybe just Warren Buffet effect, I think, or but it probably will play a role in it. But I do think there are some structural changes in Japanese economy that calls for more attention, because we know that Japan, the Japanese economy was in this balance sheet recession for quite a while and drag on in the entire corporate sector, housing sector. They're saving paying back their debt, not doing any investment. But I think things are changing because you look at especially after that, since 10 years ago, since Susan Lapid was the prime minister, there were some significant changes. Number one, for example, we look at the Japanese labor market actually has been rising. The total employment has been rising despite the shrinkage in its population, because a lot more women join the labor force. That's number one. And number two, I think very important trend that we observe is that the corporate CapEx has been rising as well. In Japan, which is quite phenomenal, even though that's a proxy for confidence, not just confidence, because the entire idea that Japan stay stagnant, because, you know, the balance sheet recession where corporates and the household do not invest in. They were hoarding cash. Yes. They just save and to pay back their debt. But if you're looking at to the Japanese corporations, start to invest again. Actually, that's a very good sign. All right. So actually, at this moment, we've got got the Q1 data. The fix. I see investment in Japan actually rebounding very strongly. How do you chase this rally? I'm not asking because I think you're indirectly saying chase this rally. How do I change it? Now we're up. I can't remember the last time Japan had a weekly drop. Well, I think for a long term perspective, I think, you know, the Japanese market probably has been forgotten by and people for well over two decades to lost decades. Right. Yes, for quite a while. I think people now need to look at them more, more, more carefully, because it's also put that in the longer term context of the reconfiguration of global supply chains. So we know that after especially after pandemic, you need to diversify away from China, which I think is a long term trend. And I think Japan also can play a role in it. Well, we have and we talk about people talk about Vietnam. People talk about India, but those mostly for lower end assembly type of labor intensive jobs. But Japan potentially could play a a role. I'm not saying, you know, the major destination, but could that be one of them at destinations of supply chain relocation at some point? The expectation is the Bank of Japan shifts in policy. Yes. Is that a good or a bad thing? I think longer term actually is good thing, because if I'm talking about the logic I was talking about, if, you know, Japan is turning into a normal economy, so its monetary policy needs to be normalized as well. Right. But I don't think they're going to rush into this. They need to be patient. We think this way, Japan, the Bank of Japan has been doing this, is aggressive, is under a statement. Right, for the past 10 years. And I don't think they will rush in to reversal of this policy just because the inflation. Because. A few months. Right. Right, so there will be patient and they said it, that it is that they're going to do this part of the review and that possibly we could last one on one or what were half a year's? Anderson, I think that makes sense. They need to be sure. But longer term, I think it makes a lot of sense to normalize the I mean, the jokes, you know, the BMJ was the Michael Jordan of extraordinary loose monetary policy. You mentioned FDI and that China plus strategy that takes us to India. You mentioned India, too, that markets also just been rallying. What do you think would happen there? Well, Indian market, of course, has been very, very popular, very expensive as well. But underlying that kind of bullishness, I think the economy really is in a very sweet spot at this point. I think both domestically and also externally in terms of a lot of positive factors, support. I mean, domestically, everybody knows the potential, everything. But looking at the Modi government, I do think that they did a lot of good things. I mean, particularly the ones they like to highlight, looking at how much money the Indian government now is pouring into infrastructure investments in their budget for this fiscal year, the amount of money allocated to capital spending, most of them goes to infrastructure. That's about three times as high as in 2019. So that's a lot of, you know, investment to improve the conditions for foreign investment. And externally, of course, you do have this very strong push factor, you know, to to to to make multinational companies have to look at India more seriously. So you've laid out the case there that, well, for one, Japan to India, that these don't seem to be temporary and simply tactical in nature. It seems like these are longer term stories that are just coming to fruition right now. The question I have is that, you know, if you're a dollar investor and you had a previous allocation of, say, X, X, X to China, do you take from that pie and then do you allocate that structurally more permanently into a Japan, for example, into an India? And where does that leave Chinese equity markets, I guess? Well, I think that is a very important question for the longer term asset allocation. I mean, for Chinese market as this point, I mean, look at the current juncture. I think the entire market has been very, very cheap. And this be, you know, undervalued probably. But for the longer term, I think people have to be a lot more selective. Right. And the fact that to I mean, the valuations, I think you alluded to that. Right. I mean, the Hang Seng is trading at 10. India's trading at 20. I mean, you're basically paying double for it for what you get in terms of profits. Right. Yet the other one is the right leg at double the price. What do you think happens to risk the risk trade in the second half? Like what's what's the outlook, given the current reality of valuation discrepancy, given maybe that we're at this tightening cycle? What's the general advice you're giving right now? Well, in terms of global asset allocation at this point, given that we are expectation U.S. is still heading into a recession and the Fed probably will stay hawkish, at least keep the interest rate high for quite some time. So we're at this point where still fairly defensive in terms, especially in terms of U.S. equities and actually we're neutral Japanese equities. So that makes us a little bit more comfortable holding Japanese equities versus U.S. assets. Right. And then for the rest of Asia, we try to be more selective. Okay. Very quickly, fixed income, how do you feel about fixed income right now? We're still very bullish fixed income, especially the investment grade part for high yield. We're more cautious. So we don't think we need to go to take more risks to get that very attractive. Yeah, I mean, you have 5 to 7 percent, don't you? I think we cover the entire world. Thank you so much.