00:00

Did you have any sense that this was a muddled message? Do you think it's pretty clear. Hi, Kathleen. Happy to be with all of you. So I thought it was. The message was muddled even prior to this meeting, frankly, you know, where we're going to get a pause, escape or jump in? It's not exactly clear right now, but I think it's getting a little bit better, but still confusing. I would say what Chairman Powell tried to explain is that the it looks like, as you said, two more rate hikes is what the majority are looking for. And what he's saying is just because we we skip this meeting doesn't mean we won't go again. We'll try to now further slow the pace of rate hikes if needed. And one way to do that is not to raise rates. Each meeting. So I think that's the key takeaway. And then I look at the forecast revisions, upward for GDP, downward for unemployment, a little bit higher on your P.C. inflation. And to me, the Fed is effectively removed. Its implicit recession forecast was a mild recession. But to me, it now seems like they will go ahead and raise rates in July. That was not a forecast prior to today. So how high do you think rates are going to have to go? This seems to me Jay Powell stressed so much in that press conference. We missed our forecast. We keep forecasting it's going to go down. It doesn't. Core inflation is still too high. He's sounded so definite on the concern about inflation and the need to do enough to get it down. Yeah, it definitely was a hawkish message. And I think there's also some uncertainty about the path of growth and inflation, just very much to the point that they have underestimated both, really. They're not alone in that. But the resiliency of the labor market is fed into consumer spending, and that's helped keep inflation higher than they would like to see it. We're only gradually slowing. And as Chairman Powell noted and we saw yesterday, the core consumer price index on an annualized basis last three months is kind of held in steady around 5 percent. That's still well above the 2 percent target. So Kathleen Hays, they're telling David here, they're telling us they'll move by, too. Do you think they'll be able to move by too? So do we still see a moderate recession and we see that unfolding in the fourth quarter of this year? If we're correct in that, we would see only one more rate hike. So they would go in July. We're not going to have enough data between now and then to really dissuade Fed officials that maybe they're too optimistic on on growth prospects now. But I think assuming they go in July, they skip September, which seems to be the new path. And then if that is really the next slide meeting, maybe is the October, November meeting. And I see I think by then we'll have enough data that suggests that, hey, there's cracks forming and that they don't necessarily need to raise rates again. And pricing when it comes to Fed cuts now. That's basically been priced out this year, given what Paul said, that they may not be seeing rate cuts until maybe 2024. I mean, how soon can we go from a pause, a hike to actually cuts now? Well, I think what's interesting is at the last meeting, Chairman Powell was asked in the Q and A about the disconnect between the markets. The markets wanted to keep pricing in cuts for later this year. And he said, well, let's see, let's see who's right. I think effectively the Fed is one on that goal. They are not going to be cutting rates, in fact. Chairman Powell indicated that they wouldn't be cutting rates in a meaningful way for a couple of years. It doesn't mean they won't cut rates in 2024. That's what we think they do cut rates, but it will be a very gradual process. So, Kathy, it seems to me in March, in March, I should say, this is June. So at the May meeting in April, when it seemed that financial stability was what they were concerned about in banks, and if they pause, it was because of that. There was so mention of that from Powell questions at the press conference, you know, in anything, are they hiding the fact that they are concerned about this heating up again and that's one reason to pause? Or do you think it's died down that much that they don't have to be concerned now? That's a great question, Kathleen. They did mention it in the policy statement. They said that the banking system is very secure and in good shape. But and Powell did mention it a bit in the press conference and he did say we want to see how credit conditions evolve going forward. And part of that is how much will the banks be cutting back on credit availability? It's not so much. We think, you know, he thinks another crisis is brewing and more failures, although those naturally happen throughout the year. But it's really about the credit availability and that's where we're concerned as well. We do think the increased regulation and the concerns about lending and deposits flight, you know, think about the money market rates are going to go up even higher. That's going to put more pressure on banks.