With the exception of corporate giants like Madison Square Garden, it's been rare for U.S. sports organizations to go public. But that might be changing. Do you see a future for monumental as a public company? Yeah, I think so. I think what we found is the leagues have opened up to new pools of capital over the last year or two. Both the NBA and NHL have allowed professional investors to come in, not as individual owners, but as funds. So that's a whole new pool of capital that didn't exist before. Sort of shows a whole new asset class opening up for professional sports, not just kids, but professional sports enterprises. I think the sophisticated and analysts will be looking at this industry in this our revenue start to get in the billions of dollars. I think that you'll see a wave of companies go public, whether we will or not. There's a big responsibility when you're a public company. And I tell people we're a public company already. The scrutiny that you're under in running a sports team is, I think, much higher than a public company CEO has to live with. We'd be prepared to do it. Just the mark would have to be right. We'd have to emotionally be ready to do something like that. But I think monumental will be one of the three, four or five best in class organizations that if that time was there, sure, we could go public.