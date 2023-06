00:00

Compared to what we've seen in the past few months, with policy makers changing their tune. Given how economic growth is going in China, what sort of turn around do you expect? And I guess eventually will this help? Because it seems confidence is very low right now. Yes, you are. Right. Right. The Covid is pretty low among corporate and the household. That's why at this stage, policy is the only game changer given that we can see in data last the month. That's why I think another turning point for policy is imminent, which means that in the coming weeks and we're going to see more announcements from the policy makers to ease policies to support the economy and the policy going to tend more supportive compared to the past few months. What is the biggest issue right now with the Chinese economy, given that households and businesses are not really ready to spend? And how do you get there? Well, I would say China is at a very early stage of a cyclical recovery. And early success, cyclical recovery. Usually you're gonna see very low. Currently, there's a very weak labor market. And at this stage, they can't meet has not yet into organic growth, which means that no confidence and demand in the north reinforce each other into a positive feedback loop. Now it's in the negative feedback loop. That's why at this stage, you know, policy has to play a more important role to drive economy. Over the past few months, you know, since second quarter we see policies pass has tapered taper bit. That's why our economy slowed a lot in second quarter. But to give but at this stage, I think are we're going to see another turning point that the policy going to turn more supportive in the coming months, given, of course, where the Fed is going along with other economies. What will this policy divergence mean for Chinese assets such as the Chinese yuan? Well, it really depends on how long the Fed, the hiking cycle gonna be in our house, really that fed. Probably gonna have another hike in July if that's the case. I think that in the near term, the Fed to continue the hike. And that's still going to put some pressure on China related assets. But if the Fed the hiking cycle is done, then that's going to open the window for CBOE to have more cut. That's why, you know, we we expect to 10 basis cut in the key policy rate today. And we can we also we expect another policy rate cut in third quarter this year from CBO to support the economy. Larry, are we heading towards the old playbook when it comes to stimulus? And what does that mean for the deleveraging campaign, which to be fair, even through Covid 0, it was held pretty steady? Well, you know, I want to handle. No, I do think that the economy needs more support to farm policy because the confidence is low. Right. But on the other hand, I don't expect the stimulus is like a bazooka, like a stimulus. I think it's gonna be pretty measured. I would say no. Paul is trying to policymakers try to strike a balance between on deleveraging and also supporting the growth by the given. This morning, we're going to see growth is pretty weak. Youth unemployment rate going to remain about 20 percent. I think that at this moment, probably they're going to give more weight to girls. Yeah, that youth unemployment number at a record high is is is really becoming problematic, right? Is this just one of the factors that makes you think that this is a broader, longer term structural slowdown that's been driven by demographics, is driven by, you know, that that the point at which the broader economy is at? And this was really something that policymakers were struggling with, even precursor event. Well, I think that structural issue, of course, is important. But at this stage, the reason we see very high unemployment rate, very low inflation, very weak economic. And no, it's not because structural reasons. It's because cyclical reasons. The main cyclical reason is that policy has tend to less supportive from second quarter. That's why we see the economic data also slow the farmer from in the past couple months. That's why I think this moment to the cure to high unemployment rate is more a policy supports. So that's mainly a cyclical factor. How does the property sector play out when it comes to the more, more relaxation they are expecting in policies? Do you think that's gonna be enough to be able to make a meaningful difference? Well, that's gonna help. No. Our view is that this year we're gonna see an shape recovery in the property sector, which means that since going to stabilize from a very depressed level last year. But the stabilization still perhaps because the second quarter and we see a pretty sharp slowdown. So I think at this stage we're going to see more policy easing in the property sector tried to stabilize things. So things like no cut to the downpayment, the ratio, losing the purchase restriction, especially in bigger cities.