CHANGE CRISSCROSSING THE COUNTRY MAKING THE CASE FOR INFRASTRUCTURE. CAP THE IMPLEMENTATION. YOU HAVE THOUSANDS OF PROJECTS UNDERWAY. I WONDER AS YOU WATCH THIS UNFOLD, THIS CRIPPLING EVENT ON THE EAST COAST IF THERE IS ANYTHING THE ADMINISTRATION CAN DO TO PRIORITIZE INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS TO FIX THIS. > > FIRST OF ALL OF THE PRESIDENT IS ON THIS IN A BIG WAVE HE HAS INSTRUCTED ME TO WORK WITH THE GOVERNOR, SECRETARY, THE MAYOR PEERED I TALKED TO THE GOVERNOR A LITTLE WHILE AGO. I TALKED TO MAYOR KENNEY A HALF-HOUR AGO AND I TALKED TO BRENDAN BOYLE AFTER HE GET OFF THE AIR WITH YOU TO MAKE SURE THEY WOULD KNOW THEY WOULD HAVE THE PRESIDENT AND EVERYTHING HE COULD GROW AT THIS PAIR THE GOVERNOR HAD A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY AND HAS A GOOD STRATEGY AND PLAN TO THE WHITE HOUSE AND PRESIDENT WILL BE WITH HIM AND THE PEOPLE OF PENNSYLVANIA AND ALL THE FOLKS ON THE I 95 CORRIDOR UNTIL THIS IS DONE AS QUICKLY AS IS HUMANLY POSSIBLE. IT IMPLICATES AND SUPPORTS THE REASON WHY THE PRESIDENT PASSED THE BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE LAW. THE LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE IN OUR NATIONS HISTORY. WE HAVE 32,000 PROJECTS FUNDED ACROSS THE COUNTRY. WE HAVE PUSHED $220 BILLION OUT THE DOOR AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO DO THAT PEERED THE BEST EXAMPLE OF THE NEED FOR THIS IS OF COURSE WHO WENT SOMETHING LIKE THIS HAPPENS THE GOOD NEWS IS WE NOW HAVE THE ABILITY TO GET IT UP FAST AND BACK IN OPERATION AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. THINK THAT IS WHAT IS GOING TO OCCUR WITH A LEADERSHIP TEAM WORKING TOGETHER ON THE FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL LEVELS. KAILEY: YOU SAY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. WHEN YOU SPOKE WITH THE CONGRESSMAN, DID YOU TELL HIM YOU CAN COMMIT TO THAT UNDER 45 DAY TIMELINE? > > ALL OF THIS IS GOING TO BE RUN BY THE GOVERNOR. THEY ARE THE ONES WHO HAVE TO SET THE TIMELINES. THEY HAVE A GOOD PLAN. WE ARE THERE TO HELP THEM EVERY STEP OF THE WAY. MOST OF THE MONEY COMES FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DOES THE GOVERNOR AND HIS TEAM THAT IS GOING TO MAKE THIS HAPPEN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MAYOR AND IN COOPERATION WITH THE SENATE, SENATOR CASEY ON THE CONGRESSMAN WE TALKED TO A MINUTE AGO. WE WANT TO HELP THEM ON THE TIMELINE THEY SET FOR THEMSELVES. THEY ' RE GOING TO WORK 24 73 65 BECAUSE THIS CORRIDOR IS SO CRITICALLY IMPORTANT. JOE: NOW I WANT TO KNOW WHO ELSE YOU ARE TALKING WITH BEFORE YOU COME ON THE PROGRAM. IF THAT IN MIND, WE HAVE A REAL BATTLE ON SPENDING UNDERWAY ON CAPITOL HILL. IT SHUT DOWN BUSINESS THIS COUPLE OF DAYS. THE REVOLT FROM SOME MEMBERS OF THE RIGHT FLANK OF KEVIN MCCARTHY ' S GRAT. THEY WANT TO SPEND A LOT LESS THEN WAS HAMMERED OUT UNDER THE DEAL. THERE IS NO A CALL TO GO BACK TO FY 22 LEVELS AGAIN. IT APPEARS TO BE AN NON-STARTER IN THE SENATE AND YOUR WHITE HOUSE. WITH THAT SAID, ARE YOU CONCERNED ABOUT HAVING THE FUNDS TO CONTINUE IMPLEMENTING THE INFRASTRUCTURE LAW? > > NO AND I WILL TELL YOU WHY. WHEN THEY HELD THE AMERICAN PEOPLE HOSTAGE, THE PRESIDENT NEGOTIATED A BUDGET DEAL THAT KEPT EVERYTHING CALM, DID NOT FORCE US INTO A RECESSION, NOT HAVE A CATACLYSMIC IMPACT ON THE ECONOMY AND PRESERVED ALL THE FUNDING FOR THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF ALL, CHIPS ACT, INFLATION REDUCTION ACT, PROTECTED SOCIAL PROTECTIVE MEDICARE AND MEDICAID. THERE WAS ALSO AN AGREEMENT TO FUND THINGS FUNCTIONALLY AT THE 23 LEVEL. THAT DEAL IS DONE BUT THE FUNDING IS THERE FOR THESE INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS PEERED THE PRESIDENT HAS SAID TO ME HURRY TO HELP UP AND WE HAVE 32,000 PROJECTS AT SOME LEVEL OF FUNDING. WE ARE GOING TO DO THIS EVERY DAY KEEPING OUR SHOULDER TO THE WHEEL UNTIL WE REBUILD THE BACK ONE OF AMERICA JUST WHAT THE PRESIDENT ' S COMMITMENT WAS SHARED THERE IS NO QUESTION WE HAVE AGING INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE COUNTRY. HE IS THE FIRST PRESIDENT IN THE LAST 50 YEARS ABLE TO PUT A BIPARTISAN GROUP OF LEGISLATORS TO HELP REBUILD THE COUNTRY. AS THE PRESIDENT SAYS WHEN WE DO THINGS TOGETHER WE CAN DO BIG THINGS. IF WE DON ' T DO THEM TOGETHER WE CAN ' T HARDLY DO ANYTHING. YOU NOW SEE PRESIDENT, THE GOVERNOR, THE MAYOR, CONGRESS WORKING TOGETHER TO GET THIS CHALLENGE FIXED AS SOON HUMANLY POSSIBLE. KAILEY: OF COURSE BECAUSE WE HAVE TO KEEP IN MIND THE REPERCUSSIONS OF THAT NOT BEING FIXED FOR THE TIME BEING, IT IMPACTS COMMUTERS BUT IT ALSO IMPACTS THE TRANSFER OF GOODS ALONG THE EAST COAST. IT IS A CRITICAL ARTERY AS WE HAVE BEEN SAYING. ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT THE COST INFLATIONARY IMPACT THIS COULD HAVE AS WE ARE FIGHTING A BATTLE AGAINST HIGHER PRICES? > > THE REPORTS THAT CAME OUT TODAY HAVE INFLATION HEADING DOWN FOR THE LAST 11 MONTHS HEADING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. WAGES ARE UP. JOBS ARE UP 13.1 MILLION JOBS. WE STILL HAVE MORE WORK TO DO WHICH IS WHY THE PRESIDENT IS MAKING SURE WE LOWER THE COST FOR AMERICAN PEOPLE ON INSOLENT PRESCRIPTION DRUGS, HEALTH CARE APPEARED ON THE INFRASTRUCTURE PIECE IT IS TO RELIEVE SUPPLY CHAINS. I WAS IN PENNSYLVANIA NOT LONG AGO ANY ON $800 MILLION FOR THE MONTGOMERY LOCKS AND DAMS. BLOCK 22 AND 25. THESE ARE INVESTMENTS WE MAKE IN THE RIVERS AND WATERS TO GET THINGS FROM THE GROUND ONTO THE BARGES ONTO THE SHELVES OF PEOPLE IN AMERICA TO REDUCE THE COST OF THOSE PRICES WHICH IS WHY THE PRESIDENT ' S PLAN TO INVEST IN AMERICA IS WORKING. WE HAVE A BATTLE ON OUR HANDS. AS THE PRESIDENT SAYS WE HAVE TO KEEP OUR SHOULDER TO THE WHEEL AND STAY AFTER IT TO LOWER THE COST FOR AMERICAN PEOPLE AND INCREASE THE COST OF OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE DONE SUCCESSFULLY TODAY BUT WE HAVE A LOT OF WORK TO DO TOGETHER. JOE: I HAVE TO ASK YOU ABOUT THE POLITICS BEHIND ALL OF THIS. YOU ARE NO STRANGER TO POLITICS. YOU HAVE BEEN SPENDING MONTHS AND MONTHS CROSSING THE COUNTRY MAKING THE CASE, SPREADING THE GOSPEL ON INFRASTRUCTURE. YOU ARE TALKING TO US TODAY ABOUT INFLATION, THE ATTEMPTS TO SHORE UP THE ECONOMY AS WE GO INTO WHAT COULD BE A DIFFICULT PATCH. THE STRENGTHENING JOB MARKET. A RESILIENT JOB MARKET. ALL SOUNDS LIKE A GREAT STORY TO TELL BUT THE PRESIDENT IS STILL LOOKING AT APPROVAL RATINGS THAT ARE REMARKABLY LOW CONSIDERING WHAT A LOT OF DEMOCRATS SEE AS A GREAT ECONOMIC STORY TO TELL. HOW DO YOU CONNECT THE DOTS ON THIS AS WE GO INTO A CAMPAIGN SEASON? > > I CANNOT SPEAK ABOUT THE CAMPAIGNING BECAUSE OF MY CURRENT POSITION. IF YOU SHOW UP AND GET A LOT OF STUFF DONE PEOPLE WILL KNOW THAT. I HAVE CRISSCROSSED THE COUNTRY. I HAVE TALKED TO RED STATE GOVERNORS, BLUE STATE GOVERNORS. I HAVE NOT HAD ONE GOVERNOR OR MAYOR, ONE STATE LEGISLATOR SAY PLEASE DON ' T SPEND THE O MONEY TO CLEAN UP THE WATER IN MY DISTRICT OR PLEASE DON ' T GIVE ME HIGH SPEED INTERNET SO MY KIDS CAN STAY IN CERTAIN LEVELS OF IGNORANCE. EVERYBODY IN AMERICA, WELL ABOVE 90% WENT THIS MONEY TO GET TO THE GROUND WHICH IS WHY THE PRESIDENT WAS ABLE ONCE AGAIN TO BRING A BIPARTISAN GROUP OF PEOPLE TOGETHER TO GET BIG THINGS DONE. HIS THEORY OF GOVERNING IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE PRIVATE SECTOR WHICH HAS INVESTED $470 BILLION OF THEIR CAPITAL CHASING THE KIND OF RETURNS THEY WANT. HAVE PUT A BIG APPROVAL RATING ON THE PRESIDENT ' S VIEW OF THIS NEW INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY THAT IS VERY SIMPLE. IF WE INVEST IN AMERICA, IF WE INVEST IN OF THE PEOPLE OF AMERICA WE ALL WIN AND WE NEVER HAVE TO LOOK OVER THE SHOULDER OF ANYBODY THAT WILL COME CLOSE TO CHASING US. IS A GOOD STORY TO TELL IN POLITICAL YEAR AND A YEAR WHEN NOBODY IS PAYING ATTENTION BECAUSE IT IMPACTS PEOPLE WHERE THEY LIVE. IT IMPROVES THEIR LIVES, AND AS THE PRESIDENT SAYS LIFTS THE BURDEN OFF THEIR SHOULDERS SO THEY CAN HAVE BREATHING ROOM TO RAISE THEIR FAMILIES. KAILEY: THERE IS A QUESTION OF THE TIMELINE OF A POLITICAL YEAR. WE WERE TALKING TO AN ECONOMIST AT BANK OF AMERICA EXPECTING A RECESSION TO HIT A RECESSION TO HIT IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2024. ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT THE CLOCK WORKING AGAINST YOU? > > IF EVERY DAY YOU WAKE UP AND PREDICT IT IS GOING TO RAIN, YOU WILL BE RIGHT ONE-DAY. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS RECESSION FOR A LONG TIME. WHAT THE PRESIDENT SAYS IS IF WE DO THIS THE RIGHT WAY, WE CAN HAVE STABLE STEADY GROWTH AND WE CAN FIND WHAT WE CALL A SOFT LANDING. THIS THE COMP LOOK AT A TIME. AS THE PRESIDENT HAS DEMONSTRATED, IF YOU MANAGE IT WELL, IF YOU ' RE SMART ABOUT IT, IF YOU ARE DISCIPLINED, IF YOU ARE BALANCED WE ARE GOING TO GET US TO A BETTER PLACE. EVERY ECONOMIST SHOULD TELL YOU HAVE A FAIRLY STRONG ECONOMY. IT IS SOMEWHAT CURIOUS INFLATION IS STUBBORN. IT IS LOWER THAN EVERY OTHER INDUSTRIALIZED WORLD AND IT HAS COME DOWN FOR THE LAST 11 MONTHS. I ' M NOT SAYING WE ARE OUT OF THE BATTLE. LOTS OF ECONOMISTS COME ON EVERY WEEK FOR THE LAST 12 MONTHS AND HAVE PROTECTED IT WAS GOING TO RAIN TOMORROW AND IT HAS NOT RAINED YET TO LET ' S KEEP WORKING AT IT. KEEP GETTING COSTS DOWN. WE CAN HOPEFULLY EASE THE BURDEN ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.