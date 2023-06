How to Build a Brand New Sport

A hybrid of soccer, table tennis and volleyball, Teqball is barely a decade old. With many never having heard of it however, the sport's creators are growing it any way they can—including by trying to get into the 2028 Olympics. So are their plans realistic or far-fetched? Can you just build any new game into a mainstream sport if you have the will and the money? (Source: Bloomberg)

June 15th, 2023, 12:00 AM GMT+0000