IT IS ALWAYS GREAT TO HAVE YOU HERE ON FED DAY AS THE MARKET TRIES TO DELINEATE BETWEEN A SKIP AND A PAUSE. NO THE SEMANTICS ARE IMPORTANT. HOW CRITICAL IS THE FEDS FORECAST ANY IN FULFILLING ONE VISION OR THE OTHER? > > I DON ' T THINK YOU ' RE GOING TO SEE MUCH HAPPEN FOR A WHILE. WE WILL GET MORE DATA WHEN WE GET INTO JULY. IS IT GOING TO BE ENOUGH FOR THE FED TO MAKE A DECISION? HE DID NOT GIVE A CLEAR ANSWER. HE SAID WE WILL LOOK AT THE DATA FROM JUNE AND MAY. I THINK WHAT WE HAVE IS A REACTION TO WHAT HAPPENED IN AUSTRALIA AND CANADA. THOSE CENTRAL BANKS TOOK A RATE INCREASES IS OFF THE TABLE. THE MARKETS WERE SHOCKED AND THEY HAD A BIG REACTION WHEN THEY HAD TO COME BACK BECAUSE INFLATION WENT UP IN THOSE COUNTRIES. THEY THINK THEY MAY BE CLOSE ENOUGH. THEY KNOW THERE IS A LOT OF TIGHTENING BUT THEY. CANNOT BE SURE THEY DO NOT WANT THE MARKETS TO PRICE IT OUT. THIS GIVES THEM THE OPTIONALITY. I ASKED HIM WHETHER TIME WAS GOING TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE IF NOTHING HAPPENS AND WE STILL HAVE THE ECONOMY. DO YOU STILL HOLD OR RAISE RATES? HE DANCED AROUND THAT AND SAID WE WILL SEE AT THE TIME. KAILEY: IT IS BECAUSE MICHAEL MCKEE ALWAYS ASKS THE TOUGHEST QUESTIONS. WE KNOW THIS QUITE WELL. HE ALSO WAS ASKED REPEATEDLY BY DIFFERENT REPORTERS WHO WERE TRYING TO PHRASE IT IN DIFFERENT WAYS. IF YOU THINK YOU ' RE GOING TO HIKE MORE WHY WOULDN ' T YOU JUST DO IT TODAY? WHY WAIT? TO FEEL LIKE WE GOT A CREDIBLE ANSWER FROM HIM ON THAT? > > THE ANSWER SOUNDED ALMOST -- I DON ' T OF MIKE AGREES BUT REMINISCENT OF THE CONVERSATION THEY WERE HAVING IN MARCH AHEAD OF THE BANK FAILURES THAT THREW THEM OFF COURSE A LITTLE BIT. THE STRATEGY AT THE TIME WAS WE HAD SEEN RATE HIKES. THEY LOWERED THE PACE. THEY WERE GOING 75 A MEETING. AND THEY DROPPED TO 50. THAN THEY DROPPED TO 25. THE ARGUMENT AT THE TIME WAS AS WE ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A LEVEL THAT IS RESTRICTED WE NEED TO SLOW DOWN A LITTLE BIT. WE HAVE. DONE A LOT IT MAKES SENSE TO BE MORE CAREFUL. THEY HAD TO RETHINK THAT IN MARCH. IN MARCH THEY WERE WORRIED THE ECONOMY WAS MORE RESILIENT. IT WAS A LOT STRONGER THAN THEY HAD EXPECTED. IT FEELS LIKE WE ARE MAYBE BACK TO THAT POINT WHERE THE ECONOMY IS VERY STRONG BY A NUMBER OF METRICS. THEY THINK THEY MIGHT NEED TO DO MORE. THEY ARE ALSO COMFORTABLE MONITORING THE PACE. THAT WAS CHAIR POWELL ' S EXPLANATION IN AN EFFORT TO LEAVE ALL OPTIONS ON THE TABLE. > > I THINK THE SURPRISE TODAY WAS NOT JUST THE FACT THEY SAID THEY COULD DO ANOTHER 50 BASIS POINTS OF TIGHTENING ONE WAY OR THE OTHER BUT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO SWITCHED THEIR VOTES IN THE DOT PLOT. 10 OF THEM HAD BEEN AT FIVE TO FIVE AND A QUARTER PERCENT WHERE WE ARE NOW. IN OTHER HAD BEEN BELOW THAT. YOU HAD EVERYBODY MOVE UP. THE FACT SO MANY MOVED UP WHEN WE WENT INTO THE MEETING THINKING THE MAJORITY WERE ON THE HOLD SIDE, PROBABLY IS WHAT MADE THE MARKETS INITIALLY NERVOUS. JOE: THE POLITICAL SIDE OF THE CONVERSATION IS HARD FOR US TO IGNORE. WE DID NOT ONLY HEAR FROM JAY POWELL. LAWMAKERS WEIGHING IN ON THE FED ' S RATE PATH AND INFLATION. > > WE ARE STILL AT DOUBLE THE FED ' S TARGETED RATE OF 2%. WHAT I AM FOCUSED ON MAKING SURE WE ARE GETTING THE POLICIES RIGHT IN WASHINGTON. > > THE GOOD NEWS IS IT IS ON A DOWNWARD TREND. > > WE ARE CONTINUING TO SPEND THIS MONEY LIKE IT WAS GOD LEADER. THAT MEANS POWELL HAS GOT TO USE ALL OF HIS POWELL ON THE MONITOR SIDE IF HE IS GETTING MORE HELP ON THE FISCAL SIDE. > > WHAT IS THE BIGGEST DRIVER OF INFLATION IS CORPORATIONS DURING THE PANDEMIC RAISING THEIR PRICES FAR IN EXCESS OF THEIR INPUTS. > > OUR ECONOMY IS ALREADY STAGNATING AND THAT IS NOT HEALTHY. I DO THINK THE FED HAS MUCH THEY CAN DO ABOUT THAT. THAT IS MORE ABOUT FISCAL POLICY HERE. JOE: A FEW OF THE PEOPLE WE -- FEW OF THE PEOPLE WE HEARD FROM OUR ECONOMISTS THAT MANY ARE GOING TO BE RUNNING FOR REELECTION. YOU CAN ADD THE PRESIDENT TO THAT LIST HERE. AS WE HEAR REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS TRY TO TAKE AN ANGLE ON THIS, THEY DON ' T KNOW WHERE WE ARE GOING ANYMORE THAN JAY POWELL. HOW DO YOU FORMULATE A POLITICAL MESSAGE AROUND SUCH A FOGGY FORECAST? > > I THINK IT IS EASY AS SOME OF THEM ARE DOING TO JUST POINT TO THE NUMBERS AND SAY INFLATION IS STILL WAY HIGHER THAN IT WAS A COUPLE YEARS AGO WHEN THIS PRESIDENT WAS ELECTED. THAT IS YOUR ARGUMENT IF YOU ARE A REPUBLICAN. THINK THE WHITE HOUSE CAN ALSO LOOK AT THEM AND SAY THEY ARE -- THE NUMBERS ARE IMPROVING. FED OFFICIALS ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE STICKIER PARTS OF INFLATION. I THINK IF YOU SEE ENERGY PRICES COMING DOWN, GAS PRICES COMING DOWN, IF YOU START TO SEE FURTHER RETREAT IN FOOD PRICES, THERE ARE CERTAIN THINGS THAT CAPTURE THE PUBLIC ' S IMAGINATION A LOT MORE THAN SOME OF THE OTHER CATEGORIES WE HAVE BEEN LOOKING AT. THOSE ARE WINS DEMOCRATS CAN FRAME THOSE AS WINS AT THIS POINT. KAILEY: WANT TO TALK ABOUT ONE DEMOCRAT. WE KNOW SENATOR WARREN OF MASSACHUSETTS HAS HAD A LOT TO SAY ABOUT THE FED ' S POLICY. SHE TWEETED TODAY THE FED RAISED INTEREST RATES BY THE FASTEST PACE AND A DECADE NEEDS TO MAINTAIN THIS PAUSE OR RISK THROWING MILLIONS OF AMERICANS OUT OF WORK. ELIZABETH WARNED IS GOING TO BE ABLE TO QUESTION CHAIR POWELL NEXT WEEK. I WOULD IMAGINE POLITICALLY IT IS GOING TO BE DIFFICULT FOR HIM TO NAVIGATE. > > HE HAS NAVIGATED THIS BEFORE. THEIR ANSWER IS WE HAVE TO DO THE GREATEST GOOD FOR THE GREATEST NUMBER AND WHILE SOME PEOPLE MAY LOSE THEIR JOBS IT IS FAR MORE IMPORTANT TO MILLIONS OF AMERICANS AND AS HE PUT IT TODAY TO GENERATIONS TO COME THAT WE BRING DOWN INFLATION BECAUSE IT HITS EVERYBODY AND IT HURTS THE PEOPLE AT THE LOWER INCOME LEVELS THE MOST WHO SPEND EVERYTHING THEY HAVE. THAT IS WHAT I EXPECT YOU WOULD HEAR FROM HIM. THE PROGRESSIVES HAVE BEEN MAKING THIS ARGUMENT FOR A WHILE. IT HAS NOT SWAYED ANY OF THE CENTRAL BANKS. JOE: IS IT HOLDING WATER WITH WHAT WE HAVE SEEN WITH SUCH STICKY INFLATION ACKNOWLEDGED? SUCH A STRONG JOB MARKET. ELIZABETH WARREN HAS BEEN WARNING JAY POWELL ABOUT DESTROYING THE JOB MARKET FOR THE BETTER PART OF A YEAR. SHE CALLED HIM A DANGEROUS MAN AT ONE POINT IN HIS RETORT HAS BEEN WHAT WOULD YOU PREFER. LAY ON MORE INFLATION ONTO THE /LOWEST INCOME AMERICANS AT SOME POINT, THE JOB MARKET IS GOING TO CONFOUND THAT ARGUMENT. ARE WE THERE NOW? > > THE QUESTION IS DOES IT START TO GO UP? THE FED IN ITS SURVEYS TODAY OF ECONOMIC ATTRACTIONS SAID UNEMPLOYMENT IS NOT GOING TO GO UP AS FAR AS THEY THOUGHT IT WOULD. THEY THOUGHT IT WOULD GO UP 4.5% NEXT YEAR. IT WILL ONLY GO TO 4.1%. THEY ARE THINKING MAYBE THEY HAVE DODGED A BULLET. YOU ' RE NOT READY TO SAY THAT RECESSION IS OFF THE TABLE BUT IF YOU LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR GDP, THEY RAISED THAT AS WELL. THEY SEEM TO BE PUSHING IN THE DIRECTION OF WE ARE MUCH LESS CONCERNED ABOUT RECESSION THEN WE ARE ABOUT INFLATION WHICH KEEPS THEM ON THE PATH OF RAISING INTEREST RATES. AS LONG AS THE LABOR MARKET STAY STRONG, IT IS HARD FOR ELIZABETH WARREN TO GET TRACTION. KAILEY: