00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] This is called election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election. More importantly, it's a political persecution, like something straight out of a fascist communist nation. Forever being remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country, but perhaps more importantly, the president, together with the band of his closest friends, misfits and Marxists, tried to destroy American democracy. The decision to segregate personal material from presidential records is made by the president during the president's. And in the president's sole discretion under the Presidential Records Act, which is civil, not criminal. These documents, whatever documents the president decides to take with him, he has the right to do so. It's an absolute right. This is the more. And that is something that people have not seen. And it couldn't be more clear, are they going to drop this case immediately because they're destroying.