00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] We've seen this pattern play out when it comes to previously who was the former president has faced crew and he he's used it in the past and again now even in the last few days since the indictment was unsealed in Miami. He's used it to fundraise. It's the Trump's brand is basically, as he says at every rally and at every turn is I'm here to protect you from what he says is that the deep state, which is also kind of a synonym for the Democrats. And that's that's what I'm doing here. And that's what I will keep on doing. It's that it's that that talk about everybody being out to get him, which then feeds into the support that he gets from his base, which was also reflected, I think it's fair to say, in these polls, two polls that came out on Sunday, one of which said that only 48 percent of Americans generally, if you take the poll at face value, think that the indictment was warranted at all. How significant is it that his former attorney general, though, also thinks of this indictment is very damning? Well, William Barr has broken with Trump over and over this and other issues and his con. Trump's conduct. You know, since he was the attorney general and, you know, a defender of Trump, including in the probe of his ties to Russia and to, you know, as as a as a longtime jurist, I think you can say Barr has taken a very different view that Trump and just and has said that the things that Trump did with these documents, with these classified, highly sensitive documents, were we're absolutely beyond the pale. And that his claims that Trump's claims of being victimized for it are absolutely, absolutely false. And, Tony, it's surprising that even President Trump's own attorneys, my face some challenges in the eyes of the law. We're now hearing the prosecutors are alleging that Trump used lawyers in his attraction effort. That's true. And that will surely play out as as the case moves forward, which also involves an indictment for war for one of his close aides, you know, has his own aide. But at Mar a Lago, who is charged with helping this. That's what's being alleged to be the obstruction and the attempt to hide these documents. So, yes, that's that there's all kinds of legal jeopardy. Let's be clear, Trump has has been Teflon, if you like, in many of these cases and for a long time. But this does increase his legal jeopardy. These are very serious charges against him. And the first the first court appearance is due on Tuesday where Trump is expected in a federal courthouse in Miami. And Heidi, what are the implications? As you say, this is probably the most serious situation that the former president has found himself in. What are the implications for the leadership race going into the election? Well, it's early days as net in terms of this particular twist, on the other hand, the. That that indictment over the Mar a Lago documents has been building up for a while. So people have had a chance to form their opinions, which is kind of I think what has come out in these polls that were released over the weekend, which is that he's still a can you hope to fight his way through that and and turn it to his advantage with his very, very supportive base. And you have to see that he leads all the other Republican primary rivals, including Ron de Santos, the governor of Florida, by double judges. Now, what are the risks for Trump going forward as this plays out? Very hard to calculate at this point. But it does get back to this point that they are very serious charges. And it it's sort of incalculable at this point because we also have to see how how it plays plays out in the courts and and how, you know, a group of voters or those groups of voters that aren't as committed to Trump as his maga base, how they react to the unfolding of this case.