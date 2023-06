00:00

You, Andrew, it's about the elephants in the room that they're not talking about in Shanghai at this forum. Right. The Forum and Shanghai. I mean, I'm very happy that foreign investors are in China actually having discussions about the markets. But basically most of the subjects are about global risk and the banking industry, rising rates. That kind of thing. The real issue for foreign investors is the state of the property market in China and regulatory reform. I mean, they're creating a new central to work commission, financial work commission that's going to be directly under the Communist Party in Beijing. And none of these subjects are on the table. So I think China is very sensitive about this. And so they prefer to focus on global issues. But in a way, we're seeing a holding pattern when it comes to the Chinese economy and market sentiment, right? Because the property market, the same the same issues still exist and there hasn't been a great deal of momentum in the improvement. We're seeing some signs of potential monetary easing measures through these deposit cuts from the big lenders, but no signs of major stimulus measures coming through. So what are you watching out for is something that kind of moves the markets or meaningfully changes investor sentiment at this point. Well, not much, basically, but I mean, what people are not understanding is that Xi Jinping was convinced several years back by Leo, the former financial guru, that a Japan style trap would be disastrous for China and for the Communist Party. So they started the deleveraging campaign for the property market and they haven't really backed away from that. Now she is backing away from control of the economy. He's basically said, okay, provincial governors, you're in charge of the mess. You created it. Which is not really true. And the provincial governors now have to go through this very messy deleveraging process. Province by province. That is what I'm watching. How many defaults are we going to see? Can they quell protests from the middle class, start losing value in their homes? What does it mean for the banking sector, which has an exposure of something like 30 percent of assets to loans related to the property industry, including the famous LGA fees that are sort of government companies? So that's a process of deleveraging promises is what I'm watching. I don't expect new stimulus because they're very worried about another bubble collapsing on them. Andrew, of course, we have seen these crackdowns in different sectors of the Chinese economy from the government. And one of the reasons that they really put forth was the idea of common prosperity. Are we seeing any more equal distribution within the country? I love that phrase. It's completely meaningless. It's lovely. It's a great populous phrase. But the fact of the matter is the tax structure is not very good at distributing income of the. The system is geared towards feeding money to the state corporates, not to the consumer. So there's no rebalancing. So when you look at it. Inequality has increased slightly over in in under the reign of Xi Jinping. And unless they make structural adjustments in the way capital flows, there's not going to be any change in that. So, you know, people keep using common prosperity, but I have yet to see any evidence that it's happening. And financial, for example, was very good at distributing loans to small businesses, which is actually quite helpful. And they were squashed. So I don't see much on that front. We have seen global banks, including JP Morgan, have more renewed optimism about China and wanting to enter the market. And now the top regulator is saying that they do want to open up the financial sector. How long would that take? Well, that's not going to happen. I mean, they're happy to bring in foreign money as long as there's no control attached to it. But if you put a large American bank or Western bank in China and start amassing lots of assets, they don't, all of a sudden you'll have five hundred billion dollars of money controlled by foreign entities. They don't want that. So I notice that the total of the stock, the securities industry made twenty eight billion dollars in 2021. Domestically, the U.S. companies or foreign companies made a handful of millions. If anything, that's not going to happen. What they do want is incoming investor flows. But given the state of the economy right now, I'm hearing from lots of I heard last night from somebody, a big foreign firm in Hong Kong, they're moving lots of people to Singapore. I mean, they're just giving up on China for now. And to be fair, a lot of the messaging has been very conflicting and confusing. Right. We know that Zemin has long term goals, maybe ambitions that we're not quite sure of, of how it fits in with China's broader development. But, for example, the crackdown on auditing and data, how does that square up against courting foreign investors when due diligence potentially is blurring the lines to what they may call espionage? While the accounting agreement between the United States and China was at least a step in the right direction to try to harmonize standards. So I thought that the PCAOB meetings that happened a while back, that was good. But I agree with you that due diligence against Minsk Group and Cap Cap, the other Cavendish and the other ones is not a good look for foreign investors. So they're not very comfortable with the situation on due diligence. There are opportunities. I was at a hedge fund conference last week where they were pitching stocks in a I and stuff, you know, high tech pharmaceuticals, but they're very small. They're not macro economic in nature. They're sort of one off bets. So I'm not seeing any changes in the near term on this. I'm glad you bring up a guy. Do you have a good sort of grasp on what the opportunities she's in a what that ecosystem is going to look like after regular Shea changes put in place in China? That's a fascinating area. It's one thing China does have is access to massive amounts of data because they have a national platform with a huge number of people. A, I should be perfect for them. However, I have been reading recently that because of the security controls on what you can and cannot say online, some of the A.I. data might start getting polluted, which may slow the development of AI going forward. We don't have enough information yet on this, so I can't tell. Maybe they'll find a way that it won't be that important. But right now, there's some concerns about that.