Lombard Street's Koning on Fed, RBA, Oil

ON THE RBA. JOINING US NOW, SKYLAR MONTGOMERY KONING, TS LOMBARD GLOBAL MACRO STRATEGIST. SO MUCH FOCUS ON THE RBA, THAT ONLY BECAUSE ECONOMISTS ARE SAYING THEY SHOULD FULLY PRICED IN MORE, BUT WHAT THAT MEANS FROM THE FED AND THE ECB IN TERMS OF STICKY INFLATION. SKYLAR: THE JUNE MEETING OF THE FED, WE EXPECT THEM TO PAUSE. THE MARKET IS TOYING WITH WHETHER IT WILL BE ANOTHER HIKE, WHETHER THAT WILL BE IN JUNE OR THE JULY MEETING. THE NARRATIVE IS THAT THE JUNE MEETING IS POTENTIALLY A SKIP MEETING. IT IS NOT HARD TO MAKE THAT LEAP. DATA IS VERY MIXED, SO IT MAKES SENSE TO PAUSE AND REEVALUATE, FOR THE LARGER POINT FOR MARKETS IS WE ARE AT THE END OF THE TIGHTENING CYCLE FOR THE FED. WHETHER WE GET ONE MORE HIKE OR NO HEIGHT, WE ARE NOT AT THE START OF 2022, WE DON'T HAVE 500 BASIS POINTS OF HIKES AHEAD OF US. INFLATION PEAKED IN THE SUMMER AND HAS BEEN DECLINING SINCE THEN. INFLATION SURPRISES HAVE BEEN NEGATIVE FOR THREE-MONTH SIMON ORO NOW. THIS IS STARTING TO BREAK FOR HER ABILITIES LIKE WITH WHAT HAPPENED WITH REGIONAL BANKS. THE NEXT WORRY IS THE LIQUIDITY THAT WILL COME WITH THE TGA REBUILD. WITH INFLATION FALLING AND HAVE A FINANCIAL TURBULENCE, THAT IS GIVING THE FED ROOM TO NOT GUIDE HIGHER. THEY ARE STILL TRYING UNSUCCESSFULLY TO CONVINCE MARKETS THAT THIS HIGHER FOR LONGER NARRATIVE THROUGHOUT 2024. EVENTUALLY THE FED WILL BE FORCED TO CUT AGGRESSIVELY IN LINE WITH HISTORY. YES, INFLATION IS LIKELY ABOVE TARGET AT THAT POINT, BUT IN THE PAST 10 CUTTING CYCLES, THE AVERAGE YEAR ON YEAR CPI AT THE TIME OF THE FIRST CUT WAS 5.8%. WHEN YOU ARE ON THE PATH FOR RECESSION, IT HAPPENS QUICKLY. FRANCINE: I DON'T WANT TO MAKE TOO MANY PARALLELS TO THE RBA, BUT IT WAS INTERESTING TO SEE THEM REITERATING THAT HOUSEHOLD SPENDING REMAINS A MAJOR UNCERTAINTY, BUT HOUSE PRICES WERE RISING ONCE AGAIN. HOW DIFFERENT IS THAT FROM WHAT WE'RE SEEING IN THE U.S. AND HOW THAT INFLUENCES THE FED? SKYLAR: THERE IS A BIG DISTINCTION BETWEEN AUSTRALIA AND THE U.S., VERSUS THE IMPACT CENTRAL BANKS HAVE ON MARKETS MORE GENERALLY. AUSTRALIA IS ACTING MUCH MORE PRONE TO INTEREST RATE RISES IN TERMS OF THE HOUSING MARKET IS MUCH MORE VULNERABLE, THERE IS MORE SHORT-TERM MORTGAGES, SO THAT RATE RISE HAS MORE OF AN IMPACT EARLIER. BUT AT THE SAME TIME, THE RBA IS CONCERNED WITH THE CURRENCY. SO, IF YOU HAVE A POLICY RATE FOLLOW BEHIND THE REST OF THE WORLD AND YOUR CURRENCY IS WEAKENING THAT CAN FEED INTO INFLATION RAPIDLY, THIS IS A MORE OF A RISK FOR THE RBA THAN THE FED. ON THE FED SIDE, THERE IS LESS TRANSITION TO THE ECONOMY THROUGH THE HOUSING MARKET, BECAUSE MORE MORTGAGES AREN'T LONG-TERM, THERE ARE NOT AS MANY VARIABLE RATES SO THAT TRANSMISSION MECHANISM IS NOT A STRONG THERE IS A STRONGER MECHANISM THROUGH FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. THE FACT THAT WE HAD TIGHTENING, WE ARE HAVING THIS POLICY RATE PRICED IN A FIRE FOR LONGER. IN 2024, THE FED IS ANTICIPATING IMPACT. THAT FEEDS INTO CONSUMER EXPECTATIONS. THE OTHER BIG DIFFERENCE THAT YOU SEE IS WITH THE BANK LENDING STANDARDS TIGHTENING. THE U.S. HAS BEEN OFF THAT PATH WHERE BANK LENDING STANDARDS WERE ALREADY TIGHTENING AND THE SVB CRISIS MADE IT MORE QUICK. SO CREDIT CONDITIONS ARE RAPIDLY BECOMING WORSE. THAT WILL FEEDS FINALLY INTO THE ECONOMY AND THE FED IS MORE WORRIED ABOUT THAT THAN OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE. FRANCINE: THE BIG STORY IS ALSO WHAT HAPPENED WITH OIL. YOU HAD A NOTE SAYING COMMODITY COMPLACENCY, WHERE DO WE GO IN TERMS OF MARKET GROWTH, BUT ALSO IN TERMS OF HOW MUCH COMMODITIES WE ARE LACKING? SKYLAR: THE HEADLINE FOR OIL IS THAT OPEC HAS PUT A FLOOR ON THE PRICE, BUT WE ALSO ARE WANTING TO SEE A SUSTAINED RALLY. WHAT IS MORE LIKELY IS THIS RANGE-BROWNED TRADING. ON THE OTHERS, YOU HAVE REDUCED SUPPLY. TO GET A SUSTAINABLE MARKET RALLY, YOU USUALLY NEED DEMAND SURPRISES, NOT SUPPLY CUTS. THE GLOBAL ECONOMY IS CLEARLY SLOWING. WE FORECAST U.S. RECESSION, NOT EXTREMELY DEEP, BUT THAT STILL HAS A LARGE IMPACT ON OIL PRICES AND COMMODITY PRICES MORE GENERALLY. THE CHINA REBOUND IS CONSUMER-DRIVEN RATHER THAN FOLLOWING MANUFACTURING. AND THE RENMINBI WILL FALTER AS WE GET TO THE SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR. COMMODITIES OF THE ASSET CLASSES ARE MOSTLY SHOWING SIGNS OF GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES AND THAT IS PUTTING A CEILING ON PRICES, ESPECIALLY OIL. BUT "SOMEWHAT OF A PRICE FLOOR, ABOUT $75 A BARREL. SAUDI ARABIA IS TAKING THE BRUNT OF THE CUTS. THE REASON THEY ARE ABLE TO CUT PRODUCTION AND ARE COMFORTABLE CUTTING PRODUCTION, UNLIKE RECENT YEARS, IS BECAUSE U.S. SHALE IS NOT FEELING THAT GAP. IT IS FORECAST FOR GROWTH THIS YEAR BUT NOT BACK TO VERY HIGH LEVELS, AND SAUDI ARABIA ARE DOING SIGNIFICANT PRODUCTION