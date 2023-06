00:00

ALWAYS GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. THE QUALITY SHIFT, WHAT THIS THAT LOOK LIKE FOR YOU AS WE ARE AND THAT BULL MARKET? GUEST: THE S & P FULL MARKET, THE 20TH OF PERCENT THRESHOLD IS A MIRAGE. THE REASON WHY I SAY THAT IS BECAUSE I GET BREATH IS EXTREMELY NARROW. YOU SO TODAY AS WELL. IT HAS BEEN A STORY OF A FEW STOPS DOING VERY WELL AND THE REST OF THE MARKET NOT DOING MUCH. IF YOU TAKE THE TOP SEVEN COMPANIES IN THE INDEX, THEY ACCOUNT FOR ALL OF THE YEAR TO DATE GAINS. THE OTHER 493 STOCKS ARE FLAT TO MARGINALLY DOWN FOR THE YEAR. THIS IS NOT THE TRADITIONAL LISH SIGNAL THAT IT WOULD NORMALLY BE. IT IS ACTUALLY A POINT FOR US BECAUSE WE HAVE REACHED THIS TARGET. IT IS A POINT FOR US TO MOVE MORE DEFENSIVELY AND OUR POSITIONING. I AM NOT TALKING ABOUT DE-RISKING WE DO THINK THERE IS FAIRLY LIMITED DOWNSIDE HERE. WE ALSO SEEK FAIRLY LIMITED UPSIDE AS WELL. WHAT THAT ENTAILS IS A SHIFT TO QUALITY. WHICH MEANS COMPANIES THAT HAVE HIGH RETURN ON EQUITY, THAT ARE VERY PROFITABLE AND HAVE LOW LEVERAGE WITH LOW DEBT TO CAPITAL RATIOS. > > SO MUCH OF THE DRIVER FOR THE RALLY THIS YEAR HAS BEEN AI OR AI ADJACENT. DO YOU THINK THERE ARE OPPORTUNITIES THERE GIVEN HOW MUCH OF A LONG-TERM NARRATIVE THIS IS? AHMED: FOR MORE TECHNICAL PEOPLE, IT IS STARTING TO APPEAR FROTHY. FOR A LONGER TERM INVESTOR, THIS IS A SPACE YOU HAVE TO HAVE SOME EXPOSURE TO IN YOUR PORTFOLIOS. WE SEEK DOWN THE LINE VERY HUGE GAINS IN PRODUCTIVITY AND PROFIT ABILITY FOR COMPANIES ACROSS THE BOARD. THIS IS SOMETHING COMPANIES WILL FIT ALL OVER THE PLACE. AS FAR AS THE AI WINNERS SO TO SPEAK, THE COMPANIES THAT WILL DIRECTLY BENEFIT FROM THIS TECHNOLOGICAL REVOLUTION, HAVE TO LOOK AT IT AS A WINNER TAKE ALL SCENARIO. THE BIG COMPANIES, THE ONES THAT HAVE BEEN IN IT FOR A WHILE, ARE THE ONES THAT WILL LIKELY CONTINUE TO BENEFIT. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE NAMES THAT WE ALL KNOW, MICROSOFT, GOOGLE, NVIDIA. SHERY: DESPITE WHAT HAPPENED TODAY, WE HAVE SEEN TECH RALLY FUELED BY AI, SORT OF THE LAST FEW DAYS. WE HAVE MORE ANALYSTS SAYING WE COULD SEE A CYCLICAL RALLY IF THE RECESSION TURNS OUT TO BE MILD. WHAT DO YOU THINK? > > EVEN IN THE CASE OF A MILD RECESSION, WHICH IS WHAT WE EXPECT, AND WHAT THAT MEANS IS WE DON'T EXPECT THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE TO TAKE MUCH HIGHER. SOME ARE BETWEEN FOUR AND 6% IS WHERE WE EXPECT IT TO JUMP TO. EVEN IN THAT SCENARIO, GROWTH AND DEFENSIVE STOCKS WILL DO BETTER. IT WILL NOT BE A QUICK D RATING DOWNWARD. WE COULD EXPECT GROWTH AND DEFENSIVE STOCKS TO PERFORM BETTER. SHERY: WE ARE HEARING MORE, IT'S COMING FROM CHINESE POLICYMAKERS THAT THEY WANT TO OPEN UP THEIR FINANCIAL SECTOR. AHMED: WE THINK THAT THE SHORT-TERM REACTION BY INVESTORS TO THE CHINESE GROWTH STORY IS UNDERAPPRECIATED. THOSE MARKET ARE OLDER SOLD -- ARE OVERSOLD. INVESTORS ARE NOT FULLY APPRECIATING THE LEVEL OF GROWTH WE ARE EXCITED TO SEE AND MAINLAND CHINA. OUR PROJECTION FOR GDP GROWTH IN MAINLAND CHINA IS UNDER 6%, THAT IS BY FAR THE BEST PERFORMING MAJOR ECONOMY IN THE WORLD THIS YEAR. WHAT IS HOLDING THOSE MARKETS BACK IS BEYOND THE FUNDAMENTALS. IT IS NEGATIVE INVESTOR SENTIMENT, GEOPOLITICAL RISK, REGULATORY RISK, AND IT IS COMING FROM THE U.S. AND U.S. ASSET MANAGERS. I FEAR THAT MANY OF THEM ARE FEARFUL OF A POTENTIAL REGULATORY RISK OF INVESTING IN CHINA. YOU ARE SEEING ASSET MANAGERS ELSEWHERE, SUCH AS IN EUROPE, THE LARGEST ONE IN EUROPE WENT OVERWEIGHT CHINESE EQUITIES VERSUS OTHER MARKETS. THIS IS WHY YOU ARE SEEING MOVES HAPPENING OUTSIDE OF THE WORLD OF U.S. ASSET MANAGERS. > > DOES THAT MEAN HE WOULD LOOK AT EXTERNAL WAYS TO GET EXPOSURE TO THE CHINA REBOUND STORY? HOW WOULD YOU LOOK FOR LEVERAGE OPPORTUNITIES WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE DIFFERING INTEREST RATES? AHMED: WE PREFER THE A SHARES IN CHINA, BUT I WANT TO WAIT OUT, WE THINK THIS IS A TACTICAL PLAY. AND IT IS BECAUSE MARKETS HAS BECOME CHEAP AND UNDER OWNED, AND UNDERVALUED THAT WE THINK THERE IS A TACTICAL OPPORTUNITY. LONG-TERM WE DO BELIEVE THAT EQUITY MARKET HAS BECOME LESS ATTRACTIVE. WE THINK THIS DISCOUNT IN VALUATION THEY ARE CURRENTLY HAVING, ALTHOUGH IT IS FRESH, WE THINK IT IS WARRANTED BECAUSE OVERALL, THE CHINESE MARKETS ARE LESS ATTRACTIVE PLACE TO BE. IN THE SHORT TERM WE SEE ON TACTICAL OPPORTUNITY TO GET EXPOSURE. SHERY: DOLLAR STRENGTH MEMO YOU HAVE SEEN DIFFERENT VIEWS. AHMED: THE DOLLAR STRENGTH, WHAT MOVES A CURRENCY IN THE SHORT TERM ARE THINGS LIKE INTEREST RATE DIFFERENTIALS, EXPECTATIONS FOR GROWTH, MONETARY POLICY. BUT OVER THE LONG RUN, CURRENCIES ARE DRIVEN BY BALANCE OF PAYMENTS. ON A PURCHASING POWER BASIS, THE DOLLAR IS VERY EXPENSIVE. OVER THE LONG RUN, WE EXPECT THE DOLLAR TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE AND DEPRECIATE, AND WE THINK THAT DUST BENEFIT ASSETS OUTSIDE OF THE U.S.. -- THAT DOES BENEFIT ASSETS OUTSIDE OF THE U.S.. JAPAN IS A MARKET WE LIKE AS WELL. EVEN EUROPE, ALTHOUGH I THINK THE CYCLICAL OUTPERFORMANCE OF EUROPE IS PAST US NOW. WE THINK OVER TIME EUROPEAN