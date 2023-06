00:00

Interesting filings from Goldman for the US Equity Premium Income ETF and the U.S. Tech Equity Premium Income ETF. They sound very familiar to some JP Morgan products which we have on the left hand side. They're one of those, of course, is Jaffe, which, Matt, we talk about all the time in every single every single cell. Apparently Goldman has been talking about it, too. Yeah. This is really interesting. And I guess, you know, Valerie was just saying, if you can't beat em, join join them. Let's bring in Eric Balchunas right now to talk about this. So it looks like just a little bit a copycat action, which is, you know, don't be embarrassed. Somebody else had a great idea and it's successful and there's still room in that market go for. Right. Yeah. Yes. The reason this caught my eye, it was just so late. JP launched three years ago. The flow a thon started two years ago. And Goldman comes in this late. This kind of dovetails with their lack of growth. What they were they came out strong. GSC is a multi factor product that really crushed it. It has eleven billion still, but it was up to 15 billion and it was a nine basis point product. You get Goldman's brains for nine basis points. You can see Goldman. That line just went down. And then JP Morgan's the white line rater five years ago, something changed inside Goldman. And they you know, I use the phrase they lost their edge. I don't know if it was a new manager who just doesn't like the ETF business. But you could tell, especially compared to J.P. Morgan, they took their foot off the gas. And this filing coming in pretty late. And as we spoke about earlier in the show, this trade is a little over. So this is like a day late dollar short filing, in my opinion. Well, that's what I want to talk about, because, I mean, if you think about Jeff, you made the point that if you look at year to date, it's only up 3 percent. It's underperforming the S & P 500 by a healthy margin there. I mean, when you say that Goldman is late, they're late on multiple levels here. Yeah. And J.P. taking inflows. There's two interesting components of that one. It's cheap. It's 35 basis points. And Goldman got cheap with their multi factor. So Goldman Wall Street banks are good because they can subsidize being cheap. That's why Goldman, I think, has a real opportunity to turn this around. Also, you're right, JP taking in money, despite being down and lagging, I think shows JP Morgan's distribution power. Goldman has the same as well. It also shows a little bit the formal drop. I feel like if you go into Jeffy, you're basically not buying this rally. You're like, I still like JP because I don't think the surge is going to last. And I'd rather have my JP exposure than, say, Chase Arc again or something like that. So there's a lot of going on in the flows going into JP despite the underperformance. But the distribution is huge. And Goldman has that distribution. I don't know why they don't utilize it. My guess is they see ETF as a short term revenue killer. And when you choose revenue over growth, you tend to back off the ETF business is I mean in the ETF business. How much do returns matter if you have the flow rate? If you have people, clients pouring money in, how much do you care if the price actually rises? Right. So in Iraq's case, there are a theme they need the price to rise. But if you have distribution and your low cost, you got to get low cost, though. J.P. Morgan can't sell J.P. to its own advisors unless the advisors can be like, well, I'm being fiduciary. Otherwise, it looks like a conflict of interest. So as long as you're low cost and you've got a good value proposition, you're going to get money, rain or shine, because people are going to be interested in the value of it. Its price performance is more important for something that's like a shiny object. But Goldman and JP Morgan, J.P., GSL, see, these are not shiny objects either buy and hold active strategies that you put in your portfolio and you can see a chart there. Goldman hasn't really launched anything lately. Again, you look at the flows, the assets and this late filing and you just sort of wonder, are they asleep at the wheel? I don't know. I think I think they're under new management. That's my guess.