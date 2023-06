00:00

WELCOME WESLEY JAN, THE COFOUNDER OF FPV VENTURE. I'M SURE YOU HAVE AN OPINION ABOUT AI VENTURES? WESLEY: I'VE SEEN THIS CYCLE HAPPENED 70 TIMES. I'VE BEEN AN INVESTOR FOR 15 YEARS. THIS CAME WITH MOBILE FUNDS AND ALL THESE FUN STARTED ON MOBILE. AND TODAY EVERYTHING IS MOBILE CAN YOU IMAGINE TRYING TO BOOK AN UBER ON YOUR LAPTOP, YOU DO IT ON YOUR PHONE. EVERYONE WAS INCORPORATING UBER ON THEIR PHONE AND NOW WE HAVE AN AI. PEOPLE THINK THEY NEED TO INVEST IN ALL THESE AI COMPANIES BUT FIVE YEARS FROM NOW IT WILL BE PART OF OUR STRATEGY. IT'S AN INTERESTING CYCLE BUT WE SEE THIS HAPPEN OVER AND OVER AGAIN. CAROLINE: IT HAS TAKEN A LONG TIME TO MOVE OUT OF THE EXUBERANCE OF THE HEADLINES. HOW CAN YOU GET AN IDEA OF WHO TO BACK? HOW DO YOU KNOW YOUR PORTFOLIO COMPANIES ARE RESILIENT TO DESTRUCTION AND THE ONES YOU BACK OF THE RIGHT ONES? WESLEY: WE TAKE OUR LESSONS FROM HISTORY. IN 2010 WHEN I STARTED AT GOOGLE VENTURES WE INVESTED IN A LOT OF MOBILE COMPANIES. MOBILE COMPANIES AREN'T AROUND ANYMORE BECAUSE THERE ARE STAKES IN EVERY PRODUCT A WE WILL SEE THAT WITH AI. EVERY ONE OF MY COLLEAGUES IS RUSHING INTO AN AI. WE ARE NOT INVESTING IN AI FOR THE SAKE OF AI. WE INVEST IN COMPANIES BECAUSE THERE WILL BE GREAT BUSINESS MODELS CREATED BY AI WHICH WE DON'T EVEN KNOW YOU ABOUT YET. THERE ARE VERY FEW COMPANIES. I THINK WE WILL SEE THE SAME WITH AI. WE ARE LOOKING FOR COMPANY BUSINESS MODELS I WILL BE CHANGED BY AI. THERE'S HIM A LOT OF MONEY GOING INTO IT. YOU WILL SEE THIS WAR BETWEEN GOOGLE AND MICROSOFT. THESE COMPANIES ARE WELL FUNDED BY OUTRAGEOUS AMOUNTS OF COMPUTE POWER. WE WANT THESE COMPANIES THAT HAVE BEEN INVOLVED WITH AI. ED: IT WAS ALMOST A YEAR AND A DAY BECAUSE YOU LAUNCHED A BILLION-DOLLAR FUND. BASED ON WHAT YOU SAID, HAVE YOU NOT PIVOTED AT ALL IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THIS YEAR TO RESPOND TO WHAT IS HAPPENING AROUND YOU IN TERMS OF STRATEGY? WESLEY: WE ARE INVESTING A MISSION DRIVEN FOUNDERS THAT HAVE A UNIQUE INSIGHT IN HOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD. I SPENT MY FIRST 15 YEARS AT GOOGLE. A JOINT VERY EARLY, THERE WERE A FEW PEOPLE AT GOOGLE WHEN I JOINED. GOOGLE IS AN AI COMPANY TODAY. NO ONE SAW AI AS A COMPANY, THEY SAW IT AS A SEARCH ENGINE. WE HAVE BEEN DOING THIS FOR THE LAST YEAR AND I'VE BEEN DOING THIS FOR MY CAREER WHEN I WAS AT GLOBAL VENTURES. SOME OF HER BEST COMPANIES ARE ENABLED BY AI. THERE IS BUSINESS MODEL CERTAINTY, THUS WHERE WHERE INVESTED. WE HAVE A COMPANY CALLED STRAND TX AND THEY ARE REDESIGNING THE FUTURE OF MRNA DRUGS. THERE IS A NEW GENERATION OF DRUGS COMING AND THEY DESIGNED THE DRUG IS MOST EFFECTIVE, NOT TOXIC AT ALL WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. WE HAVE ANOTHER COMPANY THAT IS DOING AI. THEY FIND NATURAL COMPOUNDS THAT ARE ABLE TO BE FUTURE DRUGS FOR DISEASES, THESE NATURAL COMPOUNDS HAVE BEEN USED FOR A WHILE BUT HOW CAN WE TURN THEM INTO DRUGS? THEY ARE USING AI TO FIGURE THOSE OUT. WE KNOW THAT THE DRUG IS VERY VALUABLE. THOSE OF THE KIND OF COMPANIES WHERE INVESTED IN. THE FOUNDERS TRULY GET THAT AI IS GETTING THEM TO VALUE SO MUCH FASTER. ED: I'M REALLY INTERESTED IN THE MECHANICS OF HOW DEALMAKING HAS CHANGED OVER THE PAST 12 MONTHS. YOU LAUNCHED WITH 400 MILLION LAST YEAR, BECAUSE OF THE INBOUND ACTIVITY AROUND AI, ARE YOU HAVING TO WRITE LARGER CHECKS OR CHECKS WITH MORE FREQUENCY TO KEEP UP WITH THE ENERGY IN YOUR INDUSTRY? WESLEY: WE HAVE NEVER INVESTED IN THE HIGH. WITH GROCERY DELIVERY COMPANIES WHERE THEY WERE INVESTING MILLIONS OF DOLLAR. EVERY WEEK I WAS GETTING ANOTHER POSTCARD FOR GROCERY DELIVERY COMPANIES. AT ONE POINT THERE WERE 15 OF THEM. SAME WITH THE SCOOTERS, WE DON'T OF US IN HIGH. WE ARE INVESTING INTO DRUG DISCOVERY WHERE IT HELPS GET TO THE DRUGS FASTER AND THEY ARE NOT TOO MANY PEOPLE COMPETING IN THAT SPACE FOR AI DRUG DISCOVERY COMPANIES. EVERY TIME WE DO A DEAL THERE ARE TWO OTHER INVESTORS LOOKING OF THE SPACE BECAUSE THEY ARE CHASING THESE OVERHYPED AI COMPANIES WHERE WE DON'T KNOW WHICH ONE WILL WORK. WE ARE VERY CONTRARY ON ON HOW WE LOOK AT COMPANIES. WE DON'T DO AI FOR THE SAKE OF AI.