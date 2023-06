00:00

What have we learned? Well, we have learned that from Donald Trump himself, who put something up on his Twitter social post, that he will. He was asked to appear in federal court in Miami at 3 p.m. on Tuesday because he has been charged with a number of crimes related to his refusal to return classified documents that he took from his home in Mar a Lago that he took from the White House to his home. Excuse me. This is an unprecedented indictment in terms of a former president never been charged with committing federal crimes. How does it play into what we see when it comes to the election race? Oh, well, it is it's quite a wrench for most candidates in the race. It certainly gives his Republican opponents for the Republican nomination. Certainly a lot of votes, a lot of material to work with because they will have the only bread they will be running against, the only president who has ever been charged with a crime after leaving office or before a jury. And so that gives them plenty of campaign material, whether it persuades Trump's loyal fan base. It's a whole nother question. He may still, despite the indictment and despite being on trial during the primary season next year, he may still be able to pull off the nomination. Whether he can win the general election, which involves everyone voting Democrats, Republicans, Independents, people of other parties. There is is a longer shot if this is coming on the back of already a civil lawsuit, as well as ongoing probes from the DOJ and also state level investigations as well. Yes, he's already been charged. The New York Manhattan court, four of four various fraud related charges that are related to his payments to Stormy Daniels, who was a porn star that he allegedly had an affair with. And he paid her off not to discuss this alleged affair during his first campaign for president. So he's already been charged in that. Then there is the special counsel charge over the documents you're seeing now. Then there is. That's coming on Tuesday. Then you have the attorney district attorney in Atlanta who is going to charge him with a crime for his efforts to overturn the election. And he has a civil judgment against him for sexual battery, for an alleged assault on author Eugene Carroll in a department store dressing room 20 or 30 years ago.