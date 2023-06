00:00

> > THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR COMING. AS A REWARD, THERE WILL BE DRINKS AFTER THE EVENT. THANK YOU FOR COMING, SHOULD WE GET STARTED? > > LET ' S GET STARTED. > > WELCOME TO ANOTHER EPISODE OF THE " ODD LOTS " PODCAST. THE INTRO VIDEO THEY SHOWED USED THE LINE THE PERFECT GUESTS, THIS WEEK WE HAVE A REALLY GOOD GUESS. > > WE WILL BE TALKING CRYPTO WITH SOMEONE YOU WOULDN ' T EXPECT TO BE THE PERFECT GUESTS. > > HE IS, THIS WEEK WE ARE RECORDING IT AFTER THE SEC FILED SUIT AFTER -- FILED SUIT ON COINBASE AND BINANCE. SO WE ARE TALKING TO BEN MCKENZIE, AUTHOR OF " EASY MONEY: CRYPTOCURRENCY, CASINO CAPITALISM, AND THE GOLDEN AGE OF FRAUD " . HOW DID YOU ARRANGE THAT, THAT YOU GOT GOVERNMENT TO FILE SUIT AGAINST COINBASE AND BINANCE AS A LEAD UP TO YOUR BOOK? > > I HAD NOTHING TO DO THAT, BUT I AM GRATEFUL. IF THEY COULD HOLD OFF ON ANY DOJ PENDING ACTION, THAT WOULD BE GREAT. > > YOU WILL HAVE TO KEEP REWRITING THE EPILOGUE. > > I WILL ASK THE OBVIOUS QUESTION, HOW DOES AN ACTOR GET INTO THE PROFESSION OR HOBBY OF INVESTIGATING CRYPTOCURRENCIES? > > THERE IS A LONGER ANSWER, THE SHORTER INSERT IS THE SUM OF MANY MIDLIFE CRISIS IS. IT WAS THE FALL OF 2020, THE HEIGHT OF THE PANDEMIC, I CAME DOWN WITH A SERIOUS CASE OF FOMO . I SAW ALL OF THESE KNUCKLEHEADS GETTING RICH, AND I THOUGHT, MAYBE I SHOULD TRY TO GET RICH AS WELL. IN A ROUNDABOUT WAY, THAT WOULD BE CRYPTO. A VERY GOOD FRIEND OF MINE, WHO ENCOURAGED ME TO INVEST IN THE OBSCURE MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANY, THAT WAS GOING TO CREATE SYNTHETIC BLOOD, IT WAS GOING TO MAKE A TON OF MONEY. I PUT MONEY INTO IT AND PROBABLY LOST ALL OF IT. IT MIGHT HAVE BEEN PENNY STOCK. THAT SAME FRIEND CAME BACK TO ME IN 2021 AND SAID YOU HAVE TO BUY BITCOIN. I THOUGHT, I WONDER WHAT IS THIS CRYPTOCURRENCY STUFF. I HAVE A DEGREE IN ECONOMICS FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA. I DUSTED THAT OFF. I ENDED UP WRITING THIS BOOK. AS TO WHY I ' M HERE, THE BOOK IS REALLY ABOUT MONEY AND LYING. I KNOW ABOUT MONEY BECAUSE I HAVE A DEGREE AND MADE A LITTLE BIT OF IT. BUT I KNOW ABOUT LYING BECAUSE I AM AN ACTOR INTO IT FOR A LIVING. WHEN CRYPTOCURRENCIES WERE CALLING THEMSELVES CURRENCIES, THE FIRST THING I BUMPED UP ON WAS THE WORD. AS AN ACTOR AND STORYTELLER, WORDS ARE TOOLS, THEY CAN BE USED FOR A VARIETY OF PURPOSES. SOME OF THEM HONORABLE, SOME OF THEM NOT. ALTHOUGH BITCOIN WAS INTENDED TO BE AT CURRENCY, THAT WAS THE INTENTION, IT HAD NEVER FUNCTION THAT WAY. IT WAS NOT FUNCTIONING THAT WAY IN 2020-2021. THE FRIEND CAME AND SAID, THIS IS THE GUY WHO LOST A BUNCH OF MONEY. YOU SAID YOU HAD FOMO, YOUR FIRST IN STRICT WAS TO BRUSH OFF THE ECONOMICS BOOK. > > YOU DIDN ' T PLOW YOUR MONEY INTO CRYPTO AT THE TOP. HOW DID YOU BEGIN YOUR EXPLORATION OF THIS INDUSTRY? > > I READ A LOT OF -- WHERE WORRY IN 2021 -- WHERE WERE WE IN 2021? I WAS IN A BUBBLE. THE BOOK IS CALLED EASY MONEY, NOT JUST BECAUSE OF THE FAKE MONEY, BUT BECAUSE OF THE EASY MONEY POLICIES THAT HAVE BEEN AROUND. THEY WENT NUTS DURING THE RESPONSE TO THE PANDEMIC. TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS DUMPED INTO THE ECONOMY. BY THE TIME I WAS THINKING ABOUT ENTERING THE MARKET, EVERYTHING HAD GONE CRAZY. I TOOK A COURSE AT M.I.T. ABOUT CRYPTO, AND IT WAS AVAILABLE FOR FREE ONLINE. I HAD A LOT OF TIME ON MY HANDS. I TOOK THAT. I READ A BUNCH, AND I WAS STUCK WITH THE FEELING THAT -- FRAUD RUNS RAMPANT DURING EASY MONEY TIMES, DOUBLE TIMES FOR OBVIOUS REASONS. WHERE THERE IS EASY ACCESS TO MONEY AND CREDIT, PEOPLE SPECULATE WILDLY IN TERMS -- IN SEARCH OF HIGH RETURNS. SOME OF THOSE INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES ARE TRULY INNOVATIVE, SOME OF THEM ARE FRAUD. I FELT LIKE THERE WAS A LOT OF FRAUD, THAT BECAME A PANDEMIC HOBBY OF MINE. READING AGAINST FRAUDULENT COMPANIES. AND AROUND THAT SAME TIME MY FRIEND DAVE CAME TO ME AND SAID, BITCOIN IS THE BEES KNEES. I WAS TROUBLED BY BITCOIN AND CRYPTO BECAUSE IT WAS EVERYWHERE, THE CELEBRITIES WERE SELLING IT, IT WAS SUPER -- THE SUPER BOWL WAS GOING TO FEATURE IT. AND I THOUGHT, IF I AM RIGHT, AND MAYBE I WASN ' T, THIS IS SOMETHING LIKE THE BIGGEST PONZI SCHEME IN HISTORY. THAT TROUBLED ME. I WAS READING MY DAUGHTER THE EMPEROR ' S NEW CLOTHES, IT SOUNDS MADE UP, AND I WAS PROBABLY INTENDING. BUT I DID SEE IT ON THE SHELF. SHE WAS SIX AT THE TIME. I REMEMBERED THE GIST OF THE STORY, BUT I HAD FORGOTTEN A COUPLE THINGS. THE TAYLOR ' S TRICK, IT APPEALED TO EGO AND STATUS WORSHIP. ONLY THE SMARTEST PEOPLE CAN SEE THIS, ONLY THE PEOPLE OF HIGHEST STATION. THE SECOND THING THAT STUCK WITH ME WAS, AT THE END OF THE STORY, AS THE EMPEROR IS IN TOWN MAKE IT THE ADULTS ARE PRETENDING NOT TO NOTICE. IT IS A CHILD , THE ONLY ONE BRAVE ENOUGH TO CALL IT THE TRUTH. HE DOESN ' T KNOW HE IS BEING BRAVE. IT WAS HARD NOT TO SEE MYSELF AS THE CHILD IN THAT METAPHOR, WHAT THE HECK DO I KNOW? I AM JUST AN ACTOR, I HAVE A 20-YEAR-OLD ECONOMICS DEGREE. I DON ' T KNOW, MAYBE I AM RIGHT. HOW OFTEN IN LIFE DO YOU HAVE A CHANCE TO HAVE AN ADVENTURE? I GOT HIGH. I GOT MY MEDICAL MARIJUANA CARD OVER THE PANDEMIC, I LIKE ALCOHOL BUT THERE IS A LIMIT. [LAUGHTER] AND I WAS DEFINITELY OVER IT. I GOT HIGH, AND I THOUGHT, I SHOULD WRITE A BOOK. > > IT IS RETRO THAT SOMEONE WOULD GO TO THE EFFORT OF GETTING A CARD. > > I AM A GOODY TWO SHOES, HAVE A CARD, I OVERPAY FOR MY RARE WANT TO -- I OVERPAY FOR MY MARIJUANA. THE NEXT MORNING, SOBER, I REALIZED I DID NOT KNOW HOW TO WRITE A BOOK. SO I GOT HIGH AGAIN. [LAUGHTER] I REALIZED THIS JOURNALIST HAD WRITTEN AN ARTICLE THAT I FOUND FUNNY. IT WAS CALLED, " EVEN DONALD TRUMP KNOWS CRYPTO IS SCAM " . IT BROUGHT TOGETHER A COUPLE THINGS THAT I WAS THINKING ABOUT. I SUMMONED THE COURAGE TO DM HIM ON TWITTER. I TOOK HIM TWO DRINKS AND I SAID, WHAT IF WE WRITE A BOOK THAT I DO NOT KNOW HOW TO WRITE ABOUT EVENTS THAT HAVE NOT HAPPENED YET? HE WAS GOING ON PARENTAL LEAVE, HE FOOLISHLY AGREED. > > I LOVE THAT DURING THE DEPTHS OF THE PANDEMIC WHILE OTHER PEOPLE WERE BAKING SOURDOUGH BREAD, YOU RELY, I AM GOING TO LAUNCH AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKET. YOU TOUCHED ON THE EASY MONEY ASPECT OF IT, AND ALSO THE FOMO. CAN YOU TALK ABOUT WHAT IS IT THAT MAKES CRYPTOCURRENCY SO ATTRACTIVE TO SOME ANY PEOPLE? PARTICULARLY ONE SEGMENT OF THE POPULATION, WHICH WOULD BE YOUNG MEN. WHAT IS THE ATTRACTION? > > THAT IS A GREAT QUESTION. I LOOK AT -- I BECAME FASCINATED BY ROBERT SHILLER ' S WORK. THE RESPONSE TO REAL EVENTS, THE BITCOIN WAS AT THE HEIGHT OF THE CRISIS. THERE WAS AN UNDERSTANDABLE MISTRUST OF LEGACY FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, BANKS, EVEN MORE POPULAR. THE TIMING WAS PERFECT TO SET IN MOTION THE NOTION OF A THEORETICALLY PEER TO PEER CURRENCY. IT DIDN ' T REALLY WORK, IT DIDN ' T TAKE OFF FOR A WHILE. BUT I THINK -- TO BACK UP, THE REASON THAT CRYPTO APPEALED TO SO MANY PEOPLE, AND IN MANY DIFFERENT WAYS, 40 MILLION AMERICANS FOUGHT CRYPTO, IS THEY COULD SEE ANYTHING IN IT THEY WANTED TO. ON ONE LEVEL IT IS SIMPLE, IT IS A GET-RICH-QUICK SCHEME. ON ANOTHER, THE TECHNOLOGY -- THE PEOPLE THAT ARE INTERESTED IN LIBERTARIAN POLITICS, THE PEOPLE THAT WANTED GENERATIONAL WEALTH, -- > > THE NEXT BIG THING ON WALL STREET, AT THE SAME TIME. > > IT WAS MARKETED AS THE FUTURE OF MONEY, ALL YOU HAD TO DO WAS THE WILLINGNESS TO PART WITH THE CURRENT VERSION OF IT. WHICH IS A REASON WHY I WAS SKEPTICAL OF ITS AUTHENTICITY, HOW CAN IT BE ALL OF THESE DIFFERENT THINGS AT THE SAME TIME? AND YET IT WAS NOT A CURRENCY, THEN WHAT WAS IT? IT SEEMS LIKE AN INVESTMENT. PEOPLE WERE PUTTING REAL MONEY INTO IT HOPING TO MAKE REAL MONEY OFF OF IT. THAT SOUNDS LIKE INVESTMENT CONTRACT TO ME. I HAD TO FIGURE OUT HOW BITCOIN HAND BEEN CLASSIFIED AS A COMMODITY. AND WHAT THE HECK WHERE THESE 20,000 OTHER THINGS? > > ONE OF THE THINGS THAT IS SURPRISING OR INTERESTING IS FOR AS MUCH TALK ABOUT CRYPTO THAT EXISTS, IT IS NOT THAT BIG. THE TOTAL VALUE OF ALL OF THE COINS I THINK IS AROUND $1 TRILLION. SUPPOSEDLY, AND WE DISCOVER -- YOU HAVE REPORTED THIS OUT, IT IS SMALL, A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO ARE ON THE GROUP CHAT TOGETHER, AND CAN YOU TALK ABOUT HOW BIG THE INDUSTRY IS? > > IT IS MUCH SMALLER THAN -- THAT $1 TRILLION NUMBER. YOU DON ' T HAVE TO TAKE MY WORD FOR IT. IN MARCH OF 2022, I WAS AT SXSW, MY FIRST VENTURE INTO THE REAL WORLD. I RENTED TO A GUY, ALEX MISSION SKI WAS A -- HE WAS THE LEADER OF CRYPTO FROM CALLED. I ASKED HIM HOW MUCH REAL MONEY WAS IN CRYPTO. HE SAID 10-15%, THE REST IS SPECULATION. IN 2022, THE CRYPTO MARKET CAP WAS $1.8 TRILLION. $1.5 TRILLION OF THAT IS NOT THERE, IT IS SPECULATION, IT IS LEVERAGE. A CHILL RAN THROUGH -- HE SAID IT NONCHALANTLY. A CHILL RAN THROUGH MY SPINE. BECAUSE REGULAR PEOPLE DON ' T UNDERSTAND THAT. THEY THINK WHEN THEY BUY BITCOIN, THEY THINK THEY HAVE $27,000. IN NO WAY THEY ONLY HAVE 10 OR 15% OF THAT, MAYBE. > > CAN YOU EXPLAIN THAT? IF SOMEONE HAS A BITCOIN ON COINBASE, WHAT IS THAT AT 28,000? WHAT DO YOU MEAN WHAT YOU SAY, IT IS ONLY 15 OR 20%? > > IF YOU ARE GOING THROUGH A LICENSED EXCHANGE, PERHAPS NOT A LICENSE EXCHANGE, BUT ONE THAT IS OPERATING AS AN EXCHANGE. YOU ARE PROBABLY GOOD. AND IF YOU ARE NOT MOVING A LOT OF MONEY. THE LIQUIDITY IN CRYPTO IS VERY LOW. RYAN BROOKS, THE CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER OF COINBASE AND THE ACTIVE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY AND WENT TO FINANCE U.S.. HE TESTIFIED UNDER 02 CONGRESS ABOUT THIS. YOU DON ' T HAVE TO TAKE MY WORD FOR IT. THE LIQUIDITY IS VERY LITTLE. HOW DOES IT WORK? MOST OF THE VOLUME IN CRYPTO RUNS THROUGH THE OVERSEAS EXCHANGES. IT RAN THROUGH FTX FOR IT WAS SHUT DOWN. IT IS NOW RUNNING THROUGH BINANCE, BINANCE IS THE BIGGEST CRYPTO EXCHANGED BY A COUNTRY MILE. THE QUESTION IS HOW MUCH OF ISRAEL? -- HOW MUCH OF IT IS REAL? YOU SEE IT IN THE SEC CHARGES AGAINST BINANCE, THE ALLEGATION WAS THAT 99% OF THE VOLUME IS LOSS TRADING, 70% ON THE FIRST DAY. I HAVE READ ACADEMIC PAPERS THAT HAVE SURVEYED 29 DIFFERENT EXCHANGES, THEY FOUND 70% WASH TRADING ON THE UNRELATED EXCHANGES. IT IS JUST NOT THERE. PEOPLE ARE ABLE TO CREATE -- I AM LEAVING BITCOIN ASIDE. PEOPLE ARE ABLE TO CREATE AS MUCH BITCOIN AS THEY WANT. -- CRYPTO AS THEY WANT. WHEN I TESTIFIED TO CONGRESS IN DECEMBER, PROFESSOR HILARY ALLEN FROM THE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY WAS ON THE OTHERS -- OTHER SIDE TESTIFYING WITH ME. SHE WROTE A PAPER IN FEBRUARY 2022, AND SHE COMPARED THE DYNAMICS OF CRYPTO TO THE -- CRISIS. LEVERAGE, COMPLEXITY, RIGIDITY, PLUS A BANK RUN EQUALS A CRASH. WITH CRYPTO THE LEVERAGE IS UNLIMITED. THE COMPLEXITY IS SIMILAR, ALL OF THESE THINGS ARE SO COMPLICATED THEORETICALLY. STAKING POOLS, PROTOCOLS, SMART CONTRACTS. THE RIGIDITY IS EVEN WORSE. BECAUSE OF THE THINGS LIKE THE SMART CONTRACTS, AND THE CODE ITSELF, IT IS YOUR REVERSIBLE, IT ONLY MOVES IN ONE DIRECTION. IT IS A BLOCKCHAIN THAT CAN BE ADDED TO BUT NOT SUBTRACTED FROM. THERE IS NOTHING YOU CAN DO, IT JUST BLOWS UP. IF YOU COMBINED THAT TERMINAL ACTIVITY, A LOT OF PEOPLE LOSE A LOT OF MONEY. BUT NOT AS MUCH MONEY AS IS CLAIMED. > > CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THE LEVERAGE EXAMPLE IN THE CONTEXT OF -- I AM THINK ABOUT FTX. THEY WERE THE TRIFECTA OF CREATING NEW TOKENS OUT OF NOTHING, ARE REALLY AGAINST THEM AND ALSO POTENTIALLY USING WASH TRADING TO PUSH THE VALUES OF THOSE TOKENS UP TO GET MORE CREDIT. > > EXACTLY. FTX HAD A TOKEN, FTT. YOU HAVE AN EXCHANGE THAT IS ISSUING ITS OWN TOKEN. ITS OWN SECURITY, BASICALLY. AS FINANCE HAS THE SAME, -- BINANCE HAS THE SAME. IT ALSO HAS ITS OWN STABLECOIN. ALREADY YOU HAVE POTENTIAL MASSIVE CONFLICTS OF INTEREST. IMAGINE IF THE NASDAQ ISSUED ITS OWN STOCK. ANOTHER THING I THINK WAS -- THE POKER CHIPS IN THE CRYPTO CASINOS ARE HEATHER ' S. TETHER IS THE BIGGEST STABLECOIN IN CRYPTO. THE BIGGEST CLIENT OF TETHER IS CRYPTO PUBLICATION, ALAMEDA RESEARCH, SUPPOSEDLY BOUGHT $3.68 BILLION WORTH OF TETHER. HOW? HOW DID THAT WORK? ALAMEDA GAVE $6.8 BILLION TO TETHER? THAT SEEMS UNLIKELY. GIVEN THAT ALAMEDA HAD RAISED A FEW BILLION DOLLARS AND ALLEGEDLY STOLEN MONEY FROM THEIR CLIENTS. HOW DID YOU GET TO THAT? > > THERE HAS BEEN SKEPTICISM ABOUT THE EXISTENCE OF TETHER OVER THE YEARS. I THINK BOTH OF US HAVE JOKED THAT, IN THE YEAR 2200, IT IS LIKE THE COCKROACH SURVIVING. IT IS WEIRD, IT HAS NOT BLOWN UP. MANY OTHER THINGS THAT PEOPLE THOUGHT WERE PROFESSIONALLY RUN, FTX AND THE ASSOCIATED ENTITIES HAVE BLOWN UP. WHAT DID YOU LEARN ABOUT TETHER AND WHAT IS INTERESTING ABOUT IT IN THE COURSE OF WRITING THIS BOOK? > > TETHER IS A FASCINATING COMPANY. THE CFO IS PAID A $65,000 SETTLEMENT TO MICROSOFT FOR SOFTWARE PIRACY. THE CEO HAS NOT BEEN SEEN IN PUBLIC IN MANY YEARS. THE PUBLIC FACE OF THE COMPANY IS THEIR CTO. THE WASHINGTON JOURNAL REPORTED THAT IN 2019, FOR INDIVIDUALS CONTROLLED 86% OF TETHER. IT IS A VERY SMALL COMPANY. SUPPOSEDLY DEALING IN UP TO 80 BILLION DOLLARS. I DON ' T KNOW HOW MUCH MORE I SHOULD SAY, EXCEPT THAT IS VERY SUSPICIOUS. IT IS INCREDIBLE THAT THEY HAVE SURVIVED, BUT THEY HAVE DEEP TIES TO SAM, FTX AND ALAMEDA. > > LET ME ASK THAT IN A DIFFERENT WAY. ONE OF THE FRUSTRATIONS FOR JOURNALISTS IS, CRYPTOCURRENCIES HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR A LONG TIME AT THIS POINT. I HAVE WRITTEN MY SHARE OF EULOGIES FOR THINGS LIKE BITCOIN, FIRST WHEN I WROTE WAS IN 2011, IF YOU CAN IMAGINE. THEN I DID IT AGAIN IN 2017. EACH TIME IT COMES BACK. WHAT WOULD IT TAKE, WHAT WOULD BE THE CATALYST FOR SOMETHING LIKE TETHER TO FINALLY AND DEFINITIVELY BREAK THE PEG AND BE PUT TO BED? > > THESE ARE NOT HONEST MARKETS, I DON ' T KNOW HOW ELSE TO SAY IT. GIVEN THE AMOUNT OF WASH TRADING , AND OTHER SHENANIGANS, SOMEBODY ASKED SAM, DID YOU EVEN MAKE THESE TRADES? AND HE SAID, SOME OF IT, NO. BUCKET SHOPS WERE MADE LEGAL IN THE 20 ' S. WE ARE REVISITING A CENTURY AGO. AS TO WHY IT HAS NOT FALLEN APART, I BELIEVE IT WOULD TAKE LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTION TO GET TO THE BOTTOM OF WHERE THE ACTUAL REAL MONEY IS. WE WILL SEE IF THAT HAPPENS. YOU ARE GETTING CLOSER TO -- THE CEASE AND DESIST THAT THE SEC ISSUED TO BINANCE TO FREEZE THEIR MONEY, THEY ARE CLEARLY CONCERNED THAT MONEY COULD BE MOVED AWAY. > > WE STARTED THIS CONVERSATION BY NOTING THE TIMING THIS WEEK -- WHAT IS BINANCE? IN TERMS OF HOW YOU STUDIED THE COMPANY IN YOUR BOOK, WHAT IS IT THAT GAVE IT AN EXTRAORDINARY FOOTPRINT IN THE GLOBAL MARKET? HOW CRUCIAL IS IT TO ALL OF THE FAKE PRICES? > > IT IS CRUCIAL, I DON ' T KNOW TODAY, BUT BINANCE IS OVER HALF OF THE VOLUME IN CRYPTO. IT HAS BEEN AS MUCH AS 70%. AS TO HOW IT SUCCEEDED, SHOWING HIM CHOW DESK -- SHANPENG ZH IS AGGRESSIVEAO WHEN IT COMES TO MAKING DEALS, HE FUNDED THINGS LIKE THE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN FTX. HE HAS BEEN GOOD AT -- BINANCE GLOBAL HAS NO HEADQUARTERS. THERE IS NO BINANCE HEADQUARTERS. WHICH IS OF PRETTY NEAT TRICK. IT BECOMES DIFFICULT TO PIN YOU DOWN. > > THERE IS A RUMORED HEADQUARTERS, BUT WE WON ' T GO INTO IT HERE. > > LET ' S NOT GO INTO THAT QUITE YET, UNLESS YOU WANT TO. WHAT THERE ARE OUR LOCAL AFFILIATIONS, A BINANCE U.S., THERE WAS A BINANCE AUSTRALIA. IN THE U.S. YOU SEE A LAWSUIT, THEY MENTIONED A TAI CHI DOCUMENT, AND INTERNAL DOCUMENT FROM BINANCE. THEY ARE GOING TO SET UP LOCALLY COMPLIANT PLACES LIKE BINANCE U.S., THEY ARE GOING TO PLAY NICE WITH THE AUTHORITIES AND FOLLOW THE RULES, BUT THE VOLUME WILL BE PUSHED ONTO THE MAIN EXCHANGE. REDIRECTED THE REGULATORS ENERGY TOWARDS THE LOCAL SHOPS. IF THAT IS TRUE, AND INTERESTING STRATEGY, NOT HERETO FOR SUCCESSFUL. -- WE WILL SEE. > > ONE THING ON THAT NOTE, THE APPROXIMATE CAUSE OF THE RECENT CRYPTO DRAMA WAS CZ CRITICIZING FTX AND THE TOKEN. WHICH A LOT OF PEOPLE COMMENTED WAS WEIRD, IF YOU THINK OF CRYPTO AS A HOUSE OF CARDS MARKET THAT INVOLVES A FEW BIG PLAYERS. IT SEEMS LIKE A DANGEROUS STRATEGY TO START ATTACKING EACH OTHER. YOU HAVE ANY IDEA OR THIS CONSPIRACY THEORY ABOUT WHAT WAS GOING ON? > > I WAS TALKING TO SAM, I INTERVIEWED SAM IN JULY OF LAST YEAR. WE CONTINUED A DM CONVERSATION THROUGH OCTOBER. THINGS WERE GETTING PRETTY BAD. HE TALKED OF A STABLECOIN MORE BETWEEN CZ AND BINANCE. WHAT I KNOW PUBLICLY, WHAT HAS BEEN PRESENTED, IS THAT SAM AND HIS COHORT STARTED MOCKING CZ ON TWITTER. PRETTY BOLD STRATEGY. THEN THE BALANCE SHEET OF ALAMEDA LEAKED, IT WAS REPORTED BY COINDESK. AND CZ HAD A CHIP, HE OWNED A LOT OF THE TOKEN. SAM TRIED TO SEPARATE HIMSELF FROM CZ. I BELIEVE THEY FELL OUT OVER A LICENSE IN MALTA. THEY COULD NOT PAY HIM REAL MONEY, SO THEY GAVE HIM SOME, HE WAS MAINLY PAID OUT IN FTT. HE HAS A LOT OF THE SUPPLY. SAM ' S COHORT TRIED TO STOP THE BLEEDING BY SAYING THEY WILL BUY ALL OF THE FTT. THEY DECIDED TO LET THE MARKET PLAY OUT. AND IT COLLAPSED IN SPECTACULAR FASHION. THERE WAS A BRIEF MOMENT WHERE CZ CONSIDERED BUYING THE COMPANY, WHICH WAS TRANSFORMED BY MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA INTO HE WAS DEFINITELY GOING TO BUY THE COMPANY. 12 HOURS LATER, HE SAID NO, I AM GOOD. > > WHAT WAS YOUR TAKE AWAY FROM INTERVIEWING SAM PRIOR TO THE EVENTS OF NOVEMBER? WHAT WERE YOUR INTERACTIONS LIKE? > > OUR INTERVIEW IN PERSON WAS INTERESTING, IT WAS IN 2022 AND A HOTEL IN MIDTOWN. AT THE TIME, CRYPTO HAD DONE ITS FIRST CRASH, THE MAKE CRASH -- MAY CRASH. SAM WAS THE GOLDEN BOY. HE WAS SPENDING A LOT OF MONEY ON CAPITOL HILL, TRYING TO GET A PARTICULAR PIECE OF LEGISLATION THROUGH. HE WAS MEETING WITH THE COTC COMMISSIONER. HE WAS BEING CALLED THE KP MORGAN OF CRYPTO BY ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI WITH WHOM HE HAD A BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP. AND HE WAS GOING TO BUY -- IT WAS A REFERENCE WHEN JP MORGAN RICK SKEWED THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM FROM COLLAPSE. HE WAS GOING TO BUY COMPANIES THAT WERE FAILING. THAT WAS THE CIRCUMSTANCE UNDER WHICH I INTERVIEWED HIM. I WILL PUT IT THIS WAY, THE CHAPTER DEVOTED TO THAT INTERVIEW IS ENTITLED " THE EMPEROR IS BUTT [EXPLETIVE] NAKED " . IT WAS WEIRD. I ASKED HIM SOME QUESTIONS. I WANTED TO UNDERSTAND HOW HE COULD EXPLAIN CRYPTOCURRENCY, WHAT GOOD IT DID, I FOUND THAT ANSWER UNSATISFYING. HE TRIED TO DUCK IT AND SENT PAYMENTS BETWEEN BORDERS. I HAD JUST COME FROM EL SALVADOR, THE ONLY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD TRYING TO USE RUTO AS REAL MONEY. EL SALVADOR ' S ECONOMY, THE FOUNDATION IS PEOPLE IN THE U.S. SPENDING MONEY HOME. THE GOVERNMENT, FOR REASONS THAT WE COULD GO INTO, HAD DECIDED TO SET UP SYSTEM, AND IT WAS GOING TO BRING IN TOURISTS. IT WAS GOING TO BE AWAY FOR THE EL SALVADOR IN PEOPLE TO PROFIT BY, NOT SPEND MONEY ON WESTERN UNION, AND IT WAS GOING TO BE A HUGE BOOM TO THE ECONOMY. NOBODY USED IT. IT WAS A FAILURE, A COMPLETE FAILURE. FOR A LOT OF THE REASONS THAT PLAYED CRYPTO PROBABLY. IT DIDN ' T WORK, PEOPLE GOT DEFRAUDED, LOST THEIR MONEY. AND THEY DECIDED THEY WOULD RATHER STICK WITH TRADITIONAL SERVICES. ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNANCE, LESS THAN 2% OF REMITTANCES USED IT. AND I TOLD HIM, THAT IS BALONEY. AND WE WENT ROUND AND ROUND. WHEN I CAME BACK TO THE SAME QUESTION, GIVE ME ONE COMPANY THAT IS DOING ANYTHING OF PRODUCTIVE VALUE. HE EVENTUALLY TOLD ME SOLANO. SOLANO WAS ONE OF SAM ' S COINS. DID HE REALLY BELIEVE IN SOLANO OR WAS HE TRYING TO? HE HAS A TENDENCY TO SHUT DOWN, STOPS WORKING. I FOUND THOSE ANSWERS SATISFY CAN -- ANSWER SATISFYING. THERE WERE QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS DONATIONS, THE MOST NERVOUS HE GOT WAS WHEN HE WANTED TO TALK ABOUT HIS ALL TRUISM, HE WAS GOING TO GIVE HIS MONEY AWAY. HE SAID HE GAVE AWAY 50-100,000,000 DOLLARS. I ASKED HIM HOW MUCH HE GAVE TO POLITICIANS. HE FROZE. HE IS A TWITCHY GUY, AND I UNDERSTAND THAT. BUT IT WAS WEIRD, HE WOULD NOT TELL ME. AND I WAS THINKING IT IS REALLY STRANGE, BECAUSE THIS PUBLIC INFORMATION. WHY DOESN ' T HE JUST? WHAT IS ALLEGED IS HE WAS RUNNING A $93 MILLION FRAUD DONOR C. IT WAS A REALLY BIZARRE INTERVIEW. IT WAS ONE OF THE MOST STRANGE HOURS OF MY LIFE. > > WE HAVE HAD OUR OWN WEIRD INTERVIEW. > > THAT WAS VERY INFORMATIVE. I AM GOING TO -- IN THE SPRING OF THAT YEAR HE HAD BEEN ON YOUR PODCAST WITH MATT LEVINE AND TALKED ABOUT MAGIC BOXES OUT OF WHICH MONEY COMES. > > THE QUESTION IS, HOW DOES YIELD FARMING WORK? > > WE WERE EXPENDING A TECHNICAL ANSWER. > > INSTEAD IT WAS MAGIC BOXES OUT OF WHICH MONEY COMES. AND MATT CORRECTLY SAID THAT SOUNDS LIKE A PONZI SCHEME. I THINK SAM LAUGHED, I DON ' T KNOW HAPPENED AFTER THAT. IT WAS REALLY STRANGE. I HAVE AN EGO, BUT I HAVE AN UNDERGRADUATE DEGREE, I AM IN -- AN ACTOR. CAN HE GIVE ME ONE SATISFYING ANSWER? CAN WE GET ONE MOMENT OR WE CAN -- I CAN SEE HOW THIS IS GOING TO WORK? I LEFT WITH A LOT OF QUESTIONS, THEY WERE ALL THE SAME ONE. WHAT WAS THAT ALL ABOUT? IT WAS REALLY WEIRD. > > THIS SOUND FAMILIAR. YOU MENTIONED A ENFORCEMENT EARLIER. LET ME ASK THE BASIC QUESTION. WHERE ARE THE REGULATORS? WE ARE SENATE SEAT -- WE ARE STARTING TO SEE ACTIONS FROM THE SEC. WHERE HAVE THEY BEEN? WHY THE RELUCTANCE TO CRACKDOWN ON THE INDUSTRY? > > IN 2014, THE CFTC COMMISSIONER ASSERTED CONTROL OVER BITCOIN. BECAUSE OF WERE BEING TRADED, AND UNDER THE CEA THEY COULD ARGUE THAT BITCOIN IS A COMMODITY. THAT CREATES A GRAY AREA, IF BITCOIN IS A COMMODITY, THESE 20,000 OTHER CRYPTO ' S CAME INTO EXISTENCE, WHAT ARE THEY? YOU CAN SAY THEY HAVE NOT BEEN AS AGGRESSIVE AS THEY SHOULD HAVE BEEN, I DON ' T DISAGREE WITH THAT. THE POLITICS ARE INTERESTING. PEOPLE ARE NOW VERY ANGRY AT GARY ANSLEY -- GARY GENSLER. HE ALLOWED COINBASE TO GO PUBLIC. SAY WHAT YOU WILL ABOUT GARY GENSLER, HE DOES NOT HAVE A TIME MACHINE. HERE IS WHAT I WILL SAY. CRYPTO HAS EXPLOITED A GRAY AREA BETWEEN HOW WE CLASSIFY COMMODITIES AND SECURITIES. I THINK THIS IS A PROBLEM. WE ARE THE ONLY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD THAT SEPARATES OUR COMMODITIES FROM OUR SECURITIES REGULATION IN THE WAY THAT WE DO. WE HAVE TWO DIFFERENT AGENCIES, THEY ARE OVERSEEN BY DIFFERENT COMMITTEES IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE, THAT CREATES BAD INCENTIVES. BECAUSE PEOPLE WANT TO HONOR THOSE COMMITTEES, TO OVERSEE THE INDUSTRIES BUT ALSO TO GET DONATIONS. THE REGULATORS ARE FIGHTING FOR TURF, SOMETIMES FRIENDLY, SOMETIMES NOT. THE CRYPTO INDUSTRY REALLY WANTS THE CFTC TO BE IN CHARGE. THEY ARE THE SMALLER AGENCY, A QUARTER OF THE BUDGET. THERE IS A LOT OF BLAME TO GO AROUND. IN THE DEFENSE OF REGULATORS, IT TAKES TIME TO BUILD CASES AND ARGUE THING THESE OUT -- ARGUE THESE THINGS OUT. > > YOUR STORY STARTS WITH A FRIEND, AND A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE LOST A TON OF MONEY OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS, PARTICULARLY -- CAN YOU TALK ABOUT MORE OF THE TYPES OF PEOPLE YOU MET, THE BUYERS WHO GOT SUCKED IN? > > IT IS EVERYBODY. YOU CAN INTERVIEW EVERYONE FROM REGULAR TRADERS, I WALKED AROUND THE BITCOIN CONFERENCE IN MIAMI, AND OF COURSE THERE ARE SOPHISTICATED LAYERS, HEDGE FUNDS. AND THERE ARE THE CORE PLAYERS, WHICH WORTH SAM AND CZ AND THE FOLKS FACILITATING THESE TRANSACTIONS. AMONGST THE REGULAR FOLKS, I GO BACK TO THE POINT OF CRYPTO BECOMING WHAT YOU WANT IT TO BECOME. IT IS A WAY OF EXPRESSING YOUR FREEDOM, GET OFF THE SHACKLES AND FIND YOUR OWN FINANCIAL DESTINY. AND I GET THAT, THAT IS AN INTOXICATING PITCH. THAT IS WHY SCHILLER TALKS ABOUT THESE NARRATIVES. HE COMPARES THEM TO VIRUSES. IF YOU STUDY THE EPIDEMIOLOGY OF THEM, YOU HAVE TO REACH HERD IMMUNITY, WHICH WE ARE GETTING TO IN CRYPTO. IT IS ALSO VERY SAD BECAUSE, I TALK ABOUT A PARTICULAR CASE THAT IS ROUGH. YOU ARE ALSO GETTING INTO GAMING ADDICTION. LET ' S BE HONEST, YOUNG MEN, 42% OF MEN 18-29 HAVE PURCHASED, USED OR BOUGHT CRYPTOCURRENCY. THAT IS ALMOST HALF. IT IS GAME A FIVE -- IT IS GAMIFIED. AND IT IS EASY TO HIDE FROM FRIENDS AND FAMILY. WE TALKED TO GAMBLING EXPERTS FOR THIS. THEY TOLD US THEY SAW A TRICKLE DURING THE LAST CRAZE OF 2018, BUT THEY SAW TSUNAMI RECENTLY. AND IT WAS ALL MEN UNDER 40, SOME OF THEM ARE SOPHISTICATED WALL STREET GUYS, AND PEOPLE THAT KNOW THEIR STUFF ABOUT ALL SOURCE OF OTHER FINANCIAL STUFF. BUT THEY HAVE GOTTEN DRAWN IN. AND EVERYTHING DOWN TO TEENAGERS, PARENTS COMING IN WITH THEIR TEENAGERS, SAYING THEY ARE GOING AWAY THERE MINIMUM WAGE SUMMER JOB PAYCHECK. THAT IS WHEN IT GETS INTO CASINO CAPITALISM. I DO WORRY -- WHEN YOU TURN THE NATION ' S CAPITAL INTO A CASINO, THE JOB IS LIKELY TO BE ILL DONE, YOU ARE NOT SERVICING AN EFFECTIVE USE OF CAPITAL. I BELIEVE WE NEED TO LOOK AT SOME OF THESE THINGS THROUGH THE LENS OF HOW MUCH SOCIAL HARM THEY CAN DO. GAMING ADDICTION HAS THE HIGHEST RATE OF SUICIDE OF ALL THE ADDICTIONS. IT IS MUCH EASIER TO HIDE, ALL YOU NEED IS A PHONE AND A FEW MINUTES OR SECONDS TO MAKE TRADES. THE TIME FAMILIES FIND OUT ABOUT THE PREDICAMENT THAT THEIR SON OR HUSBAND IS IN, IT CAN BE TOO LATE. AND THE MONEY IS GONE. IT IS TREATABLE. BUT YOU HAVE TO TAKE SERIOUS MEASURES AND REMOVE THE ABILITY TO MAKE THE TRADES AND ACCESS THE ACCOUNTS. NOT TO TURN IT INTO A BUMMER, BUT WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT THESE THINGS. THE MARKETING WAS THE EXACT OPPOSITE, IT WAS ALL THE SHINY STUFF. WHEN YOU COME DOWN TO IT, ECONOMICALLY SPEAKING, CRYPTO IS A ZERO-SUM GAME. HE DOESN ' T DO ANYTHING PRODUCTIVE, IT IS STRICTLY COMPETITIVE. IT IS NOT A FAIR GAME. YOU ARE NOT PLAYING IN VEGAS NOW, YOU ARE PLAYING IN VEGAS IN THE 1950 ' S WHEN THE MAFIA GRANITE. AND WHERE THERE IS ENTERTAINMENT VALUE, CRYPTO IS LIKE VEGAS WITH OTHER DRINKS, DINNER OR SHOW. YOU ARE GOING TO LOSE. > > IN THE BOOK YOU TALK ABOUT THE OVERLAP BETWEEN ONLINE POKER AND CRYPTO. YOU ALMOST DRAW A CONNECTION BETWEEN THE END OF ONLINE POKER AND THE BEGINNING OF BITCOIN. > > IN THE ORIGINAL CODE THAT BECAME THE BITCOIN WHITE PAPER CODE, THERE IS A POKER LOBBY. WHOEVER HE WAS, WHOEVER THEY ARE, WE KNOW THEY WERE INTERESTED IN POKER. AT A SIMILAR TIME TO WHEN GOING CAME OUT, ONLINE POKER WAS ABOUT TO GET CRUSHED, IT MOVED OVERSEAS. ALL OF THESE ONLINE POKER ROOMS HAD BEEN SET UP, WHEN THEY SHUT THEM DOWN ON BLACK FRIDAY AND ONLINE POKER, IT WAS BECAUSE THEY WERE TREATING CUSTOMERS. THERE WAS A COMPANY CALLED ULTIMATE BET THAT WAS -- IT HAD A SECRET GOD MODE WHERE PLAYERS COULD SEE OTHER PLAYERS CARDS. DANIEL FREEBURG ALSO WORKED THERE. HE WAS FTX ' S LAWYER. HE THEN BECAME THEIR CHIEF REGULATORY OFFICER. INTERESTING. WHERE WERE THE SIGNS? THERE ARE REALLY STRONG PARALLELS. MAYBE BITCOIN WAS SET UP TO BE AN EMANCIPATORY NEW FORM OF CURRENCY, OR MAYBE IT WAS LITERALLY ONLINE GAMBLING 2.0. > > ONE THING YOU TALKED ABOUT, IT MIGHT BE -- THERE HAVE BEEN OTHER CASES, BUT THERE IS A LOT OF PEER PRESSURE IN CRYPTO. PEOPLE TELLING THEIR FRIEND, HAVE TO GET INTO THIS. OR DOES BEING TOLD ONLINE, HAVE A FUN STAYING POOR. > > THEY TRIED THAT LINE ON ME. IT DIDN ' T WORK. > > THE CROWD WHIPS ITS OWN MEMBERS INTO A FRENZY. > > THE ABUSIVE LANGUAGE IS SIMILAR, THE WAY THEY ARE TWISTING WORDS AND TRYING TO CREATE A PRESSURE FILLED ENVIRONMENT WHERE YOU FEEL LIKE FOMO, YOU ARE GOING TO MISS OUT, IF YOU DON ' T INVEST NOW YOU ARE NOT GOING TO GET IN THERE. WHICH IS BIZARRE. BUT THOSE TACTICS ARE VERY SIMILAR. HERE IS THE THING THAT -- THE WORST -- THEY USE OF THE WORD COMMUNITY IS FASCINATING. YOU ARE NOT AN INVESTOR, NOT A CLIENT, YOU ARE A MEMBER OF A COMMUNITY. YOU CAN BE REBORN INTO THE LAND OF THE FREE. STRANGE TO CHARACTERIZE A FINANCIAL RELATIONSHIP, ESPECIALLY WITH PEOPLE YOU DON ' T KNOW. SO MUCH OF THIS STUFF IS DONE ONLINE. THAT IS YOUR COMMUNITY? I AM NOT SAYING PEOPLE DON ' T FIND COMMUNITY. SOME OF THE STRONG AS COMMUNITIES I HAVE FOUND ARE THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE CLASS ACTION LAWSUITS AGAINST COMPANIES THAT HAVE ALLEGEDLY DEFRAUDED THEM. THEY ARE BOUND BY THE FACT THAT THEY HAVE A SIMILAR EXPERIENCE WHERE THEY HAD A LOT OF HIGH HOPES, AND THEN THEY WERE LET DOWN. > > NO ONE TALKS ABOUT THE COMMUNITY OF T-BILL INVESTORS. IT IS NOT REALLY A THING. LET ME ASK A DEVIL ' S ADVOCATE QUESTION. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT CRYPTOCURRENCY AS A MONOLITH. WE DID TOUCH ON THE NARRATIVE LIKE CIVILITY AROUND BITCOIN, THE IDEA THAT IT COULD BE MANY THINGS TO MANY PEOPLE ALL AT ONCE. ONE OF THE THINGS THAT IT SEEMS TO BE NOW, OR AT LEAST THERE ARE SOME PEOPLE PUSHING THE STORY, IS THE ANTI-CRYPTO. IF YOU LOST MONEY IN A RANDOM COIN BECAUSE OF A CENTRALIZED EXCHANGE THAT DID SOMETHING BAD, YOU SHOULD BUY BITCOIN BECAUSE IT IS TRULY CENTRALIZED AND ONLY YOU HAVE ACCESS TO IT IN YOUR WALLET. HOW VALID DO YOU THINK THE ARGUMENT IS? > > YOU ARE SAYING YOU NEED TO BE MORE PURE, YOU NEED TO BELIEVE MORE IN THE DECENTRALIZATION. > > IF YOU DON ' T LIKE CRYPTO, YOU SHOULD BUY THE ORIGINAL CRYPTO. > > EXACTLY, NOT A COLD. -- A CULT. THERE IS TRUTH THAT BITCOIN IS MORE DECENTRALIZED, BUT THAT CUTS THE OTHER WAY AS WELL. IT MEANS THAT IT CANNOT SCALE, IT CAN ONLY PROCESS 5-7 TRANSACTIONS PER SECOND. YOU ARE USING MORE ENERGY COMPARING -- ENERGY DEPENDING ON HOW MANY COMPETITORS ARE THERE. YOU CAN RUN TWICE AS FAST TO GET ANYWHERE. BECAUSE OF THAT ENERGY USAGE, IT HAS AN ENVIRONMENTAL PROBLEM. I WENT TO THE BIGGEST CRYPTO MIND IN THE COUNTRY AND AUSTIN, IT TOOK OVER A FORMER ALUMINUM SMELTING PLANT. IT WAS CONNECTED TO THE GRID AND COULD HANDLE A LOT OF POWER. IN 20 WHEN HE WON, THE BITCOIN NETWORK USED THE ENERGY EQUIVALENT OF ARGENTINA, THE ENTIRE COUNTRY. THAT IS A PROBLEM IF YOU VIEW IT AS A ZERO-SUM GAME. IT IS NOT DOING ANYTHING PRODUCTIVE, AND YOU ARE USING A LOT OF ENERGY. ON ONE LEVEL, YOU CAN MAKE THE ARGUMENT, YOU ARE MORE PURE OR DECENTRALIZED. IN TERMS OF STEPPING BACK FOR THE REST OF US, WHY SHOULD IT NOT BE TAXED? > > WE HAVE A COUPLE MINUTES LEFT. YOU MENTIONED THE VIRUS ANALOGY, EATING HERD IMMUNITY. IS THERE SOME POOL OF NEW PEOPLE THAT CAN BE BROUGHT IN TO KEEP IT GOING? DO YOU THINK THE POTENTIAL POOL OF WOULD BE CRYPTO BUYERS ARE EXHAUSTED? > > IT HAS UTILITY FOR GAMBLING, AND TO FACILITATE CRIME. YOU CAN USE IT FOR MONEY LAUNDERING, TAX EVASION. SOME OF THAT IS GOOD, WE DON ' T LIKE SOME OF THESE AUTHORITARIAN GOVERNMENT. SURE, BUT ALSO, IT ALSO HAS TO GO THE OTHER WAY. IF THE GOOD GUYS CAN USE IT, THE BAD GUYS CAN USE IT. I DON ' T KNOW HOW ELSE TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION. > > MAY BE A RELATED QUESTION, ARE YOU PLANNING TO WRITE ANOTHER BOOK? > > I FILMED A LOT OF THESE CONVERSATIONS, I AM WORKING ON A DOCUMENTARY. I DON ' T KNOW, I HAVE HAD A BLAST ON THIS BOOK, IT HAS BEEN AN ADVENTURE. IT IS THE PEOPLE I HAVE MET, ESPECIALLY THE SKEPTICS, THEY ARE A GREAT GROUP OF ECCENTRIC NERDS, IT IS JUST FUN. AND IT HAS OPENED UP MY VIEW OF THE WORLD. I HAVE A MUCH MORE -- I UNDERSTAND -- I HAVE A MORE VARIED EXPERIENCE IN THE WORLD. I DON ' T KNOW BUT THE NEXT BOOK IS. I APPRECIATE THAT EVERYONE ASKS THAT AS SOON AS YOUR FIRST ONE IS OUT. BEN MCKENZIE, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. THE BOOK, " EASY MONEY: CRYPTOCURRENCY, CASINO CAPITALISM, AND THE GOLDEN AGE OF FRAUD " IS COMING OUT. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US ON " ODD LOTS " .