BLOOMBERG USES STABLE DIFFUSION, IT GIVES COMMANDS AND GENERATES THOUSANDS OF IMAGES. CAUCUS WITH -- TALK US THROUGH WHAT YOU DID AND WHY? REESE CARRIED OUT AN EXPERIMENT WITH IMAGE FUSION. BEING OPEN SOURCE MAKES IT EASY TO ANALYZE AND EXPERIMENT WITH IT. WE WANTED TO UNDERSTAND HOW DEEPLY INGRAINED VICES COULD BE IN THIS TECHNOLOGY. WE ASKED HER TO CREATE THOUSANDS OF IMAGES FOR WORKERS FOR 14 JOBS IN DIFFERENT CRIMINALIZED CATEGORIES AND WE ANALYZE THE RESULTS. WHAT WE FOUND WAS A SYSTEMIC PATTERN OF RACIAL AND GENDER BIAS THAT DOES NOT JUST REPLICATE STEREOTYPES BUT MAKES THEM WORSE. IT STRETCHES THEM TO EXTREMES WORSE THAN THOSE FOUND IN THE REAL WORLD. WOMEN AND PEOPLE WITH DARKER'S SKIN TONES WERE UNDERREPRESENTED IN HIGH-PAYING JOBS. CAROLINE: IT IS TRULY DEPRESSING AND ULTIMATELY THE PROBLEM IS SOCIETY AND GENERATIVE AI IS JUST DIFFUSING THAT THAT WORD. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE OUTCOMES, HOW MUCH IS THEIR DISCUSSION ABOUT THE FIXES HERE? IS IT ABOUT AUDITING SOME OF THE ALGORITHMS? IS THERE A WAY OF ENSURING -- OR IS THAT THE PROMPTED THAT IS BEING WRITTEN? LEONARDO: ONE IMPORTANT THING IS HER TRANSPARENCY. IT'S A GOOD THING THAT STABLE DIFFUSION IS OPEN SOURCE. IT ENABLES PEOPLE AND RESEARCHERS TO IMPROVE THE MODEL AND MAKE IT BETTER. THAT'S, AND AWAY THAT HE CAN BE CLOSE SOURCE MODELS LIKE DOLLY WHERE WE DON'T HAVE MUCH KNOWLEDGE AND HOW THEY ARE