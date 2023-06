00:00

Friday, the 9th of June, European equities don't know what to do. So any other headline level this week we just go sideways. I think we're down by four tenths of one percent today. We're absolutely flat. CAC on absolute flat. DAX down a bit. Puts us down a bit. Nothing really to write home about. The thing I would say is, though, is that the chemical sector is down today and on the week. It's the leading losing sector. That's something to pay attention to. This is the building block of the European economy and it's down Kanaan to the close stuff right now. The countdown is on in Europe. This is Bloomberg Markets European polls with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel. You're being stocks doing nothing. Do you have any stories back to Brookfield, who's buying any CW network? It is up by five point 5.5 percent. This is a payments company. Deals are getting done. There was a leaky deal the other day, Ekiti deal the other day as well, which is worth paying attention to. It kind of behind the scenes, maybe not behind the scenes, but but it's worth watching that some deals are actually starting to happen here. Dollar nookie. Take a look what is happening here. The stock is up. It's been a underperformer recently. Are we about to see that change? You just had core inflation coming through in in Norway. That was a record. And above expectations and is leading to the idea that maybe you can see the nose bank delivering a 50 basis point hike. Central banks are surprising. Is that the next one? There's plenty of surprises on the cards potentially next week with data and a lot of central bank selling. I think we kind of setting up for a big week. Well, we are. And also we're building on the bull market here in the US. The S & P is up by half a percent. So beat this American Bank of America had a note out this morning saying that's a big bite of the bear that the bear markets over. Like we're now in the bull market. On the flip side, if you're looking at flows for Bank of America, they're still cautioning about tech in particular. We had some Goldilocks greed last quarter or the first quarter. We got out the recession fears. But eventually those rate hikes that you're talking about will come home to roost, hurt a I and hurt tech. Nothing has been hurt, though, on the VIX, 13 handled persists. We've seen this now for four straight days to your yield moving even higher here. You're seeing a bear, a steep up by about seven basis points. That reverses the steep bear that we saw yesterday. It was a bull steeper. So that's how it kind of set up into next week. But by bear. Bye-Bye bad. Bye bye. Okay. But bye bye bye. Bye bye. Okay. I'm going to move on and talk about CPI and inflation and core inflation. Think we need to get back and we need to think more about what is happening here. Norwegian core CPI just hit a fresh record high. Confounded expectations and is leading to this idea that we could see Alex the Deutsche Bank delivering a 50 basis point hike. You've seen the RBA, you've seen the Bank of Canada delivering surprises. Central banks are being caught out by the idea that inflation is stickier than anticipated. It is coming down more slowly than we thought, particularly at the core level. And that is really problematic. We were talking about it in the last hour. It really is an issue here as to whether or not bond markets being more cautious on inflation, volatility have got it right in equity markets have got it wrong. I just wonder as well whether or not actually both markets have got it wrong when it comes to inflation, that inflation is going to exceed expectations. And central banks are going to have to do significantly more from here. Yeah, it does show, too, how quickly the narrative changes that would CAC dukes we're talking about in terms of being ostriches regulate 20 second memory and then you move really fast. So that brings us to the question. The day we talked about in the 10 11, talk about it here to do bonds have inflation, right. Joining us now, Marcus Ashworth of Bloomberg Opinion. And so each new ISE who leads Bloomberg's Western European economy team. Marcus, start with you. You're the bond guy. Did the bond have it right or is it a timing issue? Yes, bonds always have it right. Americans in financial markets are forecasting. I think it's quite easy to look at what the bond market is telling you. We all know about the inverted yield curve. That's clearly a sign they expect that things will normalize back lower inflation terms. Look at full forward inflation out of five year used to be the most popular measure that Draghi looked at. That's basically saying we're going right back to where we are essentially being for for many years and that inflation will pass. I also have an I have fairly aware that I have got a strong view on this. And I probably expect people who do feel the inflation monster will hang around forever and a day. Central banks are rather annoyed at the core measure isn't coming down quite as quick as they would like. But there's some signs set in the US now in Europe that is starting to move. But you know, we've got a situation where I think the central banks are overdoing monetary stimulus and we've yet to see that time like feed through. And in the meantime, we're starting to see very quickly how people want to price in rate hikes. So rate cuts and I think that's that's what's what's going on. I do think we're overdoing inflation, all these contracts, particularly on food. We've seen already with energy are going to fall away. And at some stage by this year, I think when we talk about the risk of deflation. OK, that's not what is being priced right now. So let me let me bring you in. I was in an event, Raam, about this a little bit earlier on. He says that inflation swaps, the inflation swaps market in the eurozone is basically pricing the risk that inflation stays above target for an extended period of time. And that risk is not insignificant. Is that the way that the ECB is viewing this at the moment, that the risk is still to the upside, that inflation continue? What Marcus says actually sticks around for a while and therefore they have to do more. And yes, maybe they overtake him. But that's a risk worth taking. Yes, sir. The ECB and markets are once seemed to be on the same page. The ECB, as we know, started a lot later than other major central banks left later than the Fed. And we'll see another 25 basis points next week. We'll see another 25 basis points in July. And there's also dial up the potential here that we will see one more move of that size in September. So A, markets, policymakers and markets really are in sync here. Those first two hikes very much, but both policymakers and markets are calling for and there is the possibility of that third one. Also, they are either way, what we expect after that is the ECB to hold that that very high level for quite a while. So probably, though, potentially as much as a year. And that's because it just takes a while for these ECB rate hikes to actually feed through to inflation. Up until now, everything we've seen in inflation slowing has been down to energy prices falling. And not to the fact that these things are happening hold for a year. And the market's still pricing in rate cuts from the Fed in December and January. So that would be really awesome to see that us out. Guy, though, to back up Marcus for a moment. Yeah. He always talks about deflation. We're like what he crazy look at natural gas prices. Giant China deflation is going to have a conversation with him next year. OK. China deflation like we saw it overnight. I mean, maybe there's a lot to that. Well, maybe there is, but. But you look at what has driven inflation to Zoe's point. You look at what has driven inflation down thus far. It has been energy costs coming off. We've just seen today. Energy prices are up really quite sharply. There is the risk that that goes away. And Marcus, to your point about food prices. Food prices could come down really slowly. There is a risk. You've just seen flooding in Ukraine. You've got El Nino coming as well. Nino coming as well. That could be another factor that drives food prices higher. Why are we so convinced that the bits of inflation that are hitting us hardest right now are going to go down and are going to continue to go down? Isn't the risk of the upside not the downside at the moment? Now, it could sugar a lot of this stuff. We got rid of so many basic facts coming off that unless there is substantial sustained uplift both in energy and food prices, completely upset the apple cart, then I personally think it's going to happen. I mean, there's always risk of these things and can go either way and, you know, such as weather well. But I don't think the Fed will will do any on pause on, what, next Wednesday, the following month? Again, the day before ECB. I think they'll possibly pause a again, which means I don't think the ECB is going to hike in July. It may do, but it's certainly a hike in September. I think they're going to get this skipping game. We will see what the Fed does in July, but it does hike again. But, you know, a lot of things going on that a lot of downward pressure, BPI producer price inflation. Look at Europe, money supply collapsing, low bank lending collapsing. You mentioned China. Where is that similar effect coming through? Certainly coming through to European manufacturing orders, which have collapsed. A lot of things out there which which are for the other side of the balance sheet. So will they balance each other out? The ECB wants to buy a lot optionality once his precious dead independents to give itself the option to do nothing or indeed keep on hiking. That's what he wants to keep on. So my guess, if we go with that, where's the biggest mispricing? The market? Off I think front end rates at the moment are too high. And that's that's the that's where I would say buying sort of two to four year bonds across UK particularly, but equally in as most of Europe is probably where the money has to be made. And if you really think it's right, then you send out the yield curve, get exploration, go for it. But you're playing time against this trade. Zoe Marcus brings up the Fed and ECB and maybe it would be a struggle for the for the ECB to lift rates significantly. Given the fact that the Fed may be pausing, is that is the inflation scenario, though, significantly different? The US doesn't have a food price story in the same way that we do here in Europe. The US doesn't have an energy price story in the same way that we do here in Europe. The energy price can be very, very volatile. Food prices can be very volatile as well. Look at what's happening in Spain with the drought that is hitting there. Can we really kind of overlap these two central banks at this point or are they fighting different fights? They are fighting very different fights and also the point that Marcus made. That is definitely a danger. There's this general gravitational pull of the Fed that the ECB in the past has been very it's very hard for the ECB to withstand that pull. So if the Fed has had the Fed has stopped, traditionally the ECB has as well. But just a reminder, the Fed in this cycle has hiked by 500 basis points. The ECB has hiked by 375. That's just such a such a significant difference that the ECB just has this catch up, pretend catch up need. And that's why that's why I'd be curious to see them hike them holding in July. If the Fed does, that might move them there. But overall, if I if if Mark, if I was betting, if I was willing to bet against Marcus, I'd say at least two more. IBEX Matt Miller. Yeah. Okay. We'll see what happens. I guess if we get a hot inflation prints out of out of the US as well next week, that could change the calculus as well. Guys, thank you very much indeed. Have a cracking weekend. We're going to enjoy the hot weather, though. It is sending the gas prices higher. Marcus Ashworth of Bloomberg Opinion and Bloomberg's Zoe Sunni vice joining us there. OK. Coming up, more insights into our question today. Is the bond market right about inflation famous for Mr. Clueless? Joining us next. He is the head of EMEA, the EMEA investment office at UBS Wealth Management. He is our guest next. This is Bloomberg. We've had bores or hike the steepest tightening cycle since the 1980s, maybe about over it, so we've never been here a moment, where will they go from there? But it may leave the door open to additional rate hike. I say pause in this market has cut trust. Bloomberg for the fastest coverage and exclusive analysis could potentially torpedo that. They're not really seeing the slowing in the labor market. Bloomberg Surveillance. The Fed decides Wednesday on Bloomberg your global business authority. Let's get back to our Question of the Day, which is based on the JP Morgan note as a little bit earlier on, basically saying asking the question about what happens next with equities if bond, what if the bond market is right on inflation volatility? J.P. Morgan making the point that you could see equity markets down by circa 20 percent. This is the week when we see the S & P led by a narrow group of stocks, but nevertheless go into a bull market. Mr. Debt, Mr. CLOs joins us now. He is the head of the EMEA investment officer at UBS Wealth Management DAX. Nice to see you. Good to be here. Talk to me about where you see the market having it right in the market having it wrong. You've got this kind of divergence. Bond market sees inflation, volatility. We don't know quite where we're going. But it's going to be bumpy and potentially has a risk. The upside. The equity markets saying we're gonna have this great easy landing. Stocks can continue to roar. A glitch. Which of these is markets is sending the right signal? Well, I would argue most probably the bond market seems to be pointing that I thought action that we I think you're not inflation will be coming down, but maybe slowly. And again, I mean, we have to be careful how we read the bond market, because the bond market calls the rates and rates are not necessarily just driven by inflation. There might be other factors that drive rates right through anyway. Anyway, we assume that there is nothing else in the bond market other than the rate than inflation, than the bond market. To me, it seems like you're seeing inflation pick soon. But it can't go to come down long enough. Yeah. If you look at the market, as you said, the headline is now more than 20 percent up from from the bottom. Yet to date you slip out the top five tech stocks. The rest of us and P hasn't really done that much. So you can argue the broader market equity market is not really telling us anything that is significantly different to what the market is telling us. So it seems to be more of an agreement if we just threw out the big tech companies. Now, what's driving the tech companies? Another big question, and I would have thought the most probably an element in there or excitement around artificial intelligence. Yes. And I can see why artificial intelligence can be super exciting in the longer term. Obviously, in the short term, yes. It would be interesting to see is that for the big companies a good thing or a bad thing? Because it can be disruptive as well as high as Alex in New York. So to that point, the narrative earlier this week was, are we going to see other industries like small caps and cyclicals and industrials catch up to tech, knowing that the majority is a I or a bubble to like slowly deflating come down? The former seems to be evolving over the last few days. What do you think? Yeah. Again, first of all, I think I mentioned earlier on artificial intelligence is going to be very, very interesting new technology. But I think it's going to take time and it's going to take time and it's going to lead to efficiency improvement. And like any new technology, it's very early to still pick who's going to be the winner, who's going to be the loser. So that is going to emerge. And we've seen it with the dot com. We've seen it with biotech. The leaders in to a technology rally are not necessarily certainly the same leaders. When they're that turns around, it starts coming down positively positive, definitely for the economy in terms of which companies go to benefit. I think the jury's still out. Is it okay to own tech stocks when maybe central banks keep interest rates elevated for a long period of time? Maybe. Maybe they they don't raise significantly further from here. But inflation is going to be sticky. Therefore, rates stay higher. That doesn't sound like a correct recipe for tech. We are cautious on tech because of valuations. Valuations are really, really punchy. If you look at tech sector more than 25 times PE, the U.S. sector even higher multiples. So it's expensive. We're cautious and we are not convinced that is all straight forward in terms of benefits of artificial intelligence. Now, the rates impact on tech, it has a much bigger impact on the unprofitable tech companies for where there's a cash flow is further out. But if you look at the big tech companies in the US, they're actually pretty profitable. They do have the cash flow. So the impact of rates stayed higher is not as big as most probably with the smaller companies that don't have the cash flow. So, guy. But then that really raises the point to what we were getting at the first segment, which is are we looking at higher rates for longer? Is it no longer how high you hike, but for how long you hold? And it does that one of creating a divergence between the Fed and the ECB that does wind up affecting how you allocate where you go, what that does for big tech. Yeah. Yeah, I think that's that's definitely risk and it's interesting that a lot of you got very excited about Europe. They're now focusing back on the United States. Let's get your take on this. Do you. Do you refocus attention back towards the US? Is that the place to park money right now? Should I be leaving Europe behind? Europe is going to struggle. It's got an inflation issue. The ECB is going to have to jack up rates. Therefore, the potential for equities here to go much further. Isn't that great? Because we don't have that driver of tech that's going to take the US higher. We actually see the biggest opportunity in emerging markets. Either the U.S. or in Europe. Yes, we we're more cautious in the US. We're neutral on Europe and we're positive in emerging markets because if you look at the drivers, the U.S. economy slowing down. Right. You can argue how much is going to slowdown. Is it because you've got to be a soft landing? It's got to be a recession, whatever. But it's slowing down. Europe is already gone through that. We had effectively a recession with the revised economic numbers in winter and it's coming out of it. Very, very slow recovery. But this is coming out of it. Whereas if you look at China, which is the biggest economy within emerging markets, we can argue, yes, it's a disappointing recovery, but it's good we can debate whether it's good to grow up by 5 percent or 5 and a half percent. Very, very different story to Europe and the US again. We need to see this recovery in China are persisting and we need to see the authorities to come in with support programs to support the economy. But we see still see a little bit more value in emerging markets if we do wind up getting a diverging central banks and rate differentials and IBEX differentials that matter again. Does that alter how you think about it? So if the US again. Most probably will start cutting early next year. That's our view. But for the Fed to start cutting, cutting, it means that the economy is really slowing down. And if that is the case, then I would expect the US market to actually reflect that significant slowdown. And that's why we're more cautious on the US in Europe. The ECB was probably raised rates a couple of times and was probably keep rates higher for longer. But at a lower level than the US. So Europe, the currency might be an issue there because we do think the dollar must probably weaken, which means for the large European companies that will be a negative. That's why within Europe actually we see more value in small caps which don't have the exposure to the dollar. We're six month three. You're halfway through the year. If I'd told you this is where we would be at the beginning of the year, at the beginning of the year. Would you would you have said I was wrong? How easy is it to call these markets right now? Do you think the second half is going to be as unpredictable as the first half? I'm just trying to work out the degree of certainty. Volatility is very low. The market doesn't know what to do right now because it's been caught out already so many times this year. It's interesting because in our year ahead, end of last year, we said this year is going to be the year of inflections. It's going to be a lot of them so far. Exactly right. If you think about inflation, economic growth, interest rates. They sell a lot. That is changing. During this transitional period creates an extra level of uncertainty and you can pick payroll numbers, double what people expected. You look at the into the detail, I was weekly hours worked. It's actually coming down. The rate of wage growth is slowing down. So the headline, very bullish. You look under the hood and there's some element in there telling you maybe you should be worried. So but the labor market is simply a lagging indicator. Companies don't proactively cut people if they think next year might be a recession. They just cut people because they see their business suffering. And we haven't seen enough in the US to actually drive labor down, unemployment up. But that if the thesis of a slowing economy plays out, that should have an impact on labor as well. Great. See if there is. Thanks very much indeed for coming. A pleasure. Thank you. Famous for Mr. Class, head of the EMEA investment office at UBS Wealth Management. This is. The weekend is almost upon us. The week is nearly over. It's sensationally sunny outside. There are pubs that are open. It's time for last orders. Let's wrap up the week with some of the upgrades. Downgrades. It's too high, 52 week lows, odo upgrading or all that's been in focus. The the green power business over the last couple of days and a capital markets day seems to have gone quite well because the worst case scenario seems to be subsiding. That certainly seems to the view of Odo and others. It has upgraded it back to neutral. The stock is up by over 4 percent today. It's got a 680 price target now, which is being pushed higher. The stock is trading at six fifty nine, but it could be worse than that. They are not going to have to raise money. Seems to be the central case. Kroger, I think, is really interesting here. The chemical sector is under real pressure today. In fact, it's been the story of this week, the 2023 outlook, not good. The market is not the stock down pretty sharply as a result of that. And you've had a pretty big impact into the rest of the sector. Take a look. I mean, is there some signal in here, some quite significant signals that are worth paying attention to? This is the cabinet. These are the 52 week lows today. Chemical, chemical, chemical, chemical. They're all down. They're all being hits. The signal coming from the European chemical sector, which is the kind of these are the building blocks, quite literally of the European economy. And that's where you want, therefore, to be paying attention when you see numbers like this. Crude is just a sort of emblematic, but the chemical sector has been under pressure for a while. Gas is part of that. All kinds of things are part of that. But it's a signal that is worth paying attention to when you think about where the European economy is right now. The closes next. This is Bloomberg Daybreak. So European stocks are drifting off into the end of the day here in Europe, the footsie is now down by half of 1 percent. DAX two tenths of 1 percent. CAC down by two tenths of 1 percent. So a little softening coming through into the end of the day. This is the week that was an incredible week in so many ways. But it's setting us up for a really interesting week next week, of course. We've got the Fed, we've got the ECB. You've got inflation data. You got lots to think about. So in terms of the week that we've seen, I think we're down by four tenths of one percent. They go half of 1 percent. 459 is where we are today. This is the last five days where we're kind of going sideways. We're waiting for a Catholics. The upside, according to a lot of people I'm talking to, seems to be limited in most people's minds. You have the ECB, which is potentially going to raise rates further from here. That should put a cap on where stocks can go. And it doesn't have a tech story over here in Europe that is driving the US so strongly at the moment. So that's the picture over the last few days. Next week could be really bumpy. This is the story over the last five days with sector point of view. Can't quite see the bottom. But let me tell you, right down there at the bottom is the chemical sector that's worth paying attention to. I keep saying it. You've got basic resources that have done relatively well this week. That's the mining sector. The cars have done okay. And real estate very choppy at the moment. That's bounce back by around 1 points, 1 percent. Single stocks, auto way network International, Brookfield going to be buying that business. The stocks fading a little bit as we as we come through for the end of the day. I think the price tags 400. Nevertheless, this speaks to the fact that maybe deal flow is coming back a little bit. Some of these take outs are happening. Credit. I have already mentioned that the chemical sector a big drag. I think that was earnings swing story and speak a little bit earlier on talking about the fact that VW, just in terms of the process of building batteries, may have made some breakthroughs, which is going to significantly reduce costs. That's going to be thing as we go through the energy transition. The inflationary impacts of this is going to be really critical to getting costs out of for instance, building electric vehicles is going to be absolutely critical to VW up by around half of 1 percent today. As I say, the car sector has done relatively well. Next week is shoot. Next week is one of the most important weeks that we've had so far this year. Monday, we're going to watch UBS, but then we really get into it. We get data. U.S., German, Spain, Spanish inflation. That those numbers are gonna be critical. And the fact that you've got U.S. inflation just before the Fed is going to be really important is what you get hot? No. Then. How does that change the narrative? You got a hot number out of Europe. Does that change the narrative for the ECB will probably less so. The ECB looks pretty committed to continuing to raise rates from here. We're going to be OJ decision as well. Are we going to get some narrative there that could be the real surprise? Where does the surprise come next week in all of this? Is it out of the inflation data? Is it from one of these big central banks? We've had the Bank of Canada. We've had the RBA surprising. We've had Norwegian inflation, core inflation surprising us today, hitting a fresh record. We didn't expect that. And again, that passed pressure back on the central banks, maybe, Alex, to do more than beg a Canada surprise rate hike there. And then the jobs number today really weak. So let's get more on this with Annika Shery Ahn, chief economist at Van Lock and Van Landslide Camp Campaign and inside that right ban land flight campaign. I'll get there. You got it. I got it. OK, great. I got. So the way the guy was setting it up, kind of. What is the surprise for next week, in your opinion? What is it? Well, I mean, as Guy mentioned, obviously, Bank of Japan is fascinating because they're the only ones that have been very stubborn about staying very dovish, whilst all the others have turned much more hawkish. And that's led to a very weak yen with, you know, relative to all the currencies out there and also led to Japanese equities screening is quite attractive. But as I said, they've stood out like a sore thumb and they're they're in an inflationary environment, which they're not accustomed to. So the smallest change in rhetoric could have quite a large impact. That could be the largest source of surprise next week. We continue to get quite strong inflation data. And I obviously sort of I'm belittling the inflation data that are getting. Norway was a good example today. Inflation keeps surprising to the upside. What is the message the we're going to get from the Fed, the ECB next week? Is it going to be that the risk is still for the upside? How do they transition from talking about kind of ever higher rates to maybe just having to keep rates up for a long period of time as inflation slowly creeps back down? Yeah, I think that there is a major difference between the ECB and the Fed. And obviously there's the time lag points that the Fed is further along in its path. And, you know, the ECB is behind that. But I think the most important difference look at the communication around me. Nygaard is quite outspoken about the fact that we don't yet get clear enough signals that inflation is cooling down in Europe. And that's why, as you were saying, the ECB is still talking about rate hikes and we are still probably going to get one, if not two additional rate hikes. The Fed, however, has been rather rather vague. So on one hand and we see that slow and one hand powerless talking about the fact that you do see signs of cooling off, on the other hand, actually globally. The main issue we're dealing with is services and. Elation and services inflation is stubborn. It is high and it's the labor market, which which is all, you know, which is everything is hinged upon right now. So I feel like the question used to be canning is if you keep going at the Fed. The Fed pauses. I feel like the conversation is turning into canning ECB. Keep going. While the Fed actually cuts at the end of this year, can the ECB still hold if the Fed cuts? What do you think? Well, that's the thing. So I think, you know the big thing. Well, the most fascinating thing is the following. The market seems to be convinced that the Fed is actually going to U-turn this year and cut rates even two times. And for that to happen, there needs to be tangible proof and data that inflation is under control and inflation is abating in a consistent way. And that's, you know. I mean, are perspective on that is that that's too big an assumption to make. We actually think that the likelihood of doing that U-turn and even cutting two times this year already is quite aggressive. So we would rephrase the question, which is, is the is the ECB able to continue to increase rates one or two times whilst the Fed pauses or potentially, you know, only cuts one maybe later in the year or earlier next year? And that disparity so that that that is the question. And D NIKKEI, in the past we've seen that the Federal Reserve making a mistake by cutting too early and inflation coming back. The Burns Volker story, the ECB has made mistakes in the past by being too aggressive preshow. Make that mistake as well. What is the potential for a central bank mistake? Either way, at this point, I think central banks have already made the mistake right. The mistake was calling inflation transitory when in the end it ended up being very sticky. And that essentially means that every central bank globally was too late in reacting to inflation, too late in lifting rates, and in the end causing more damage than maybe was necessary. Who knows? So I think that mistake has been made. And with that history in mind and with the need to restore credibility, I mean, you know, if you and I were sitting at that same table, we probably have the same thought process. It's better to wait for more evidence before moving too aggressively, especially in terms of making a U-turn, i.e., let's wait for more and more proof that inflation is calming down, especially in the services sector where it wasn't that wasn't that wasn't the mistake last time that they waited too long. Yeah. Isn't there a danger they're about to repeat that mistake if they become data dependent? They need to see more and more evidence. Are they about to make the same mistake that they made by calling it transitory? Now they're just waiting for evidence that it's cooling down. But maybe if it doesn't cooled down, they make it worse once again. True, fair point, but I think to use a simple analogy out of it, it was quoted once you say like, you know, if you're if you're too late on your way to a party and you leave your house too late. You try and overcompensate by driving your car extra fast. And when you drive your car extra fast, there's a risk, the risk of accidents along the way. And your question, you know, are we going to make the same mistake again? Well, I think the most important point is that what are the accidents that could come on the way to the party, i.e., raising rates too aggressively? What kind of pain are we going to inflict on the markets? We've seen what's happened at the banks in the US. We haven't seen more than that thus far. Is there more coming? Is there more coming, for example, in Europe as well? And what about the pain on the consumer? Thus far, the consumer has been held up by its savings. But, you know, take the US, April. Real incomes are not growing. When does that spending power feel the pinch off? You know, mortgages and other interest rate sensitive areas. So that's that's the risk. I'm sure will be a great party when we all get there. Thank you very much indeed. And a carry on chief economist Amanda Lang shot campaign. Thank you very much indeed. Let's start with European stocks have settled. The country's foreign ministry says the German diplomat, who's been a key mediator in the country's brutal conflict, has been formally declared persona non grata. And Sudan says he should be removed from his post. Sudan's military chief has accused him of being partisan and negatively contributing to talks between the two warring sides. Relief is in sight. The National Weather Service says heavy rainfall in parts of the eastern United States on Sunday should help dissipate much of the smoke choking the region as a result of Canadian wildfires. Air quality is already showing some signs of improvement with the level in New York City returning to moderate overnight. So conditions remain unhealthy for many cities spanning from North Carolina to Rhode Island. And the U.K. has posted fresh health warnings through the weekend. Soaring temperatures caused by a blast of hot air have pushed the nation's health security agency to issue an alert for parts of the country from Friday, signaling risks for people over 65 and those with pre-existing conditions. Temperatures will reach nearly 82 degrees Fahrenheit in the British and German capitals on Saturday. Global news, 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Originals, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. I'm Simone Foxman and this is Bloomberg Brad Stone. Thanks a lot. So South Africa is facing a massive power crisis. The nation's beleaguered state power utility has been trying to fix its ailing fleet of coal power stations, and recently they have made some progress. As blackouts abate and the chairman of Eskom said management changes helped to improve the company's performance. And he spoke to Bloomberg's Jennifer as a in Johannesburg. We've got a pattern that shows that we're beginning to see some amelioration in load shedding because of the concerted efforts that have been put in place since the beginning of April with the appointment of a new head of generation and your head of a generation that has been working around the clock with team restructuring, the leadership teams at the palace stations, especially those that had low image of reliability factor assigning that I'd lead to the right portfolio of power station. And the work of the two months now that were in June is beginning to show. And that's also showing in the numbers. In the last two weeks, we've been seeing an average image reliability effect or about sixty point four, nine percent. Even though that is still slightly behind our targets where we had hoped to be closer to the 65 percent mark. But we're now seeing consistently lower levels of load shedding because of the disciplines that have now been put in place to fix the generation leadership. Eskom chairman speaking to Bloomberg earlier in Sandton. Let's turn from essay to Turkey on what is happening there. The country's president, President Obama, has named Harvey the guy heir can as Turkey's new central bank governor. The former US bank exactly becomes the first female chief of Turkey's monetary authority, Selva Barb ISE. Joining us now from Bloomberg Economics in Ankara. How brave is Turkey's new central bank, governor? Gonna need to be. Well, she has an ample experience on the banking sector. As you said, a banking executive who worked in the US at Goldman Sachs and First Public Bank. She had the PGD in financial engineering from Princeton. But don't just take her background and her experience as a sign of a pivot coming. It's actually together with the new minister of finance, mama check his appointment and also his statements in the past week, underlining a need to return to rational policymaking, compliance with international norms and policy. Those two things together signal a strong change of direction. A pivot towards orthodoxy. So in theory, it definitely feels like Wall Street's taking on Turkey monetary policy for sure. Are they gonna be allowed to? How long is the lease? The president actually made statements before the second round of the even close to the second round of their presidential elections back in May, saying that a low interest rate policy was his preference. So I appreciate where the question is coming from, but just the mere fact that managing Sheik was appointed. And also, again, his statements really signal a very strong signal towards a pivot that's coming. We expect the pivot to arrive as soon as even the central bank's meeting coming up in June. On June 22nd. How big is that pivot? How big would that pivot need to be? I've seen people talking about a 16 percent rate hike. I've seen people talking about a 20 percent rate hike. How much of a pivot are we going to have to see? There's three factors that actually curbing an eventual pivot in Turkey's case, the earthquake that hit the country back in February. That increases a need for access to cheap financing. There's regulation in place that's increasing bank government on holdings, long term fixed rate holdings of government bonds that is making them susceptible, susceptible to interest rate risk. And now finally, the local elections. That's coming up in March next year. So put all of these factors together. It's not going to be an outcome that's going to fall under the best case scenario we would have expected every year and rates of 30 percent under these circumstances. But I think that the highest that we are going to see is going to be about 24 percent a year. Wow. OK. We'll see if they're allowed ourselves. Thanks a lot. We appreciate it. Other Baha Ziggy from the Bloomberg Economics, we really appreciate your time. Coming up on former President Trump facing federal charges over classified documents. We're gonna explore what it means for his presidential aspirations next. This is Bloomberg Daybreak. All right. Stocks able to pull on some gains here, Abigail Doolittle is back in the moves after Bank of America was saying you bye bye, bear. We're done with the bear. Well, we've had some volatility on the day, but on the week we do have the S & P 500 higher, higher for a fourth week in a row for the S & P 500. But take a look at the Russell 2000. This is the start of the week, end of the month in the month of June, up about 6 percent or so. And this, of course, is we're seeing a little bit of a rotation out of tech into small caps. Now, the question is, will that mean that we're out of the bear market for good? Or we can take a look at a chart in a moment that might not know if I agree. The Bloomberg dollar index certainly helping out risk assets more so commodities on the week. And then take a look at the one day VIX. If you thought that the traditional VIX was low, this has a nine handle. As for the S & P 500, let's take a look at this chart that we've been watching for more than six months. It was right here on this program where this chart, in my view, went from being bearish to neutral to constructive. And well, now, even though it's breaking out, there's something around this entire chart, the RSI, the setup, and especially if you were to pull it back, that suggests we could see that S & P 500 go back down into that range and sub 4000. What would bring that about? I don't know. Maybe the Fed inflation earnings reports coming out in July, which is amazingly not too far away. Or it could be just this. Take a look at the two year yield on over the last year. Up an amazing one hundred or one point eight percent. Alex, and there's reason here with this range to think we're going to see it go back toward 520, 530, which that could pressure stocks. All right. Again, things up. Really appreciate it. Joining us there right now, let's get to some broader geopolitical issues, political issues. Former President Trump and summons to appear in federal court on Tuesday after being indicted on seven counts in connection with the classified documents found at Merola, his Mar a Lago estate. Bloomberg's Washington correspondent, Annmarie Horden joins us now with the details. What do we know headed into Tuesday as of now? Well, the indictment is still under seal. This is just all based on reporting that we have this site. We know about these seven charges. They are willful retention of national defense information, corruptly concealing documents, conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements. All this has to do regarding these classified documents that you remember last summer, the FBI went in and had a raid, Mar a Lago to get them back. So that's what we know so far. But again, the indictment is under seal. Potentially we could get the indictment document today. So then we'd have the full text of what is being charged against the former president and then he will be showing up to court next week and Tuesday in Miami. I think the wrinkle and surprise for everyone is that it's actually not taking place in Washington, D.C.. There was this other grand jury that was happening in Florida. And this is Trump turf, right? This is his home base. This is a state he won. So for the president, this that could be starting off on a win for him, at least if it was going to take take place in Washington, D.C.. You can imagine there would have been a maneuver from his lawyers to try to move it closer to home. I saw a clip from President Biden a little bit earlier on and he was asked about this and he wrapped up his commentary by saying, I'm honest. He sort of tapped that podium and said, I'm honest. Is that what the 2024 election is ultimately going to end up being about this kind of. I'm honest, he's not kind of narrative. Is that the direction of travel here? Do you think why? I think the current president, Joe Biden, wants to make sure that when he is speaking about this publicly, he wants to put a ton of distance between him and the Department of Justice. Already what you see in a lot of Republican circles is they're calling it Joe Biden's DOJ, going after the former president. Everyone wants to obviously politicize this going to 2024 guy. I think it's just too early. There's more than 500 days to the next election. And it's just too early to say that even this will be the match up between Biden and the former president Trump. This case could potentially become so engulfing for the former president that this could be the opportunity that others that are seeking the nomination could potentially make way in while he's dealing with these legal hurdles. Obviously, he's the one that's winning right now in the primaries. We look at the polls and for sure, the front runner. But I just think it's too early to decide, like what this could actually look like in November. Well, also, we take into account the other candidates. What are they going to say? Because going against Trump means going against his supporters and his base is can be very hard for those to get the nomination. And so far, there's been different reaction depending on who the candidate is. So what you hear from, say, governor, former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey is he's saying he wants to see no one is above the law. And he says but he wants to see all the legal documents. Obviously, the former president, like every other American citizen, is innocent until proven guilty. Then you have Vivek Ramesh Swamy coming out and saying, if I was elected, I will pardon the president. And I think that's the question every single Republican nominee is going to get, whether they're in South Carolina or Iowa, New Hampshire meeting, doing the whole retail politics. Reporters are going to ask. 